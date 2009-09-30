BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

Name Description

Subramaniam Ramadorai Shri. Subramanian Ramadorai is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., since March 8, 2010. Mr. S. Ramadorai holds a Bachelors Degree in Physics from Delhi University, a B.E. degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from the Indian Institute of Science, Banglore and also a Masters degree in Computer Science from the University of California-UCLA (USA). He is the Non Executive Vice-Chairman of TCS, a company he has been associated for the last three decades. He is on the Board of various companies and educational institutes including Tata Industries Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Piramal Healthcare Limited and MIT Executive Board (EMSAB). In recognition of his commitment and dedication to the IT industry, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the President of India. In April 2009, he was awarded the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to Indo- British economic relations.

Ashishkumar Chauhan Mr. Ashishkumar Chauhan is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Ashish is the MD & CEO of the BSE Ltd., Asia's first stock exchange. He serves on the Board of ICCL, CDSL, BSE Training Institute, BFSI Sector Skill Council and Marketplace Technologies Limited. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of IIIT D&M, Jabalpur and a few SEBI committees. He currently is the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Technology of FMC, member of several SEBI committees and has served on various other government and regulatory committees; CBDT and FMC, among others in the past. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of Lend a Hand India – a NGO working in implementing vocational skill development programs for rural and urban youth by providing them practical training at high school level. He is a member of the Capital Markets Committee of FICCI, National Council on Corporate Governance & Regulatory Affairs of CII and Financial Sector Development Council of CII. He has recently been a recipient of the Zee Business award for business transformation. Ashish has over 22 years of experience in Financial Markets and technology. Ashish was part of the 5 member team that set up NSE and set up NSE's equities and derivatives segments and created the NSE Fifty (Nifty) index. He was the Group CIO of the Reliance group and was ranked amongst the top 50 CIOs in the world by several magazines and institutions. He also headed the Corporate Communications for Reliance group in between and was the CEO of Mumbai Indians. Ashish holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay and PGDM from IIM Calcutta.

V. Balasubramaniam Mr. V. Balasubramaniam is Chief Business Officer of Bombay Stock Exchange. His Qualifications are M.Com., ICWA, CFA, CISA, NYIF. He has been Vice President - Reliance Info Solutions Ltd.

S. Kapadia Mr. S.H. Kapadia is Public Interest Director of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Mr. S.H. Kapadia retired as Chief Justice of India on 29th September 2012. He was elevated to the bench of Supreme Court of India on 18th December 2003 wherein he dealt with matters under SEBI Act, 1992, Companies Act, 1956, RBI Act, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking Regulation Act, Taxation, Information Technology and validity of Indian Accounting Standards. Prior to his role as Chief Justice of India, he also served as Chief Justice of Uttaranchal High Court, Additional and Permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court, Judge of the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992, Judge of Special Court dealing in matters related to Accounts and Finances of Banks and Financial Institutions.

Sanjiv Misra Dr. Sanjiv Misra is Public Interest Director of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. He is an Indian Administrative Officer (I.A.S.) officer.An alumnus of St. Stephen's College, Delhi and Delhi School of Economics, Dr. Misra has completed his M.P.A. from John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, U.S.A. and Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. He combines his excellent academic background with wide policy experience at the highest levels in the federal government, especially in the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Petroleum and the Cabinet Secretariat. He is a former member of the 13th Finance Commission, Government of India. Prior to joining the Finance Commission as a member, Dr. Misra was Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Expenditure and the Department of Disinvestment in the Ministry of Finance, Addl. Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Jt. Secretary (ADB and Infrastructure), Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs, Jt. Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.He is also a Director on Board of Akzo Notel India Limited. Dr. Misra has travelled extensively abroad and has represented India in various international conferences, seminars and negotiations. He was conferred the prestigious Lucius N Littauer Fellow Award of 1987 at Harvard University. He was appointed as a Director on the Board on 22nd April, 2010.

Keki Mistry Shri. Keki Minoo Mistry CPA., is Shareholder Director of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant from the Michigan Institute, USA. He brings with him over three decades of varied work experience in the Banking & Financial Services domain. Mr. Mistry joined HDFC Limited in 1981 and over the years was responsible for the overall functioning of the Corporation and also as a member of its Investors' Grievance Committee of Directors. He is the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Limited. As a part of the management team, he has played a critical role in the successful transformation of HDFC into India's leading integrated financial services conglomerate by facilitating the formation of companies like HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company etc. He is also on the Board of several companies such as - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, Torrent Power Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. He was appointed as a Director on the Board of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited on 22nd June, 2010.

Sudhakar Rao Dr. Sudhakar Rao is Public Interest Director of Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Mr.Sudhakar Rao is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of the 1973 batch. After initial postings at the field level in the State of Karnataka, he went on deputation to the Union Government as Under Secretary in the Ministry of Power, where he was closely associated with the work of the path breaking Rajyadhakshya Committee on Power. He was Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Shimoga District during 1982 and 1983. He proceeded on deputation to the Government of India once again after completing his district assignment, and was Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for two years and Director in the Prime Minister's Office for two years, dealing with policy matters covering social sectors. Later he was Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Power, entrusted with the development of hydel power in the country following which he was posted as Minister (Economic) in the Embassy of India in Washington for four years. On his return to the State Government in 2000, he held various assignments, including Chairman & Managing Director of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), Principal Secretary, Finance; Principal Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka; Development Commissioner and finally, Chief Secretary of Karnataka, from which post he retired from Government service on 30.09.2009. On retirement, he was appointed as a Member of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) from which post he resigned on 26.10.2010. Mr. Rao has a Master's Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.