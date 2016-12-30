Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)

Name Description

Douglas Oberhelman Mr. Douglas R. Oberhelman is Chairman of the Board of the company. Prior to his current position, Mr. Oberhelman served as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer-Elect and as a Group President of Caterpillar Inc. The Board believes that Mr. Oberhelman’s extensive experience and knowledge of the Company, gained from 40 years of service in a wide range of Caterpillar leadership positions enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

David Calhoun Mr. David L. Calhoun has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Caterpiller Inc., with effect from March 31, 2017. Mr. Calhoun was previously Executive Chair of Nielsen Holdings N.V. (marketing and media information) (2014-2015). Prior to his position at Blackstone, Mr. Calhoun served as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of The Nielsen Company B.V. (2006-2013). The Board believes that Mr. Calhoun provides valuable insight and perspective into general strategic and business matters, stemming from his extensive executive and management experience with Blackstone, Nielsen and GE. Mr. Calhoun also has significant manufacturing and high-technology industry expertise as evidenced by his leadership of GE’s aircraft engines and transportation businesses.

Donald Umpleby Mr. Donald James Umpleby, III, is a Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior to his current position, Mr. Umpleby served as a Group President of Caterpillar Inc. 2013 to 2016) and before that served as a Vice President of Caterpillar Inc. (2010 to 2013). The Board believes that Mr. Umpleby’s extensive experience and knowledge of the Company, gained in a wide range of Caterpillar leadership positions in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, sales and services enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

Bradley Halverson Mr. Bradley M. Halverson is no longer Group President, Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Halverson was elected to his current position as a Vice President of the Company in 2010 with responsibility for the Finance Services Division. As Vice President, his primary responsibilities included management and oversight of the accounting, finance, treasury and tax functions of the Company, reporting directly to Mr. Rapp. During his 25 year career, Mr. Halverson has held a number of positions with increasing responsibilities. After gaining auditing and tax experience with the former Price Waterhouse firm (now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP), he joined the Company in 1988 as an accountant. In 1993, he moved to Geneva, Switzerland, as a strategy and planning consultant with Caterpillar Overseas, S.A. (“COSA”), and in 1995 was named the Controller for COSA with responsibility for financial reporting in EAME. Following Mr. Halverson’s return to the United States in 1996, he became the General Accounting & Finance Systems Manager, and from 1998 to 2002, he was the Business Resource Manager for the Company’s Engine Division. He was the Corporate Business Development Manager before becoming the Company’s Corporate Controller in December 2004, a position which he held until his election as Vice President for the Finance Services Division.

Robert Charter Mr. Robert B. Charter is Group President of the company. He has vast experience working closely with Caterpillar dealers, including those in Australia, Asia and Latin America. His diverse experience also includes product management, most notably his role as product manager in Tokyo, as well as service training, machine sales and service, mining product support, manufacturing, construction, quarry and forestry. In 2005, he was appointed southern region manager in Caterpillar’s Latin America Division, a position he held until 2008. In 2008, the Caterpillar Board of Directors named Charter to vice president with responsibility for the Asia Pacific Distribution Services Division. He held this position until January 2013 when he was appointed as vice president with responsibility for the Excavation Division. Mr. Charter holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Ballarat University in Victoria, Australia, and has completed the Stanford University Executive Program.

Bob De Lange Mr. Bob De Lange is Group President of the Company. He was Vice President (2015-2016), Worldwide Product Manager, Medium Wheel Loaders, (2013-2014), Regional Product Manager, Medium Wheel Loaders (2010-2013).

Denise Johnson Ms. Denise Johnson is Group President of the Company. Ms. Johnson joined Caterpillar in 2011 as the general manager of Caterpillar's Specialty Products business unit where she had responsibility for nearly 20 facilities around the world. She came to Caterpillar after a 22-year career with General Motors, where she built deep expertise in operations and product management in a series of positions in the United States , Canada and Brazil . A year later, she was elected vice president of the Diversified Products Division with responsibility for industries including forestry, paving and on-highway trucks. In 2013, she became vice president of the Integrated Manufacturing Operations Division overseeing major operations in Caterpillar's largest division at the time. She was named to her current role in 2014. Johnson graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. She earned dual master's degrees in mechanical engineering and business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology . Johnson is a member of numerous outside boards including The Mosaic Company.

Thomas Pellette Mr. Thomas A. Pellette is Group President of the Company. Mr. Pellette, currently a Caterpillar vice president and the president of Solar Turbines Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc., Since joining Solar in 1993, Pellette has held a range of sales, engineering and product support positions with increasing responsibility, including significant experience in leadership positions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. Prior to joining Solar, Pellette worked for Tennessee Gas and Leybold Technologies. In 2012, the Caterpillar Board of Directors named Pellette a Caterpillar vice president and the president of Solar Turbines. Pellette, a native of Los Alamos, N.M., graduated in 1985 from Rice University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Mr. Pellette will join the other members of the EO based in the company’s headquarters in Peoria, Illinois.

Cheryl Johnson Ms. Cheryl H. Johnson serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company, with effective July 24, 2017. For the last five years, Johnson has been a member of Textron's executive leadership team, leading the company's worldwide human resources function as well as corporate communications, corporate real estate, community affairs and the company's aviation department. Johnson's 20-year career with Textron has included a number of human resources roles with increasing levels of responsibility within several of its businesses. Prior to Textron, Johnson's career encompassed multi-functional experience in human resources, marketing and sales, and finance within several industries and diverse business models, including Sundstrand Corporation, IBM and the Rockford, Illinois, Public Schools. Johnson is a board member of the HR Policy Association and is Chairperson of its Jobipedia Steering Committee. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Operations Management and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

Jananne Copeland Ms. Jananne A. Copeland is Chief Accounting Officer of the company. She served as Corporate Controller of the company until Dec. 13, 2012. She was Corporate Consolidations & Tax Accounting Manager (2002-2004), Corporate Financial Reporting Manager, Corporate Services Division (2004-2006), Corporate Financial Reporting Manager, Global Finance & Strategic Support Division (2006 - 2007).

Suzette Long Ms. Suzette M. Long serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. Long brings nearly 18 years of legal experience to the position, including nearly 12 years of leadership in various Caterpillar legal roles. In her role as general counsel and corporate secretary, Long will be a member of Caterpillar's Executive Office and will report directly to Umpleby. She will assume her new role effective immediately. Long first joined Caterpillar in 2004 as an attorney in the legal department. She has served in a number of senior corporate attorney positions and was named associate general counsel in 2011. In 2013, Long assumed the position of deputy general counsel for the Legal Services Division, and in that role lead the environmental health and safety, product regulatory and investigations groups. In 2015, Long assumed the position of deputy general counsel leading the legal support for Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation segment. Prior to joining Caterpillar, she was an attorney with the law firm of Gallagher & Kennedy in Phoenix, Ariz. Long has bachelor's and law degrees from Arizona State University and a master's degree from the University of Arizona. She has also completed Caterpillar's Executive Leadership Program through Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

Kyle Epley Mr. Kyle Epley has been appointed as Corporate Controller of the Company effective January 1, 2017. He is currently chief financial officer for Customer & Dealer Support, as corporate controller. In this role, Epley will have responsibility for business analysis, business risk management, competitive analysis, economics, strategic planning and strategic investments. Epley joined Caterpillar in 1996 and held a series of positions with growing responsibilities in accounting and finance. Epley has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Bradley University and is a certified public accountant.

Kelly Ayotte Ms. Kelly Ayotte serves as Director of the Company. She is a former U.S. senator representing New Hampshire (2011-2017). She served as New Hampshire’s first female attorney general (2004-2009) and, prior to that, she was deputy attorney general and chief of the Homicide Prosecution Unit in New Hampshire. As a senator, Ayotte was a member of the Commerce Committee, where she played a key role advocating for policies and laws to support skills training for high-tech manufacturing jobs and private-sector job creation. She was also actively engaged in efforts to extend the Export-Import Bank, supporting U.S. companies as they compete and export products around the world, and she fought for smart tax reform that would make American companies more competitive.

Daniel Dickinson Mr. Daniel M. Dickinson, J.D., is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. The Board believes that Mr. Dickinson’s experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity business and role as an investment banker provides important insights for evaluating investment opportunities. His significant financial experience, both in the U.S. and internationally, contributes to the Board’s understanding and ability to analyze complex issues. His experience as a former director of large, publicly-traded multinational corporations enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

Juan Gallardo Mr. Juan Gallardo is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. Mr. Gallardo retired as the CEO of Organización CULTIBA, S.A.B. de C.V. in 2016. Mr. Gallardo resides in Mexico where Caterpillar has a presence. The Board believes that Mr. Gallardo’s international business experience, particularly in Latin America and South America, is important for the Company’s understanding of these markets. His extensive background in trade-related issues also contributes to the Board’s expertise. In addition, his experience as a chief executive officer and director of large, publicly-traded multinational corporations enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

Jesse Greene Mr. Jesse J. Greene, Jr., is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. Mr. Greene is currently an instructor at Columbia Business School in New York City where he teaches corporate governance, risk management and other business topics at the graduate and executive education levels. He was formerly Vice President of Financial Management and Chief Financial Risk Officer of International Business Machines Corporation (computer and office equipment). The Board believes that Mr. Greene’s risk management and information technology experience provides a unique skill set to the Board. His experience as a chief financial risk officer and executive of a large, publicly-traded multinational corporation enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

Dennis Muilenburg Mr. Dennis A. Muilenburg is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. Prior to his current position, Mr. Muilenburg was Vice Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Boeing Company (2013-2015). Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of The Boeing Company and President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense, Space & Security (2009-2013). The Board believes that Mr. Muilenburg provides valuable insight to the Board on strategic and business matters, stemming from his experience with large-scale product development programs and his worldwide supply chain and manufacturing expertise.

William Osborn Mr. William A. Osborn is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. The Board believes that Mr. Osborn’s financial expertise and experience is valuable to the Board. In addition, his experience as a chief executive officer and director of other large, publicly-traded corporations enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

Debra Reed Ms. Debra L. Reed is an Independent Director of the Company since 2015. . The power, oil and gas industries are key end-user markets for Caterpillar products. The Board believes that Ms. Reed’s background provides valuable insights into trends in these industries. In addition, her experience as a chief executive officer and director of other large, publicly-traded corporations enables her to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

Edward Rust Mr. Edward B. Rust, Jr., is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. Mr. Rust retired as Chairman in 2017 and as Chief Executive Officer in 2016 of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. The Board believes that Mr. Rust’s financial and business experience is valuable to the Board. His role as a past Chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, chief executive officer of a major national corporation and experience as a director of large, publicly-traded multinational corporations enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company. In addition, his extensive involvement in education improvement compliments the Company’s culture of social responsibility.

Susan Schwab Ms. Susan C. Schwab, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. Prior to her current positions, Ambassador Schwab held various positions including United States Trade Representative (member of the President’s cabinet) and Deputy United States Trade Representative. The Board believes that Ambassador Schwab brings extensive knowledge, insight and experience on international trade issues to the Board. Her educational experience and role as the U.S. Trade Representative provide important insights for the Company’s global business model and long-standing support of open trade. In addition, her experience as a director of large, publicly-traded multinational corporations enables her to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.

Miles White Mr. Miles D. White is an Independent Director of Caterpillar Inc. The Board believes that Mr. White’s experience as the chief executive officer of a large, complex multinational company provides important insight to the Board. His skills include knowledge of cross-border operations, strategy and business development, risk assessment, finance, leadership development and succession planning, and corporate governance matters. In addition to his role as an executive officer, his experience as a director of other large, publicly-traded multinational corporations enables him to provide meaningful input and guidance to the Board and the Company.