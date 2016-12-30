CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)

Name Description

Kok Leng Soo Mr. Soo Kok Leng is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited the Manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, effective 22 September 2014. Mr. Soo is currently Chairman of Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited part of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, which is listed on SGX-ST. He was previously a Director of Falmac Limited and Advanced Systems Automation Limited (both listed on the SGX-ST secondary board). He holds Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (Honours), University of Singapore Master of Business Administration, University of Strathclyde, Scotland.

Chin Yee Leong Ms. Leong Chin Yee has been appointed as Executive Non-Independent Director of the Manager of the Company., effective November 1, 2017. She currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust. She joined the Board on 1 October 2007 and also serves as a Member of the Executive Committee. She has more than 20 years of international experience, including banking and finance with Standard Chartered Bank and United Malayan Banking Corporation Berhad in Singapore and Malaysia, and real estate fund management in the London, New York, Chicago and Asian offices of LaSalle Investment Management. Prior to joining the Manager, Ms Leong was Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas’ South Korea office where she spearheaded Ascendas’ foothold in the country’s real estate market, including the acquisition of office and logistics properties and the establishment of its first real estate fund. Ms. Leong holds a Master of Science in Real Estate and a Bachelor of Science degree in Estate Management from the National University of Singapore.

Tien Jin Chee Mr. Chee Tien Jin Kevin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company., effective November 1, 2017. He currently serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Manager of the Company. He working experience and occupation include : March 2017 - Present Deputy Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, June 2016 - February 2017 Head, Asset Management, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited and Senior Vice President, Asset Management (Commercial), CapitaLand Singapore Limited, February 2015 - May 2016 Head, Asset Management, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, October 2013 - January 2015 Senior Vice President, Retail Management, CapitaMalls Asia Limited (now known as CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited), November 2009 - September 2013 Country Head, India, CapitaMalls Asia Limited (now known as CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited), January 2007 - November 2009 Senior Vice President, Asset Management, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited.

Ming Yan Lim Mr. Lim Ming Yan is Non-Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust, effective 1 January 2013. Mr. Lim is the Chief Operating Officer of CapitaLand Limited. He is also a Director of The Ascott Limited and Central China Real Estate Limited (listed in Hong Kong) and concurrently the Deputy Chairman of CapitaLand China Executive Committee, which coordinates and aligns CapitaLand Limited’s investments, operations, branding and resources in China. Mr. Lim was the Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited from 2009 to February 2012, overseeing The Ascott Limited’s management and growth, and several key projects and drives Ascott Group’s talent management programmes. He was on the board of CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust listed on SGX-ST) and Lai Fung Holdings Limited. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd from 2000 to 2009, responsible for CapitaLand Limited’s real estate development in China. Mr. Lim graduated from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) in Mechanical Engineering and Economics. He attended the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2002.

Chua Anne Ms. Anne Chua is Head- Finance of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust. Ms. Anne is responsible for CCT’s financial management functions. She oversees business matters involving treasury, accounting and capital management, ensuring full alignment with CCT’s investment strategy. Anne draws on her extensive regional experience in finance and treasury with banks, locally listed and multinational companies. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore, a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University of Australia and a Master of Professional Accounting from the Singapore Management University.

Kevin Chee Mr. Kevin Chee is Head - Asset Management of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust. He has more than 15 years of real estate and finance experience that includes investment and asset management, fund management, development and project management, and property management. Prior to CCT, he was with CapitaLand Malls Asia, the retail business unit of CapitaLand, first as Country Head, India where he established the company’s India retail development, investment and asset management platform, and managed the company sponsored private fund and other fund investments. Upon his return to Singapore, he was responsible for various group level strategic initiatives. Prior to CapitaLand, he was a Senior Vice President, Asset Management for YTL Pacific Star REIT Management Limited, the manager of Starhill Global REIT, where he was involved in the listing and subsequent management of the REIT. He holds a Bachelor of Business (Honours) from the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.

Peet Mun Chew Mr. Chew Peet Mun is Head- Investment of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust. He experience in finance and real estate spans over 15 years. Prior to CCT, He was Vice President of CapitaLand Financial Services Limited where he helped establish and manage various CapitaLand sponsored private funds and real estate investment trusts in Singapore and Malaysia. He holds Bachelor of Business Administration (First Class Honours) from the National University of Singapore and was a recipient of the Lee Kuan Yew Gold Medal and MAS Book Prize.

Mohammed bin Haji Che Hussein Dato' Mohammed bin Haji Che Hussein is Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust. He joined the Board on 1 January 2009 and also serves as a Member of the Audit Committee. He is the Chairman of Quill Capita Management Sdn. Bhd. (the manager of Quill Capita Trust listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad). He is also a Chairman of Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad and Malaysia Commercial Development Fund Pte. Ltd., and also sits on the boards of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad), MCB Bank Limited (listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange), PNB Commercial Sdn Bhd, Danajamin Nasional Berhad and University Malaysia Kelantan. He was previously Senior Advisor of RSM Strategic Business Advisors Sdn Bhd, Ancom Berhad (listed on the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad), PT Bank Maybank Syariah Indonesia and Export-Import of Malaysia Berhad. He spent 31 years with the Maybank Group and held various senior management positions including Head of Corporate Banking, Head of Malaysian Operations, Managing Director of Aseambankers Malaysia Berhad and, prior to his retirement in January 2008, was Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer of Maybank. He graduated with Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the University of Newcastle, Australia in 1972. He also completed the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program in Boston in 2003.

Kian Hwee Goh Mr. Goh Kian Hwee is Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust effective 1 January 2013. He is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hong Leong Asia Ltd., since March 15, 2004. He also sits on the Audit, Remuneration and Share Option Scheme Committees of HLA. He is also a non-executive Director of Hwa Hong Corporation Limited. In the preceding 3-year period, he was a non-executive Director of Achieva Limited until his retirement in April 2011. Mr Goh is a Partner of Rajah & Tann LLP, a legal firm, and has over 33 years’ experience in corporate and capital markets law. He holds a LL.B. (Honours) degree (University of Singapore) and has been a practising lawyer since 1980.

Yi Young Lam Mr. Lam Yi Young is Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust effective 15 June 2012. He brings with him about 15 years of professional and leadership experience having worked in organizations in the civil service and as director or board member in several public and private organizations.

Soon Neo Tan Ms. Tan Soon Neo Jessica is Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited the Manager of Capitaland Commercial Trust. Ms Tan has more than 27 years of professional and leadership experience in the IT industry, and as a board member in several public and public organisations. Her extensive experience in the IT industry and her proven track record in management would enable her to offer perspectives on the future of work as well as its impact on office real estate which will be beneficial to the Board s deliberations.