Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)

Paul Jenkins Mr. Paul M. Jenkins, BCom, LLB is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd. He qualified at Randse Afrikaanse Universiteit in 1981 with a BCom and LLB degree and was admitted as an attorney and notary in February 1986. He became a partner of Webber Wentzel in 1988 and left his position as senior commercial legal partner in 1999 to join the Johnnic group full time. In this capacity he served as a director of numerous listed companies and was CEO of Johnnic Entertainment. He is currently self-employed and provides business and legal advisory services to a select group of clients.

Terrence Moolman Mr. Terrence D. Moolman is Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd.

Timothy Holden Mr. Timothy J. W. Holden, BComm, CA(SA), is Managing Director, Executive Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd. He joined the group as group general manager: finance in 2003 and was appointed as a financial director in 2006 and as managing director in August 2014. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has had a number of years’ experience in the retail and manufacturing industries. Tim has been the financial director of a number of companies. In addition, he has also held a number of senior and executive operational posts within these companies.

Petrus Greyling Mr. Petrus G. Greyling, BCom, Hons BCompt is Executive Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd., He is a former chartered accountant who spent most of his earlier career in the accounting and auditing profession. He joined the group in 1992 and is currently CEO of the group’s newspaper division.

Navin Sooka Mr. Navin Sooka is the Company Secretary of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd.,

Andrew Molusi Mr. Andrew Conway Gaorekwe Molusi, BJournalism, MA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd. He has been involved with the media industry for many years and holds a number of directorships.

Albert Nemukula Mr. Albert N. Nemukula is Non-Executive Independent Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd., He qualified as a teacher and has a marketing sales diploma. He has taught at various high schools and was responsible for marketing and publishing at Juta & Co. He has several business interests in publishing and printing, jewellery and retail stores.

Jack Phalane Mr. Jack Phalane is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He qualified as a teacher in 1996. After qualifying as a teacher he went on to study at Wits University where he graduated with BA, LLB, and LLM degrees. He also obtained an MCom (Tax) degree from the North-West University (Potchefstroom) in 2006. He became a partner at Fluxmans in 2007. He practices as a commercial attorney at Fluxmans, specialising in Mergers and Acquisitions. He is also a member of the Tax Board Panel.