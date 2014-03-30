Edition:
Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

58.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs57.85
Open
Rs58.40
Day's High
Rs58.80
Day's Low
Rs57.90
Volume
110,878
Avg. Vol
1,527,407
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Brij Singal

75 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Neeraj Singal

46 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Prem Aggarwal

62 2017 Executive Vice President - Commercial, Whole Time Director - Commercial

Rahul Gupta

58 2017 Executive Vice President - Technical, Whole Time Director - Technical

Nittin Johari

51 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director - Finance

O. Davra

2012 Company Secretary

Vipin Anand

2016 Director Nominee - Representative of LIC of India

Ajoy Deb

2014 Director - Nominee of State Bank of India

Rajesh Yaduvanshi

2015 Director - Nominee of Punjab National Bank

Monica Aggarwal

2016 Additional Independent Director

Sahil Goyal

2014 Additional Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar

2014 Additional Independent Director

Pradeep Patni

2014 Additional Independent Director

Pankaj Sharma

2015 Independent Additional Director

Rakesh Singhal

2015 Independent Additional Director

Kapil Vaish

2015 Additional Independent Director

Malakapalli Suryanarayana

2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Brij Tandon

73 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Brij Singal

Shri. Brij Bhushan Singal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bhushan Steel Ltd. As a first generation entrepreneur, he is, Chairman of the Board has played a pivotal role in guiding Bhushan Steel to its current position of strength. As a promoter director, he has been instrumental in not only shaping the physical assets of the Company but also in honing a promising leadership pool in the Company. He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Delhi University.

Neeraj Singal

Shri. Neeraj Singal serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He has spearheaded Bhushan Steel’s transformation from a single plant downstream steel processor to a three locations fully integrated Steel & Power player in India. Having risen from ranks, he has served in departments of the Company and as executive director of Bhushan Metallics before joing the board of Bhushan Steel. He holds Bachelor’s Degree from Punjab University.

Prem Aggarwal

Shri. Prem Kumar Aggarwal serves as Executive Vice President - Commercial, Whole Time Director - Commercial of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He holds Bachelor's Degree in Science from Punjab University and is a fellow member of the ICAI. He has 30 years of experience in accounts and commercial activities, and prior to joining the Board, he has worked as an Assistant General Manager with Bhushan Industries Limited and in other capacities with Amrit Banaspati Limited and the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Corporation. He is responsible for the overseeing of commercial and legal matters involving the Company, including indirect taxation disputes in particular.

Rahul Gupta

Shri. Rahul Sen Gupta serves as Executive Vice President - Technical, Whole Time Director - Technical of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calcutta, Kolkata. He has 31 years of experience in steel industry. Prior to joining the Board, he was employed with Indian Oxygen Limited. He is responsible for project conceptualization, project planning and implementation, and technology evaluation.

Nittin Johari

Shri. Nittin Johari is Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director - Finance of Bhushan Steel Limited. Mr. Johari heads the finance function of the Company. A fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, He holds a Master’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Rohilkhand at Bareilly. He brings 27 years of experience in corporate finance, management information systems, budgeting, etc. Prior to joining Bhushan Steel, he has served WIMCO Limited, Century Textiles Limited and Modi Rubber Limited in various leadership roles in finance function. He is responsible for financial management, treasury, foreign exchange management of the Company, alongside legal matters.

O. Davra

Vipin Anand

Ajoy Deb

Rajesh Yaduvanshi

Dr. Rajesh Yaduvanshi is Director - Nominee of Punjab National Bank of the Company. He is a Field General Manager, Delhi Zone.

Monica Aggarwal

Sahil Goyal

Ashwani Kumar

Pradeep Patni

Pankaj Sharma

Rakesh Singhal

Kapil Vaish

Malakapalli Suryanarayana

Shri. Malakapalli Venkata Suryanarayana is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He is a fellow member of the ICAI. He has 35 years of experience with the Life Insurance Corporation of India where he held positions before retiring as the Executive Director (Audit). He has been a nominee Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Board prior to joining as independent Director.

Brij Tandon

Shri. Brij Bihari Tandon is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bhushan Steel Ltd. He holds a Master's Degree in Economics and a Bachelor's Degree in Law from the University of Delhi, New Delhi, as well as certificate of associate-ship from the Indian Institute of Bankers. Prior to joining the Board, he served as an officer of the Indian Administrative Service and has 47 years of experience in that capacity. He served as the Chief Election Commissioner of India and the Election Commissioner of India, and also held numerous positions including as a member of the Delimitation Commission of India, the Secretary to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the Secretary to the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India.

