Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

Name Description

Brij Singal Shri. Brij Bhushan Singal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bhushan Steel Ltd. As a first generation entrepreneur, he is, Chairman of the Board has played a pivotal role in guiding Bhushan Steel to its current position of strength. As a promoter director, he has been instrumental in not only shaping the physical assets of the Company but also in honing a promising leadership pool in the Company. He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Delhi University.

Neeraj Singal Shri. Neeraj Singal serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He has spearheaded Bhushan Steel’s transformation from a single plant downstream steel processor to a three locations fully integrated Steel & Power player in India. Having risen from ranks, he has served in departments of the Company and as executive director of Bhushan Metallics before joing the board of Bhushan Steel. He holds Bachelor’s Degree from Punjab University.

Prem Aggarwal Shri. Prem Kumar Aggarwal serves as Executive Vice President - Commercial, Whole Time Director - Commercial of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He holds Bachelor's Degree in Science from Punjab University and is a fellow member of the ICAI. He has 30 years of experience in accounts and commercial activities, and prior to joining the Board, he has worked as an Assistant General Manager with Bhushan Industries Limited and in other capacities with Amrit Banaspati Limited and the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Corporation. He is responsible for the overseeing of commercial and legal matters involving the Company, including indirect taxation disputes in particular.

Rahul Gupta Shri. Rahul Sen Gupta serves as Executive Vice President - Technical, Whole Time Director - Technical of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calcutta, Kolkata. He has 31 years of experience in steel industry. Prior to joining the Board, he was employed with Indian Oxygen Limited. He is responsible for project conceptualization, project planning and implementation, and technology evaluation.

Nittin Johari Shri. Nittin Johari is Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director - Finance of Bhushan Steel Limited. Mr. Johari heads the finance function of the Company. A fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, He holds a Master’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Rohilkhand at Bareilly. He brings 27 years of experience in corporate finance, management information systems, budgeting, etc. Prior to joining Bhushan Steel, he has served WIMCO Limited, Century Textiles Limited and Modi Rubber Limited in various leadership roles in finance function. He is responsible for financial management, treasury, foreign exchange management of the Company, alongside legal matters.

Rajesh Yaduvanshi Dr. Rajesh Yaduvanshi is Director - Nominee of Punjab National Bank of the Company. He is a Field General Manager, Delhi Zone.

Malakapalli Suryanarayana Shri. Malakapalli Venkata Suryanarayana is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He is a fellow member of the ICAI. He has 35 years of experience with the Life Insurance Corporation of India where he held positions before retiring as the Executive Director (Audit). He has been a nominee Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Board prior to joining as independent Director.