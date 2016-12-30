British American Tobacco PLC (BTIJ.J)

Name Description

Richard Burrows Mr. Richard Burrows is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of British American Tobacco PLC. He is Chairman since November 2009; Non-Executive Director since September 2009; Chairman of the Nominations Committee. He is Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Nomination, Remuneration and Compliance Committees of Craven House Capital plc; NED of Rentokil Initial plc; Supervisory Board member and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at Carlsberg A/S. Richard brings considerable consumer goods and international business experience to the Board, having been Chief Executive of Irish Distillers and Co-Chief Executive of Pernod Ricard. Prior to joining the Board, Richard was Governor of the Bank of Ireland. Richard is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ireland.

Nicandro Durante Mr. Nicandro Durante is Chief Executive, Executive Director of British American Tobacco PLC. He has been Chief Executive since 2011. He is Non-Executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Nicandro has extensive leadership skills developed in various senior international roles within the Group. He joined Souza Cruz in Brazil in 1981, rising to become President of that company. Nicandro joined the Management Board in 2006 as Regional Director for the Africa and Middle East region and joined the Board in 2008 as Chief Operating Officer.

J. Ben Stevens Mr. J. Ben Stevens is Finance Director, Executive Director of British American Tobacco PLC. He is Finance Director since 2008. He is Non-Executive Director of ISS A/S. Ben joined the Group in 1990 and has broad international experience spanning both senior finance and general management roles. He was Head of Merger Integration following the merger with Rothmans and Chairman and Managing Director of both Pakistan Tobacco Company and British American Tobacco Russia. Ben was appointed to the Management Board in 2001 as Development Director and became Director, Europe, in 2004.

Jack Bowles Mr. Jack Marie Henry David Bowles has beeen appointed as Chief Operating Officer - International Business of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. He currently serves as Regional Director, Asia-Pacific of British American Tobacco PLC. He became Regional Director for Asia-Pacific in January 2013. Joining the Group in 2004, he was Chairman of British American Tobacco France in 2005, before taking up the role of Managing Director of British American Tobacco Malaysia in 2007. He joined the Management Board as Regional Director for Western Europe in October 2009 before becoming Regional Director for the Americas in October 2011.

Andrew Gray Mr. Andrew M. Gray has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. He currently serves as Director, Marketing of British American Tobacco PLC., Since September 2014. He joined the Management Board as Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East in January 2008 before being appointed Regional Director for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) in January 2011. Joining Souza Cruz as an intern in 1986, he went on to hold a number of senior management positions in South America and the Caribbean (including President of Souza Cruz) and also in Malaysia.

Jerome Abelman Mr. Jerome Abelman is Director, Legal & External Affairs and General Counsel of the Company. He was appointed Director, Legal & External Affairs and General Counsel in May 2015, having joined the Management Board as Group Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director in January 2015. He has been with the Group for 14 years and has held a number of roles in Legal. Jerry was Regional General Counsel, Asia-Pacific from 2010 to 2014, before becoming Assistant General Counsel – Corporate & Commercial. Jerry joined the Board of the Group’s associate company, Reynolds American, in February 2016.

Kingsley Wheaton Mr. Kingsley Wheaton is Managing Director - Next Generation Products of British American Tobacco PLC. He was appointed Managing Director, Next Generation Products in January 2015. He joined the Group in 1996 and has held a number of roles in Marketing. He was Marketing Director in Nigeria and Russia, before becoming General Manager in Russia. He was then the Global Brand Director responsible for the Kent and Vogue brands, before taking his place on the Management Board in January 2012 as Deputy Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Director. In June 2012 he was appointed Director, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.

Giovanni Giordano Mr. Giovanni Giordano is Director, Group Human Resources of British American Tobacco PLC. He joined the Management Board of British American Tobacco in June 2011. He is an international human resources executive with wide experience from senior roles at Procter & Gamble and Ferrero, where he was Chief Corporate Officer.

Alan Davy Mr. Alan Davy is Director, Operations of British American Tobacco PLC. He was appointed to the Management Board as Group Operations Director in March 2013. He joined the Group in 1988 and has held various roles in manufacturing, supply chain and general management. Alan previously held the position of Group Head of Supply Chain.

David O'Reilly Mr. David O'Reilly is Group Scientific Director of British American Tobacco Plc. He was appointed Group Scientific Director in January 2012. He has been with British American Tobacco for over 20 years and has held various positions in Group Research and Development. He has led the Group’s R&D efforts to develop reduced toxicant products and has also been Head of International Public Health & Scientific Affairs, responsible for engagement with the scientific, medical and public health communities.

Ricardo Oberlander Mr. Ricardo Cesar de Almeida Oberlander has been appointed as Regional Director - Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa of the Company., effective 1 January 2018. He currently serves as Regional Director - Americas of British American Tobacco PLC. He joined the Management Board as Regional Director for the Americas in January 2013. He joined Souza Cruz in May 1989 and has held various roles including Marketing Director of our Malaysian business, Regional Marketing Manager for the Americas, General Manager in France and Global Consumer Director. Ricardo joined the Board of the Group’s associate company, Reynolds American, in December 2014 and was appointed to the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council Latin America Advisory Board in February 2016.

Naresh Sethi Mr. Naresh Sethi is Director of Business Development of British American Tobacco Plc., since 1 December 2016. He has over 20 years of experience in the tobacco industry, holding various marketing roles in India, Indonesia, West Africa and Australasia before moving to Japan. He was Marketing Director in Japan and then the Group’s General Manager. He became Group Head of Strategy and Planning, was appointed Director, Group Business Development in 2012 and was appointed Regional Director for Western Europe in January 2013.

Johan Vandermeulen Mr. Johan Vandermeulen has been appointed as Regional Director - Asia-Pacific and Middle East of the Company., effective 1 January 2018. He currently serves as Regional Director, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa of the Company. He joined the Management Board as Regional Director for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa in September 2014. He has been with British American Tobacco for more than 20 years and was previously General Manager in Russia, General Manager in Turkey and in the marketing function he was Global Brand Director for the Kent brand.

Susan Farr Ms. Susan Jane (Sue) Farr is Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco PLC., since February 2015. She has been Non-Executive Director since February 2015; member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committees. She is Special Advisor, Chime Group; NED and Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee of Dairy Crest Group plc; NED of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc; NED and Chair of the Nominations & Remuneration Committee of Accsys Technologies PLC; NED of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited. Sue brings considerable expertise in marketing, branding and consumer issues to the Board. Sue is a former Chairwoman of both the Marketing Society and the Marketing Group of Great Britain. Prior to joining the Chime Group in 2003, where she was Director, Strategic and Business Development until 2015, Sue’s career in corporate communications included roles with the BBC and Vauxhall Motors.

Marion Helmes Dr. Marion Helmes has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective August 1, 2016. Dr Helmes brings with her a wealth of international business skills and experience which includes recent senior executive roles at has been member of the Audit and Nominations Committees. She is Supervisory Board member of Bilfinger SE; NED of NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE; Supervisory Board member of Uniper SE. Marion brings significant financial expertise and operational experience gained at an international level having spent her working life managing businesses across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Her extensive career includes Chief Financial Officer positions at Celesio, Q-Cells and ThyssenKrupp Elevator Technology.

Savio Kwan Mr. Savio Kwan is Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco PLC., since January 2014. He is Co-Founder and CEO of A&K Consulting Co Ltd, advising entrepreneurs and their start-up businesses in China; Visiting Professor at Henley Business School; Non-Executive Director of the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneur Fund. Savio brings significant business leadership experience of Greater China and Asia to the Board. During his extensive career he has worked broadly in technology for General Electric, BTR plc and Alibaba Group, China’s largest internet business, where he was both Chief Operating Officer and, later, a Non-Executive Director.

Pedro Malan Dr. Pedro Sampaio Malan is Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco PLC., since February 2015. He is Chairman of the International Advisory Board of Itau Unibanco; member of the Board of EDP – Energias do Brasil SA; Trustee of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles; member of the Temasek International Panel. Pedro has extensive experience of Brazilian trade and industry and an in-depth knowledge of the international economy. Pedro was Minister of Finance for Brazil from 1995 to 2002, having been President of the Central Bank of Brazil from 1993 to 1994, and before that Chief External Debt Negotiator for Brazil from mid-1991 to 1993. He is a former Chairman of Unibanco and was NED of Souza Cruz S.A. from 2010 to 2015.

Dimitri Panayotopoulos Mr. Dimitri E. Panayotopoulos is Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco PLC., since February 2015. He is Senior Advisor at The Boston Consulting Group; NED of Logitech International S.A. Dimitri has extensive general management and international sales and brand building expertise. He was Vice Chairman and Advisor to the Chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble (P&G), where he started his career in 1977. During his time at P&G, Dimitri led on significant breakthrough innovations and continued to focus on this, speed to market and scale across all of P&G’s businesses while Vice Chairman of all the Global Business Units.

Ann Godbehere Ms. Ann Frances Godbehere is Non-Executive Independent Director of British American Tobacco plc. since 2011. She has been NED and Chair of the Audit Committee of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited; NED and Chair of the Compensation Committee of UBS Group AG and UBS AG; NED and Chair of the Audit Committee of Prudential plc. Ann has more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry. She spent ten years at Swiss Re Group, latterly as Chief Financial Officer from 2003 to 2007. From 2008 until 2009 she was Chief Financial Officer of Northern Rock during the initial phase of its public ownership. Ann is a Fellow of the Certified General Accountants Association of Canada and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants.

Luc Jobin Mr. Luc Jobin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been an independent director on the Board of Reynolds since 2008. He is a member of the Audit and Finance Committee. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian National Railway Company, a position he has held since 2016, having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2009. He was Executive Vice President of Power Corporation of Canada from 2005 to 2009. Mr Jobin was Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Tobacco Canada, a subsidiary of the Company, from 2003 to 2005 and Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2003.

Holly Koeppel Ms. Holly Keller Koeppel is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has been an independent director on the Board of Reynolds since 2008. She is Chair of the Regulatory, Sustainability and Public Policy Committee and a member of the Audit and Finance Committee. Ms Keller Koeppel is a Senior Advisor to Corsair Capital LLC, where she served as Managing Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure from 2015 until her retirement in 2017. From 2010 to 2015, she served as Co-Head of Citi Infrastructure Investors and prior to 2010 she held financial and executive management roles with American Electric Power Company, Inc and Consolidated Natural Gas Company. Ms Keller Koeppel currently holds Non-Executive Director roles at Vesuvius and AES Corporation.

Lionel Nowell Mr. Lionel L. Nowell, III is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been the Lead Independent Director of the Board of Reynolds since January 2017, having served as a director since 2007. He is a member of the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. He retired as Senior Vice President and Treasurer of PepsiCo in 2009, where he had held senior financial executive roles since 1999. Prior to PepsiCo, Mr Nowell was Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at RJR Nabisco, Inc. from 1998 to 1999 and held a variety of senior financial roles at the Pillsbury division of Diageo PLC from 1991 to 1998. Mr. Nowell is currently a Non-Executive Director at HD Supply Holdings, American Electric Power Company, Inc and Bank of America Corporation.