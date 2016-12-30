Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Charles Naouri Mr. Jean-Charles Naouri has served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. since March 21, 2005. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Company on September 4, 2003. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Board since October 28, 1994. He started his professional career working as Public Finance Auditor within the French Treasury. He became Chief of Staff of the Minister of Social Affairs and National Solidarity in 1982, and then of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and the Budget in 1984. In 1987, he founded Euris. He currently holds several mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euris and Rallye, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Vice-Chairman of Fondation d’Entreprise Casino and Chairman of Fondation Euris, as well as Chairman and CEO of Casino Finance. He also serves as Director of Financiere Marc de Lacharrirre (Fimalac) (listed company), Chairman of Association Promotion des Talents, a non-profit organization and Honorary Chairman and Director of the Institut de l’Ecole Normale Suprrieure. He graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure. He earned a Ph.D. in Mathematics. Mr. Naouri also attended Harvard University and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), where he graduated from in 1976.

Antoine Giscard d'Estaing Mr. Antoine Giscard d'Estaing has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. since March 2009. After serving four years in the French government’s Inspection de Finances, he spent the first part of his private-sector career from 1990 to 1999 with the Suez-Lyonnaise des Eaux Group, in particular as Director of Finance. He then joined Schneider Electric in 2000 as Executive Vice-President, Finance, Control and Legal Affairs, before moving to Danone in 2005 as Executive Vice President, Finance, Strategy and Information Systems. He was also appointed Danone's Corporate Secretary in 2007. In 2008, he became a Partner with Bain & Company Paris. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira Mr. Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of GPA (Brazil) at Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. since June 11, 2013. Prior to joining Casino Group in Brazil, he acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lupatech, Contax and Telemar Operadora and as Chief Executive Officer in many companies such as Magnesita, Telemar and Ferrovia Centro Atlantica.

Frederic Saint-Geours Mr. Frederic Saint-Geours serves as Lead Independent Director of Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. He has been Director of the Company since May 31, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Company's Governance Committee, and Member of the Audit Committee. He has a degree in economics, is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and an alumnus of Ecole Nationale d’Administration. After a career with the Ministry of Finance and in the offices of the President of the National Assembly and the Secretary of State for the Budget (1975 to 1986), he joined the PSA Peugeot Citroen Group in 1986 as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and became Chief Financial Officer of the Group in 1988. From 1990 to 1997, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Automobiles Peugeot, where he was appointed Chief Executive Officer in early 1998. He was a member of the Management Board of PSA Peugeot Citroën from July 1998 to December 2007. In January 2008, he was appointed Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board of PSA Peugeot Citroen and member of the Management Committee. He was elected Chairman of the UIMM trade federation on December 20, 2007. As from 2009, he was successively a member of the Management Board of Peugeot SA, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy for the PSA Peugeot Citroen Group, head of the Peugeot and Citroen brands and Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board of PSA Peugeot Citroen. In September 2013, he was elected Chairman of Groupe des Federations Industrielles (GFI). In November 2014, France’s Council of Ministers appointed him as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SNCF, an appointment that was renewed in July 2015.

Diane Coliche Ms. Diane Coliche has been Director, Permanent Representative of Matignon Diderot at CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A. since May 13, 2016. She is CFO of Monoprix. She is a graduate of ESSEC business school and with a Master’s degree in business law from Universite de Paris II – Assas, She has been M&A and Investments Director at Casino since 2010. Prior to joining Casino, between 2000 and 2010 she worked in the mergers and acquisitions department of investment bank Morgan Stanley in Paris and London.

David de Rothschild Mr. David de Rothschild has been Member of the Board of Directors of Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. since September 4, 2003. He has previously been Member of the Supervisory Board since October 28, 1994. He is also Member of the Company's Governance Committee. He is Chairman of Rothschild & Co. Gestion, Legal Manager of Rothschild & Co, Permanent representative of Rothschild & Co. Gestion as Managing Partner of RCB Gestion, Lead Statutory Manager of Rothschild & Cie Gestion, Rothschild & Cie Banque and Rothschild & Cie, Legal Manager of Rothschild & Cie Banque and Managing Partner of Rothschild & Cie. David de Rothschild has run the Rothschild & Co. group (formerly Paris-Orleans) since 2003. He has been Chairman of Rothschild & Co. Gestion SAS and Statutory Managing Partner of Rothschild & Co. since June 2012. He is a descendant of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, founder of the Rothschild dynasty, and of Baron James de Rothschild, who created the bank in Paris in 1812. David de Rothschild has worked in banking for 40 years, gaining experience in the various branches of the family business. Banque Rothschild, which was created by James de Rothschild in 1812 under the name Rothschild Freres, was nationalized in 1981. In 1986, David de Rothschild and his cousin Eric de Rothschild were authorized to create a new Rothschild bank in France following the 1981 nationalization, and in 2003 were able to merge the family’s UK and French businesses. David de Rothschild is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Gilbert Delahaye Mr. Gilbert Delahaye has been Employee Representative Director at CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A. since 2017. Holding a DUT (“Diplome Universitaire de Technologie” – university degree in technology) in marketing and sales techniques, Gilbert Delahaye has spent his entire career with Casino. Joining the group on January 1, 1979 as Commercial Director of the Distribution Division (“Branche proximite”), he became responsible for internal management oversight in 1982 before becoming Director for Administration and Finance of Franchise Supermarches from 1986 to 2001. From 2001 to 2010, he was Director for Sustainable Development of Casino Services, then Director for transversal CSR (corporate social responsibility) projects, from 2010. He has also served as Deputy Director for Casino Services external relations since 2014.

Jacques Dumas Mr. Jacques Dumas has been Director, Permanent Representative of Euris at CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A. since May 12, 2015. He is Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee. He has a Master’s degree in law and is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Lyon. He began his career in the Legal department of Compagnie Francaise de l’Afrique Occidentale (CFAO) before becoming Administrative Director (1978-1986). He left CFAO to take up a position as Deputy Company Secretary of Rallye Group (1987) and subsequently moved to the Euris Group as Legal Affairs Director (1994). He is currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Euris and Advisor to the Chairman of Casino Guichard-Perrachon. He has also been Chairman of GreenYellow; Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board of Leader Price Holding; Vice-Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board of Franprix Holding and Vice-Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board of Monoprix SA, among others.

Didier Leveque Mr. Didier Leveque serves as Director, Permanent Representative of Finatis at Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. He is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales. From 1985 to 1989, he was research manager for the Finance Department of Roussel-Uclaf. He joined the Euris Group in 1989 as deputy Corporate Secretary and was appointed Corporate Secretary in 2008. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Finatis, and has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cnova NV; Chairman of Matimmob 1 and Member of the Supervisory Board of Centrum Leto (Luxembourg), among others.

Michel Savart Mr. Michel Savart has been Director, Permanente Representative of Fonciere Euris at Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. since February 28, 2011. Mr. Savart began his career with Havas in 1986. He later joined Banque Louis Dreyfus in 1987, Banque Arjil in 1988 and Banque Dresdner Kleinwort Benson (DKB) in 1995, where he held a number of roles, notably Executive Director in charge of mergers and acquisitions at DKB. He joined the Euris-Rallye group in October 1999 as Director and Advisor to the Chairman, responsible for private equity investments. Mr. Savart graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines in Paris. Mr. Savart also serves as Director of Cdiscount SA and Mercialys, as well as Representative of Fonciee Euris and Chairman of Marigny Belfort SAS, among others.

Nathalie Andrieux Ms. Nathalie Andrieux has been Independent Director of CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A. since May 12, 2015. She is Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is a graduate of Ecole Superieure d’Informatique (Sup’Info) and ESCP Europe. She joined La Poste Group in 1997, was appointed Chief Executive Office of Media Poste in 2004, Chairman of Media Poste in 2009 and Chairman of La Poste Numerique in 2012, a position she held until March 2015. Prior to joining La Poste, she held various positions in the Banque Populaire group, Casden (1993-1997) and Bred (1990-1993). She has been Chairman of Cabestan, Financiere Adverline, Matching, MDP 1, Media Prisme, Mediapost, Mediapost Holding, Mediapost Multicanal, Mediapost Publicite and SMP. Moreover, she has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mediapost, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adverline, Mediapost and Mix Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mediapost Hit Mail (Romania), Mediapost SGPS (Portugal) and Mediapost Spain (Spain), among others.

Gerald de Roquemaurel Mr. Gerald de Roquemaurel has been Independent Director at Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. since May 31, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Company's Appointments and Compensation Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. He started his professional career at Publications Filipacchi in 1972 and became Manager of Paris Match in 1976. In 1981, he was appointed to the position of Vice Chairman Managing Director of Press Hachette, which became Hachette Filipacchi Presse in 1992. As of 1983, he became in charge of international development of the group. In 1984, he became Director and Managing Director of Publications Filipacchi (later Filipacchi Medias). He was also Member of the Executive and Strategy Committee of Lagardere S.C.A., Director of Hachette SA and Manager of NMPP. On June 18, 1997, he was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Hachette Filipacchi Medias, then in 1998 Director in charge of media sector management of Lagardere. In April 2001, he became Chairman of F.I.P.P. and in June 2001 he was Chairman of Club de la Maison de la Chasse et de la Nature. He left Lagardere in 2006 and as of 2007 serves as Associated Manager of HR Banque. In January 2009, he was appointed Senior Partner of Arjil. On December 15, 2012, he was appointed Legal Manager of BGR Partners, Arjil’s partner in Belgium. In September 2015, he resigned from his position with Arjil and became Senior Advisor at Messiers-Maris. He graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, studied in Ecole Nationale d’Administration from 1970 to 1972 and also holds a degree in Law.

Christiane Feral-Schuhl Ms. Christiane Feral-Schuhl has been Independent Director at CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A. since May 5, 2017. Attorney admitted to the Paris and Quebec Bars, Christiane Feral-Schuhl is a graduate of the University of Paris II. She is specialized in new technology, IT and communication law as well as intellectual property law. She also performs the duties of mediator and arbitrator. She was Chairman of the Paris Bar in 2012 and 2013. She was also a member of Haut Conseil a l’egalite entre les femmes et les hommes (HCEfh – High Council for Gender Equality) (2013-2015), and co-President of the French Parliamentary “Commission de reflexion et de propositions sur le droit et les libertes a l’age du numerique” (the “Digital and Freedom Commission” for formulating proposals on legislation in the era of digital technology) (2014-2015).

Sylvia Jay Lady Sylvia Jay has been Independent Director at Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. since 2012. She is Member of the Governance Committee at the Company. She is Commander of the Order of the British Empire, and is a graduate of the University of Nottingham and a researcher at the London School of Economics. She held various positions as a senior civil servant in the British civil service between 1971 and 1995, being involved in particular in financial aid to developing countries. She was seconded to the French Ministry of Cooperation and the French Treasury and was later Assistant Director in Jacques Attali’s office at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She entered the private sector in 2001, as Chief Executive Officer of the UK Food and Drink Federation. In 2005, she became Vice-Chairman of L’Oreal UK & Ireland and in 2011, she was appointed Chairman of L’Oreal UK & Ireland, a position she held until August 2013.