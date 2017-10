Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE)

Name Description

Klaus-Peter Mueller Mr. Klaus-Peter Mueller is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 15, 2008. Previously, Mr. Mueller served as Chairman of the Management Board of Commerzbank AG. He serves as Member of the Board at Fraport AG, Fresenius SE, Linde AG, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank, MaschmeyerRuerup AG Independent International Consultancy and Parker Hannifin Corporation.

Martin Zielke Mr. Martin Zielke has been appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft effective as of May 1, 2016. He has been Member of the Management Board at Commerzbank AG since November 5, 2010. Until May 2016, he was also Chairman of the Board at comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft and Commerz Real AG, Deputy Chairman at Commerzbank Auslandsbanken Holding Nova GmbH as well as Member of the Board at BRE Bank S.A. and Public Joint Stock Company Bank Forum.

Uwe Tschaege Mr. Uwe Tschaege is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 30, 2003. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Presiding Committee, Social Welfare Committee, Nomination Committee as well as Conciliation Committee of the Company.

Stephen Engels Mr. Stephen Engels is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft with effect from April 1, 2012. Since 2007 he has been Head of Finance & Controlling at Mercedes-Benz and Head of Group Controlling and Reporting at Daimler AG. Prior to this he was Chief Financial Officer among others at DaimlerChrysler Bank and at DaimlerChrysler Services AG, as well as Member of the Executive Committee of Mercedes Benz Cars. He studied Economic Sciences at Hochschule St. Gallen.

Frank Annuscheit Mr. Frank Annuscheit is Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer, Human Resources of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2008 and was appointed Group Human Resources Director of the Company, effective December 31, 2013. He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board at comdirect bank AG, BVV Versicherungsverein des Bankgewerbes a.G., BVV Versorgungskasse des Bankgewerbes e.V., among others.

Marcus Chromik Dr. Marcus Chromik is Member of the Management Board, Chief Risk Officer of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for Business Segment Asset & Capital Recovery. He serves at mBank S.A. Between 2001 and 2004, served as Senior associate at McKinsey & Company, various positions at Deutsche Postbank AG(2004-2009), since 2009 serves at Commerzbank AG.

Michael Mandel Mr. Michael Mandel is Member of the Management Board of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 23, 2016. He is responsible for Private and Small-Business Customers. He serves as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft, Deputy Chairman at Commerz Real AG, among others.

Michael Reuther Mr. Michael Reuther is Member of the Management Board and Head of Corporates and Markets of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 30, 2008. He is responsible for Corporate Clients, Group Treasury. He also serves as Member of the Board at Eurohypo AG.

Hans-Hermann Altenschmidt Mr. Hans-Hermann Altenschmidt is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 30, 2003. Mr. Altenschmidt is also active as Board Member of BVV Pensionsfonds, BVV Pensionskasse and BVV Unterstuetzungskasse.

Heike Anscheit Ms. Heike Anscheit is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2017. She is banking professional.

Stefan Burghardt Mr. Stefan Burghardt is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 19, 2013. He is Head of Mittelstandsbank Bremen branch. He is Member of the Social Welfare Committee at the Company.

Gunnar de Buhr Mr. Gunnar de Buhr is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 19, 2013. He is banking professional. He is Member of the Risk Committee and Social Welfare Committee at the Company.

Sabine Dietrich Ms. Sabine U. Dietrich is Member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2015. She is former Member of the Board of Managing Director of BP Europe SE.

Karl-Heinz Floether Mr. Karl-Heinz Floether is Member of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 19, 2013. He is Independent management consultant. He also serves as Supervisory Board member at Deutsche Boerse AG.

Stefan Jennes Mr. Stefan Jennes is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since January 2, 2017. He is a banking professional.

Markus Kerber Dr. Markus Kerber is Member of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 19, 2013. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Association of German Industries (BDI). He also serves at KfW-Bankengruppe and Computershare Limited.

Alexandra Krieger Ms. Alexandra Krieger is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 15, 2008. She is Head Business Administration/Corporate Strategy Industrial Union Mining, Chemical and Energy (Industriegewerkschaft Bergbau, Chemie, Energie), Certified Banking Specialist and banking professional.

Oliver Leiberich Mr. Oliver Leiberich is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 19, 2013. He is a banking professional.

Stefan Lippe Dr. Stefan Lippe is Member of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 8, 2014. He was Former President of the Company Management of Swiss Re AG.

Beate Mensch Ms. Beate Mensch is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 19, 2013. She is Member of the Trade Union Secretary ver.di Region of the Federal State Hessen (Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft ver.di), organizational development.

Anja Mikus Ms. Anja Mikus is Member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2015. She is Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer at Arabesque (Deutschland) GmbH.

Roger Mueller Dr. Roger Mueller is Member of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since July 3, 2013. He serves as General Counsel at Deutsche Boerse AG.

Helmut Perlet Dr. Helmut Perlet is Member of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 16, 2009. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Allianz SE. Dr. Perlet is former Member of the Board of Managing Directors of Allianz SE. Currently, he is also active on the Board of Allianz Deutschland AG, GEA GROUP AG, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, Fireman’s Fund Ins. Co., Allianz of America Inc., Allianz S.p.A. as well as Allianz France S.A.

Mark Roach Mr. Mark Roach is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since January 10, 2011. He previously occupied the position as Member of the Supervisory Board at the company until 2002. He also serves as Trade Union Secretary ver.di Trade Union National Administration (Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft ver.di).

Nicholas Teller Mr. Nicholas R. Teller is Member of the Supervisory Board at Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft since May 8, 2014. Previously he was Member of the Management Board Responsible for Corporates and Markets at Commerzbank AG between April 1, 2003 and May 30, 2008. He was responsible for the regions abroad, including Western Europe, America and Africa. He is Chairman E.R. Capital Holding GmbH & Cie. KG. He has a degree in economics from University of Birmingham.