BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB_u.TO)

Name Description

Jocelyn Proteau Mr. Jocelyn Proteau is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Proteau has held senior management positions with various financial institutions. From March 1989 to June 2001, he was Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Fédération des Caisses populaires Desjardins de Montréal et de l’Ouest du Québec, From 1990 to April 2005, he was a member of the board of Desjardins Venture Capital and he also acted as President of its Investment Committee from 1995 to 2005. Mr. Proteau has acquired experience as a director of several companies within the financial, service and retail fields. He has been a member of the board of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. since April 2005 and of 20- 20 Technologies Inc. since July 2002. He has been Chairman of the Board of 20-20 Technologies Inc. from November 2004 to January 2007 and is now Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Director. Mr. Proteau was a member of the Board of Standard Life Assurance Company PLC whose head office is located in Edimburg in Scotland from August 2003 to May 2009. He was also a director of Standard Life Insurance Company of Canada from August 2003 to May 2009, and Chairman of the latter from January 2005 to May 2009. Mr. Proteau also sits on several other boards, including CO2 Solutions Inc., Familiprix Inc., and École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC Montréal). Mr. Proteau is a member of the Conseil canadien sur la reddition de comptes since June 2008 (CPAB-CCRC). Mr. Proteau studied Commercial Sciences at the École des Hautes Études Commerciales in Montréal.

Michel Leonard Mr. Michel Leonard is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Léonard possesses more than 26 years of experience in the field of commercial real estate and has often played a fundamental role in helping numerous organizations of regional and national scale with strategic planning, analysis, renegotiation assignments and the implementation of complex relocation. He joined Colliers International (Québec) Inc. as senior Vice-President in November 2004. Mr. Léonard was one of the founders of Staubach Canada Inc. and held the position of President from 1989 to November 2004. Mr. Léonard obtained a Bachelor of Commerce in 1978 and a Bachelor of Civil Law in 1981, both from McGill University. He has been a member of the Québec Bar Association since 1982.

Benoit Cyr Mr. Benoit Cyr is the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Cyr is a chartered accountant and he holds a MBA from HEC Montréal. He has a experience in the accounting and financial fields within a national accounting firm. Throughout his more than 30-year career, he has held positions such as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance and Administration, within several companies, namely, Perfectly Natural Solutions Inc., from 2005 to 2007, Unicel Architectural Inc., from 2004 to 2005, Raymark Xpert Business Systems Inc., from 2001 to 2004 and Elix Inc. from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Cyr also acted as interim Chief Financial Officer of Saratoga Electronic Solutions Inc. (SAR) in 2006 and 2007. Mr. Cyr was a member of the firm Groupe Mallette Maheu, a national accounting and audit firm, for 19 years, eight of which as a partner.

Dominic Gilbert Mr. Dominic Gilbert is the Vice President - Property management of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. He is Active in real estate for over 15 years, Dominic Gilbert managed office, commercial, industrial and residential properties for Canderel Management, Ivanhoe Cambridge (formerly SITQ Immobilier) and Société Immobilière Trillion, for buildings located downtown and in the suburbs of Montreal and otherwise in other cities in the Province of Quebec. Mr. Gilbert graduated from HEC Montreal and he is a director Senior Vice-President of BOMA Québec.

Frederic Seigneur Mr. Frederic Seigneur is the Vice-President - Leasing of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust., since 2014. Frédéric Seigneur has over 10 years of experience in the field of commercial real estate. He worked at Jones Lang LaSalle as a financial analyst in the capital market group and, more recently, acted as a real estate broker at Avison Young where he represented, in the province of Quebec, renowned corporations such as KPMG, Royal Sun Assurance group (RSA) and RES PUBLICA Consulting Group. While at Avison Young, he was named “Rookie of the Year” for 2011. This award recognized top performance amongst his peers in North America. In 2001, Frédéric obtained a bachelor in Finance and Management at HEC Montreal and in 2003, he obtained a Master in Finance in the Aix-Marseille University in France.

Luc Lachapelle Mr. Luc Lachapelle is the Corporate Secretary, Independent Trustee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. He possesses more than 27 years of experience in the field of commercial real estate. Since February 2010, Mr. Lachapelle is President and Chief Executive Officer of Corlac Real Estate Inc. Previsouly, he joined Bombardier Inc. in October 1990, where he has been Vice-President, Real Estate Services up to January 29, 2010. Throughout his professional career, he has participated in all aspects of the development and redevelopment of industrial, commercial and residential projects in Canada, the United States and Europe. Before joining Bombardier Inc. Mr. Lachapelle was a partner in the law firm Pépin, Létourneau, where he specialized in the area of construction surety bonds. Mr. Lachapelle was President of the Chamber of Commerce of Saint-Laurent in 1995. Mr. Lachapelle obtained a Master’s Degree in Real Estate in 1990 from New York University and a Bachelor of Civil Law in 1975 from the University of Montréal. He has been a member of the Québec Bar since 1977.

Lucie Ducharme Mrs. Lucie Ducharme is an Independent Trustee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. Since 2004, Mrs. Lucie Ducharme has been Executive Vice President of Groupe Petra, a real estate corporation which holds a significant portfolio of office, commercial and industrial properties, mainly located in Montréal, since 2004. Prior to joining Groupe Petra, she held various management positions in corporate real estate for companies such as Canadian National Railway Company, Laurentian Bank, Banque Nationale de Paris, as well as in the transportation industry (international) and in the legal sector. Mrs. Ducharme holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Université du Québec.

Claude Garcia Mr. Claude A. Garcia is an Independent Trustee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Claude Garcia is a corporate director. From June 1993 to December 2004, he acted as President of Canadian Operations for The Standard Life Assurance Company. He was a director of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and chaired its Audit Committee. Mr. Garcia is, and has been, a member of the Board of Directors of both public and private corporations. He graduated in actuarial studies from Université Laval.

Jean-Pierre Janson Mr. Jean-Pierre Janson is an Independent Trustee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Janson has been Managing Director, National Sales of Richardson GMP Ltd. since January 2005. Over the past 19 years, Mr. Janson has acted as Managing Director of CIBC Wood Gundy Financial Services (Québec) Inc. (Eastern Canada) and held senior management positions with Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. and Midland Walwyn Inc. He is heavily involved in the financial community and has been serving as a director of Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. since May 2004and as a director of Midland Exploration Inc. since February 2007.

Sylvie Lachance Mrs. Sylvie Lachance is an Independent Trustee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust., Since 2010, Mrs. Lachance is Executive Vice President, Real Estate Development for Sobeys Inc. Prior to joining Sobeys Inc., she was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of First Capital Reality Inc. She previously held senior real estate positions with both regional and national grocery retailers. Mrs. Lachance holds a MBA from McGill University in addition to a law degree from Université Laval and was admitted to the Bar in 1982.

Fernand Perreault Mr. Fernand Perreault is an Independent Trustee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Perreault has a vast experience in the field of real estate. From 1995 to December 2009, Mr. Perreault held senior managerial positions at the Caisse de depôt et placement du Québec where he supervised all real estate investments and coordinated activities of its real estate subsidiaries where he sat as Chairman of each subsidiary’s board of directors. From 1987 to 1995, Mr. Perreault was President and Chief Executive Officer of SITQ’s Real Estate group where he was instrumental in its growth. He also spent several years at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Mr. Perreault studied at the University of Ottawa where he obtained a law degree.