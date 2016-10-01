Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

Name Description

John Daly Mr. John Patrick Daly is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has more than 30 years of extensive international business and management experience having held a variety of senior leadership roles, most notably during his 20 years at British American Tobacco plc. Most recent positions at BAT were Chief Operating Officer (from 2010 to 2014) and Regional Director for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong (from 2004 to 2010). Prior to his time at British American Tobacco plc, John held various sales and marketing positions with Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pennwalt Corporation and Schering-Plough.

Simon Litherland Mr. Simon Litherland is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Britvic Plc. He has over 20 years of his career was spent with Diageo. His last role was MD of Diageo Great Britain, having previously run Diageo’s businesses in South Africa, Ireland and Central and Eastern Europe. During his time at Diageo, Simon was responsible for an extensive portfolio of brands including Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan. In his earlier career he held a variety of International Finance Director roles in Diageo, IDV and Grand Metropolitan. Simon qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte in South Africa and has a business degree at the University of Cape Town.

Mathew Dunn Mr. Mathew Dunn has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company since 25 November 2015. Prior to joining Britvic, Mathew was at SABMiller PLC where he was CFO of South African Breweries Ltd, based in South Africa since 2014. Mathew first joined SABMiller in 2002 where he held various financial planning and management, as well as leadership positions before joining EMI Music Ltd as CFO of their Global Catalogue division in 2009. He returned to SABMiller in 2010 as CFO, Asia (based in China) a role which he held until his 2014 move to South Africa.

Matt Barwell Mr. Matt Barwell is Chief Marketing Officer of the company. He is responsible for Britvic’s global marketing, innovation and sustainability strategies. He joined Britvic from Diageo in 2014 where he held a number of senior positions over 15 years including Marketing and Innovation Director, Africa. Matt started his career with Mars where he worked for ten years in both the confectionary and pet food businesses. Matt is a Fellow of The Marketing Society.

Clare Thomas Ms. Clare Thomas is General Counsel, Company Secretary, Director of Britvic PLC. She joined the group as General Counsel and Company Secretary in September 2013 and has responsibility for the legal, internal audit and risk, company secretarial and estates teams. Clare has a corporate and commercial legal background, and prior to joining Britvic spent 15 years as a corporate / M&A lawyer at law firm Addleshaw Goddard LLP, including six years as a partner, with a particular focus on FMCG clients.

Hessel De Jong Mr. Hessel De Jong is Managing Director - International of the company. He joined Britvic on 28 September 2015 as Managing Director, International and he has over 20 years of management experience in international FMCG. Prior to joining Britvic, Hessel worked as an advisor to a number of private equity companies, including Blackstone and Bencis Capital Partners. From 2008 through 2014, he was Managing Director of the Dutch and Benelux operations of the Coca-Cola Company. Before 2008, Hessel held various regional and global leadership positions at Heineken and SCA Group in Europe and Asia. Hessel is based in Amsterdam and holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Nyenrode University.

Joao De Mello Neto Mr. Joao Caetano De Mello Neto is Managing Director - Ebba Brazil of the company. He joined Britvic following the acquisition of Ebba on 30 September 2015. He has over 30 years of executive management experience in the consumer goods industry. Previously, João Caetano worked for Cia. Müller de Bebidas (Caninha 51) where he spent 14 years and acted as Chief Executive Officer for 7 of those years. He then worked for J. Macedo for 7 years as Chief Executive Officer of Hidracor before moving to Ebba.

Kevin Donnelly Mr. Kevin Donnelly is Managing Director - Ireland of the company. He joined Britvic Ireland in September 2008 as Marketing Director and was appointed Country Director in June 2013. He has over 25 years’ experience in sales, marketing and general management in FMCG companies, including Unilever and Dairygold. Kevin holds a First Class Honours Degree in Marketing from Trinity College Dublin and a Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Marketing.

Paul Graham Mr. Paul Graham is Managing Director - GB of the company. He was appointed GB Managing Director on 13 April 2015 having joined the business in September 2012 as GB General Manager. Paul is also a member of the Executive Council of The British Soft Drinks Association. Before joining Britvic, he worked in a range of commercial roles for companies including Mars Confectionery and United Biscuits. Paul has a BSc in Management Sciences from the University of Manchester.

Jean-Luc Tivolle Mr. Jean-Luc Tivolle is Managing Director - Britvic France of the company. He was appointed Managing Director of Britvic France 2010, after 14 years as Vice-Chairman of Fruité Entreprises SAS, which was acquired by Britvic at that time. Prior to this, he held senior roles in Tetra Pak and a variety of positions at Chocolat Poulain (Cadbury Schweppes Group).

Douglas John Frost Mr. Douglas John Frost is Chief People Officer of Britvic plc. He was appointed Human Resources Director in 2004 and became Chief People Officer in October 2016. Doug previously worked for 15 years with Mars Incorporated in positions in manufacturing, sales and human resources. He started his career in the UK, then worked across several continental European markets and latterly spent several years in Latin America.

Clive Hooper Mr. Clive Hooper is Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company. He was appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer in October 2016 having joined the business in 2006 as Production Director. Clive has responsibility for production, procurement, logistics, warehousing, technical and quality, safety and environment across Britvic sites. Prior to joining Britvic, Clive has held senior management, production and planning roles at Greencore, Procter & Gamble and CeDo. Clive has a BEng in Engineering from the Royal Naval Engineering College.

Sue Clark Ms. Sue Clark is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has strong international credentials and has worked in the global FMCG sector for the last 13 years. Prior to the merger with Anheuser-Busch InBev in October 2016, Sue held the role of Managing Director of SABMiller Europe and was an Executive Committee member of SABMiller plc. She joined SABMiller in 2003 as Corporate Affairs Director and was part of the executive team that built the business into a top 5 FTSE company. Previously, Sue has held a number of senior roles in UK companies, including that of Director of Corporate Affairs for Railtrack Group and Scottish Power plc. Sue has an MBA from Heriot-Watt University.

Ben Gordon Mr. Ben Gordon is Independent Non-Executive Director of Britvic plc. He has a strong background in executive management, consumer insight and international retail gained through his roles as Chief Executive of Mothercare plc and former Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Disney Store, Europe and Asia Pacific. He has also held senior management positions with WHSmith group in the UK and the USA and L’Oreal S.A. in France and in the UK. Ben has an MBA from INSEAD and is a Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Ian McHoul Mr. Ian P. McHoul is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant and has extensive finance, strategy, beverage and retail experience gained through leadership roles at Scottish & Newcastle plc, Inntrepreneur Pub Group and Fosters Brewing Group. Ian is Chief Financial Officer of Amec Foster Wheeler plc and has previously served as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Premier Foods plc between 2004 and 2013, the last year of which he was also the Senior Independent Director. Ian holds a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Bristol.