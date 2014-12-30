Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)
CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Susim Datta
|81
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Rashmi Joshi
|2013
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
|
Chandana Dhar
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Omer Dormen
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Jayanta Chatterjee
|2014
|Director - Supply Chain, Whole Time Director
|
Shiva McMohan
|2017
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee
|
Sashi Mukundan
|2009
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Castrol Ltd., U.K.
|
Peter Weidner
|2012
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Castrol Limited, UK
|
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan
|70
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Uday Khanna
|65
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Susim Datta
|Mr. Susim Mukul Datta serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Castrol India Limited. He graduated with Honours in Chemistry from the Presidency College, Calcutta and obtained a post graduate degree in Science & Technology from Calcutta University. He is a Chartered Engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, Fellow of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, Member, Society of Chemical Industry (London) and Honorary Fellow of All India Management Association. Mr. Datta was Chairman of Hindustan Lever Limited [HLL] (presently known as Hindustan Unilever Limited) as well as all Unilever companies in India and Nepal from 1990 to 1996. He had joined HLL as a Management Trainee in 1956 after completing his university education in Chemical Engineering. He is a Past President of Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry and the council of EU Chamber of Commerce in India, Past President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and of Indian Chemical Manufacturers Association and Past Chairman of Bombay First. Mr. Datta is a Director of Chandras'Chemical Enterprises (Pvt.) Ltd. He is Chairman of BOC India Ltd., Reach (Cargo Movers) Pvt. Ltd., Philips Electronics India Ltd. and IL & FS Investment Managers Ltd.
|
Rashmi Joshi
|
Chandana Dhar
|
Omer Dormen
|Mr. Omer Dormen is Managing Director, Additional Director of the Company. In 1996, he became the Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed castrol Turkey before talking over as Performance Unit Leader of BP Turkey Lubricants in 2001.
|
Jayanta Chatterjee
|
Shiva McMohan
|
Sashi Mukundan
|
Peter Weidner
|Mr. Peter Weidner serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Castrol Limited, UK of Castrol India Ltd with effect from April 05, 2012. He serves as Regional Vice President - Asia & Pacific - Automotive of Castrol Ltd, UK.
|
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan
|Mr. Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Castrol India Limited. Mr. Gopalakrishnan has been a professional manager for 45 years from 1967 onwards : 31 years in Unilever and 14 years with TATAs. Mr. Gopalakrishnan had served in Jeddah as Chairman of Unilever Arabia; in Bangalore as the Managing Director of Brooke Bond Lipton India and finally as Vice-Chairman of Hindustan Lever Limited. Currently, he is the Executive Director of Tata Sons Limited. He studied physics at St. Xavier’s Kolkatta, engineering at IIT Kharagpur and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
|
Uday Khanna
|Mr. Uday Chander Khanna serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Castrol India Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He joined the Lafarge Group in Paris on 1 st June, 2003 as Senior Vice President for Group Strategy, after a long experience of almost 30 years with Hindustan Lever/Unilever in a variety of financial, commercial and general management roles both nationally and internationally. He was from July, 2005 to July, 2011, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge India. His last position before joining Lafarge, was Senior Vice President Finance, Unilever - Asia, based in Singapore. He was earlier been on the Board of Hindustan Unilever as Director-Exports. He has also worked as Vice Chairman of Lever Brothers in Nigeria and General Auditor for Unilever - North America based in the USA. He has also occupied the position of Financial Controller & Treasurer of Hindustan Lever earlier in his career. He was in 2008 & 2009 the President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry and is currently Vice President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and on the Managing Committee of the Associated Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Mr. Khanna is a Director of LI Cement Pvt. Ltd. and LI Eastern Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman of Lafarge India Pvt. Ltd. and Bata India Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Susim Datta
|1,260,000
|
Rashmi Joshi
|13,941,900
|
Chandana Dhar
|--
|
Omer Dormen
|--
|
Jayanta Chatterjee
|3,123,840
|
Shiva McMohan
|--
|
Sashi Mukundan
|--
|
Peter Weidner
|--
|
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan
|940,000
|
Uday Khanna
|920,000
As Of 30 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Susim Datta
|0
|0
|
Rashmi Joshi
|0
|0
|
Chandana Dhar
|0
|0
|
Omer Dormen
|0
|0
|
Jayanta Chatterjee
|0
|0
|
Shiva McMohan
|0
|0
|
Sashi Mukundan
|0
|0
|
Peter Weidner
|0
|0
|
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan
|0
|0
|
Uday Khanna
|0
|0