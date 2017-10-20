BayWa AG (BYWGnx.DE)

Name Description

Manfred Nuessel Mr. Manfred Nuessel serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft. He has been Boards of a number of public and private companies, including as Chairman of Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs AG, Vice Chairman of R+V Vereinigte Tierversicherung Gesellschaft a.G., and among others. Mr. Nuessel also sits on the Strategy Committee, the Nomination Committee, the Lending and Investment Committee, Audit Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is also Member of the Board of Management Committee at the Company. He is Master of Agriculture, and President of Deutscher Raiffeisenverband e.V.

Klaus Lutz Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2008. His responsibility includes: Corporate Audit, Corporate Business Development, Corporate Compliance, Corporate Governance, Corporate HR, Corporate M&A, Corporate Marketing, PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs, Corporate Risk, Corporate Sustainability, BayWa Foundation, BayWa Agri Supply und Trade (BAST), Fruit and the Chairmanship of executive and supervisory committees of the international agriculture and fruit holdings. Among other positions, he was General Manager of Digital Equipment GmbH, Chief Executive Officer of DITEC Informationstechnologie AG, General Manager of Burda Druck GmbH and Chief Executive Officer of i-center Beteiligungen AG. His last post before joining BayWa was as General Manager of Sueddeutscher Verlag GmbH. In addition, he is on the Supervisory Boards of a number of listed and private companies, including Euro Pool System International, Rijswijk/ Netherlands (Chairman), WHG mbH, Klagenfurt/ Austria (Chairman), T&G Global Limited, Auckland/ New Zealand (Chairman), RWA AG, Vienna/ Austria (Member of the Supervisory Board) and Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Munich/ Germany (Chairman). In 2013, he was appointed as an honorary professor of Managerial Economics of Co-operative Societies at the Technische Universitaet München. He has been the Vice President of IHK München und Oberbayern (Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Munich and Upper Bavaria) since 2016 as well as the Vice President of Deutscher Raiffeisenverband e.V. (German Raiffeisen Association) since 2017. He studied law at the LMU in Munich.

Klaus Buchleitner Mr. Klaus Buchleitner has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 4, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board at the Company from March 1, 2003. He is Managing Director of Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien reg. Gen.m.b.H. and Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG (Austria). He also holds mandates at Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG, NOEM AG and Raiffeisen Bank International AG, among others.

Gunnar Metz Mr. Gunnar Metz has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since May 8, 2013. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He is Member of the Audit, the Management, the Strategy and the Mediation Committees at the Company. He is Chairman of the General Works Council of BayWa AG.

Andreas Helber Mr. Andreas Helber has been Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer at BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since 2010. His responsibility includes: CFO Projects, Corporate Controlling, Corporate Finance & Accounting, Corporate Insurance, Corporate Legal, Corporate Real Estate Management, Investor Relations, BayWa Services, Building Materials and the Membership of the executive and supervisory committees of the international agriculture and fruit holdings. He began his career as a business graduate at KPMG Deutsche-Treuhand-Gesellschaft AG Wirtschaftspruefungsgesellschaft in Munich. During his work for the company he qualified as a tax consultant and auditor. In 2000 he joined BayWa as head of Finance. He subsequently took over as manager of Investor Relations and was appointed Executive Manager in 2007. He studied business administration at Siegen University.

Roland Schuler Mr. Roland Schuler has been Member of the Management Board at BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2002. He is responsible for BayWa Agri Services (BayWa Agrar Vertrieb, Agricultural Equipment, Digital Farming and Internationalisation Agri Services), Information Systems (RI-Solution) and for the Chairmanship of the executive and supervisory committees of the international Agri Services holdings. He began his career as a business graduate at Hewlett Packard in Boeblingen. During his ten years in the service of the company he held a number of managerial positions in the parent company and at various subsidiaries. Roland Schuler was appointed to the Management Board of WLZ Raiffeisen AG, Stuttgart, in 1993 and was nominated spokesman of the Management Board in 1997. When WLZ was combined with BayWa AG, he switched in 2002 to become a Board Member of the Munich-based trading and services group. He studied business administration in Stuttgart.

Matthias Taft Mr. Matthias Florian Taft has served as Member of the Management Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2015. He is responsible for the conventional energy and the renewable energies business, which is combined in the Group subsidiary BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH. In addition he is the Chairman of the executive and supervisory committees of the international energy holdings. He worked in the field of water treatment plants, but switched to the energy and environmental technology sector in 1994 and established the project business for wind, solar and geothermal power plants at RENERCO Renewable Energy Concepts AG, where he was appointed spokesman of the company’s Board of Management in 2010. He first studied mechanical engineering before earning his degree in engineering management while working as a project engineer.

Reinhard Wolf Mr. Reinhard Wolf has been Member of the Management Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since September 2013. He represents the Austrian RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG. His professional career started at the Osterreichische Warenzentrale, a forerunner of the RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG. For 10 years, he worked for the OERWZ rising to a position within the commercial fertilizers business. Since joining RWA, he has held various management positions within the agricultural and energy sectors of the group. In addition to expanding the core segment activities of RWA, he built up the RWA subsidiaries within the CEE countries. In 2009, he was appointed to the Board of RWA and then took over the position of CEO in 2013. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Management of Raiffeisen Holding NOE-Wien, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Garant Tiernahrung and Member of the Supervisory Board of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG, among other activities. Mr. Wolf studied Agricultural Economics at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna (Universitaet fuer Bodenkultur Wien).

Wolfgang Altmueller Mr. Wolfgang Altmueller has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 17, 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit and Member of the Management Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Board of Management of VR meine Raiffeisenbank eG. He holds an MBA degree.

Theo Bergmann Mr. Theo Bergmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 4, 2013. He is Member of the Lending and Investment Committee at the Company. He held the same position within the Company between February 24, 2001 and May 30, 2008. He is a HGV Driver. He serves at BayWa AG Kitzingen.

Renate Glashauser Ms. Renate Glashauser has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 4, 2013. She is Member of the Lending and Investment Committee. She held the same position within the Company between July 17, 2008 and December 20, 2008. She is a workshop administrator. She is Chairwoman of the Works Council, Agricultural Equipment, Eastern Bavaria/Lower Bavaria Region.

Monika Hohlmeier Ms. Monika Hohlmeier has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 4, 2013. She is Member of the Lending and Investment Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. She is Member of the European Parliament.

Peter Koenig Mr. Peter Koenig serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft. He is Secretary of the Union ver.di, Bavaria. He also serves on the Board of ADLER Modemaerkte AG.

Stefan Kraft Mr. Stefan Kraft has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since December 20, 2008. He is Secretary of the Union ver.di in the Region Bavaria.

Michael Kuffner Mr. Michael Kuffner has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 4, 2013. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. He is Head of Occupational Safety (EH & S).

Johann Lang Dr. Johann Lang has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since May 30, 2008. He is Member of the Strategy Committee, the Lending and Investment Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Boards of RWA Raiffeissen Ware Austria AG and RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria Handel und Vermoegensveraltung eGen. He holds Master of Science degree in Engineering.

Wilhelm Oberhofer Mr. Wilhelm Oberhofer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since March 26, 2014. He is Member of the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Board of Management of Raiffeisenbank Kempten-Oberallgauu eG, among others.

Joachim Rukwied Mr. Joachim Rukwied has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 4, 2013. He is Member of Strategy Committee at the Company. He is President of Deutscher Bauernverband e.V. and President of Landesbauernverband in Baden-Wuerttemberg e.V. (Farmers´ Association). His other Mandates include: Chairman at Buchstelle LBV GmbH, Land-DATA GmbH, among others. He holds Master of Agriculture degree.

Josef Schraut Mr. Josef Schraut has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since June 4, 2013. He is Member of the Lending and Investment Committee at the Company. He is Head of Lubricant Sales and Vice Head of the Lubricant Unit.

Monique Surges Ms. Monique Surges has been Member of the Supervisory Board of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft since May 19, 2015. She is Member of the Lending and Investment Committee at the Company. She is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of New Zealand German Business Association Inc. and Treasurer at NZ Business Council.