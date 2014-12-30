Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

Name Description

Jordi Gual Sole Mr. Jordi Gual Sole serves as Chairman of the Board of Caixabank, S.A. since June 30, 2016. Before taking on this post, he was CaixaBank’s Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Chief Economist and Director-General of Planning and Strategic Development at CriteriaCaixa. He joined the “la Caixa” Group in 2005. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from University of Berkeley.

Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche Mr. Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of CaixaBank, S.A. since June 30, 2014. Prior to this, he also served as Chief Financial Officer of Company. He began his professional experience as a Private Banking Financial Advisor at Bancapit (Mercapital group) in 1988 and then went on to hold various Corporate Banking and Investment Banking positions at Bank of America. In 1993, he joined Morgan Stanley and since 2006 he has headed the European Financial Institutions Group. Currently, he is a Chairman of Inversiones Autopistas, Member of the Board of Directors of VidaCaixa de Seguros y Reaseguros and SegurCaixa de Seguros and Reaseguros and Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of GF Inbursa. In December 2009, he was appointed as Member of the Board of Directors at Port Aventura Entertainment SA. He graduated in Law and Business Science, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Business Administration from INSEAD.

Antonio Massanell Lavilla Mr. Antonio Massanell Lavilla serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of CaixaBank, S.A. since April 23, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Managing Director and Chief Media Officer of Company. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica, Boursorama, S.A., Mediterranea Beach & Golf Community, S.A., and Sociedad de Gestion de Activos procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria (SAREB). He is also Chairman of the Barcelona Digital Technology Center (formerly the Barcelona Digital Foundation) and non-executive Chairman of Cecabank. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Barcelona.

Francesc Xavier Coll Escursell Mr. Francesc Xavier Coll Escursell has been Chief Human Resources and Organization Officer at Caixabank, S.A. since July 11, 2014. Prior to this, he was Head of Human Resources at the Company.

Juan Antonio Alcaraz Garcia Mr. Juan Antonio Alcaraz Garcia serves as Chief Business Officer of Caixabank, S. A. since July 11, 2014. He has also acted as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Quabit Inmobiliaria SA.

Pablo Forero Calderon Mr. Pablo Forero Calderon has been General Director for BPI Project at Caixabank, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Risk Officer at the Company from 2013. Until then he acted as Head of Capital Markets and Treasury at the Company.

Tomas Muniesa Arantegui Mr. Tomas Muniesa Arantegui serves as Chief Insurance and Asset Management Officer of Caixabank, S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Science and Masters degree in Business Management, both from Universitat Ramon Llull.

Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents Mr. Francesc Xavier Vives Torrents serves as Independent Lead Director at CaixaBank, S.A. since June 22, 2017. He acts as Professor of Economics and Finance and Academic Director of the Public-Private Research Centre at the IESE Business School. He is former Professor of European Studies at INSEAD (2001-2005); Director of the Institute of Economic Analysis at the High Council of Scientific Research (1991-2001) and visiting Lecturer at the Universities of California (Berkeley), Harvard, New York (King Juan Carlos I Chair 1999-2000), and Pennsylvania, as well as Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and Universitat Pompeu Fabra. He has been Advisor to the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and the European Commission. He has also received several Spanish research awards including the King Juan Carlos I Prize for Research into Social Sciences in 1988; the Catalan Society for Economics prize in 1996, the Narcis Monturiol Medal from the Catalonia regional government in 2002 and the Catalonia Economics Prize in 2005. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Aula Escola Europea, Vice President of the Spanish Association for Energy Economics, Member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, Research Fellow of the CESifo and the Center for Economic Policy Research, Fellow of the European Economic Association and Fellow of the Econometric Society. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

Maria Teresa Bassons Boncompte Ms. Maria Teresa Bassons Boncompte serves as Director of Caixabank, S.A. since June 26, 2012. She is Member of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Committee since 2002, representing this body at General Assembly of la Caixa since 2005. She is also Member of the Board of Directors of la Caixa and the Board of Trustees of the la Caixa Foundation. She served as Member of the Board of Directors of Criteria CaixaHolding between July 2011 and May 2012. She has also worked as Member (since 1991) and Vice President (1997-2004) of the Barcelona Board of Pharmacy governing body (Junta de Gobierno de Col legi Oficial de Farmaceutics de Barcelona) and General Secretary of the Board of Catalonia Pharmacy Associations (Consell de Col legis de Farmaceutics de Catalunya) (2004-2008). She is Member of the Advisory Committee on Smoking of the Catalonia Board of Health (1997-2006) and the Catalonia Bioethics Advisory Committee (2005-2008). She is Director of the 1995 and 1997 INFARMA international medical & pharmaceutical trade fairs at Fira de Barcelona, Director fo the Circular Farmaceutica and I’Informatiu del COFB journals for 12 years. Ms. Bassons Boncompte is also Member of the Oncolliga scientific Committee. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy studies from Universidad de Barcelona (1980). She also holds major in Hospital Pharmacy and Pharmacy License. She was the winner of the 2008 Professional merit award from the General Board of the Spanish Pharmacy Associations.

Alejandro Garcia-Bragado Dalmau Mr. Alejandro Garcia-Bragado Dalmau serves as Secretary, Director of CaixaBank, S.A. After becoming State Attorney in 1974, he worked in Castellon de la Plana before moving to Barcelona by the end of 1975. In 1984, he worked as Barcelona Stock Exchange’s legal advisor and in 1989, was appointed as Secretary of the Board of Directors. In 1994, he left the Barcelona Stock Exchange to concentrate on his legal profession and to provide legal advice to la Caixa. In 1995, he was appointed as Alternate Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors, Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of la Caixa in 2003 and General Secretary of la Caixa in 2004. He has also been Secretary of the Board of Directors of La Maquinista Terrestre y Maritima, SA, Intelhorce, Hilaturas Gossipyum, Abertis Infraestructuras SA and Inmobiliaria Colonial SA. Currently, he acts as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Sociedad General de Aguas de Barcelona SA and Secretary to the Board of Trustees of la Caixa Foundation. In addition, he is Non-Member Alternate Secretary of HISUSA. He graduated in Law from Univesitat de Barcelona.

Javier Ibarz Alegria Mr. Javier Ibarz Alegria serves as Director of Caixabank, S.A. since June 26, 2012. He has been Member of the General Assembly of la Caixa since 2012. Since 1982, he has worked independently as Industrial Engineer. From 1993, he has served as Area Product Director and Director of Research and Development of the Operations Area of the international company LLAZA S.A. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors. Since 2003, he has also been General Director and Founding Partner of EIGMA S.L. engineering and environmental company and since 1994, he has been Director of Safety and Installations and the Emergency Plan of the Teatro Fortuny de Reus Consortium. Since 2002, he has been Environmental System Manager awarded by the European Organization for Quality and has completed a number of postgraduate studies in Civil Engineering and Industrial Installations and Urbanization and Infrastructures. He is an International Expert in Solar Protection Technology. He is author of several publications and articles on the influence of solar and protection in energy-saving and on the environment. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales de Terrassa at Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya.

Ignacio Garralda Ruiz de Velasco Mr. Ignacio Garralda Ruiz de Velasco serves as Director of Caixabank, S.A. since May 22, 2017. He also acts as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mutua Madrileña S.A. He has served as Director of Faes Farma, S.A. and Director of the Spanish Insurance Compensation Consortium. He is Founder and Vice-Chairman of Fundación Lealtad. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1974 and Certified Trade Dealer and Stockbroker.

Jose Serna Masia Mr. Jose Serna Masia serves as Director of Caixabank, S.A. since June 30, 2016. In 1971, he joined the State Lawyer Corps, and worked in the Corps in Salamanca and at the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Finance. He then joined the State’s contentious services division at what was then known as the Madrid Territorial Court (now the High Court of Justice) until he applied for leave in 1983. Between 1983 and 1987 he worked as Legal Advisor at the Madrid Stock Exchange. In 1987 he was admitted as a Forex and Stock Market Broker at the Barcelona Stock Exchange, and was elected Secretary of its Union Board. He was involved in the 1988 stock market reform as Chairman of the Promoter of the new Barcelona Stock Exchange, and also as a member of the Consultative Committee of the newly created National Securities Market Commission.

Maria Veronica Fisas Verges Ms. Maria Veronica Fisas Verges serves as Independent Director of Caixabank, S.A. since February 25, 2016. She has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Natura Bisse and has been managing director of the Natura Bisse Group since 2007. She has also been trustee of the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bisse Foundation since 2008. In 2001, having already climbed the ranks to CEO of the Natura Bisse’s subsidiary in the United States, she expanded and consolidated the business. She also serves as Board of Directors of Natura Bisse and has been managing director of the Natura Bisse Group since 2007. She has also been trustee of the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bisse Foundation since 2008. She holds a degree in Law and Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Alain Minc Mr. Alain Minc serves as Independent Director of Caixabank, S.A. since September 6, 2007. He founded the Consultancy Firm AM Conseil in 1991. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the French newspaper Le Monde. In the past, he also served as Deputy Chairman of Compagnie Industriali Riunite International and General Manager of Cerus Compagnies Europeennes Reunies. Currently, he acts as Board Member of Grupo Prisa and Direct Energie. He acted as Inspector General of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Saint-Gobain. He holds a Bachelors degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris, a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and a Bachelors degree from Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He is an author of more than 30 books.

Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez Ms. Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez serves as Independent Director of Caixabank, S.A. since February 27, 2014. She has served as Independent Director at several companies: Melia Hotels Internacional S.A. (since 2009), Corporacion Financiera Alba (since 2012), Faurecia S.A. (since 2012), Alstom S.A. (since 2013) and Solvay S.A. (since 2013). She also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Spanish High Council for Scientific Research (since 2011) and Member of the Advisory Boards of KPMG Espana (since 2012) and SAP Iberica (since 2013). Between January 2009 and February 2012, she was Chief Operating Officer of Iberdrola SA's International Division with responsibility for the United Kingdom and the United States. She also headed Iberdrola Engineering and Construction from January 2009 to January 2011. She was General Manager of IBM Spain and Portugal between July 2001 and January 2009, with the area for which she was responsible extended to encompass Greece, Israel and Turkey from July 2005 to January 2009. Between June 1999 and 2001, she was Assistant Executive to the President of IBM Corporation. From 1998 to 2000, Ms. Moraleda Martinez was General Manager of INSA (a subsidiary of IBM Global Services). From 1995 to 1997, she was HR Director for EMEA at IBM Global Services and from 1988 to 1995 held various professional and management positions at IBM Espana. She graduated in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

John Reed Mr. John Shepard Reed serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Caixabank, S.A. since November 3, 2011. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citibank/Citicorp and Citigroup for 16 years. From 1962 to 1964, he acted as Lieutenant of the Engineers' Group for the US Army. Between September 2003 and April 2005, he served as President of the New York Stock Exchange. Currently, he acts as President of the MIT Corporation, as well as Trustee of MDRC, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and NBER. In addition, he is Member of the American Academy of Literature and Science and the American Philosophy Society. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Philosophy and Literature from the Washington and Jefferson College in 1961 and holds a Bachelors degree and a Masters degree, both in Science, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Juan Rosell Lastortras Mr. Juan Rosell Lastortras serves as Independent Director at CaixaBank, S.A. He also acts as Member of the Company's Risk Committee. He is also Chairman of OMB, Sistemas Integrados para la Higiene Urbana and Congost Plastic. Currently, He is Member of the Board of Directyors of Port Aventura Entertainment, gas Natural Fenosa and Chairman of Miura Private Equity Investment Committee. He also serves as Chairman of Confederacion Espanola de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE), Chairman of the Fundacion ANIMA, Member of Mont Pelerin Society and Deputy Chairman of Business Europe. In the past, he served as Managing Director of Juguetes Congost and Chairman of Enher (1996-1999), Fecsa-Enher (1999-2002) and Uniland Group (2005-2006). He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Agbar SA, Endesa, Endesa Italia SPA, Siemens Espana SA and Applus Servicios tecnologicos SA. He has received numerous awards, including the Merit Order Gold Medal of the Official and International Trade Fair of Barcelona; the Silver Medal of the Official Chamber of Commerce and Navigation of Barcelona; the Commendatore al Merito of the Republic of Italy, and the Golden Key to the City of Barcelona. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Barcelona and studied Political Science at Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Antonio Sainz de Vicuna y Barroso Mr. Antonio Sainz de Vicuna y Barroso serves as Independent Director at Caixabank, S.A. since February 27, 2014. In 1974, he engaged the Government Legal Service (Abogado del Estado) and acted as Legal adviser to the Ministries of Finance, Economy and Foreign Affairs (1974-1989). From September 1989 to November 1994 was the Chief International Legal Counsel of Banco Español de Crédito in Madrid, part of the International and Corporate Banking Department. He Graduated in Law and Economic Sciences, both from Universidad Complutense Madrid in 1971.