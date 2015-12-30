Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD_u.TO)

Name Description

Allan Davis Mr. Allan Davis serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Boyd Group Income Fund. since November 2011. He is President and Director of AFD Investments Inc. a Winnipeg based management consulting firm. In addition to serving on the Boyd Group Income Fund Board of Trustees, he is also a member of the Exchange Income Corporation Board of Directors. Mr Davis is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Manitoba.

Timothy O'Day Mr. Timothy O'Day serves as President, Chief Operating Officer, Trustee of the Company. Mr. O’Day is the President and COO, U.S. Operations. He joined Gerber Collision & Glass in February 1998. With Boyd’s acquisition of Gerber in 2004, he was appointed COO for Boyd’s U.S. Operations. In 2008, he was appointed President and COO for U.S. Operations. Earlier in his career, he was with Midas International, where he was elevated to Vice President – Western Division, responsible for a territory that encompassed 500 Midas locations. Mr. O’Day also serves on the I-Car Board as Vice Chairman and served on the Board of the Collision Repair Education Foundation until March 2016 for a period of six years.

Brock Bulbuck Mr. Brock Bulbuck serves as Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Boyd Group Income Fund. He is President since February 1, 2006, Chief Executive Officer on January 7, 2010 and Director since December 2002. Mr. Bulbuck served as President, Chief Operating Officer, Trustee of Boyd Group Income Fund. Prior to joining the Boyd Group in 1993, Mr. Bulbuck held an executive management position with a publicly traded, Winnipeg-based management holding company. Mr. Bulbuck began his professional career with Touche Ross, Chartered Accountants (later Deloitte & Touche), where he received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1985. Mr. Bulbuck holds Honors Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba.

Narendra Pathipati Mr. Narendra M. Pathipati serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer of Boyd Group Income Fund. Mr. Pathipati was recruited through an extensive Canada/U.S. executive search process. He brings 30 years of experience in finance, strategy, corporate development and operations to Boyd, having served in senior executive roles in the auto, capital goods, construction, e-commerce, and steel industries. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Teichert, Inc. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Continental Tire of North America, Inc. Mr. Pathipati holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, a Master's in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research from the Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur, and a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering.

David Brown Mr. David G. Brown serves as Independent Trustee of Boyd Group Income Fund., since June 25, 2012. Mr. Brown brings more than 25 years of experience to the Board in the areas of principal investing, taxation, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, corporate reorganizations, and financings. He is currently President and CEO of Richardson Capital. Previously, he was Corporate Secretary of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, and a partner in the independent law and accounting firm of Gray & Brown. Mr. Brown also serves as a Director of Plastic Moulders Limited, Ocean Nutrition Canada, Trillium Health Care Products, and Richardson Financial Group. He graduated from the University of Manitoba law school, and is a Chartered Accountant and member of the Manitoba Bar Association.

Gene Dunn Mr. Gene D. Dunn serves as Independent Trustee of Boyd Group Income Fund. since December 2002. He is the Chairman of Monarch Industries Ltd. of Winnipeg, a leading Canadian manufacturing company. In addition to serving on the Boyd Board of Trustees, he is also a member of the Board of Cubresa Corporation, a medical imaging company. He is past Chairman of the Board of Governors for Balmoral Hall School for Girls and past Chairman of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Football Club. Mr. Dunn is also the past Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Robert Gross Mr. Robert G. Gross serves as Independent Trustee of Boyd Group Income Fund. since November 23, 2012. Mr. Gross brings management experience to the Fund's Board, including more than 12 years as Chief Executive Officer and board member and almost five years as Chairman of the Board at Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. ("Monro") (Nasdaq: MNRO). He was recently appointed Executive Chairman at Monro. Prior to his time at Monro, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Tops Appliance City, Inc. and before that as President and Chief Operating Officer at Eye Care Centers of America, Inc., a Sears, Roebuck & Co. company. Mr. Gross also serves as Director of Core-Mark International Inc. Mr. Gross has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Buffalo.