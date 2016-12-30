CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

Name Description

Kee Choe Ng Mr. Ng Kee Choe is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of CapitaLand Ltd., effective May 1, 2012. Mr. Ng holds a graduate from University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree. He is a President-Commissioner of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk. He is a Director of Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd, Chairman of Tanah Merah Country Club, Member of the Board of Trustees of Temasek Trust. He was Chairman of AusNet Services, Chairman of CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited. He has been Vice-Chairman of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBS) and Retired from his executive position in DBS in July 2003 after 33 years of service.

Ming Yan Lim Mr. Lim Ming Yan is President & Group Chief Executive, Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company effective January 1, 2013. Mr Lim Ming Yan is President and Group Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand Limited. He is a Director of CapitaLand Limited, as well as Deputy Chairman of CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited. He is also a Director of CapitaLand Hope Foundation, the Group’s philanthropic arm. Mr Lim is a Director of Business China, an organisation that promotes bilingualism and biculturalism between Singapore and China, and a Board Member of the Singapore Tourism Board. Mr Lim is also the Chairman of Workforce Singapore, a statutory board set up under the Ministry of Manpower to promote the development, competitiveness, inclusiveness, and employability of all levels of the workforce. Mr Lim was the Chief Operating Officer of CapitaLand from May 2011 to December 2012 and Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited from July 2009 to February 2012. Prior to joining Ascott, Mr Lim was the Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd from July 2000 to June 2009, responsible for growing CapitaLand into a leading foreign real estate developer in China. Mr Lim obtained first class honours in Mechanical Engineering and Economics from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom in 1985. He attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2002.

Cho Pin Lim Mr. Lim Cho Pin serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 1, January 2017. Mr Andrew Lim is the Group Chief Financial Officer of CapitaLand Limited. In his current role, he has direct oversight of the functions of treasury, financial reporting and controls, risk management, tax, investor relations and looks after the administrative matters of the internal audit department of CapitaLand. He has also been appointed as a member of CNBC’s Global CFO Council. Prior to joining CapitaLand, he was at HSBC where he served as Managing Director and Head of South East Asia Advisory Coverage, Real Estate and Hospitality. Mr Lim has a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.

Chee Koon Lee Mr. Lee Chee Koon has been appointed as Group Chief Investment Officer of the Company., effective January 1, 2018. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited for CapitaLand Limited. He worked as June 2013 to current Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Limited, February 2012 to June 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Limited, July 2009 to current: Managing Director, North Asia, The Ascott Limited, February 2007 to June 2009: Vice President, Office of the President.

Juan Thong Leow Mr. Leow Juan Thong has been appointed as Group Chief Operating Officer of the Company., effective January 1, 2018. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Capitaland Mall Asia Limited., a subsidiary Company of CapitaLand Ltd. He worked as September 2014 to current Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited, July 2009 to August 2014 Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd, July 2005 to June 2009 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Lt.

Jen Yuh Loh Mr. Loh Jen Yuh is Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand China, the subsidiary of CapitaLand Ltd., with effect from 15 September 2014. Mr Loh joined CapitaLand Group in September 2001 and has been based in China since August 2004. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, he was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer cum Chief Investment Officer as well as Regional General Manager for South China, CapitaLand China. He also held several appointments within the Group, including Managing Director for China of The Ascott Limited. During his term with Ascott from August 2004 to July 2007, Mr Loh successfully led the company to win top spot in China’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Serviced Residences’ Ranking’ for two consecutive years and grew its business from eight to 22 properties across 10 cities in China. In 2007, he joined CapitaLand China and was instrumental in growing its integrated development and residential businesses in South China. He was also responsible for the company’s real estate financial business, including the Raffles City China Fund and establishment of the US$1.5 billion Raffles City China Investment Partners III. Mr Loh started his career in real estate in 1991. Prior to joining CapitaLand, Mr Loh was the Associate Director for Private Equity Investment at Temasek Holdings, leading its private equity investment business in the Asia Pacific region. Mr Loh obtained a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management from the National University of Singapore. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2013.

Kok Siong Ng Mr. Ng Kok Siong has been appointed as Group Chief Digital Officer of the Company., effective January 1, 2018. He currently serves as Chief Corporate Development Officer of Capitaland Ltd. His working experience and occupation include : September 2014 to current Chief Corporate Development Officer, November 2009 to August 2014 Chief Financial Officer, CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited, October 2008 to October 2009 Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance.

Seng Chai Tan Mr. Tan Seng Chai has been appointed as Group Chief People Officer of the Company., effective January 1, 2018. He currently serves as Group Chief Corporate Officer of CapitaLand Ltd. His working experience and occupation include : January 2013 to current Group Chief Corporate Officer, May 2011 to December 2012 Deputy Chief Corporate Officer and Chief Human Resource Officer, December 2010 to May 2011 Chief Human Resource Officer, February 2008 to December 2010 Senior Vice President, Human Resource.

Chooi Peng Ng Ms. Ng Chooi Peng is Company Secretary of Capitaland Limited.

Amirsham Bin A. Aziz Tan Sri Amirsham Bin A. Aziz, CPA., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective since July 30, 2012. He holds Bachelor of Economics (Honours), University of Malaya, Malaysia and he is a Certified Public Accountant. He is Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Berhad. He is Chairman of Financial Services Talent Council, Chairman of Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Director of Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Director of RAM Holdings Berhad, Director of Samling Global Limited, Director of StarChase Motorsports Limited, Chairman of Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn Bhd. He is President & CEO of Malayan Banking Berhad from 1994 to 2008. He is Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department heading the Economic Planning Unit and Department of Statistics, Malaysia from March 2008 to April 2009. He has been Chairman of the Malaysian National Economic Advisory Council from 1 June 2009 to 31 May 2011.

Swee Chen Goh Mr. Goh Swee Chen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. From 2014 - Current Chairman, Shell Companies in Singapore 2017 - Current Global Vice President, City Solutions, New Energies, Shell Group 2011 - 2016 Vice President, Commercial Fuels & Lubricants (Asia Pacific/Middle East/Pakistan), Shell Group 2009 - 2010 Vice President, Business Improvement, Global Lubricants, Shell Group 2004 - 2008 Vice President, Global IT Services, Shell International BV.

Yiu Kiang Goh Ms. Goh Yiu Kiang, CPA., is Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaLand Ltd., since October 1, 2011. She is a fellow member of Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, associate of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, associate of The London Institute of Banking and Finance , member of Chartered Institute of Taxation, UK , fellow of Singapore Institute of Directors. She is Chairman of SATS Ltd and she works with DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Royal Dutch Shell plc. She is Rector in Cinnamon College, National University of Singapore, Director of DBS Bank Ltd, Chairman of DBS Foundation Ltd, Chairman, Board of Governors of Northlight School, Chairman of Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, Director of Singapore Health Services Pte Ltd and Member of the Board of Trustees of Temasek Trust. She has been CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore (From 2001 until March 2006) and having various senior management positions in Standard Chartered Bank, retired in March 2006 after some 21 years with the bank.

Teck Koon Kee Mr. Kee Teck Koon is Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaLand Limited., effective since 22 September 2014. He holds Bachelor of Arts, University of Oxford, UK and Master of Arts, University of Oxford, UK. He works with Raffles Medical Group Ltd. He is a Chairman of Changi Airports International Pte Ltd, Director of Mandai Safari Park Holdings Pte. Ltd., Director of Lien Foundation, Executive Director of NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited, Deputy Chairman of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited, Corporate Advisor of Temasek International Advisors Pte Ltd. He was manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Ching Yen Lee Mr. Lee Ching Yen is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective January 1 ,2013. He holds Master of Business Administration, Northwestern University, USA . He is a Chairman of SIA Engineering Company Limited. He has been Director of China National Petroleum Corporation, Alternate Member of Council of Presidential Advisers, Board Member of Dr Goh Keng Swee Scholarship Fund. He is a Director of G2000 Apparel (S) Private Limited, Managing Director of Great Malaysia Textile Investments Pte Ltd, Chairman of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited, Chairman of Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd, Managing Director of Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Limited, Chairman of Tripartite Alliance Limited. He was Chairman of Singapore Airlines Limited. He was a Chairman of Singapore Airlines Limited, Chairman of International Enterprise Singapore, Chairman/Advisor of PSA International Pte Ltd, Chairman of Singapore Business Federation, President of Singapore National Employers Federation.

Meng Liang Lim Mr. Lim Meng Liang, Gabriel is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He worked in Jan 2017 - Current Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information, Oct 2016 - Dec 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore, May 2016 - Oct 2016 Co-Managing Director, Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, Dec 2014 - Oct 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Media Development Authority of Singapore, Sep 2011 - Sep 2014 Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, Jul 2010 - Aug 2011 Director (Policy), Defence Policy Office, Ministry of Defence, Aug 2009 - Jun 2010 Sloan Fellow at Stanford Business School, USA., Sep 2005 - Aug 2009 Director (Industry Development & International Co-operation Division), Ministry of Health., Infocomm Development Authority, Media Development Authority, Singapore Computer Society Honorary Advisory Council, Singapore Workforce Development Agency. He currently serves in LHL Trailblazer Fund, National Healthcare Group Pte Ltd, National Research Foundation Singapore Innovate Pte. Ltd., St. Joseph's Institution International Ltd, St. Joseph's Institution International Elementary School Ltd.

Weng Kin Lim Mr. Lim Weng Kin, Anthony is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He worked in Sep 2009 - Dec 2016 President (Americas), GIC Private Limited., 1998 - Aug 2009 President (London), GIC Private Limited. He is working in Vista Oil & Gas S.A. de C.V.

Chee Kheong Mah Mr. Chaly Mah Chee Kheong is an Independent Non­-Executive Director of the Company. He holds Bachelor of Commerce, University of Melbourne, Australia. He is a Associate of Institute of Chartered Accountants, Australia, Fellow member, Certified Practising Accountants, Australia, Fellow member of Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. He is a Chairman of CM38 Capital Pte Ltd, Chairman of National University of Singapore Business School Accounting Advisory Board, Chairman of Sentosa Leisure Management Pte Ltd, Chairman of Singapore Accountancy Commission, Chairman of Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Singapore Tourism Board. He has been CEO of Deloitte Southeast Asia and Chairman of Deloitte Singapore, retired in May 2016 after some 38 years with Deloitte. He was CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific, Member of the Deloitte Global Executive and Vice Chairman of Deloitte Global Board.

John Powell Morschel Mr. John Powell Morschel serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of CapitaLand Ltd., since February 1, 2010. He holds Diploma in Quantity Surveying, University of New South Wales, Australia. He is a Fellow, Institute of Company Directors, Australia and Fellow, Institute of Management, Australia. He is a Director of Gifford Communications Pty Ltd and Director of Tenix Group Pty Limited. He was with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (Chairman and Director) (2004 – 2014), Rinker Group Limited (Chairman and Director) (2003 – 2007), Rio Tinto Limited (Director) (1998 – 2005), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Director) (2001 – 2010), Westpac Banking Corporation (Director) (1993 – 2001). He is Executive Director, Managing Director and CEO of Lend Lease Corporation Limited and Executive Director of Westpac Banking Corporation Limited responsible for the Australian Consumer and Small Business sectors, Information Technology and Property.