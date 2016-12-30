Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)

Name Description

Alexandre Bompard Mr. Alexandre Bompard has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour S.A. since July 18, 2017. Alexandre Bompard is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (Institute of Political Studies) in Paris, with a degree in Public Law and a postgraduate degree in Economics, and is also a graduate of Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA - National School of Administration) (Cyrano de Bergerac class). After graduating from the ENA, Alexandre Bompard joined to the French General Inspectorate of Finance (1999-2002). He went on to become the technical advisor to François Fillon, then Minister for Social Affairs, Labor and Solidarity (April-December 2003). From 2004 to 2008, Alexandre Bompard held several positions within the Canal + Group. He was Director of Chief of Staff for President Bertrand Meheut (2004-2005), and then Director of Sport and Public Affairs within the Group (June 2005 to June 2008). In June 2008, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Europe 1 and Europe 1 Sport. In January 2011, he joined the Fnac Group where he was appointed Chairman and CEO. Upon his arrival, he undertook an ambitious plan to transform the company, called “Fnac 2015”, to meet the challenges posed by the digital revolution and the changing needs of customers. On June 20, 2013, Alexandre Bompard also launched Fnac’s IPO. In the fall of 2015, Fnac offered to take over the Darty Group and on July 20, 2016 Alexandre Bompard became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the new Fnac-Darty Group. On July 18, 2017, Alexandre Bompard was appointed Chairman and CEO of Carrefour. He is a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Literature) of France.

Pierre-Jean Sivignon Mr. Pierre-Jean Sivignon has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer of Carrefour S.A. since February 8, 2015. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of Carrefour SA since September 2011. He was also a Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company until 2012. He began his career in 1979 with Peat Marwick Mitchell, as an external auditor. From 1982 to 2001, he held various financial and operational in France and abroad at Schlumberger Limited, including that of Group Treasurer in New York and Paris. From 2001 to 2005, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Faurecia and is a member of the Executive Committee. In 2005, he joined Royal Philips Electronics in Amsterdam for the position of Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Committee member. Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Independent Director of Technip; Chairman of the Audit Committee of Technip. Positions held from 2012 to 2015: Director of GS SPA (Italy); Director of Presicarre (Taiwan); Legal manager of Carrefour Property Espana S.L. (Spain); Member of the Supervisory Board of Guyenne et Gascogne; Director of Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets LLC (United Arab Emirates); Member of the Supervisory Board of PT Carrefour; Director of Imerys; Chairman-Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cardety; Chairman of Carrefour Property France. He holds a degree from ESSEC Business School.

Jerome Bedier Mr. Jerome Marie Godeffroy Guillaume Bedier has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group General Secretary of Carrefour S.A. since February 8, 2015. He has been Group General Secretary of the Company as of May 2, 2012. A graduate of ENA (Ecole Nationale d'Administration), he managed several missions related to economic interventions within the Ministry of Finance from 1984 till 1986. From 1986 till 1991, he served in the Ministry of Trade and Craft Industry successively as Technical Advisor then Craft Industry Director. From 1991 till 1995, Mr. Bedier developed international missions as an associate for the Deloitte & Touche organization. From 1995 till 2011, he served as Executive President of the Federation of Trade and Retail (FCD). In parallel, he worked in the office of the MEDEF where he also held a seat on the Board; during that period, he also worked as Vice-president for Eurocommerce. In 2011, Mr. Bedier joined Capgemini Consulting France as Vicepresident, in charge of development, especially in the areas of mass-consumption and trade. Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Director of Carmila; Director of Societe Nationale Immobiliere – Groupe SNI; Elected member at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris Ile-de-France (CCIP). Positions held from 2012 to 2015: Director of Klepierre (Expiry of term: 2012).

Georges Ralli Mr. Georges Ralli serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Carrefour S.A. He has been an Independent Director of the Company since June 18, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Accounts (Audit) Committee and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He joined Credit Lyonnais in 1970, where he held various roles until 1981. In 1982, he was appointed as Secretary of the Savings Development and Protection Commission and then from 1982 until 1985, he served as Head of Financial Trading of Credit du Nord. He joined Lazard in 1986 and worked in mergers and acquisitions from 1989. In 1993, he was appointed as a Managing Partner and then as Co-Head of Mergers and Acquisitions of Lazard LLC from 1999. Since 2000, Mr. Rally was Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of Lazard LLC (2000-2012). In 2006, he was appointed as Co-Chairman of the European Investment Banking Committee of Lazard and at the same time was the Head of the French branch until 2010. Serving as President of Maison Lazard SAS, he was in charge of European mergers and acquisitions until 2012. He also managed the European asset management and the private banking activities (President of Lazard Freres Gestion and Lazard Wealth Management Europe). He is Manager of IPF Management 1 SARL (Luxembourg) and IPF Partners SARL (Switzerland), Director pf Chargeurs SA and permanent representative of Groupama which is director of Veolia Environnement. He holds a degree in Finance and Economics from Institut de Sciences Politiques de Paris or Sciences Po, and a degree from Institut Commercial de Nancy.

Charles Desmartis Mr. Charles Desmartis has served as Executive Director Brazil of Carrefour S.A. since 2014. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Brepa Comercio e Participacoes Ltda (BREPA) within the Company between November 4, 2013 and 2014. He previously served as Executive Director Group Financial Control and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company until November 4, 2013. He spent 12 years at Schlumberger in Financial Control functions in Brussels, Berlin, Barcelona and Paris, before being Chief Financial Officer of Axalto, Gemalto and Europcar. He obtained a Master of Science degree in Management from the Stanford University and a degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Thierry Garnier Mr. Thierry Garnier has served as Executive Director China-Taiwan of Carrefour S.A. since April 2012. Prior to that, he was Executive Director for International Partnerships and Growth Markets excluding China and Latin America, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of the Company as of January 14, 2010. Prior to that, he served as Executive Director for South East Asia, European countries, India and International Partnerships for Carrefour SA from July 28, 2008 to January 14, 2010. Between January 23, 2008 and July 28, 2008, he was Member of the Management Board, Managing Director - International of the Company. He previously served as Managing Director of French Supermarkets. Mr. Garnier held a variety of posts within industrial concerns including Total and Usinor, before entering the French Department of Trade and Industry and then the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 1997, he joined Promodes as a Trainee Hypermarket Manager. In 1998 and 1999, he was Hypermarket Manager in Libourne. From 1999 to 2000, he served as Regional Director for the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region (Hyper Continent). In 2000, he was appointed Regional Director for Carrefour Grand Lille and then Carrefour Paris Ouest. In December 2003, he was appointed Executive Director of Supermarkets in France, a position he held until February 2005. He obtained a degree in Engineering, both from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Noel Prioux Mr. Noel Prioux has served as Executive Director France of Carrefour S.A. since 2012. He was also Executive Director France, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of the Company from June 16, 2011 until 2012. He previously served as Executive Director Europe, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of the Company from May 1, 2011 to June 16, 2011. He joined the Company in 1984 as Assistant and then Head Accountant for the hypermarket in Rennes (Alma shopping centre). From 1989 to 1995, he held a number of operational positions in the Western Region Division of Hypermarkets in France: Regional Human Resources Manager, Fresh Products Department Manager, and then Manager of the stores in Angers St Serge and Venette. In 1996, he became Head of S2P Financial Services in France, and then of In-Store Services. In 1998, he was appointed Executive Director Turkey, a position he held until 2001, when he became Director of Hypermarkets in France. In 2004, he joined the Latin America team as Executive Director Colombia, and then from 2006 to 2008 he was Executive Director South Asia.

Marie-Noelle Brouaux Ms. Marie-Noelle Brouaux has served as Executive Communications Director of Carrefour S.A. since May 29, 2012. She began her career in 1985 with the Caisse des Depots et Consignations - Credit Local de France where she was in charge of Communications. In 1987, she was named advisor for external relations under the President of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France (1987-1993 then 1995-1998) and she followed the President to the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Professional Training as cabinet advisor (1993-1995). Since 1999, she was a Partner with Euro RSCG, a subsidiary of the Havas Group. Ms. Brouaux is a graduate in Literature from Metz University.

Bernard Arnault Mr. Bernard Arnault has served as Director of Carrefour S.A. since July 28, 2008. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company between May 12, 2008 and July 28, 2008. He started his carrier as engineer in Ferret-Savinel. In 1974, he became Director of Constructions and then Managing Director and Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of that Company. In 1984, he took the position of Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Financiere Agache and Christian Dior. Since 1989, he has been Chairman of the Board and CEO of LVMH Moet Henessy-Louis Vuitton, as well as its principal shareholder. Currently, Mr. Arnault also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Groupe Arnault SAS and Christian Dior SA, Director of Christian Dior Couture SA and Member of the Supervisory Committee of Financiere Jean Goujon SAS, among others. Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Manager of IPF Management 1 SARL (Luxembourg); Manager of IPF Partners SARL (Switzerland); Director, Chairman of the Audit, Risks and Sustainable Appointments and Compensation Committee of Icade, Development Committee; Director of Quatrature Investment Managers; Observer, member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Chargeurs SA – (Expiry of term: May 2016); Director of Chargeurs SA – (Expiry of term: April 2016); Director of Veolia Environnement. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique.

Nicolas Bazire Mr. Nicolas Bazire has served as Director of Carrefour S.A. since July 28, 2008. He is also Member of the Accounts (Audit), Appointments (Nominations) and Strategic Committees of the Company. He previously served on the Supervisory Board of the Company. He was Auditor then Advisor at the Cour des Comptes. In 1993, he became Director of the Prime Minister's Cabinet. He served as Associate Manager of Rothschild & Cie Banque between 1995 and 1999, when he was appointed to its Supervisory Board. In 1999, he became Managing Director of Groupe Arnault SAS and Director of Development and Acquisitions of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. He is also Director of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Atos SE and Suez Environnement, among others. Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Arnault (SEDCS); Director of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE; Director and Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee of Atos SE; Director and member of the Audit and Accounts Strategic Committee of Suez Environnement; Director of LV Group (SA); Director of Agache Developpement SA; Director of Europatweb SA; Deputy Chief Executive Officer and permanent Director of Financiere Agache SA representative of Groupe Arnault; Director of Groupe Les Echos SA; Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Les Échos SAS of Montaigne Finance SAS; Member of the Supervisory Committee and legal representative of Groupe Arnault; Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Non-Director) Director of Semyrhamis SA; Director of Fondation Louis Vuitton (corporate foundation) and Chairman of the Accounts Committee of Societe; Permanent representative of UFIPAR, Director des Bains de Mer de Monaco SA; Permanent representative of UFIPAR, Director of Louis Vuitton Malletier SA Director of GA Placements SA; Permanent representative of Montaigne. He holds degrees from Ecole Navale, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe Mr. Jean-Laurent Bonnafe has served as Director of Carrefour S.A. since July 28, 2008. An engineering graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris (Bachelor of Engineering), Mr. Bonnafe joined BNP Group in 1993 in the Corporate Customers Division. After serving as Head of Strategy and Development from 1997, he oversaw the merger process between BNP and Paribas. In 2002, he was Head of French Retail Banking, Director of Networks for French Retail Banking and a member of the BNP Paribas Executive Committee. On December 1, 2011, Mr. Bonnafe was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas. He is Chief Executive Officer and Director of BNP Paribas and Director of BNP Paribas Fortis. Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Director and Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas; Director of BNP Paribas Fortis (Belgium); Director of BNP Paribas Personal Finance; Director of Erbe SA (Belgium); Director of BNL – Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (Italy).

Flavia Buarque de Almeida Ms. Flavia Buarque de Almeida has served as Director of Carrefour S.A. since April 12, 2017. Experience and expertise: Flavia Buarque de Almeida serves as Managing Director and Partner at Peninsula Capital S.A. She has been responsible for the Peninsula Participacoes Private Equity business since July 2013. From November 2009 to April 2013, she was a Partner with the Monitor Group, responsible for its operations in South America and, from May 2003 to September 2009, she served as the Managing Director of Participacoes Morro Vermelho SIX. From 1989 to 2003, she was a Consultant and Partner at McKinsey 8 Company. She has been a Director at GAEC Educacao S.A. since October 30, 2014. Furthermore, Flavia Buarque de Almeida serves as Director of W2W E-Commerce de Vinhos SA since August 2016. She has served as an Independent Director of Lojas Renner S.A. and as a Director of Camargo Group, which includes Camargo Correa S.A., Camargo Correa Cimentos S.A. (now Intercement S.A.), Construcoes e Comercio Camargo Correa SA., Alpargatas SA., and Santista Textil SA. She is currently a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers. She received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) (1989) and her MBA from Harvard University (1994). Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Managing Director and Partner of Peninsula Capital S.A. (Brazil); Director of GAEC Educacao S.A (Brazil); Director of W2W E-Commerce de Vinhos S.A. (Brazil): Independent Director of Lojas Renner S.A. (Expiry of term: 2016) (Brazil). Positions held from 2012 to 2015: Partner at Monitor Group (Expiry of term: 2013) (Brazil).

Abilio Diniz Mr. Abilio Diniz serves as Director of Carrefour S.A. since May 17, 2016. He serves as Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He is a Founder, former CEO and Chairman of the Board from 1993 until 2013 of Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) incorporated in 1948, Mr. Abilio Diniz was also a member of the Brazilian National Monetary Council between 1979 and 1989. One of the four members of the Board of Management and Development of the Federal Government of Brazil. A seasoned retail professional, Abilio Diniz co-founded Grupo Pao de Acucar with his father and served there as Chairman of the Board of Directors from 1993 to 2013. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Peninsula Participacoes - his family's investment company - and of BRF - the world's largest animal protein exporter. He was a member of the Brazilian National Monetary Council between 1979 and 1989 and is one of the four members of the Board of Management and Development of the Federal Government of Brazil. Abilio Diniz has a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), and since 2010 has been giving a course at FGV called 'Leadership 360degrees’ which alms to train and coach young leaders. Positions held within the Group in 2016: Director, member of the Human Resources Committee and member of the Strategic Committee of Atacadao SA (Brazil). Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Chairman of BRF SA (Brazil); Director of Ciclade Participacoes Ltda., Onyx 2006 Partidpacoes Ltda, Papanicols Empreendimentos e Partidpacees Ltda, Santa Juliana Empreendimentos e Partidpacoes Ltda, Ganesh Empreendimentos e Partidpacoes Ltda, Naidia Empreendimentos e PartidpaceSes Ltda, Ayann Empreendimentos e Partidpacoes Ltda, Chapelco Empreendimentos e Partidpacoes Ltda, New Arabel Investments Limited, Adams Avenue Real Estate LLC, Adams Avenue Realty Holding Corporation, Edgewood Real Estate LLC, Edgewood Realty Holding Corporation, Palmanova SA, Tarique Limited, Clownsvis BV and Orca Sart.

Philippe Houze Mr. Philippe Houze has served as Director of Carrefour S.A. since June 11, 2015. He is Chairman of the Executive Board of the Galeries Lafayette Group, France’s largest chain of department stores. He serves as Member of the Accounts (Audit)Committee, Appointments (Nominating) Committee and Strategic Committee. Experience and expertise: He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gaieties Lafayette group, France's largest chain of department stores. After graduating from INSEAD Business School, Philippe Houze began his career with Monoprix in 1969. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Monoprix in 1982 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1994, holding the position until November 2012. He was Co-Chairman of the Gaieties Lafayette group from 1998 to 2004 and became Chairman of the Executive Board in 2005. With his sales and marketing expertise, Philippe Houze used innovative concepts to transform Monoprix, making it a leading local retailer. As Chairman of the Executive Board of the Gaieties Lafayette group, he has succeeded in making Gaieties Lafayette a createur de desk with innovative collections, fashion items, refurbished stores and organized events. Today his ambition is to make the Gaieties Lafayette group a multi-channel, international specialist in fashion, beauty and home-ware. In 2015, Philippe Houze received the "International Retailer of the Year' award on behalf of Gaieties Lafayette from the National Retail Federation (NRF), the prestigious American Association of Retail bringing together key global players in the sector. As a committed stakeholder in the French economy, Philippe Houze has made a personal commitment to sustainable development: he has been heavily involved in the regeneration of town and city centers white taking into consideration the group's environmental and social responsibilities. He was also actively involved in ringing in the 30th anniversary of France's Regional Contemporary Art Funds (FRAC) in 2013.

Patricia Lemoine Ms. Patricia Lemoine has served as Director of Carrefour S.A. since June 11, 2015. She was Attorney-at-Law between 1972 and 2014 with expertise in labour law, commercial law, intellectual property law and family law. She is a Member of the CSR Committee of Carrefour. She serves as Chief Executive Officer of MOTIER, Member of the Supervisory Board of Galeries Lafayette, among others. Experience and expertise: After graduating from Institut d'etudes Politiques de Paris in 1970, Patricia Lemolne was admitted as an attorney in 1971 and practiced between 1972 and 2014 with a focus on employment law, commercial law, Intellectual property law and family law. She also gave training in both civil and insurance law to employees of Assurances Generates de France (1977-1994) as well as in employment law at the University of Paris VIII's sociology department (1985-1992). Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Chief Executive Officer of Maier (SAS); Member of the Supervisory Board of Gaieties Lafayette (SA); Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of BHV Exploitation (SAS); Chairman of Grands Magasins Galeries Lafayette (SAS); Chairman of Immobillere du Marais (SAS); Director of Theatre La Bruyere; Member of the Supervisory Board of S2F Flexlco; Director of the French-American Foundation France; Member of the Supervisory Board of Banque Transantlantique. Positions held from 2012 to 2015: Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Bazar de ['Hotel de Ville — B.H.V. (SAS) (Expiry of term: 2015); Director of Comercial Flexico (Spain) (Expiry of term: 2012); Director of Minigrip Belgium (Belgium) (Expiry of term: 2012).

Thierry Breton Mr. Thierry Breton has served as Independent Director of Carrefour S.A. since July 28, 2008. He is Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Company as of May 31, 2011. He is a graduate of Ecole Superieure d'Electricite and Institut des hautes etudes de defense nationale. In 1986, he became head of the project of Futuroscope de Poitiers. He worked for the Ministry of Education as a consultant in the field information and new technologies. Mr. Breton also sat on the Poitou-Charentes Regional Council from 1986 to 1992, serving as Vice-Chairman from 1988. He then joined Bull as Director of Strategy and Development before becoming Deputy Managing Director then Chief Operating Officer. After joining the Group's Management Board in February 1996, he was successively named Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Appointed CEO of Thomson (1997-2002) then CEO of France Telecom (2002-2005), he was France's Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industry between February 25, 2005 and May 16, 2007, before becoming a professor at Harvard University (USA) for "Leadership, Corporate Accountability", and then Chairman of the Management Board of Atos Origin in November 2008. He now serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atos SE, Chief Executive Officer of Atos International SAS and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Atos Worldline, among others.

Bertrand de Montesquiou Mr. Bertrand de Montesquiou has served as Independent Director of Carrefour S.A. since June 18, 2012. He has served as Chairman of the Appointments (Nominating) Committee of the Company since June 18, 2012. From 1972 until 1980, he worked at the Paris stock exchange as a Portfolio Manager, Proxy-holder and then as Stockbroker. In 1980, he joined Guyenne et Gascogne as a General Management Representative. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in 1983, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1986 and Chairman of the Management Board in 1996. He was also Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sogara SAS and Vice Chairman of Centros Comerciales Carrefour (Spain). He graduated from HEC in 1969 and also holds degrees from Universite Paris X Nanterre and Universite Paris Dauphine. Positions held from 2012 to 2015: Chairman of the Management Board of Guyenne et Gascogne (Expiry of term: 2012); Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sogara SAS (Expiry of term: 2012); Vice-Chairman of Centro.

Charles Edelstenne Mr. Charles Edelstenne has served as Independent Director of Carrefour S.A. since July 28, 2008. He is also Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. Qualified Chartered Accountant. An independent accountant and a laureate of IFEC (accounting association), he joined Dassault Aviation in 1960 as Head of Financial Research Services. He was appointed as Deputy General Secretary, General Secretary and then Vice Chairman in charge of Economic and Financial Affairs. In 1989, he became Director and in 2000, he was appointed as Chairman of the Board and CEO. In addition, he holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Dassault Systemes SA, Director of Thales and Manager of ARIE civil partnership, among others. Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Director of Dassault Aviation SA; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dassault; Honorary President of Dassault Aviation SA; Honorary President of GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Francaises Aeronautiques et Spatiales); Chief Executive Officer of GIMD SAS (Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS); Member of the Supervisory Board of GIMD SAS; Director of Sogitec Industries SA; Director of Thales SA; Director of SABCA (Societe Anonyme Belge de Constructions Aeronautiques) (Belgium); Director of Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation (United States); Director of Dassault Medias SA; Director of Groupe Figaro Benchmark SASU; Director of Banque Leperq de Neuflize & Co., Inc. (United States); Manager of ARIE civil partnership; Manager of ARIE 2 civil partnership; Manager of NILI civil partnership; Manager of NILI 2 civil partnership.

Diane Labruyere-Cuilleret Ms. Diane Labruyere-Cuilleret has served as Independent Director of Carrefour S.A. since June 18, 2012. She is a graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC), University of California, Berleley and Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). She started her career at the French development agency as Head of agro-industrial projects in Portuguese-speaking Africa. She then worked for Paridoc and subsequently moved to Carrefour in 1997 to become Director of Purchasing and Products Marketing. In 2002, she founded Institut Robin des Bois in Geneva, a private foundation that mainly finances healthcare, education and micro-finance projects in Africa. In 2007, she joined family business, Labruyere & Eberle, where she has been in charge of the food distribution business. She serves as Chairman of the Institut Robin des Bois, Director of the Fondation Antenna Technologies. Positions held outside the Group in 2016: Chair of the Institut Robin des Bois (Switzerland); Director of the Fondation Antenna Technologies of Groupe Labruyere & Eberle; Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Labruyere & Eberle. Positions held from 2012 to 2015: Member of the Management Board of Labruyere & Eberle. Member of the Appointments (Nominating) Committee as of June 18, 2012. Member of the CSR Committee.

Mathilde Lemoine Ms. Mathilde Lemoine has served as Independent Director of Carrefour S.A. since May 20, 2011. She is also Member of the Accounts (Audit) Committee of the Company as of June 18, 2012. She was Chairman of the Accounts (Audit) Committee of the Company between May 31, 2011 and June 18, 2012. After obtaining a PhD in Economics, Ms. Lemoine began her career as a post-graduate researcher and then teaching assistant for the Healthcare Economics and Management Chair at the French Political Science Foundation (between 1996 and 1999). In 2000, she was the economist and general secretary for the French Economic Observatory (OFCE) before serving as technical advisor for macroeconomic and globalization issues for the Foreign Trade Minister from 2002 to 2005. She was also the foreign trade and globalization advisor for the ministers of the Economy, Finance and Industry (2004-2005). She then served as the advisor on macroeconomics and taxation for the Prime Minister (2005-2006). Since 2006, she has been the Economist and Director of Economic Research and Market Strategy at HSBC France and the Economist for the HSBC Group. She is also a member of the French Council of Economic Analysis (CAE) and the French National Economic Commission (CEN) and Professor at the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris. Member of the second “Commission pour la liberation de la croissance” and rapporteur of the Climate and Energy Conference, Ms. Lemoine has published articles on national and international economic trends as well as on structural transformations. She serves as Member Executive Committee of HSBC France and Member of the Board of Directors of Ecole Normale Superieure.