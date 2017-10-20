Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)

Name Description

Micha Blattmann Mr. Micha Blattmann is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding SA. He is admitted lawyer and is practicing in his law firm Blattmann Advokatur & Notariat, Neuheim. He is also partner at the hedge fund Vicenda Asset Management AG, Zug with focus on alternative and real asset investment strategies as well as the issuance of secured notes and bonds. Mr. Blattmann previously held various positions within capital markets divisions of international investment banks, including senior advisor of the Strategic Cross Asset Solutions Group of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets and senior advisor of the Equity and Commodity Risk Management Team for institutional clients of UBS AG. He previously worked as lawyer at Bar & Karrer and Andersen Legal. Mr. Blattmann holds a licentiate of law of the University of Zurich and a master of laws (LL.M.) of University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. Mr. Blattmann is admitted to the bar of the Higher Court of the Canton of Zug.

Sascha Wilhem Mr. Sascha Wilhem is Chief Executive Officer of Corestate Capital Holding SA. He is responsible for the overall strategy of the group as well as equity raising, client relations, corporate functions and real estate management services. Mr. Wilhelm joined Corestate in 2012 and has more than 12 years of real estate management and investment experience. Mr. Wilhelm achieved a second state examination of Jurisprudence and holds an MBA in the field of “International Real Estate Management”.

Daniel Schoch Mr. Daniel Schoch is Chief Financial Officer of Corestate Capital Holding SA. He is responsible for finance, controlling, accounting, tax affairs, legal affairs, structuring as well as investor relations. Mr. Schoch has more than 15 years of CFO experience in both the real estate and other sectors (Carl Zeiss Group, BauBeCon). Mr. Schoch holds a German International Betriebswirt from the Business School ISGM, Bad Waldsee, Germany.

Thomas Landschreiber Mr. Thomas Landschreiber is Chief Investment Officer of Corestate Capital Holding SA. He co-founded Corestate together with Ralph Winter in 2006. He has more than 25 years of real estate experience, particularly in funds and structuring acquisitions and disposals of commercial and residential assets, which he gained at Corestate, Cerberus and Unicredit, among others.

Urs Felder Mr. Urs Felder is Member of the Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding SA. He is self-employed accounting and tax advisor and founder and chief executive officer at FELUR Swiss Treuhand AG, Zurich since 2008. Prior he was senior partner and Head of the tax department at TREUCO AG, Zurich from 1998 to 2007. From 1992 to 1998 Mr. Felder worked in the tax department of UBS AG, Zurich. From 1989 to 1992 Mr. Felder worked as accountant and tax advisor, specialized in tax matters. Mr. Felder graduated with a law degree from University of Bern. He obtained a Ph.D. (Dr. jur.) from University of Freiburg (Switzerland) and the certificate as Swiss certified tax expert in.

Ulrich Plett Mr. Ulrich Plett is Member of the Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding SA. He has over 35 years experience in the audit sector. Mr. Plett was partner from 1991 to 2015 at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young in the Barcelona and Berlin office and headed the assurance department of Ernst & Young, most recently as managing office partner of the Berlin office of Ernst & Young. Prior, he worked in the Barcelona, Hamburg and Chicago offices of Arthur Anderesen from 1980 to 1993. Ulrich Plett’s experience is primarily focused on publicly listed corporations, family businesses and governmental owned companies (essential clients included Axel Springer, Universal Music, Dussmann, TLG Immobilien, BVG, Jungheinrich). Since July, 2015 he is self employed advisor at “UPW7 GmbH Wirtschaftsprufungsgesellschaft i.G”. Mr. Plett holds a business degree from the universities Muenster and Munich and is tax advisor and certified public accountant.

Andreas Wirz Mr. Andreas Wirz is Member of the Supervisory Board of Corestate Capital Holding SA. He was Managing Director at Rossberg Capital AG responsible for, sourcing and management of real estate transactions for foreign real estate investors in Switzerland. From 1998 to 2006, Mr. Wirz was a senior consultant with Wuest & Partner AG, a consulting firm focusing on construction and property markets. Mr. Wirz started his career as a self-employed architect from 1994 to 1997. He graduated from ETH Zuerich with a degree in architecture and he obtained a degree in corporate finance from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNW.