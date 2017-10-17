Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BRSAN.IS)

Name Description

Cemil Demircioglu Mr. Cemil Bulent Demircioglu serves as Chairman and Executive Board Member of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Previously, he had served as Vice Chairman of the Board until 2006, and was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board in 2006. Mr. Demircioglu has been working for the Company for 35 years. He is an Electrical Engineer by profession.

Semih Ozmen Mr. Semih Ozmen is the Chairman of the Executive Board of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He performed as Vice General Manager responsible for Production and Member of the Management Committee of the Company. Mr. Ozmen graduated from Birmingham City University with a BA degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Doctorate of Science degree.

Wolfgang Eging Mr. Wolfgang Eging has served as Vice Chairman of the Board at Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since March 2012. Previously, he held the same post until 2006.

Kagan Ari Mr. Kagan Ari has served as Member of the Executive Board, Vice General Manager - Finance and Strategy at Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since January 24, 2011. Prior to that, he served as Strategic Management Office Manager from 2008 and prior to that as Financial Planning and Control Manager at the Company. He has been for 7 years with the Company and has 14 years of business experience. He holds a degree in Business Administration.

Zafer Atabey Mr. Zafer Atabey serves as Member of the Executive Board and Vice General Manager responsible for Sales and Purchasing, Projects Segment and Special Pipes Segment of Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has been working in the Company for 18 years, and studied Business Administration.

Roelof Baan Mr. Roelof Ijsbrand Baan has served as Independent Member of the Board of BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI since March 2013. He has also served as Member of the Auditing Committee, Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company since June 3, 2015.

Nusret Comert Mr. Nusret Comert has served as Independent Member of the Board of BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI since March 2013. He has also served as Chairman of the Auditing Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company since June 3, 2015.