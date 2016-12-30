Cameco Corp (CCO.TO)

Name Description

Neil McMillan Mr. Neil McMillan is an Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is the former president and CEO of Claude Resources Inc., a Saskatchewan-based gold mining company. Neil previously served on the board of Atomic Energy Canada Ltd., a Canadian government nuclear reactor production and services company and currently serves on the board of Shore Gold Inc. Neil holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and is a former member of the Saskatchewan legislature. Neil’s CEO experience gives the board access to a ground level view of many of the daily mining risks and opportunities faced by Cameco. His background as an investment adviser and legislator, and his knowledge of the political and business environment in Saskatchewan, are valuable when the board is reviewing investment opportunities. In addition to his extensive experience as a senior executive, he has served on the compensation and audit committees of other public company boards. Neil served as a director of Philom Bios Inc. from 1997 to 2003 and as a director of Claude Resources Inc. from 1995 to 2014.

Timothy Gitzel Mr. Timothy S. Gitzel serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Cameco Corp. Tim Gitzel has been president and CEO of Cameco since 2011. He was appointed president in 2010 and served as senior vice-president and chief operating officer (COO) from 2007 to 2010. Tim has more than 20 years of senior management experience in Canadian and international uranium activities. Prior to joining Cameco, he was executive vice president, mining business unit for AREVA in Paris, France, where he was responsible for global uranium, gold, exploration and decommissioning operations in 11 countries. Tim received his bachelor of arts and law degrees from the University of Saskatchewan. He participated in an executive education programme facilitated by INSEAD in France. He was appointed to the board of the Nuclear Energy Institute in 2011 and to The Mosaic Company board in October 2013. He served as chair of the World Nuclear Association from 2012 to 2014 and continues to serve as a member of the board. He is also a member of the Business Council of Canada. Tim is past president of the Saskatchewan Mining Association, and has served on the boards of SaskEnergy Corporation, the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of Saskatchewan. He serves our community in numerous capacities, including several current and past leadership positions with charitable and nonprofit organizations. Except for the public company listed below, Tim has not served on any other public company boards over the past five years.

Grant Isaac Mr. Grant E. Isaac serves as a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Cameco Corp. From July 2009 to July 2011, he has served as the Senior Vice-President, Corporate Services and from 2006 to 2009, he was the Dean of Edwards School of Business (formerly College of Commerce), University of Saskatchewan.

Brian Reilly Mr. Brian A. Reilly is appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of the company effective June 30, 2017. He joined Cameco in 2011, as managing director of Cameco Australia Pty., a wholly owned subsidiary overseeing development of two mine projects and an extensive exploration program. Under Mr. Reilly, Cameco Australia made extensive progress on securing regulatory approval for the mine projects, completed an indigenous land use agreement with the traditional owners of the Kintyre site, and built strong relationships with local and government stakeholders. In March, 2017, he was appointed Cameco's vice-president, mining, technology and projects. Prior to joining Cameco, Mr. Reilly served as president and CEO of Titan Uranium Inc., a junior exploration company, and for eight years with AREVA, where he advanced from project geologist at the Cluff Lake uranium mine to vice-president human resources and industrial relations. He holds a master's degree in geology from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., and an MBA from the University of Saskatchewan.

Sean Quinn Mr. Sean Quinn serves as a Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Cameco Corp., with effective April 1, 2014. Mr. Quinn has served as vice-president, law, and general counsel for Cameco since 2004 and has been a practising lawyer since 1986. He joined Cameco in 1993 after working with the Saskatchewan law firm McKercher LLP.

Alice Wong Ms. Alice Louise Wong serves as a Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer of Cameco Corp. From October 2008 to July 2011, she was Vice-President, Safety, Health, Environment, Quality and Regulatory Relations and from May 2005 to September 2008, she has been Vice-President, Investor, Corporate & Government Relations. She has a master's degree in economics and a bachelor of commerce from the University of Saskatchewan.

Donald Deranger Mr. Donald H.F. Deranger serves as Director of Cameco Corp. Donald Deranger is an advisor to the Athabasca Basin Development Corporation and non-executive chair of the board of Points Athabasca Contracting Limited Partnership, a northern Saskatchewan aboriginal contractor, which does business with Cameco. He is also a governance advisor to Fond Du Lac, a Dené Nation located in the Athabasca basin. Donald is the past president of Learning Together, a non-profit aboriginal organization that works to build relationships with the mining industry, which he continues to assist in an ex-officio capacity. He was the Athabasca vice chief of the Prince Albert Grand Council from 2003 to 2012. Donald serves as a director of the Sylvia Fedorchuk Centre for Nuclear Innovation since 2014. He also served as a director of the Tazi Twe Hydroelectric Project from 2014 to 2016. An award-winning leader in the Saskatchewan aboriginal community, Donald brings to the board a deep understanding of the culture and peoples of northern Saskatchewan where our richest assets are located. Donald has not served on any other public company boards over the past five years.

Ian Bruce Mr. Ian D. Bruce is an Independent Director of Cameco Corp. Ian Bruce is the former president and CEO of Peters & Co. Limited, an independent investment dealer. He has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking with specialization in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, predominantly in the oil and gas industry. Ian is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, a recognized Specialist in Valuation under Canadian CPA rules, and is a chartered business valuator. He is a past member of the Expert Panel on Securities Regulation for the Minister of Finance of Canada. Ian is also a past board member and chair of the Investment Industry Association of Canada. Ian is a director of the private companies Ambyint Inc. (formerly Pumpwell Solutions Ltd.), Laricina Energy Ltd. and Production Plus Energy Services Inc. (formerly TriAxon Oil Corp.).

Daniel Camus Dr. Daniel Camus is an Independent Director of Cameco Corp. He is CFO of the humanitarian finance organization, The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria since 2013. He is the former group CFO and head of strategy and international activities of Electricité de France SA (EDF). Based in France, EDF is an integrated energy operator active in the generation (including nuclear generation), distribution, transmission, supply and trading of electrical energy with international subsidiaries. Daniel holds a PhD in Economics from Sorbonne University, and an MBA in finance and economics from the Institute d’Études Politiques de Paris. Over the past 25 years, he has held various senior roles with the Aventis and Hoechst AG Groups in Germany, the US, Canada and France. He has been chair of several audit committees and brings experience in human resources and executive compensation through his senior executive roles at international companies where he worked on business integrations in Germany, the US, Canada and France. He was a director of the public companies Morphosys AG, Munich from 2003 to 2015, and Vivendi SA, Paris from 2010 to 2015.

John Clappison Mr. John Henry Clappison, CPA, serves as an Independent Director of Cameco Corp. John Clappison is a corporate director and the former managing partner of the Greater Toronto Area office of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he spent 37 years. He is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. In addition to his extensive financial experience, John brings to Cameco’s board his experience in governance, risk management and executive compensation. He also brings international business acumen as a senior member of the PwC executive team. In addition to the public company boards listed below, John serves as a director of the private company, Summitt Energy Holdings GP Inc. and was a director of the public companies Inmet Mining Corporation from 2010 to 2013 and Canadian Real Estate Investment from 2007 to 2011. He currently chairs the audit and risk committee for Rogers Communications Inc. and the governance, nominating and investment committee for Sun Life Financial Inc.

Catherine Gignac Ms. Catherine A. Gignac serves as Independent Director of Cameco Corp., since January 1, 2014. Catherine Gignac is a corporate director since 2011. She has more than 30 years of experience in capital markets and the mining industry. Catherine has held senior positions as a mining equity research analyst with leading global brokerage firms and independent boutiques, including NCP Northland Capital Partners from 2009 to 2011. She has extensive experience in project value and investment analysis, and spent her early working years as a geologist. Catherine is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, the CFA Institute, the Mineral Resource Analyst Group, the Canadian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). Catherine served on the board of St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. from 2011 to 2015 and the board of Azul Ventures Inc. from 2012 to 2013. She was the principal of Catherine Gignac & Associates from 2011 to 2015. She volunteers with the Canadian Securities Administrators’ mining technical advisory and monitoring committee, the convention planning committee for the PDAC and Crohn's & Colitis Canada

James Gowans Mr. James K. (Jim) Gowans serves as an Independent Director of Cameco Corp. Jim Gowans has been president and CEO and a director of Arizona Mining Inc. since January 2016. He was senior advisor to the chair of the board of Barrick Gold Corporation from August to December 2015, co-president from July 2014 to August 2015 and executive vice president and COO from January to July 2014. He served as managing director of the Debswana Diamond Company in Botswana from 2011 to 2014. He has extensive experience as a senior executive in the mining industry, including holding executive positions at DeBeers SA, DeBeers Canada Inc. and PT Inco in Indonesia. Jim is the past chair of the Mining Association of Canada. Jim received a bachelor of applied science degree in mineral engineering from the University of British Columbia and attended the Banff School of Advanced Management. He has extensive mining knowledge and perspective on the importance of corporate social responsibility and brings human resources experience as a former vice president, human resources at Placer Dome. Jim was a director of the public company PhosCan Chemical Corp. from 2008 to June 2014, and he served on its compensation committee for the full tenure. In addition to the public company boards listed below, Jim is a director of the private company, Gedex Technologies Inc., since 2015.

Kathryn Jackson Dr. Kathryn J. (Kate) Jackson, Ph.D., is Independent Director of the Company., since January 1, 2017. She has been a corporate director since 2008. She is the former senior vice-president and chief technology officer of RTI International Metals Inc. (from 2014 to 2015) and prior to that, senior vice-president and chief technology officer for Westinghouse Electric Company (from 2008 to 2014), which included responsibility for sustainability and environment, health and safety. She has held various senior positions at the Tennessee Valley Authority and Alcoa Corporation. Kate received a doctorate and a master’s degree in engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University. She also holds a master’s degree in industrial engineering management from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Grove City College. Kate chaired the ISO New England Inc. board from 2008 to 2014. ISO New England Inc. is an independent nonprofit regional transmission organization serving a number of Eastern US states. Kate is a member of Carnegie Mellon University School of Engineering and the Dean’s Advisory Council and sits on the advisory board of the Carnegie Mellon Electricity Industry Centre.

Donald Kayne Mr. Donald B. (Don) Kayne serves as Independent Director of Cameco Corporation. Mr. Don Kayne has been the president and CEO of Canfor Corporation since May 2011. He has also been the CEO of Canfor Pulp Products Incorporated since September 2012. Don has spent his entire career at Canfor, starting out as a regional sales representative in 1979. Prior to being appointed CEO, Don spent 10 years as Canfor’s vice president of sales and marketing, and is one of the lead architects of the market for British Columbia lumber in China. Don’s work growing markets for Canfor products around the world has provided him with deep connections to markets and customers in every region Canfor serves. Don is a director of the Bi-National Softwood Lumber Council, Forest Products Association of Canada, Council of Forest Industries, Alberta Forest Products Association and the BC Lumber Trade Council. Don is vice chair of the Bi-National Softwood Lumber Council and serves as chair of its programs committee. He is an audit committee member and the former board chair of the Forest Products Association of Canada. He is also chair of the charitable organization Educating Girls of Rural China Foundation, which works to transform the lives of women and communities in rural areas of western China by providing access to education.