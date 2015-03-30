Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)

Name Description

Sunil Mittal Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Bharti Airtel Limited. He is the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises which has interests in telecom, retail, realty, financial services and agri-products. Bharti Airtel, the group’s flagship company, is a global telecommunications company with over 295 million customers across South Asia and Africa. Bharti has joint ventures with several global leaders: Singtel, Softbank, AXA and Del Monte. Sunil is currently the Vice Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). He also serves on the Prime Minister of India’s Council on Trade & Industry, World Economic Forum’s International Business Council, Telecom Board of International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Commissioner of the Broadband Commission, and the Singapore Prime Minister’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council. He has been appointed by the Prime Minister of India as Co-Chair of the India-Africa Business Council and India-Sri Lanka CEO Forum as well as member of the India-US, India-UK and India-Japan CEO Forums. Earlier, he served as President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII, 2007-08), the premier industry body in India. Sunil is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards. He has also been awarded the INSEAD Business Leader for the World Award 2011 and the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Award 2011 for “Corporate Conscience”. Earlier, he received the Global Economy Prize 2009 by The Kiel Institute, Germany and the US-India Business Council also honored him with the ‘Global Vision’ Award 2008. Sunil has received the GSM Association Chairman's Award for 2008. He is also a member of the Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs, Babson College, Wellesley, Massachusetts. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Sunil is on Harvard University’s Global Advisory Council, Board of Dean’s Advisors of Harvard Business School and Executive Board of the Indian School of Business.

Nilanjan Roy Mr. Nilanjan Roy serves as Global Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Roy is currently the Chief Financial Officer for the India & South Asia business, and has previously held the roles of Financial Controller and Controller - India Mobile Business.

Gopal Vittal Mr. Gopal Vittal serves as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - India & South Asia, Executive Director of Bharti Airtel Limited. In his role as the CEO of country’s largest private integrated telecom operator, he is responsible for defining and delivering the business strategy and providing overall leadership for Airtel’s India and South Asia operations. He moves into this role from Bharti Enterprises where he was the Group Director - Special Projects (April 2012 - Feb 2013). In this capacity, he worked towards formulating and supporting Airtel’s International strategy and data expansion. Prior to this he was at Hindustan Unilever, where he was heading the US$3.5bn Home and Personal Care Division. During the various global and national responsibilities he held during his 20 years stint at Unilever, Gopal gathered a wealth of experience in assimilating the consumer mind set, managing operations efficiently, winning with the customer, building brand and innovating to secure market leadership. As Director - Marketing at Bharti Airtel from 2006 to 2008, he had made significant contribution towards driving revenue growth, market leadership and building Airtel as an iconic brand. Gopal is an alumnus of Madras Christian College and has completed his MBA from IIM, Kolkata.

Srikanth Balachandran Mr. Srikanth Balachandran serves as Global Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. He has been the Global CFO of Bharti Airtel since April, 2011. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, he worked in Unilever in India.

Sock Koong Chua Ms. Chua Sock Koong serves as Non-Executive Director of Bharti Airtel Limited., since May 2001. She is a nominee of SingTel and was appointed as non-executive director of bharti airtel in May 2001. Sock Koong joined SingTel in June 1989 as Treasurer and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in April 1999. She held the positions of Group CFO and CEO International from February 2006 until October 12, 2006, when she was appointed Deputy Group CEO. She was appointed as SingTel Group CEO in April 2007. Sock Koong holds a 1st Class Honours Degree in Accountancy from the University of Singapore and is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Rakesh Mittal Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal serves as Non-Executive Director of Bharti Airtel Ltd. He is the Chairman of Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Bharti AXA General Insurance, FieldFresh Foods, Comviva Technologies, Centum Learning and Beetel Teletech. Mr. Rakesh is the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s National Council for Agriculture. He is a member of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Rakesh is a member of the Executive Board of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Co-chairman of Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management. He is also on the Advisory Board of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Southern Methodist University (SMU), Dallas, USA. Rakesh is the Co-chairman of the Bharti Foundation. He is an electronics engineer with experience of over 35 years.

Yong Choo Tan Ms. Tan Yong Choo serves as Non-Executive Director of Bharti Airtel Limited. since January 2010. She is a nominee of SingTel and was appointed as a non-executive director of bharti airtel in January 2010. She has a wide range of working experience gained from her stints in international accounting firms as well as in multinational corporations. She began her career with SingTel in November 1994 and was appointed as Group Financial Controller in June 2007. In her current role as VP (Group Finance), she has responsibilities for the Group's financial functions including management and financial reporting, business analysis, planning and forecasting. She also provides high level financial advice that would affect operations and is primarily responsible for financial policies and procedures. Prior to joining SingTel, Yong Choo worked for several years in international accounting firms, Coopers & Lybrand and Arthur Anderson. Mr. Yong Choo holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree (Honours) from the National University of Singapore and is a Fellow member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Craig Ehrlich Mr. Craig Edward Ehrlich serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharti Airtel Limited., since April 29, 2009. is the former long time chairman of the GSMA, the global trade association representing more than 700 second and third generation network operators and over 180 manufacturers and suppliers. He is also chairman of Carmel Ventures Asia, a leading venture capital company. In the Philippines, Craig is vice chairman of publicly listed ISM and board member of publicly listed Philweb, the country's leading gaming company. He recently retired as chairman of Taiwan's largest cable television company, kbro, which was sold in December 2010. The company was primarily owned by the Carlyle Group. He is also the Chairman of Novare Technologies Ltd., an onshoring and outsourcing software development company based in Hong Kong and serving clients throughout the world. Craig has been involved in Hong Kong's communications industry since he first settled in Hong Kong in 1987. He joined Hutchison Cablevision as managing director in October 1987 and was a founding member of the team that launched STAR TV, Asia's first satellite delivered multi-channel television network. After four years with Hutchison Whampoa, Mr. Ehrlich became the Group Operations Director at Hutchison Telecommunications and was responsible for the company's operations in 10 countries. In 1993 he left the Hutchison group and established companies involved in the introduction of cable television and paging services. He sold these companies in September 1996 and started Hong Kong mobile operator SUNDAY Communications Ltd. in November 1996. He was formerly a board member of ECI (NASDAQ) Hutchison Telecom Group, Roamware and ITU Telecom. Craig is also a member of UCLA/Peking University Joint Research institute Advisory Committee and a founding chairman of the Centre for Global Management at the UCLA Anderson School. Craig holds a B.A. degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Manish Kejriwal Mr. Manish Kejriwal serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharti Airtel Limited. He is Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital, a private equity fund dedicated to India. Kedaara partners with strong entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value in growth-oriented businesses and support them to achieve higher levels of performance. Kedaara also actively engages with family owned business to identify and create carve out plays which with a focused approach can create a win-win for promoters and Kedaara. Kedaara offers solution-oriented capital combining deep strategic & operational expertise in focused sectors, consultative approach and global connectivity to deliver superior returns. Earlier in late 2003, Mr. Kejriwal founded the India office of Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., where he headed all its investments and other activities till September 2011. During this time he was a Senior Managing Director and also held multiple responsibilities in Temasek Singapore. He was a core member of its senior leadership team and a key member of Temasek Holding's Senior Management Committee (SMC), and it's Senior Investment & Divestment Committee (SIDC). At different times in his career, he also led the firm's investments in Financial Services, and in Africa, Middle-East, and Russia. Manish brings over 10 years of experience, encompassing the full cycle of experiences in private equity in India across a variety of industries and sectors in private and public companies and in other private equity funds. He has driven investments, managed the portfolio and successfully divested investments over this period. Prior to joining Temasek Holdings, Manish was Partner at McKinsey & Company, Inc. and had been a part of their New York, Cleveland and Mumbai offices. Prior to McKinsey, Manish had worked at the World Bank in Washington D.C, and he had spent the summer between his two years at business school with Goldman Sachs (Principal Investment/Corporate Finance) in Hong Kong.

Dinesh Mittal Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharti Airtel Limited. He is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1977 batch (UP cadre) and has served the government of India in various capacities. Until last year, Mr. Mittal was Secretary, Department of Financial Services, where he was responsible for overseeing banking, Insurance and Pension policies of India. During his tenure he worked very closely with the RBI and was on the Board of the RBI, LIC, State Bank of India, IIFCL and IIFCL (UK). Previously as Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, he has worked closely with ICAI, ICSI and ICWAI. As an Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Mr. Mittal was the chief negotiator of India for WTO negotiation. He also supervised all multilateral Preferential Tariff negotiations, development and operation of SEZs in India and FDI and Overseas Investment from India. As Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, he had oversight of International Trade and Special Economic Zones. He formulated SEZ policy in March 2000 for the first time in India. He was with ILFS on secondment from the Govt of India and worked in the area of project development and financing of infra projects. Mr. Mittal has hands on experience in Infrastructure, International Trade, Urban Development, Renewable Energy, Agriculture Development and Micro- Credit, Corporate Governance, Banking, Insurance, Pension and Finance. He holds a Master’s degree in physics with specialization in Electronics from University of Allahabad, India.

Shishir Priyadarshi Mr. Shishir Priyadarshi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is presently working as one of the Directors of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva. He heads the Development Division of the WTO, whose mandate is to facilitate work on all trade related developmental issues in the WTO, especially issues of concern to developing countries and the least-developed amongst them. He has over 15 years of international experience with proven expertise in the area of international economic policy, infrastructure development, international financial & trade regulations, and of policies that foster economic growth and development. He has an excellent overview and understanding of the international financial architecture, including of the developmental challenges faced by many developing economies, developed by years of working closely with the World Bank, IMF, UNCTAD, UNDP, OECD etc. In particular he has a long experience of assisting Governments in Africa in their economic and fiscal policy formulation, as also in their infrastructure planning and development, as well as in assisting them in obtaining financial assistance. For over 20 years, he worked for the Government of India (1980-2000) as a senior Indian Administrative Service officer both in the State of Uttar Pradesh and at the federal level in New Delhi, including in the office of the Cabinet Secretary, dealing with Economic, Finance, Industrial and Infrastructure Ministries Mr. Priyadarshi also has very well established research and teaching credentials, borne out by a very large number of publications in international journals and through teaching assignments in a large number of Universities. He has a Master of Science in Physics from Delhi University, and a Master of Arts in Developmental Economics, from Reading University, UK, in both of which he was awarded Gold Medal. He is married with two children.

Bernardus Verwaayen Mr. Bernardus Verwaayen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Bharti Airtel Limited. He has a wide range of working experience gained from different multinational corporations and held the following management positions in the past: » Deputy MD - ITT Nederland (1975 - 1987) » President - KPN Telecom (1988 - 1997) » Vice chairman / COO - Lucent Technologies (1997 - 2002) » CEO - BT Plc. (2002 - 2008) » CEO - Alcatel-Lucent (2008 - 2013) Apart from being on the Board of various companies, he is also on the Board of World Economic Forum, Switzerland. He is a Dutch national and graduated with a Master's degree in law and international politics from the State University of Utrecht, Holland.