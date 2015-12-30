Basler AG (BSLG.DE)

Name Description

Norbert Basler Mr. Norbert Basler is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Basler Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2004. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company. From 1983 to 1988, Mr. Basler studied mechanical engineering at the Clausthal Technical University majoring in electrical information technology. During his college years, together with one of his classmates, founded the Basler and Berendsen GmbH in the Luebeck technology center, which is currently the Basler AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Plato AG and Technikzentrum Fordergesellschaft mbH. He is also Vice Chairman of Zollner Holding GmbH.

Dietmar Ley Dr. Dietmar Ley has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Basler AG since 2000. He joined the Company's Management Board in 1996. He is responsible for research and development as well as personnel and organizational development at the Company. In 2003, he joined the Management Board of the VDMA’s Machine Vision department, a German federation of vision technology companies, and was voted in as President in 2005. Since 2004, he has also been a Board Member of the United States Automated Imaging Association (AIA). Dr. Ley joined Basler GmbH as a development engineer in 1993, after earning his Doctorate with a thesis on the field of machine vision. He was appointed to executive management of Basler GmbH in 1996, after several technical leadership functions in the Company. He had worked for Philips GmbH, Siemens AG und Alcatel AG before.

Eckart Kottkamp Prof. Dr. Eckart Kottkamp is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Basler Aktiengesellschaft since 2007. Prior to that, he was Member of the Company's Supervisory Board. He received a university degree for control engineering and communications from the RWTH (university) Aachen in 1966 and a doctorate degree in 1976. Amongst others, he was Chief Executive Officer of Hako-Werke GmbH, Claas Landmaschinen AG and Jungheinrich AG. He became a Honorary Professor of the, Hamburg, in 1996. From 2006 until the end of 2009, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Steinzeug Cremer & Breuer AG. There, from the beginning of his engagement, he was also appointed to the audit committee which he chaired starting from 2008. He is Chairman of the Advisory Board of Mackprang Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Chairman of the Advisory Board of ACTec GmbH, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lloyd Fonds AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Bau GmbH & Co KG, Member of the Supervisory Board of KROMI Logistik AG, and Member of the advisory Board of C. Mackprang Jr. GmbH & Co. KG.

Hardy Mehl Mr. Hardy Mehl is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of Basler Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2014. He is responsible for production, purchasing and logistics, finance, legal and investor relations at the Company. Since joining Basler AG in the year 1999, he held various management positions within the Company.

Arndt Bake Mr. Arndt Bake is Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board of Basler Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2014. He was Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of the Company from January 1, 2011. In his role as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) he is responsible for marketing and new business at the Company. Mr. Bake has been with the Company for several years, being responsible for the product marketing of the Components business segment. From 2004 to mid of 2009 he led the Components business segment. Since then Mr. Bake has overseen the entire operational business of Basler AG. In his former business career he worked in product marketing functions at NEC Semiconductors. He has a master degree in electronics engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree.

John Jennings Mr. John P. Jennings has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Commercial Officer of Basler AG since 2005. is responsible for sales, market communications and the subsidiaries at the Company. Before joining the Management Board, he had been Managing Director of the United States subsidiary for several years. Mr. Jennings has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Villanova University. He had worked in a variety of Sales and Marketing Management roles at Rockwell International and CEMA Technologies before entering Basler AG in April 1998.