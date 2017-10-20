B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)

Name Description

Pedro Pullen Parente Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente serves as the Chairman, Independent Director of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. He worked for Banco do Brasil from 1971 to 1973; he then transferred to the Central Bank, which he left in 2010 when he retired; he served as Secretary of State and Consultant for the 1988 Brazilian Constitutional Assembly; he was Secretary of Planning 2012 Reference Form - BM&FBOVESPA SA - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros (BVMF) from 1991 to 1992, Consultant of the International Monetary Fund, based in Washington DC from 1993 to 1994, Executive Secretary of the Finance Ministry from 1995 to 1999. Between April 1999 and July 1999, he was Minister of Planning, Budget and Management and in March 2001 acting Minister of Mines and Power. He served as Chief Minister for the Civil House and Executive of the Brazilian Ministry of Finance from 1994 to 2002. In 1999, he was a Minister of the Brazilian Government. Between 2001 and 2002, he was Chairman of the Energy Crisis Management Committee; Chief Operating Officer of Grupo RBS from 2003 to 2009. Mr. Parente has been the Chief Executive Officer and President of Bunge Brazil at Bunge Ltd since January 2010. He is also a Member of the Boards of AMCHAM Brasil, SBR and Itau Unibanco. He graduated in Engineering from Universidade de Brasilia.

Edemir Pinto Mr. Edemir Pinto serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros. He is an Economist and joined BM&F in January 1986. In July 1987, he was elected Derivatives Clearing Officer, responsible for risk management, clearing and settlement, participant registration, margin requirements, custody and controllership. He was Chief Executive Officer of BM&F between April 1999 and May 2008, in which capacity he was responsible for managing the company, supervising and coordinating the work of the officers, establishing the business plans and strategic guidelines.

Claudio Luiz Da Silva Haddad Dr. Claudio Luiz da Silva Haddad serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros. He was formerly a Professor at the post graduate School of Business Administration of Fundacao Getulio Vargas between 1974 and 1979; Chief Economist at Banco de Investimentos Garantia SA in 1979; Central Bank Director for sovereign debt and open market from 1980 to 1982; Partner and Officer for corporate financing and, later, for investment banking at Banco de Investimentos Garantia SA between 1983 and 1992; Chief Executive Officer of Banco de Investimentos Garantia SA from 1992 to 1998. He is the President of Insper - Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa, the principal Shareholder of IBMEC Sao Paulo, and Chairman of the Board of Directors and principal Shareholder of the IBMEC Group. Additionally, he is a Member of the Boards of Directors of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies of the Harvard University, of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Ideal lnvest SA and Instituto Unibanco. Dr. Da Silva Haddad was a Director of Petrobras between 2002 and 2006. He gained a Masters in Economics from the University of Chicago, degrees in Mechanical Engineering and in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Militar de Engenharia (IME) in 1969, and a Doctorate of Science in Economics from University of Chicago in 1974.

Daniel Sonder Mr. Daniel Sonder serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Corporate Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since 2015. Until June 2013, Mr. Daniel Sonder served as a Managing Director and was responsible for the Structured Credit Funds area in the Asset Management Division of Credit Suisse, which he joined in 2006. Previously, between 2003 and 2006, he was a member of the senior staff of the São Paulo State Secretary of Treasury. Earlier, between 2002 and 2003, he was assistant to the Director of Structured Products at the Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social), or BNDES, and held several positions at J.P. Morgan from 1999 to 2001. He graduated in Economics and gained a Masters in International Relations both from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Cicero Augusto Vieira Dr. Cicero Augusto Vieira Neto serves as Chief Operating Officer, Clearing and Depositary, Member of the Executive Board of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros. He joined Brazilian Mercantile and Futures Exchange (BM&F) in 2001, where he served as Executive Officer for the BM&F clearing houses. He was also Head of Derivatives Clearing and Risk Management from 2006 to 2008. As from June 2008, he was the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Board, responsible for trade and post-trade operations, the IT infrastructure and architecture, and IT external services. He gained a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1999 and a Bachelors in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1994.

Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Goncales Mr. Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Goncales serves as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Member of the Executive Board at BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Securities, Commodities & Futures Exchange. From 1995 to 1997 he held the position of System analyst in IBM Brazil. He worked as an IT consultant at Banco Bradesco (1998-2000) and at Citigroup Brasil (2000-2002). He joined the BM & F in 2002 as a systems analyst and later served as systems development manager until 2008. In 2008, he became a PMO Superintendent at BM & FBOVESPA and in 2010 he became Director of post-trading systems development. He graduated from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas in 1996, with an MBA in Strategic and Economic Project Management by Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and executive education at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2014.

Luis Otavio Saliba Furtado Mr. Luis Otavio Saliba Furtado serves as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since September 2011. He was IT Manager at IBM, responsible for Latin America. From 2000 to 2002, he joined the Grupo Pao de Acucar, where his last position was Director of Electronic Commerce. He served as Vice President of Technology and Services of Sul America Seguros. In April 2011, he joined the staff of BOVESPA as Director of Information Technology. In September 2011, became Chief Technology and Information Security Officer of the Company. He graduated in Systems Analysis from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1989 with Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2008.

Jose Ribeiro De Andrade Mr. Jose Ribeiro De Andrade serves as Product and Customer Executive Officer at BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros. He was Co-Head of Trading in local markets LATAM and member of the Latin America Executive Committee of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He also worked for approximately 10 years at Citigroup Brasil where he was responsible for the areas of foreign exchange and derivatives trading, as well as on the area of product structuring, focusing on derivatives, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodities. In addition, he worked for 3 years in a local joint venture between Itaú and Bankers Trust (IBT) with the stock derivatives market. He graduated in Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and Master of Business Administration in Finance from IBMEC.

Jose de Menezes Berenguer Mr. Jose de Menezes Berenguer, Neto serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since March 31, 2015. He was appointed President of JP Morgan in Brazil on April 1, 2013. He was CEO of Gávea Crédito Estruturado (project finance). From 2007 to 2012 he worked at Banco Santander S.A. as head of the Retail, Private Banking, Asset Management and Global Markets and Products areas, having been an effective member of the Executive Commission and, until September 2012, a director of Banco Santander in Brazil. Prior to his positions at Santander, between 2002 and 2007 he served as Executive Vice President in the Corporate segment at Banco ABN / Real, with direct responsibility for the Global Markets, Private Banking, Products, Finance and areas and the ALCO (Asset and Liability Committee). From 1999 to 2002 he served as an Executive Officer of Banco BBA S.A., with responsibility for: Balance Sheet Management, Gapping, Proprietary Trading and Capital Markets and was also a member of the board of directors. Together with the GP Group he founded Utor Investimentos-NY/São Paulo. Between 1997 and 1998 he served as Co-Head of Emerging Markets and High Yield Fixed Income at ING Bank – New York, as a member of the Corporate and Private Banking Executive Committee, as well as a member of the Regional Management Committee of the Americas. Between 1994 and 1997 he was the officer responsible for the following segments: Head of Fixed Income, Equities Trading, Sales and Research at ING Barings Brazil. He was CEO of ING Brokerage House in Brazil. He was a member of the boards of Gávea Investimentos S.A., FEBRABAN, ANBIMA, Fundação Brasileira de Proteção da Juventude e Infância and the Emerging Markets Traders Association. He was also Vice President of the Federação Bancária Brasileira-Treasury from 2000 to 2002. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Law in 1989 from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon Mr. Eduardo Mazzilli de Vassimon serves as Director of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since March 31, 2015. Since 2013 he has been an Executive Officer of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and Executive Vice President of Itaú Unibanco S.A. and, since 2003, an Executive Officer of Banco Itaú BBA S.A. He was Executive Vice President of Banco Itaú BBA S.A. from April 2003 to December 2008, in charge of the international, financial institutions, products and customer desk and treasury areas; Executive Officer of the International Area of Banco BBA-Creditanstalt S.A. from 1992 to 2003; Assistant Executive Officer, Foreign Exchange, at Banco BBA-Creditanstalt S.A from 1990 to 1991; and General manager for Foreign Exchange at Itaú Unibanco S.A. from 1980 to 1990. He holds a degree in Economics from the School of Economics of the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), both completed in 1980, and a degree from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in 1982.

Denise Pauli Pavarina Ms. Denise Pauli Pavarina serves as Member of the Board of Directors of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since March 31, 2015. She began her career in March 1985 at Banco Bradesco de Investimento S.A., a financial institution that merged with Banco Bradesco S.A. in November 1992. At Bradesco, she held the positions of Underwriting Manager and Manager of the Managed Portfolio Department. In September 1996 she was promoted to the position of Executive Superintendent, being appointed Departmental Head in January 2001. In June 2006 she was appointed an Executive Officer of Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. and in January 2007, Departmental Manager, remaining until December 2009 when she returned to Bradesco and was appointed Departmental Head. In January 2012 she was appointed Deputy Executive Officer and, in February 2015, Managing Executive Officer, a position she currently holds. She is Managing Director of Bram - Bradesco Asset Management S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, having previously held the position of Executive Superintendent. She is a member of the Steering Committee of Fundação Bradesco and Director of FIMADEN. In addition to these activities she is President of the ANBIMA - the Association of Brazilian Financial and Capital Market Entities, a director of 2bCapital S.A., an Investment Committee member at NEO Capital Mezanino, an equity fund, Member of the National Committee for Financial Education - CONEF, Member of the Council of Representatives of the National Confederation of Financial Institutions - CNF, Director of Instituto BRAiN – Brasil Investimentos & Negócios and an alternate Director of Sete Brasil Participações S.A. She was a Director of Cielo S.A., Bica de Pedra Industrial S.A., Companhia Siderúrgica. She holds a degree in Economics from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) and in Law from Universidade Paulista, UNIP, with an Executive MBA in Finance from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Luiz Antonio de Sampaio Campos Mr. Luiz Antonio de Sampaio Campos serves as the Independent Director of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since March 31, 2015. He is the lawyer specializing in corporate law, founding partner of the law firm Barbosa Müssnich & Aragão - Lawyers. He was Director of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários from 2001 to 2004, where he participated in the creation of standards that allowed significant restructuring in the stock market, such as CVM Instructions 361 and CVM 400. He joined Barbosa Müssnich & Aragão - Lawyers in 1995 as founding partner. He held management positions in other listed companies: Member of the Supervisory Board of Nitro Carbon SA and Pronor Petroquímica S.A.

Antonio Carlos Quintella Mr. Antonio Carlos Quintella serves as the Independent Director of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since March 31, 2015. He founded the Canvas Capital. He was Chairman of Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo, based in São Paulo (2012-14), and CEO of Credit Suisse Americas and member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group (2010-12) and CEO of Credit Suisse Brazil (2003-10 ). He joined Credit Suisse in 1997 as Senior Relationship Banker Investment Banking division and was appointed CEO of Credit Suisse operations in Brazil in 2003. As CEO of Credit Suisse Brazil, oversaw the expansion of the bank's presence in this market, including the acquisition Hedging-Griffo in 2007. He was Member of the Board of Directors of OSESP Foundation, the Advisory Board of Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo Institute, the Global Advisory Board of London Business School, the International Advisory Board of the New York Philharmonic. He graduated in Economics from the Pontifica Universidade Catolica and an MBA from London Business School.

Luiz Fenando Figueiredo Mr. Luiz Fenando Figueiredo serves as the Independent Director of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros since March 31, 2015. He is Co-Founder and Lead Managing Partner at Mauá Sekular Investimentos and currently serves as a Director of the Association of Brazilian Capital and Financial Market Entities (ANBIMA). In the past he has served as Director of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, President of the Association of Capital Market Investors (Brazilian acronym, AMEC) and a Director of Industry Romi. He was co-founding partner of Gávea Investimentos, and partner and Treasury Officer of Banco BBA. Between 1999 and 2003 he was Monetary Policy Director of the Central Bank of Brazil. He has also held managerial positions at Banco Nacional, JP Morgan and local brokerage houses in the trading, foreign exchange, commodities and variable income functions. He is a business administrator specializing in Finance from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP), having been a professor on that institution’s MBA Program.

Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Mr. Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho serves as the Independent Director of BM&FBOVESPA S.A. - Bolsa de Valores, Mercadorias e Futuros. He holds an Economics degree from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and in Accounting from Faculdades São Judas Tadeu – São Paulo. He also holds a masters degree and doctorate in Accounting and Controllership from Universidade de Sao Paulo. He is a Professor at FEA-USP; Director of FIPECAFI; Member of the Accounting Pronouncements Committee – CPC Brazil and its Vice Coordinator for International Relations; official deputy representative of CPC Brazil at the Emerging Economies Group (EEG) of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), London; Member of the Board of the International Integrated Reporting Council – IIRC, an initiative of the Accounting for Sustainability - A4S project coordinated by the Prince of Wales; Member of the Consultative Council of the A4S project and a member of its Governance and Appointments Committee; and an Independent Member of the Self-Regulation Council of FEBRABAN. He has experience as an arbitrator at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), headquartered in Paris, and the at the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce in São Paulo; General Coordinator of Exame Magazine’s special supplement “Melhores e Maiores” (Best and Biggest) companies in Brazil; Chairman of the Working Group on Capacity Building in the area of International Financial Reporting of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR) of UNCTAD/UNO in Geneva, Switzerland.