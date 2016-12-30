Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)

Name Description

Dominique Lefebvre Mr. Dominique Lefebvre has served as Chairman of the Board of Credit Agricole SA since November 4, 2015. Before that, he has been Director of the Company since May 23, 2007 and has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative of SAS Rue La Boetie, on May 19, 2010. He is Chairman of the Company's Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (as of November 4, 2015) and Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee. Dominique Lefebvre is a cereal farmer and has held numerous positions within professional agricultural organizations. He got involved in Credit Agricole’s working bodies very early on and, in 1995, was elected Chairman of Credit Agricole de la Beauce et du Perche, now Credit Agricole Val de France (1997). He also holds several national offices. Initially elected a member of the Bureau de la Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (2004), he became Deputy Chairman in 2008, then Chairman in 2010. On this basis, he was also Chairman of SAS Rue La Boetie, Credit Agricole S.A.’s majority shareholder, before being elected Chairman of Credit Agricole S.A. in November 2015. He is currently Chairman of the Caisse regionale Val de France, Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole and SAS Rue La Boetie, as well as Director of Pays de France Credit Agricole foundation. He is also Chairman of the Finance Commission: Chambre d’agriculture d’Eure-et-Loir and Manager of EARL de Villiers-le-Bois. Previously, he was Chairman of ADICAM (2015), Director of INRA (2014), Chairman of CNMCCA (2015) and Member of Conseil economique, social et environmental (2015).

Philippe Brassac Mr. Philippe Brassac has served as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since May 20, 2015. He previously was Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company from January 21, 2010 until April 30, 2015. A graduate of Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE), Philippe Brassac joined Credit Agricole du Gard in 1982. He held several executive offices there before being appointed, in 1994, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole des Alpes-Maritimes, now Credit Agricole Provence Cote d’Azur. In 1999, he joined Caisse Nationale de Credit Agricole as Director of relations with Regional Banks. In 2001, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Provence Cote d’Azur. In 2010, he also became Secretary General of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Agricole S.A. He is Chairman of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, LCL; Director of Pays de France Credit Agricole foundation as well as Deputy Chairman of Executive Committee of the Federation Bancaire Francaise. Previously, he was Director and Deputy Chairman of SAS Rue La Boetie (2015) and Director of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, LCL as well as Chairman of Sofipaca Gestion and Sofipaca (2015), among others.

Xavier Musca Mr. Xavier Musca has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since May 20, 2015. He has previously been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of International Retail Banking, Asset Management and Insurance Business Line, and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since July 17, 2012. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration (Leonard de Vinci class). He started his career at the General Finance Inspectorate in 1985. After becoming adviser to the head of the Inspection Generale des Finances in 1988, he joined the French Treasury in 1989, and in 1990 became head of the European Affairs Bureau. In 1993, he joined the cabinet of prime minister Edouard Balladur as technical adviser, before returning to the French Treasury in 1995, successively as head of the Financial Market Bureau and then as Deputy Director for Europe and Monetary and International Affairs in 1996 and head of the Division for the Financing of the Economy as of 2000. He was appointed Principal Private Secretary to Francis Mer, Minister of the Economy and Finance, from 2002 and 2004. In 2004, he was made Director General of the Treasury and Economic Policy (DGTPE), a newly created body bringing together the French Treasury, the department of external economic relations and the department for forecasts and economic analysis. He became Deputy Secretary General of the French President's Office in 2009, in charge of economic affairs, becoming Secretary General in 2011. He has been a Knight of the National Order of Merit since 2000 and the Legion of Honor since 2008 and is also a Knight of the Order of Agricultural Merit. Mr. Musca also holds other mandates, including Chairman of CA Consumer Finance, Director of Amundi, CA Assurances, CA Creditor Insurance, Cariparma, Deputy Chairman of Predica, Director, permanent representative of Credit Agricole S.A.: Pacifica; Director of Cap Gemini.

Raphael Appert Mr. Raphael Paul Raymond Appert has served as Deputy Chairman of the Board, Representative of SAS Rue La Boetie of Credit Agricole SA since May 2017. Member of the Strategic and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and of the Appointments and Governance Committee. He is a graduate of EDHEC (Lille 1983). He has spent his entire career with Credit Agricole, having joined the Credit Agricole du Nord-Est branch network in 1983. In 1995, he moved to Credit Agricole de l’Anjou et du Maine, where he was head of the sales network and then head of finance and marketing. In 2002, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Centre-Est. In 2005, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Val de France. Since 2010, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Centre-Est. He was elected to the Bureau of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole in 2012 and became Deputy General Secretary in 2015. Within Credit Agricole Group, Raphael Appert is currently Chairman of Credit Agricole Assurances and Pacifica, and Director of the Grameen Credit Agricole Foundation. In Credit Agricole Group companies: Chief Executive Officer of Caisse regionale Centre Est; First Vice-Chairman of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (FNCA); Deputy General Secretary of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (FNCA); Member of the Federal Bureau of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (FNCA); Vice-Chairman of SAS Rue La Boetie; Chairman of Pacifica, Credit Agricole Assurances; Director of Predica, Credit Agricole Financements, SAS Carvet; Member of the Board of Directors of SAS SACAM Participations, SICAM, Credit Agricole Bank Polska; Member of the Board of Directors of GIE GECAM; Rapporteur of Comite d’Orientation et de la Promotion (COP).

Jack Bouin Mr. Jack Bouin has served as Deputy Chairman of the Board, Representative of SAS Rue La Boetie of Credit Agricole SA since November 4, 2015. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Board since May 5, 2015. He is Member of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (as of May 5, 2015) and Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee (as of May 5, 2015). Jack Bouin has spent his whole career in Credit Agricole Group, which he joined in 1972. He began at the Credit Agricole de Charente-Maritime where he held different operational responsibilities, in all areas of universal banking. In 1992, he joined the Caisse regionale des Deux-Sevres, where he became Manager. He was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Credit Agricole du Morbihan, then Touraine Poitou (2004-2006). Jack Bouin then became Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse regionale du Finistere, then, from 2013, of the Caisse regionale d’Aquitaine. Having held numerous positions in the Group’s subsidiaries, he was elected first Deputy Chairman of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole, and, as such, Deputy Chairman of SAS Rue La Boetie – majority shareholder – which he represents at the Credit Agricole S.A. Board of Directors. He is also Chairman of GSO (Grand Sud-Ouest Capital) and Director of Pays de France Credit Agricole foundation. He is also Director of BMA (Bordeaux Metropole Amenagement), Deputy Chairman of Federation bancaire francaise Aquitaine (French Banking Federation) and Secretary of Fondation pour la Culture et les Civilisations du Vin (Foundation for Wine culture and civilisations). Previously, he was Chairman of Credit Agricole Paiements (2015), Director of Foncaris (2015), Credit Agricole Cards & Payments (2015), Fia-Net Europe (2015), LCL (2015), Pacifica (2015), Adicam (2015), Credit Agricole Protection Securite (2015).

Jerome Grivet Mr. Jerome Grivet has served as Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since May 2015. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Assurances, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee from December 1, 2010. He was also CEO of Predica from September 1, 010 until December 1, 2010 and Deputy CEO of Calyon from 2007 to September 1, 2010. Mr. Grivet began his career with the French civil service. He then became adviser on European affairs to the Prime Minister, Alain Juppe, before joining Credit Lyonnais in 1998 as head of finance and management control for retail banking in France. In 2001, he was appointed head of strategy at Credit Lyonnais and later held the same post within Credit Agricole SA. In 2004 he joined Calyon, where he was head of finance, general secretariat and strategy before being appointed deputy chief executive officer in 2007. Mr. Grivet is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. He also attended Ecole Nationale d'Administration and is a qualified Treasury auditor.

Cyril Meilland Mr. Cyril Meilland has served as Head of Financial Communication of Credit Agricole SA since October 1, 2016. Cyril Meilland has more than twenty years' experience in equity research in the banking sector and in investor relations. He began his career in the Finance Department of Banque Indosuez (now CACIB) before becoming a sell-side equity analyst with Cheuvreux. He joined BNP Paribas in 2008 as group investor relations Officer and, in 2010, was appointed Head of European banks research at Kepler Cheuvreux. Then in 2015, he joined Amundi, Credit Agricole S.A. Group's asset management arm, to assist in its initial public offering as Head of investor relations and financial communication. Cyril Meilland is a graduate of HEC business school (1992) and holds a post-graduate diploma in Management of Banks and Financial Institutions from Universite Paris Dauphine (1993). He is also a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Charter-holder since 2003.

Pascal Celerier Mr. Pascal Celerier has served as Deputy General Manager/Deputy Managing Director, Head of Operations and Transformation; Member of the Executive Committee; Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since April 4, 2016. He was Director of the Company from November 2013 to April 4, 2016. He was also Member of the Audit Committee. Pascal Celerier is a graduate of Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po with a Master’s degree in Business Law and a post graduate degree in accounting. He has spent his entire career at Credit Agricole. Having joined Credit Agricole du Loiret in 1977, he occupied the position of Marketing Director there, later becoming Finance and Marketing Director in Haute Savoie. He became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole of Haute Saone and of the Territoire de Belfort (1991), then Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole de Franche Comte. 1995 saw him appointed Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole de la Vendee, and then of Loire Atlantique. In 2002, he became Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Atlantique Vendee. He has been CEO of Credit Agricole de Paris et d’Ile-de-France since 2004. He is also Deputy Secretary General of the FNCA. He serves as Director of SAS Rue La Boetie, CA Technologies & Services (GIE), Coopernic (GIE), IFCAM, SAS CA Paiements, SNC Cards & Payments, Fia-Net Europe, Deputy Secretary General of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole and Supervisory Board member of SNC Credit Agricole Titres. Previously, he served as non-voting Director of Credit Agricole S.A. (2013), Director of LCL (2011), BFT (2011), BFT Gestion (2011), Synergie Services (GIE) (2013), SAS CAAGIS (2014); Permanent Representative of the Credit Agricole d’Ile-de-France: SNC Synergie (2011), SNC Espace Diderot (2013).

Eric Baudson Mr. Eric Baudson serves as Head of Group Information Systems, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Eric Baudson’s career started with Banque Indosuez, where he worked initially in its Internal Audit department (1991-1997) before joining the corporate network (1997-2000), of which he became deputy head in 1999. In 2000, he moved to Societe Generale as Worldwide Manager of the Equity Derivatives Middle Office, then Worldwide Manager of Equity Derivatives Operations. From 2005 to 2012, he was Worldwide Manager of Credit Agricole CIB’s IT and back-office operations and an Executive Committee member. Since January 2013, Eric Baudson has been head of the IT & Digital practice at Boston Consulting Group’s Paris office. Eric Baudson holds a degree in agricultural engineering (Universite Montpellier - 1989) and a specialized master’s degree in financial techniques from ESSEC Business School (1990).

Jean-Pierre Tremenbert Mr. Jean-Pierre Tremenbert has served as Group Head of Compliance, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since 2015. He spent his entire career at Banque Indosuez (later named Credit Agricole Indosuez-CAI), which he joined in 1980, first in the Risk Management division and then Budget and Management Control. In 1987, he moved to the bond markets, followed by the franc-denominated markets division and later carried out various duties within the Risk Management division. In late 1997, he was appointed Head of Market Risks. In 2001, he moved to CPR as Chief Executive Officer and, in 2003, worked on the merger of CAI with Credit Lyonnais’ corporate and investment bank. Since 2004, he has successively managed the Financing and Payment division at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (formerly CALYON) and the Organization and Project Management division. He has been the Corporate Secretary of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank since May 2008 and on November 2011, he was appointed General Inspector of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. Jean-Pierre Tremenbert is a graduate of HEC business school and Centre d'Etudes Actuarielles.

Hubert Reynier Mr. Hubert Reynier has served as Group Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since 2015. He has previously been Head of Group Risk Management and Permanent Controls at Credit Agricole SA since December 1, 2010, as well as Member of the Company's Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee. He began his career with the French government, moving to BNP in 1992, where he spent most of his career. He was Senior Vice President of the Investment Banking department (New York) between 1993 and 1994, General Manager of the London office in charge of capital markets and asset management, and then Chief Executive Officer of the BNP Group for Belgium and the Netherlands as of 1998. In 2000, Mr. Reynier became special advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission des Operations de Bourse, before being appointed Head of the Premier Marche and then Head of Transactions and Financial Information in 2001. When the Autorite des Marches Financiers was created in 2004, he became Deputy General Secretary in charge of Regulation and International Affairs. He also chaired the work of the permanent committee of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions, specializing in asset management. He then joined Caisse des Depots et Consignations as Deputy Chief Financial Officer in 2009. Mr. Reynier joined the Credit Agricole SA in June 2010 as Deputy Head of Risk Management and Permanent Control at Credit Agricole SA. Mr. Reynier is a Senior National Auditor and a graduate of Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He holds a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, a diploma in Economics and a Masters degree in Law, both from Paris-Sorbonne University.

Bertrand Corbeau Mr. Bertrand Corbeau has served as Deputy General Manager/Deputy Managing Director, Head of Development, Client and Innovation; Member of the Executive Committee; Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since April 4, 2016. Bertrand Corbeau has spent his entire career at Credit Agricole. After joining Credit Agricole de la Mayenne in 1981, he continued his career at the Anjou-Mayenne Regional Bank, then at the Anjou-Maine Regional Bank, as head of sales. In 2003, he joined Credit Agricole de Franche-Comte as Deputy Managing Director, before taking up the same role at Credit Agricole Val-de-France. In 2007, Bertrand Corbeau became CEO of Credit Agricole de Franche-Comte. In 2010, he became CEO of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole. Bertrand Corbeau is a graduate of France's Institut Technique de Banque, Institut National de Marketing and INSEAD. He is a Knight of the Order of Agricultural Merit and a Knight of the National Order of Merit in France.

Pierre Minor Mr. Pierre Minor serves as Head of Legal Affairs, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. He began his career in 1982 as a lecturer in French law at Exeter University in the UK. In 1983, he joined Banque Française du Commerce Exterieur as Head of International Legal Affairs and Securities Law. In 1991, he was appointed Deputy Legal Director of the BNP group, with responsibility for French and international financial engineering. In 1998, he became a partner at the law firm Pardieu, Brocas et Maffei, where he headed the department in charge of banking and securities law and financial engineering. Pierre Minor was admitted to the Paris Bar in 1998 and holds a postgraduate diploma in business law and corporate taxation.

Michel Mathieu Mr. Michel Mathieu has served as Deputy General Manager/Deputy Managing Director, Head of Retail Banking Subsidiaries, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since April 4, 2016. He has previously been Deputy Managing Director, Head of Retail Banking division and Interim Head of Operations and Transformation division, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since August 31, 2015. Before that, he was Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Central Functions of Credit Agricole SA from March 1, 2010 until August 31, 2015. He assumed responsibility for Finance, Human Resources, Legal Affairs and Compliance, Information Systems, Strategy and Economic Research, and was also put in charge of Insurance, Asset Management, Real Estate and Private Equity (CAPE) on December 16, 2010. He was previously Member of the Board of Directors of Credit Agricole SA from May 21, 2008 until March 1, 2010. Mr. Mathieu began his career with Credit Agricole in 1983, starting at the Caisse Regionale du Gard, where he first worked an analyst, then as Head of Legal Affairs. In 1990, he was appointed Commitments Director before joining the Caisse Regionale du Midi as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 1995. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse Regionale du Gard in 1999 and also of the Caisse Regionale du Midi in 2005, ahead of the merger of these two Regional Banks. The merger was completed in 2007, creating the Caisse Regionale du Languedoc, with Mr. Mathieu as its Chief Executive Officer. He also had a seat on the board of Cariparma. He holds a Doctorate in Corporate and Business Law.

Philippe Dumont Mr. Philippe Dumont has served as Deputy Managing Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since 2015. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee from September 2011. He was also the Company's Chief Internal Auditor. From July 31, 2009 to April 1, 2010 he was CEO of Sofinco and Finaref. Between April 1, 2010 and September 2011 he was CEO of Credit Agricole Consumer Finance. He began his career as a civil servant at the Ministry of Economics and Finance, before working for Michel Barnier at the Ministry of the Environment between 1993 and 1995. From 1995 to 1996, he was Francois Fillon’s Deputy Principal Private Secretary at the Ministry of the Post Office, Information and Space Technology. Mr. Dumont joined Credit Agricole SA in 1997 as Head of the Economics, Finance and Tax Department of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole, where he became Deputy CEO in April 2004. He was subsequently appointed Inspector General in charge of Internal Audit and a Member of LCL’s Group Management Committee in 2004. He was appointed Group General Inspector of Credit Agricole SA in 2006 and became a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company on October 15, 2008. Mr. Dumont is a graduate of Ecole Nationale du Genie Rural, des Eaux et Forets, and of Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon. He also holds a Ph.D. in Economics.

Jean-Yves Hocher Mr. Jean-Yves Joseph Hocher has served as Deputy General Manager, Head of Major Clients, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since August 31, 2015. He was previously Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Corporate and Investment Bank and Private Banking Activities, Member of the Executive Committee from December 1, 2010 until August 31, 2015. He has been Deputy CEO since October 15, 2008. He has served as Member of the Executive Committee since January 2006. He is also Member of the Company's Extended Executive Committee. He was Member of the Management Committee. Previously, from March 1, 2010, he was Head of Specialized Business Lines (CIB, Asset management, Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Private banking and Real estate) and before that, from October 15, 2008, he was Head of Development of the Regional Banks, Payment Systems and Insurance. He previously served as Head of Specialized Financial Services as of May 14, 2008, and before that as Head of the Insurance business line, which includes Predica, Pacifica and La Medicale de France from January 2006. He was also Managing Director of Predica. Mr. Hocher was Managing Director of Credit Agricole’s Charente-Maritime Deux-Sevres Regional Bank between September 2001 and January 2006. After spending the first part of his career in the public sector, at the Ministry of Agriculture until 1986 and then as a Special Adviser in the Treasury Department, he joined Federation Nationale de Credit Agricole in 1989. He was Head of Banking Affairs within Federation Nationale de Credit Agricole (FNCA), and he became CEO of FNCA in 1997. Mr. Hocher is a graduate of Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon and Ecole Nationale du Genie Rural, des Eaux et Forets.

Yves Perrier Mr. Yves Perrier has served as Deputy General Manager, Head of Savings Management, Insurance and Property; Member of the Executive Committee; Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since 2015. He has previously been Head of Asset Management, Securities and Investor Services, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Board of CACEIS. After ten years experience in auditing and consultancy, notably with the firms E. Salustro and PA Consulting, Mr. Perrier joined Societe Generale in 1987, where he was appointed Head of Accounting Department, then Financial Controller, and Financial Director. In September 1999 Mr. Perrier joined Credit Lyonnais at the time of its privatization. As a Member of the Executive Committee, he supervised Finance, Risk and Internal Audit. He was also a Board Member of Credit Lyonnais Asset Management. In late 2002, acting on behalf of Credit Lyonnais, he oversaw the financial operation that led to the merger with Credit Agricole. As a Member of Credit Agricole SA’s Executive Committee since June 2003, he simultaneously held the positions of Group Risk Management Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the investment banking division in charge of support functions. On May 1, 2004, he was named Chief Executive of Calyon in charge of structured finance, brokerage, risk and support functions. In 2005, Mr. Perrier took the responsibility of the international network. In September 2007, Yves Perrier was named Head of Asset Management and Institutional Services at Credit Agricole S.A., Chairman and CEO of Credit Agricole Asset Management, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CACEIS. Appointed CEO of Amundi on January 1, 2010, he was in charge of implementing the merger. He also supervises Credit Agricole S.A. group’s administrative and custody activities. Additionally, he chairs the College des Investisseurs Institutionnels at Paris-Europlace. He graduated from ESSEC Business School and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Veronique Faujour Ms. Veronique Faujour serves as Head of Marketing and Communication, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Veronique Faujour began her career in 1986 at Corn Product Company France as Assistant Product Manager for the Gerber baby food range. In July 1988, she joined Bayard Presse, first as Product Manager for Bayard Presse Jeune, then as Sales Director and finally as Head of Marketing for the Senior division, where she was in charge of development and distribution. From July 2000 to May 2005, she worked at the Publifa subsidiary of the La Vie/Le Monde group as publisher of Top Famille, going on to manage Fleurus Presse, a youth press subsidiary, in April 2004. In June 2005, she joined the Marie Claire group as magazine editor, before being appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Editions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Credit Agricole group, in April 2008. Since January 2010, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Editions. Veronique Faujour is a graduate of Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciale d'Angers (ESSCA).

Benedicte Chretien Ms. Benedicte Chretien has served as Group Head of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since March 14, 2016. She began her career in the Human Resources Department of Axa in 1992, with responsibility for IT roles in insurance. In 1995, she joined the Human Resources team at Axa Investment Managers, the asset management entity of the Axa group. In 1998, she helped set up the private management division at Axa Investment Managers, taking on sales responsibilities. In 2001, She was given particular responsibility for acquisitions and restructuring, reporting directly to the CEO of Axa Investment Managers. In 2003, she returned to Human Resources then was appointed three years later Operational Head of Human Resources at Axa Investment Managers, where she supported the company's globalization in the United States, Europe and Asia. In 2010, she became Global Head of Human Resources at Axa Investment Managers, a member of the Executive Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of Axa Investment Managers Paris. In 2013, she was appointed Head of Human Resources and a member of the Executive Committee of the Edmond de Rothschild group in Geneva. In November 2014, she became Head of International Human Resources at Credit Agricole S.A. She holds a Master's degree in Human Resources from Universite de Paris.

Jerome Brunel Mr. Jerome Brunel has served as Corporate Secretary, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since 2015. From 2005 to 2007, he was the Head of the Regional Banks and the Private Equity Units of Credit Agricole SA. Subsequently, in 2007, he was appointed Head of Private Banking, in addition to his position at the helm of Private Equity. Then from October 15, 2008 to July 31, 2009 he served as Head of Specialized and Financial Services. Later, he was appointed Head of Public Affairs. He has been Member of the Executive Committee since 2007. He joined Credit Lyonnais in late 1990, working as Head of the Business Banking group in the Hauts-de-Seine region (1990-1993), Head of Credit Lyonnais Hong Kong and China and of capital markets activities in Asia excluding Japan (1994 -1997), and Head of Credit Lyonnais Americas in New York between January 1997 and January 2001. Subsequently, he was Head of Human Resources at Credit Lyonnais. After the merger between Credit Agricole SA and Credit Lyonnais in June 2003, he held the position of Head of Group Human and Social Resources at Credit Agricole SA until 2005. Before joining Credit Lyonnais, Mr. Brunel held various posts within France’s local government prefect body between 1980 and 1986 before moving to Paris Hospitals from 1980 to 1990. Mr. Brunel holds a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and was awarded with a Master’s degree in Public Law from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas. He also graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1980 and from INSEAD in 1990.

Michel Le Masson Mr. Michel Le Masson has served as Group Head of Internal Audit, Group General Inspector, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since September 1, 2009. He has spent his entire career with the Credit Agricole Group, first at Banque Indosuez, which became Credit Agricole Indosuez, and then CALYON, where he held a number of positions in the risk management, property leasing and asset financing sectors. He was Director of the Budget, before being posted to London in 1997, as Senior Country Officer for the United Kingdom and then, in 1999, European Director at CAI. In 2001, he was also appointed Head of Private Banking. In 2002, he joined Credit Agricole S.A. as Head of International Development, while keeping his responsibilities for Europe at CALYON. In January 2005, he was appointed Head of General Inspection at CALYON. Michel Le Masson is a graduate of HEC international business school and Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po. He also has a degree in law.

Giampiero Maioli Mr. Giampiero Francesco Maioli serves as Head of Credit Agricole S.A. Group for Italy, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. He began his career in 1979 at Credito Emiliano, then moving to Chemical Bank. In 1992, he joined Cariparma e Piacenza, firstly as head of the division formed from Credito Commerciale, and then as head of marketing, before joining the sales department. He was made deputy CEO in 2003 and then Chief Executive Officer of the bank in 2007 in charge of lending and commercial activities. Mr. Maioli has been Executive Director of Cariparma Credit Agricole since 2010. He holds a degree in economics.

Frederic Thomas Mr. Frederic Thomas has served as Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Assurances, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since 2015. He began his course within the Regional Bank of Pas-de-Calais in 1982, when he occupies various functions, among which Director of the Financing from 1993 till 1996 then Director of Networks from 1996 till 2000. By that time, he became Deputy CEO of the Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Charente-Maritime Deux-Sevres. In 2007, he became Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Bank of the Credit Agricole Normandie-Seine et President of Credit Agricole Technologies. He is board member of the Adicam since 2010. He is qualified Agricultural engineer of the ENSA Rennes and the holder of a Master Degree of Corporate Management.

Jean-Francois Abadie Mr. Jean-Francois Abadie serves as Chief Executive Officer of Caceis, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. He joined the Audit department of Banque Indosuez in 1981 and was appointed assistant to the Inspector General in 1987. From 1989 to 1992 he was in charge of corporates in Paris and then became director of Indosuez Carr Futures. In 1995 he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Banque Indosuez’s branch in Spain, and the following year became Chief Executive Officer of the subsidiary, Banque Indosuez Espana S.A. In 1999 Jean-Francois was posted to London as Chief Operating Officer of Credit Agricole Indosuez UK. In January 2003 he was appointed Corporate Secretary at Private Banking division. From January 2008 to December 2010 Jean-Francois Abadie was Head of French and International Private Banking. In December 2010, Jean-Francois Abadie became Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Luxembourg and Senior Country Officer for the Group in Luxembourg. In October 2015, Jean-Francois Abadie was named Head of Global Operations at Credit Agricole CIB. Jean-Francois Abadie is a graduate of Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po.

Alban Aucoin Mr. Alban Aucoin has served as Head of Group Public Affairs, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since January 1, 2016. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Federation nationale du Credit Agricole. Alban Aucoin’s career began in 1989, when he joined the Treasury Department of the French Finance Ministry as a deputy in charge of corporate financing procedures. He was later in charge of financial market regulation, UCITS and taxation of savings. In 1993, he was appointed financial advisor by the financial agency of former Soviet satellites in Moscow. In 1995, he returned to the Treasury Department, where he held the position of Head of Office of credit insurance, and later Head of Office of public banking. In 2001, he was appointed Deputy Director in charge of transition to the euro, monetary and banking affairs, before accepting a position in 2002 as financial advisor for the Permanent Representation of France to the European Union. From 2006 to 2008, he performed the duties of Deputy Director-General of public accounts, before being appointed advisor to the Chairwoman of Expertise France (Adetef). In June 2010, Alban Aucoin joined the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of financial, banking and European affairs. An alumnus of ENA, the National School of Administration in Strasbourg, Alban Aucoin holds a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and a Master in economics from Universite de Paris.

Olivier Belergey Mr. Olivier Belergey has served as Chief Financial Officer of Credit Agricole CIB, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since September 1, 2017. He started his career in capital markets at Credit Lyonnais in 1991. After developing pricing models, he became Head of Options Trading on the French bond market. In 1995 he joined the Finance division’s ALM unit, where he was in charge of interest rate risk. In 1999 he joined the retail banking network as Head of Individuals and Professionals in Asnieres, before being appointed to the Human Resources division as Head of HR policy in 2001. When Calyon was formed in 2004, he became Head of Management Control. In 2007 he was made Head of ALM at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and in 2009 his responsibilities were extended to include credit portfolio management. Olivier Belorgey was named Head of Financial Management at Credit Agricole S.A. in October 2011. Olivier Belorgey is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and holds a postgraduate degree in condensed matter physics as well as a PhD in science.

Laurent Bennet Mr. Laurent Bennet has served as Head of Agriculture, Agrifood and Specialised Markets, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since March 14, 2016. Laurent Bennet began his career in 1989 as a Project manager and international relations manager at UPRA France Limousin Selection. In 1992 he joined Credit Agricole du Morbihan, where he worked successively as a Business account manager and Agriculture market manager. In 2001, he was seconded to Credit Agricole's Brittany Federation to develop the farm insurance business before being appointed Deputy Head of credit at the Morbihan Regional Bank. In May 2004, he joined Credit Agricole Pyrenees Gascogne as Head of Business customers and Manager of the Auch site. He then served as Head of sales. In 2009, he was named Deputy CEO of the Savoie Regional Bank. In September 2013, Laurent Bennet was appointed Deputy Head of Group Risk Management and Permanent Controls at Credit Agricole S.A. Laurent Bennet is a graduate of Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon (PG 86) and Institut Technique de Banque of Centre d'Etudes Superieurs de Banque (CESB).

Pascal Blanque Mr. Pascal Blanque serves as Global Head of Institutional Division & Chief Investment Officer of Amundi, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Pascal Blanque has been Chief Investment Officer at Amundi and a member of the Executive Committee since February 2005. Since January 2007 he has also been Chairman of CPR AM. From 2000 to 2005 he was the Head of Economic Research and Chief Economist at Crédit Agricole. Before joining Crédit Agricole, Pascal Blanque was an asset allocation strategist for Paribas Asset Management in London from 1992 to 1996, and then Deputy Head of Economic Research at Paribas between 1997 and 2000. He began his career in the Private and Institutional Fund Management department of Banque Paribas in 1991. Pascal Blanque is a graduate of Ecole Normale Supérieure and Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po. He also holds a PhD in Management from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Philippe Carayol Mr. Philippe Carayol has served as Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since September 1, 2011. He began his career in 1982 at the Charente Regional Bank, since renamed Charente Perigord Regional Bank after a merger with the Dordogne Regional Bank. Head of the corporate market in 1991, then head of the sales network in 1997, he transferred in the latter position to the Gironde Regional Bank in 1999. He was subsequently appointed deputy CEO of the Charente Maritime Deux Sevres Regional Bank in 2002. In 2006, he joined the Aquitaine Regional Bank in the same role until August 2011. Mr. Carayol holds a degree in engineering from Ecole Nationale d'Ingenieurs des Techniques des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires.

Dominique Carrel-Billiard Mr. Dominique Carrel-Billiard serves as Head of the Institutional and Corporate Clients Division of Amundi, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Dominique Carrel-Billiard joined Amundi in December, 2016 to coordinate the process of integration of Pioneer Investments. Dominique Carrel-Billiard begins his career in 1987 in the service of the Mergers and Acquisitions of the Commercial Credit of France ( CCF) in London. In 1989, he joins the teams of the CCF in Paris, which he leaves in 1990 to follow the program of Master's degree of Business Administration of Harvard Business School. In 1992, at the end of this MBA, Dominique Carrel-Billiard joins McKinsey and Company where he spends twelve years to advise big French and international financial institutions to help them to settle their strategic and organizational problems. He is elected Director associated in 1998. In June, 2004, he joins the group AXA as Senior Vice President Business Support and Development, in charge of asset management businesses, of life insurance in the United States, of reinsurance and of the cross-functional services Groupe. In June, 2006, it is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the group Investment Managers AXA. In June, 2013, Dominique Carrel-Billiard becomes Chief Executive Officer of The Financier of the Chessboard, the function which he leaves in October, 2016. Dominique Carrel-Billiard is awarded a diploma by HEC(FRENCH BUSINESS SCHOOL) (1987) and holder (incumbent) of the Master's degree of Business Administration of Harvard Business School (1992).

Bertrand Chevallier Mr. Bertrand Chevallier serves as Head of Payment Systems, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Bertrand Chevallier began his career in 1989 at Price Waterhouse as a financial auditor, then as a free-lance consultant. In 1992, he joined the Credit Agricole d’ Ile-de-France, working successively as Head of Research at the Finance department, Head of the Accounting and Cost controlling department and Risks General Controller. From 2003 to 2005, Bertrand Chevallier was director of the MidCap corporate banking. In July 2005, he joined Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, first in charge of Leasing Operations, then in charge of the Leasing activity in France from 2010. In 2011, he was named Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring. From 2012 to 2015, Bertrand Chevallier was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole d’Ile-de-France. Bertrand Chevallier holds degrees from Ecole Centrale de Paris and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Olivier Constantin Mr. Olivier Constantin serves as Senior Country Officer Group, Poland; Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Olivier Constantin has been Chief Executive Officer of CA Bank Polska since 2015. He started his career at Societe des Bains de Mer in Monaco before moving to the banking sector in 1986, where he worked in the corporate business at Banque Hervet and Banca Commerciale Italiana. He moved to LCL in December 1992 as manager of the Arts et Métiers branch in Paris and, in 1997, became Head of the Legal department at Banque des Echanges Internationaux. In 2001, he set up Banque Themis together with LCL, which specialized in financing collective proceedings for companies. He became the bank’s Chief Executive Officer. He was then appointed Head of the Mediterranean network on 1 January 2007 and a member of the Management Committee on 10 April 2008. Olivier Constantin was appointed Head of Corporate Banking and Wealth Management and a member of the Executive Committee on 11 October 2011. He became a member of the Management Committee in April 2008. Olivier Constantin graduated from INSEEC business school in Bordeaux and has a post-graduate degree in hospitality management from Centre International de Glion.

Paul de Leusse Mr. Paul de Leusse serves as Head of Private Banking, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Paul de Leusse started his career as consultant in the corporate consulting sector (1997-2004) before becoming an associate director at Mercer Oliver Wyman (2004-2006). He then joined Bain & Company as a partner. He joined Credit Agricole S.A. as Head of Group Strategy in April 2009. In April 2011 he was appointed Chief financial Officer of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. In August 2013, Paul de Leusse became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole CIB. In May 2016 he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CA Indosuez Wealth (Group). Paul de Leusse is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique; he also graduated in civil engineering from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Bernard de Wit Mr. Bernard de Wit serves as Head of the Steering and Control of Amundi, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. In January 2010 he was appointed Deputy Head of Asset Management – Securities. Prior to that, he was Head of Finance and Minority Holdings at International Retail and Commercial Banking at Credit Agricole S.A. From 2001 to 2004, he was Deputy Head of International Development, where he was in charge of the Group’s disengagement from Argentina among other things. Before that, Bernard De Wit was a partner at KPMG Peat Marwick Paris from 1992 to 2001, where he was in charge of risk management and corporate finance. From 1989 to 1992, he was Head of Management Control and later Head of Finance at the Loiret Regional Bank. Between 1983 and 1989, he held a number of posts in banking and finance entities of what is now Fortis Group, working in Paris, Brussels and Moscow. Since April 2013, Bernard De Wit has been Head of Support Functions and Development at Amundi. He was before Head of Risk Management at Amundi. Bernard De Wit has a Masters degree in economics and an MBA.

Francois-Edouard Drion Mr. Francois-Edouard Drion serves as Head of International Retail and Commercial Banking, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Prior to that, since April 2008, he was Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Srbija (formerly Meridian Bank). He spent 14 years with BNP Paribas, serving among other things as Head of Retail Banking for the Middle East and as Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas in Algeria. Since 1 December 2011, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Egypt. Francois-Edouard Drion is a graduate of Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po and holds a postgraduate diploma in finance from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Pierre Finas Mr. Pierre Finas serves as Senior Country Officer Group for Egypte, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Pierre Finas enters the Branch office of the Credit Lyonnais at the beginning of 1980 in charge of Coverage of Large companies. In 1984, he sees entrusting responsibilities of support functions within the Group Grove of the Credit Lyonnais. From 1986 till 1991, he takes responsibilities in the direction of Market transactions successively within the Branch offices of Spain in Madrid, then to Major Credit Lyonnais Markets in London. In 1991, he becomes Director of the Market Companies, Real-estate development and Local authorities on French Riviera, in Nice. He is appointed then successively Senior Country Officer of the Credit Lyonnais in Korea (1995), then the North Asia (Big China, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Korea and The Philippines) since Hong-Kong, from 1998 and SCO of Japan, in Tokyo, from 2001 till 2004. After the merger with the Credit Agricole, he is responsible for businesses of CACIB in central and eastern Europe (Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Turkey and Kazakhstan), since Paris. In September, 2011, he becomes CACIB Singapore's SCO, covering in particular Indonesia and Malaysia and Thailand, and it until June, 2017. Pierre Finas is awarded a diploma by the ESSEC Business School (1978).

Michele Guibert Ms. Michele Guibert serves as Head of Customer Relationships, Multi-Channel Retail Banking and Relation Commitments and Innovation, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Michele Guibert’s career began at Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole du Morbihan where she held network monitoring responsibilities, before moving on to a direct marketing and retail customer role. In 2001, she joined Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Val de France as manager of the Distribution and Commercial Coordination department. She was then appointed Head of Distribution in 2002. From 2005, Michele Guibert was Head of Distribution at Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Atlantique Vendee, before taking over responsibility for Client Relationships in 2009. In 2012, Michele Guibert was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Caisse Regionale Toulouse 31. Michele Guibert holds a DESS postgraduate diploma in applied mathematics and is a graduate of the ITB banking institute of Centre d'Etudes Superieurs de Banque (CESB).

Michele Jardin Ms. Michele Jardin serves as Head of Regional Banks Relations, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Michele Jardin begins her career to the BNP as the financial analyst on the market of American shares. She joins then the Credit Lyonnais in 1981, in New York as financial analyst, then occupies manager's job of equity fund before taking 1987 head office of management teams in international actions since Paris. In 1995, she joins the Securities Europe Credit Lyonnais in London, as Director of the Research Shares. In 1999, Michele Jardin is recruited by Indocam (become CAAM, then Amundi), to manage an international management team. She insures then the head office of all the research teams of the asset management from 2005 till 2010. Besides, Michele Jardin is appointed in 2007 Managing director of IDEAM, the subsidiary of the Credit Agricole Group in charge of the Socially responsible investment. In July, 2010, Michele Jardin joins the Regional Bank of Pyrenees Gascony as Deputy CEO. In March, 2014, she becomes Deputy CEO of the Regional Bank of the Credit Agricole Normandy the Seine. Michele Jardin is awarded a diploma by HEC PARIS (H78).

Fathi Jerfel Mr. Fathi Jerfel serves as Global Head of Retail Division of Amundi, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Fathi Jerfel is Head of Investment Solutions for Retail Networks, and a member of the Executive Committee. He is also Chairman of Amundi Investment Solutions, Amundi Real Estate and Amundi Private Equity Funds. He has been a member of the Senior Management Committee of Credit Agricole Asset Management group (CAAM group) in charge of specialized investment management, since January 2008. He was appointed CEO of CASAM, in September 2005, and a member of CAAM’s Executive Committee, in March 2003. He joined CAAM in 1996, and became Head of Structured Investment Management and Convertibles in 2002, as well as Head of Quantitative Research. He began his career with Crédit Lyonnais, where he was Head of Financial Engineering (1992-1996), bond manager (1990-1992), and trader (1986-1989). Fathi Jerfel is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and French Institute of Petroleum. He also holds a postgraduate diploma in economics and oil management from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Dijon.

Isabelle Job-Bazille Ms. Isabelle Job-Bazille has served as Chief Economist, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA since February 1, 2013. Isabelle Job-Bazille started her career at Paribas in 1997 as a country risk analyst in charge of Middle-East/Africa. She joined Credit Agricole S.A. in September 2000 as an economist specialised in Japan and Asia and was put in charge of the Macroeconomic division in May 2005. Between 2007 and 2011 she was seconded on a part-time basis to the Market Research teams at Credit Agricole CIB in Paris and later in London, as part of the Group Economists business line. She has been a member of Predica’s board of directors since September 2012. Isabelle Job-Bazille holds a PhD in economics from Universite Paris X Nanterre.

Clotilde L'Angevin Ms. Clotilde L'Angevin serves as Head of Strategy, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. After the beginning of career in the National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies (on 2003 - 2005), Clotilde L' Angevin joins the Treasury Department as added to the Office Manager of the economic and monetary Policy (on 2005 - 2007). She becomes then a technical adviser for the macroeconomics and the economic forecasts with the Prime Minister, Francois Fillon. On returning to the Ministry of Finance in 2009, she is promoted Office Manager international Diagnosis and forecasts . Since 2011, Clotilde L' Angevin was general secretary of the Club of Paris and Office Manager international Debt at the General management of the Treasury. Clotilde L' Angevin was trained to the Ecole polytechnique (2001), then to the national School of the statistics and the economic administration (2002), and obtained a Master of economics in the London School of Economics (2003).

Thierry Langreney Mr. Thierry Langreney serves as Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Thierry Langreney was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica on 1 December 2010. He is second effective manager of Credit Agricole Assurances. He began his career with UAP in 1982 where he held several positions in the Regional divisions until 1997, when he was appointed Regional Director for the North-Picardy-Champagne region at Axa Assurances. In 2001, he became Head of Group Strategy and Planning for Axa and was also the group’s representative in Benelux, Germany and Eastern Europe. In 2006, he joined the Credit Agricole group, serving first at Credit Agricole S.A. and then at Credit Agricole Assurances, where he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer assisting the Head of International Insurance, with responsibility for life insurance and corporate finance. He had been Head of International Insurance at Credit Agricole Assurances since 2010. Thierry Langreney is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and the French actuaries institute, IAF.

Henri Le Bihan Mr. Henri Le Bihan serves as Chief Executive Officer of Caci, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Henri Le Bihan has been Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Creditor Insurance and Chairman of La Medicale de France since 2008. He is second effective manager of Credit Agricole Assurances. He started his career at Mutuelles du Mans in 1981. In 1986, he became Technical Director, and then CEO of GMRA, a brokerage. In 1990, he founded Ingenierie Banque Assurance (IBA), a company specialized in designing consumer savings and loan insurance products. In 1997, he joined the Financial Services division of PPR group, where he developed the savings and insurance business. He became the Chief Executive Officer of Finaref Assurances and was appointed as a member of the Board and Deputy CEO of Finaref in 2004. In 2006, Henri Le Bihan joined the Insurance division of Predica as Executive Director in charge of the Technical division and Death & Disability Insurance. He also became Chief Executive Officer of La Medicale de France. Henri Le Bihan is a graduate of Centre des Hautes Etudes d’Assurance.

Guillaume Lesage Mr. Guillaume Lesage serves as Chief Operating Officer of Amundi, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. From 1986 till 1991, he works as Engineer R&D then proceeded, in Lyon and in the United States, for the Rhone Poulenc. In 1992, he joins the Banque Indosuez, to take care of the decentralized computing. From 1995 till 1999, he is Management controller to the Finance department of Credit Agricole Indosuez, on the businesses of Investment Banking, and on the support functions. In 1999, he joins the IT Department, to take care of the studies and of developments on management support functions and of control, and the B/O systems of markets and financing, then, after the merger with the Credit Lyonnais, he is appointed Responsible for developments Corporate Banking and Corporate of Calyon. In 2005, he is appointed Director of the Head office of the Banking Processing, then Global Head Referential and Banking Operations. From 2009 till 2011, he handles the Organization, Projects, and the operational Management of counterparty risks in the Risk Management of Credit Agricole CIB. In April, 2011, Guillaume Lesage becomes Deputy CEO of Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, in charge of the Finance, of the Computing, Transactions and the commercial activities Insurances and institutional Partnerships. He is an engineer of Ecole Centrale de Paris, and a holder of a MBA of the INSEAD.

Serge Magdeleine Mr. Serge Magdeleine serves as Head of Digital Journey, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. After the beginning of career in the council at Mercer Oliver Wyman (on 1996 - 1999), then as CEO and founder of Empruntis.com (on 1999 - 2001), Serge Magdeleine joined Credit Agricole S.A. as responsible for the online banking, then responsible for the multimedia marketing. In 2006, he joined the Regional Bank of Paris and Ile-de-France as Unit Director Retail and Multi-channel, then, in 2007, the Regional Bank of Credit Agricole Centre-Est as the Head of Business Customers and International Business. He was, since 2010, deputy CEO of the Regional Bank of Credit Agricole Alpes Provence, in charge of the development and was also a Chief Executive Officer of the EIG e-Immo. Serge Magdeleine is awarded a diploma by the French national school of civil engineering Ecole Nationale d'Ingenieurs (1996) and holder of a MBA of the Middle school of the engineers HEI Hautes Etudes d'Ingenieur (1996).

Francois Marion Mr. Francois Marion serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole CIB, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. When CACEIS was formed in 2005, Francois Marion was appointed Chairman of the Management Board and then, following a change in governance in 2009, became Chief Executive Officer. He spent much of his career at Credit Agricole Indosuez, first at Banque Indosuez, where he joined the Internal Audit department in 1983, moving to New York in 1985 where he was in charge of all the bank’s support functions. In 1992, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific. On his return to Paris in 1997, he was put in charge of overall financial control, budgets and strategic planning at Credit Agricole Indosuez. In 1999, he became a member of the Executive Committee of Credit Agricole Indosuez and Head of the Systems and Operations department. In June 2004, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Investor Services in charge of Financial Services for Institutional Investors at Credit Agricole S.A. Francois Marion is a graduate of HEC international business school.

Denis Marquet Mr. Denis Marquet serves as Head of Communications, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Denis Marquet was appointed Head of Communications at Credit Agricole S.A. in January 2011. From September 1995 to October 2000, he was Head of Communications at Banque Tarneaud. From October 2000 to March 2003, he was Head of Press Relations, Financial Communications and Event Communications at Credit du Nord. Prior to that, he was Press Officer at the Accor group from March 2003 to August 2004. He joined Societe Generale in August 2004 as the Deputy Head of Information, in charge of strategy and major projects until December 2007. From January 2008 to December 2010 he was Director of Internal and Institutional Communications at Societe Generale group. Denis Marquet holds a Masters degree in economics and teaches financial communications and marketing at Universite Paris XIII Nord, as well as crisis communications at the University of Louvain in Belgium. He is also Vice-Chairman of Communication & Enterprise, a non-profit organization.

Regis Monfront Mr. Regis Monfront serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole CIB, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Regis Monfront has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer since December 2011. He supervises Client Coverage & International Network (CIN), with the direct coordination of the Coverage, the International Network and the "Direction des Regions de France" division, as well as Global Investment Banking (GIB). He joined Banque Indosuez in 1981, where he first worked in the Risk Management division in Paris, before becoming Head of Major Corporates in Chicago, Director of Asset Financing in New York and Head of Equity Risk in Paris. From 1997 to 2002, he managed Indosuez WI Carr Securities Hong Kong. In 2002, he was appointed Senior Country Officer for the UK at Credit Agricole Indosuez and then Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. Regis Monfront had been General Inspector of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank since 2010. Regis Monfront is a graduate of HEC business school and has a law degree from EPF-Sceaux de Paris.

Marc Oppenheim Mr. Marc Oppenheim serves as Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Immobilier, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. On January 1, 2007, Mr. Oppenheim was appointed marketing director and a member of LCL’s Management Committee. In March 2006, he was appointed director of Project Development and Processes at LCL, reporting to the deputy CEO. He joined Credit Lyonnais in September 1993 as Auditor, before becoming project manager and assistant supervisor at the Internal Audit Department. He was then appointed head of the Retail Branches Division in Saint-Denis (1997), then director of Retail/Self-Employed Markets (1999). He became head of Multi-Channel Contact Centers in Paris in June 2001 as part of the project to set up call centers for Retail/Self-Employed Banking. He was then given responsibility for the Operations Division for Retail/Self-Employed Back Offices (East) and for managing the electronic banking and estate planning processes. Mr. Oppenheim began his career in 1985 with Thomson Grand Public, as assistant to the CFO. He joined Compagnie Generale Maritime as assistant to the Marketing Director in London in 1989, then, in February 1991, he was assigned to the project to set up a network of agents in Asia. Mr. Oppenheim is a graduate of ESSEC Business School (1988).

Dominique Pasquier Mr. Dominique Pasquier serves as Chief Executive Officer of Agos Ducato (Italy), Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Dominique Pasquier became Chairman and CEO of Agos Ducato SpA, Italy’s largest consumer credit firm, in July 2013. Dominique Pasquier has built his entire career with the Credit Agricole group. He started in 1982 as an Organization Officer at Credit Agricole’s Centre-Est Regional Bank. After four years as an associate consultant for a private consultancy, Dominique Pasquier became Head of the Marketing and Sales Organization Department. In 1993, he moved to Credit Agricole’s Beauce et Perche Regional Bank in Chartres as Head of Sales and Retail Business, where he reorganized the sales networks. Dominique Pasquier became Head of Sales at the Val de France Regional Bank then at the Centre-Est Regional Bank. He went on to become Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Gard then Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Management and Operations at Credit Agricole Languedoc. Dominique Pasquier graduated from ESLSCA business school in Paris.

Marc-Andre Poirier Mr. Marc-Andre Poirier serves as Senior Regional Officer Americas of Credit Agricole CIB, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Marc-Andre Poirier has been Senior Regional Officer for Americas and Senior Country Officer for the United States at Credit Agricole CIB since January 2016. He began his career in 1988 at Societe Generale in Tokyo, where he worked in fixed income markets. In 1990, he transferred to New York to expand the bank’s bond and derivatives business. From 1994 to 1996, he was based in Hong Kong, where he held a similar position covering the Asia region. Returning to New York, he was Deputy Head of Markets between 1996 and 1998. In 1998, he was seconded to the Equities division of SG Cowen Securities. From 1999 to 2002, he was CEO of SG Securities in South Korea, before becoming China Country Manager for Societe Generale (2002-2007). He joined the Credit Agricole group in 2007 as CEO of Credit Agricole Securities Japan. He was appointed Head of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in Japan in September 2008. In September 2011 Marc-Andre Poirier was appointed Senior Regional Officer for Asia. Marc-Andre Poirier holds a degree from Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO) and an MBA from HEC business school Paris.

Stanislas Pottier Mr. Stanislas Pottier serves as Head of Sustainable Development, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. He began his career in 1994 at the French Ministry of Finance. Until 1998, he was Deputy Head of the Central and Eastern Europe office and then Deputy Head of the Services and Intellectual Property Office. He joined the World Bank as an economist in 1998. In 2000, he returned to the French Ministry of Finance, first as head of the public finance office and then as Head of the Credit Insurance Office and Chairman of the Guarantee Commission. In 2005, he became Technical Advisor to finance minister Thierry Breton, and Deputy Chief of Staff first to Francois Loos and then to Christine Lagarde. In 2006, he became Chief of Staff to Christine Lagarde and Deputy Chief of Staff to Thierry Breton. From 2007 to 2009, he was Special Advisor to Christine Lagarde, then finance minister. Since 2009, he has been a Special Advisor to Michel Rocard on Arctic and Antarctic international negotiations. Stanislas Pottier is a graduate both of Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Paris and of Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Jacques Prost Mr. Jacques Prost serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole CIB, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. He began his career in the Corporate department of Credit Lyonnais in London, where he worked from 1986 to 1988. In 1988, he joined Banque Paribas, where he held a number of positions in the European property finance and project finance divisions. In 1996, he was appointed Head of Project Finance at Paribas Milan. He joined the Credit Agricole group again in 2000, to take charge of structured finance at Credit Agricole Indosuez in Italy, an activity that included LBOs and project finance as well as financing for the telecoms, transport and property sectors. From May 2008 to October 2011, he headed the Real Estate and Hotels division (DIH) at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank’s Structured Finance division. In November 2011, he was appointed Head of Structured Finance. He is a graduate of Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po and holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Sylvie Robin-Romet Ms. Sylvie Robin-Romet serves as Head of Group Purchasing, Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Prior to that, until September 2008, she was Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of partnerships, brokerage and insurance for France. In June 1990, she was appointed Director of Central Purchasing at Disneyland Paris. In November 2000, she moved to the Printemps group as Market Director for the home-ware and stationery sectors. She was appointed Chair of Kadeos in January 2004, and then Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Accor Services France and Chief Executive Officer of Accentiv’Kadeos. Sylvie Robin-Romet was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Development France in April 2011. Sylvie Robin-Romet is a graduate of ESLSCA business school where she took a management control option, and has a diploma from the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as a Disney MBA from ESSEC Business School and a PPR MBA from INSEAD.

Baldomero Valverde Mr. Baldomero Valverde serves as Senior Country Officer Group, Morocco; Member of the Management Committee of Credit Agricole SA. Baldomero Valverde was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Credit du Maroc in January 2013. Baldomero Valverde joined the Credit Agricole group in 1979 as a Sales advisor in the Melun branch. He was Head of Market research between 1981 and 1985 before serving as Head of Marketing, Communication and Planning between 1986 and 1991 at the Brie Regional Bank. He became Deputy financial Director in 1992 and financial Director two years later. He held a number of responsibilities in these various functions. In particular he was in charge of developing the real estate business at the Centre Loire Regional Bank, directing development projects run by Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (FNCA) in the agriculture, professionals, business and personal customer markets, as well as distribution projects handled by the FNCA and the Brie Regional Bank. He also chairs the Online Banking Development Committee and is a member of the Multichannel Steering Committee. He was appointed Deputy CEO of the Centre Loire Regional Bank in 2003, before becoming CEO of the Guadeloupe Regional Bank in 2008. He chairs the Franco-Serbian Chamber of Commerce, and became CEO of Credit Agricole Serbia in 2011. Baldomero Valverde holds a Master’s degree in Economics and is an expert in strategy-focused organization.

Roger Andrieu Mr. Roger Andrieu has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since February 17, 2015. He is Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee of the Company as of November 4, 2015. Farmer/breeder in the Cetes d’Armor, Roger Andrieu was elected Director (1983) then Chairman (1994-2013) of the Caisse locale de Lamballe. From 1999, he entered the Board of Directors of the Caisse regionale des Cotes-d’Armor, where he became first Deputy Chairman (2005), then Chairman (2011). Roger Andrieu also has responsibilities in the Group national working bodies, in particular as Deputy Chairman of the Economy and Territories Commission and within the Group’s specialist subsidiaries. He is Director of Foncaris, SNC CA Titres, SAS Pleinchamp, as well as Manager of SCEA Andrieu, GIE Tralisco, and Director of COFILMO and Director and Treasurer of VIVEA.

Pascale Berger Ms. Pascale Berger has served as Director, Representative of Regional Bank Employees of Credit Agricole SA since May 23, 2013. Pascale Berger holds a DEA (diplome d’etudes approfondies) in business law and a DESS (diplome d’etudes specialisees) in rural law. She spent most of her career at the Caisse regionale de Franche-Comte, first as Portfolio Manager in the Litigation department (1988-1992), then Business manager in the Training department (1992-2005). She became Business Manager in the Permanent Accounting Control department and then an internal auditor. In 2014, she joined the Innovation and Transformation division, with responsibility for the documentary database. She was elected Assistant Secretary of the Caisse regionale de Franche-Comte works council. She is Lead of Chorale Doc (Caisse regionale de Franche-Comte documentary database) and Assistant Secretary of Franche-Comte works council.

Philippe Boujut Mr. Philippe Boujut has served as Non-Voting Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2017. In Credit Agricole Group company: Chairman of Caisse regionale Charente Perigord. In other listed companies: Chairman and Board member of Caisse Locale de Segonzac; Vice-Chairman of Customer Relations Committee at FNCA; Director of Association des Presidents, FIRECA, CAMCA, Grand Sud-Ouest Capital; Chairman of Health and Ageing Committee at FNCA. In other companies: Member of CRMCCA.

Bernard de Dree Mr. Bernard de Dree has served as Director, Representative of the Work’s Council of Credit Agricole SA since June 21, 2012. He works within the Financial Management Division of Credit Agricole S.A. as a Permanent Controls Officer in the Group Risk Management and Permanent Controls Division.

Daniel Epron Mr. Daniel Epron has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2014. He is also Member of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (as of May 2015) and Member of the Compensation Committee at the Company. Daniel Epron is a farmer in the Orne region. He has held a number of elected mandates, especially in the agricultural sector. He was Deputy Secretary General of the young farmers’ Centre, the Centre national des jeunes agriculteurs (1989-1992), a member of the Conseil economique et social regional de Basse Normandie (1989-2013), Chairman of the Chambre regionale d’agriculture de Normandie (1995-2007), and a Local advisor for Basse-Normandie (2001-2004). Chairman of the Caisse locale Credit Agricole de l’Aigle from 1990 to 2005, he has chaired the Caisse regionale of Orne, and then of Normandie (post merger) since 2006. He is Deputy Chairman of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole. He also serves as Director of CA Technologies et Services, Cariparma, SAS Rue La Boetie, as well as Manager of GFA de Belzaise and Partner of SCI Samaro. Previously, he was Director of CA Consumer Finance (2014), LCL (2014) and Member of CESER Normandie (2013).

Veronique Flachaire Mrs. Veronique Flachaire has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since February 17, 2010. She is also Member of the Company's Risk Management Committee. She is a chemical engineer and graduate of Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po, and has spent her entire career at the Credit Agricole Group. With an executive position in the Caisse regionale du Midi, she was then appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse regionale du Sud-Ouest. She ran the Inforsud Group and then the Group’s subsidiary dedicated to means of payment (Cedicam) (2004-2007), before joining Credit Agricole S.A. as Director of Relations with Regional Banks. Backed by her diverse range of experience in all areas of banking, she was appointed CEO of the Caisse regionale Charente-Maritime Deux-Sevres in 2009 and has served in the same position in the Caisse regionale du Languedoc since 2012. She is also Chairwoman of Santeffi, Deltager, CA Technologies et Services, CA Paiement and Director of BforBank, CCPMA, HECA, Adicam, Sofilaro. She also serves as Chairwoman of Federation bancaire francaise Languedoc-Roussillon. Previously, she was Chairwoman of Unexo (2012), Director of CA Technologies et Services (2015) and Acticam (2012).

Jean-Pierre Gaillard Mr. Jean-Pierre Gaillard has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee (as of May 5, 2015) of the Company. Jean-Pierre Gaillard is a wine grower and Municipal Councillor in Saint-Jean Le Centenier. He has been Chairman of the Caisse locale de Credit Agricole de Villeneuve de Berg since 1993. After having sat on the Board of the Caisse regionale de l’Ardeche, then the Caisse regionale Sud Rhone-Alpes, where he was elected Chairman in 2006. Being particularly committed to local development and environmental economics, he chairs Credit Agricole Group’s Energy and Environment Committee. He holds a number of offices within national bodies and has been Deputy Chairman of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole since December 2015. He is also Member of Supervisory Board of CA Titres and Director of LCL, SAS Rue La Boetie. He was previously Director of Banca Popolare FriulAdria (2014), Deputy-Chairman of Credit Agricole Solidarite Developpement (CASD) (2015) and Treasurer of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (2015).

Francois Heyman Mr. Francois Heyman has served as Director, Representative of Employees of UES Credit Agricole S.A. of Credit Agricole SA since June 2012. He is Member of the Compensation Committee. Francois Heyman has been a Research and Communication Campaigns Officer in the Group Communication division of Credit Agricole S.A. since 2009. Alongside his banking career, he has served in a number of national trade union roles as representative of the CFDT in the Federation Generale Agroalimentaire, a member of the Conseil economique, social et environnemental, Co-Chairman of Agrica, a supplementary retirement and Social Security group, Director of Arrco, and a member of the Conseil superieur de la Protection sociale agricole.

Jean-Paul Kerrien Mr. Jean-Paul Kerrien has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since November 4, 2015. He was Non-Voting Director of the Company between May 2015 and November 4, 2015. A farmer specializing in organic vegetable production, Jean-Paul Kerrien has been Chairman of the Caisse locale de Taule since 1996. He has been Director of the Caisse regionale du Finistere since 2006, of which he became Deputy Chairman in 2009 then Chairman in 2012. Reflecting his strong investment in the Group’s agriculture, he has developed several cooperative production and distribution structures. He was a member of the Finistere Chamber of Agriculture (2006-2012), of which he chaired the Agronomy Commission. Jean-Paul Kerrien also has responsibilities in the area of innovation. He is Director of COFILMO, BforBank and Partner at Earl de Kererec, Sarl photovoltadque de Kererec as well as Chairman of Investir en Finistere. Previously, he was Director of HECA (2015) and Employment dispute advisor at the High Court of Morlaix (2013).

Christiane Lambert Ms. Christiane Lambert has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since September 2017. Christiane has been chairman of the CCJA cantonal young farmers' association in Massiac (1981-1984), then vice-chairman of the CDJA departmental young farmers' association in Cantal (1982-1988), and became the first female chairman of the CRJA regional young farmers' association in Auvergne in 1986. Christiane and her husband are now farmers working as part of a GAEC farmers economic interest grouping, with 106 hectares of crops (maize, wheat, barley, triticale, peas and rape), used for a 230-sow farrow-to-finish pig farm with three employees. Christiane was the first female chairman of the CNJA national young farmers' association (1994-1998). Highlights of her tenure were the national charter for setting up as a farmer, which was then adapted for the French departments, the acceptance of multifunctional agriculture, and an open-minded attitude to territorial and environmental concerns. She was chairman of the FDSEA (departmental federation of farmers' unions) in Maine-et-Loire between 2001 and 2011, secretary-general of the FRSEA (regional federation of farmers' unions) in Pays de Loire between 2001 and 2014 and has been a board member of Chamber of Agriculture since 2001. Christiane has been a director of the FNSEA (national federation of farmers' unions) since March 2002, a board member since 2005 and first vice-chairman since December 2010, as well as being vice-chairman of the Environment Committee, chairman of the Food Chain Committee and head of the Sustainable Growth and Society unit. She was chairman of the FARRE network (forum for responsible, environmentally friendly farming) between 1999 and 2005, is chairman of the continuing professional development fund VIVEA, and is also vice-chairman of IFOCAP (training institute for farmer-managers) and the AEI (environmentally intensive farming) charity based in Angers. In April 2017, she was the first woman to be elected chairman of the FNSEA.

Francois Mace Mr. Francois Mace has served as Non-Voting Director of Credit Agricole SA since November 2013. An agricultural engineer (Ecole superieure d'agriculture de Purpan), and holder of a post-graduate degree (DEA) in economics and rural law, Francois Mace has spent most of his career in Credit Agricole Group. He served in several operating positions in the agriculture and corporate markets, followed by the Finance and Risk functions at the Caisse regionale du Loiret (which became Centre Loire in 1995). He joined the Caisse regionale du Midi (1998-2001), before moving to the Caisse Val de France as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. An accomplished banker, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Caisses regionales Charente-Perigord (2004-2010), de Champagne-Bourgogne (2010-2012) and Nord de France (since 2012). He is Chairman: SACAM Machinisme, Director: CA Consumer Finance, Camca, Cacif; Member: CA Titres, Uni-Edition. He also serves as Chairman: John Deere Financial, Fonciere de l’Erable, FINORPA SCR; Director: SAS Nacarat, La Voix du Nord and Chairman: FBF Committee Nord-Pas-de-Calais. Previously, he was Chairman: Crelan (formerly Credit Agricole Belge) (2014); Director: Credit Agricole Risk Insurance (2014), Credit Agricole Srbija (Serbia) (2014), Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment (2013) and Director: PRES Bourgogne-Franche-Comte (2012), Competitiveness Cluster VITAGORA (2012), SEM d’Amenagement.

Christian Moueza Mr. Christian Moueza has served as Director, Representative of Employees of UES Credit Agricole S.A. of Credit Agricole SA since June 2012. Christian Moueza has spent the greater part of his career in Credit Agricole S.A. and served in a number of different operating positions in computing and IT systems. An analyst, IT developer, and IT and organizational project manager, he was elected Director representing employees of Credit Agricole S.A. (technical employees). He is IT Resource Manager of SILCA. Previously, he was IT site manager of SILCA (2013) and IT and organizational project manager at Internet & viruses (2014).

Gerard Ouvrier-Buffet Mr. Gerard Ouvrier-Buffet has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since August 2013. He is Member of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Gerard Ouvrier-Buffet has spent almost his whole career in Credit Agricole Group. He acquired comprehensive expertise in all aspects of retail banking working in the Caisse regionale de Haute-Savoie (1982-1992), and Caisse regionale du Midi (1992-1998). Appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Sud Rhone-Alpes in 1998, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse regionale Loire Haute-Loire since 2002. At the same time, he was chairman of the Group’s insurance business line until 2013 and spearheaded the launch and development of the real estate business line. Today he is chairman of Credit Agricole Immobilier. He is Deputy Chairman of the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cofam, Sircam, Locam, Credit Agricole Immobilier, Deputy Chairman of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole, Director of SAS Rue La Boetie, SAS Square Habitat Credit Agricole Loire Haute-Loire, Edokial, SA Defitech, SA Chene Vert, Management Board member of SAS Uni-Edition, Supervisory Board member of Credit du Maroc. He is also Director of SACICAP Forez-Velay and Treasurer of Jean-Monnet University Foundation in Saint-Etienne. He previously was Chairman of the Executive Committee of Sacam Aquare Habitat (2014) and Chairman of the Board of Logiciel Immobilier (2014), among others.

Jean Paviet Mr. Jean Pierre Paviet has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2017. A graduate of Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciale d'Angers (ESSCA) and with a degree in chartered accounting, Jean Pierre Paviet began his career as auditor and then team leader at auditing firm Deloitte in Paris. He joined GEER (tourism planning and development) in 1981 as financial controller and then founded SOFINEIGE in 1985, and remains Chairman of the company. He became a Board member of Caisse Regionale des Savoie in 1992 and was appointed Chairman in 2010. He also holds a number of positions on national bodies of the Credit Agricole Group and at several subsidiaries. In Credit Agricole Group company: Chairman of Caisse regionale des Savoie, Caisse Locale Credit Agricole Mutuel d'Aime, Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring; Director of Caisse Regionale des Savoie, CD2MS/AVEM, CA Home Loan SFH, FEDE AURA (Federation Auvergne Rhone Alpes du Credit Agricole); Director and Member of the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee of Credit Agricole CIB; Member of Economy and Region Committee; Agriculture and Agrifood Committee at FNCA. In other companies: Chairman of SAS SOFINEIGE.

Catherine Pourre Ms. Catherine Pourre has served as Non-Voting Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2017. Chairwoman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Risks Committee. A graduate of ESSEC Business School, Certified Public Accountant, with a Bachelors degree in business law from the Universite catholique de Paris, Catherine Pourre has extensive experience in audit and organization consulting, particularly as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (1989-1999) then at Capgemini Ernst & Young France, where she became Executive Director in 2000. She joined Unibail-Rodamco in 2002 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. She carried out various executive management functions as member of the Executive Committee then member of the Management Committee. Since August 2015, she is Manager and Director of CPO Services (Luxembourg). Catherine Pourre is also an experienced navigator. She is “chevalier de la Legion d’honneur” and “chevalier de l’Ordre national du Merite”. In Credit Agricole Group companies: Non-voting Director on the Board of Directors of Credit Agricole CIB. In other listed companies: Member of the Board of Directors and Chairwoman of the Control Committee of SEB; Member of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee and Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee of Neopost SA; Member of the Supervisory Board, of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of Beneteau SA. In other non-listed companies: Manager of CPO Services. Other offices: Member of Board Women Partners, the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC); Member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer of Association Class 40.

Jean-Louis Roveyaz Mr. Jean-Louis Roveyaz has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 22, 2012. He is Member of the Compensation Committee and Member of the Risk Management Committee. Having completed his higher education studies in agronomy, Jean-Louis Roveyaz took the helm of farming business specializing in cereal production. He also made a firm commitment to developing and expanding the influence of Credit Agricole. In 1992, he became Chairman of the Local Bank in La-Suze-sur-Sarthe, and was then elected Director of the Caisse regionale de la Sarthe, followed by Caisse regionale de l’Anjou et du Maine of which he became Chairman in 2004. Jean-Louis Roveyaz believes in dialogue and progress and as such has held several positions nationally in France in the operating subsidiaries and also in consultation and negotiation working bodies. He is Chairman of, Supervisory Board SEFA, Director and Member of the Compensation Committee and the Appointments Committee of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Director and Member of the Compensation Committee of Cariparma, Director of SAS SACAM Machinisme, Director and Member of the Executive Committee of John Deere Financial and Director and Member of the Audit Committee of SOPEXA. He was previously Chairman of Board of Directors of SAS Pleinchamp (2012), Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH (2012).

Renee Talamona Ms. Renee Talamona has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since March 8, 2016. She is Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse regionale de Lorraine. Chief Executive Officer of a Regional Bank since 2013. Experience of managerial positions in the fields of finance and banking risk at Crédit Agricole, former French Regions Division/Department Director for CACIB. Director of Group subsidiaries (Amundi, Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring). Member of the Strategic and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Graduate in economics and econometrics, Renee Talamona has held several different positions in the banking sector. She has spent all her career in the Credit Agricole Group, firstly at the CNCA: Economic Studies department from 1980 to 1983, Finance department from 1983 to 1986, General Inspection as Inspector then Chief project manager from 1986 to 1992. In 1992, she entered the Regional Banks, first as Finance and Risk Director at the Caisse regionale Sud Mediterranee, then Deputy Director successively at the Caisse regionale de Champagne Bourgogne and the Caisse regionale Pyrénées Gascogne. She joined Credit Agricole S.A. in 2009 to become Deputy Group Risks Director, and in 2011 was appointed Director for the Regions of France department of Credit Agricole CIB. Since 2013, she is the Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse regionale de Lorraine.

Louis Tercinier Mr. Louis Tercinier has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2017. Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee. Following technical studies in agronomy and management, Mr Tercinier pursued a number of professional training courses, primarily in the fields of economics and auditing. A farmer specializing in both grains and vineyards, he is part of a family of producers and traders (Cognac and Pineau des Charentes) going back five generations. A Board member of Unicognac and Vice-Chairman of Ocealia, Mr Tercinier is Chairman of SICA Atlantique, France’s second-largest grains and oilseeds export site with six units structured around its original purpose as a grain terminal. Chairman of Caisse Locale de Saintes since 2005, he was elected Board Member of Caisse Regionale de Charente-Maritime Deux-Sevres in 2006, of which he became Vice-Chairman in 2010, and then Chairman in 2015. In Credit Agricole Group company: Chairman of Caisse regionale Charente-Maritime Deux-Sevres, Caisse Locale Credit Agricole Mutuel de Saintes; Board member of COFISA. In other companies: Managing Partner of EARL TERCINIER, GFA des Forges; Chairman of SICA Atlantique; Director of SODEVAT, UNICOGNAC SA; Vice-Chairman of OCEALIA.

Francois Thibault Mr. Francois Thibault has served as Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 20, 2015. He was Non-Voting Director of the Company between May 2012 and May 20, 2015. He is Member of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. An agricultural engineer, farmer and viticulturist by profession, Mr. Thibault is a long-standing elected member of Credit Agricole’s working bodies. Chairman of the Cosne sur Loire (Nievre) Local Bank since 1991, he became Director and then Chairman of the Caisse regionale Centre Loire, since 1996. He holds a number of responsibilities in the Group’s national working bodies, in particular as Chairman of Federal Committees, as well as in the specialized subsidiaries. He is Chairman of Caisse regionale Centre Loire, Foncaris, Camca and Camca Courtage, SAS Centre Loire Expansion, SAS Pleinchamp; Director of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Car Centre, CA Bank Polska. He also serves as Partner in Gaec Thibault, GFA Villargeau d’en Haut, GFA de Montour, SCI Loire et Fontbout. Previously, he was Director of CA Consumer Finance (2011), Member of Fireca Strategy Committee (2012) and Chairman of Car Centre (2014).

Caroline Catoire Ms. Caroline Catoire has served as Independent Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2011. She is also Member of the Company’s Audit Committee as of May 2011. A former student of the Ecole Polytechnique, Caroline Catoire held a number of different positions in the Total Group from 1980 to 1998: within the Economic Research division, the Oil Trading division, and then the Finance division, as Director of Management Control and then Director of Corporate Finance. She then joined Societe Generale and served as the Director of Management Control of the investment bank (1999-2002). She added to her experience in the financial sector, serving as CFO in a number of different companies: Sita France, then Saur Group and Metalor Group. Since December 2015, she has been a consultant in the financial sector. She is Manager of C2A Conseil. Previously, she was Director of Maurel and Prom International (2015), Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member of Saur Group (2014), Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member of Metalor Group (2015) and Director of Coved, CER, Sedud (2014).

Laurence Dors Ms. Laurence Dors has served as Independent Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 19, 2009. She is Chairwoman of the Company's Compensation Committee (as of May 19, 2009) and Member of the Audit Committee (as of May 19, 2009) and Appointments and Governance Committee (as of November 2009) of the Company. A former senior civil servant in the French Finance Ministry and former member of the Prime Minister’s staff (1995-1997) and the Ministry of the Economy’s staff (1994-1995), Laurence Dors has spent much of her professional career in international positions and general management in major international groups (Lagardere, EADS, Dassault Systems, Renault). She is the cofounder and a Senior Partner of the consulting firm Theano Advisors (formerly Anthenor Partners). A specialist in governance issues and an independent Director, she sits on the Board of Directors of the Institut francais des administrateurs. She is also Independent Director of Cap Gemini and EGIS SA as well as Senior Partner of Theano Advisors and Director of Institut National des Hautes Etudes de la Securite et de la Justice (INHESJ). She was previously Secretary General and Executive Committee Member of Renault Group (2011). She holds degrees from Ecole Nationale d'Administration and Ecole Normale Superieure.

Francoise Gri Ms. Francoise Gri has served as Independent Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 22, 2012. She is also a Member of the Company's Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as well as Member of the Risk Management Committee. She is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Suprieure d'Informatique et de Mathmatiques Appliques, Grenoble. She began her career in the IBM Group and was appointed Chairman and CEO of IBM France in 2001. 2007 saw her move to Manpower as Chairwoman and CEO of its French subsidiary, before going on to become Executive Vice-President for Southern Europe for ManpowerGroup (2011). An accomplished senior manager with extensive international experience, she then took up the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Pierre&Vacances-Center Parcs Group (2012-2014). She is an independent Director and is also a member of the Corporate Governance High Committee. She also serves as Independent Director of Edenred S.A., WNS Services; Manager of F. Gri Conseil; Independent Director of 21 Centrale Partners and Co-Chairwoman of Comite Sup Emploi, Member of MEDEF Ethics Committee. Previously, she served as Supervisory Board Member of Rexel SA (2013), among others.

Monica Mondardini Dr. Monica Mondardini has served as Independent Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 19, 2010. She is Chairwoman of the Company's Appointments and Governance Committee (as of November 2011). Graduate in economics and statistics from Universita degli Studi di Bologna, Monica Mondardini has held several executive positions within the publishing (Hachette) and then the insurance sector (Generali) in Italy, Spain and France. In 2009 she joined one of the largest Italian publishing groups, the Gruppo Editoriale l’Espresso, as Deputy Director. While in her current role, she became in 2013 deputy director of CIR S.p.A. a major industrial holding company listed on the Milan stock exchange, which controls Gruppo Editoriale l’Espresso. She is also Chairwoman of Sogefi S.p.A. (CIR Group), Independent Director of Atlantia S.p.A, Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. and Director of Kos (CIR Group). Previously, she was Director of Scor SE (2013) and Director of Save the Children Italia (2014).

Christian Streiff Mr. Christian Streiff has served as Independent Director of Credit Agricole SA since May 2011. He is also Member of the Company’s Compensation Committee (as of November 2011) and Member of the Risk Management Committee. A graduate in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris, Christian Streiff spent much of his career at Saint-Gobain where he held various executive positions in Europe before being appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Group. In 2008, he became Executive Chairman of Airbus and a member of the EADS Executive Committee. Christian Streiff then went on to join PSA Peugeot Citroen where he served as Chairman of the Management Board, a position he occupied until 2009. With his industrial and international experience, he is now Deputy Chairman of the Safran Group, and shareholder in three start-ups: Expliseat, Optireno and Astra. He is also Chairman of CS Conseils and Director of Expliseat as well as Director of Fondation pour la Recherche sur les AVC (Stokes Research Foundation). He was previously Director of Finmeccanica S.p.A. (Italy) (2013), Thyssen-Krup (Germany, 2006-2015) and Director of Bridgepoint (UK, 2015).