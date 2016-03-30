Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)

Name Description

V. Kalyana Rama Shri. V. Kalyana Rama is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He is B. Tech (Mech.) with ICWA. He is an Ex-Railway officer of 1987 batch. Prior to joining Board, he was holding the post of Executive Director, South Central Region of CONCOR. He had worked in BHEL, BHPV before joining Indian Railways. He had held various challenging assignments in his career with Indian Railways. He has been professionally trained in Railways and multi modal transport logistics. He was instrumental in development of container depots in South Central and Southern regions of CONCOR. He has been involved in all the developmental planning and operational activities of EXIM and Domestic cargo at the various dry port terminals of CONCOR. He was also Chief Executive Officer, M/s Infinite Logistics Solutions Private Limited now M/s TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Private Limited, a Joint Venture of CONCOR. He has wide experience in the field of Engineering, System design, Railways & multi modal logistics operations and Project planning and commissioning.

Sanjay Bajpai Shri. Sanjay Bajpai is Part-Time Government Official Director of the Company. Shri. Sanjay Bajpai, Executive Director/Traffic (Co-ordination), Railway Board, an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service 1991 batch, joined Indian Railways in 1992. He is a Post-¬Graduate in Economics from Allahabad University. He has had vast and varied experience in Railway Operations, Commercial working, General Administration. He was also Deputy GM/G and Secretary/GM/Northern Railway as well as Chief Passenger Transport Manager on Northern Railway. He joined as Executive Director Traffic Co-ordination on 1st June, 2016. He has held the key charges of passenger operations, freight operations and general administration on Zonal Railways.

Pradip Agrawal Shri. Pradip Kumar Agrawal serves as Director - Domestic Division, Director of the Company, since 1st July, 2016. He belongs to Indian Railway Traffic Service. He has worked for Indian Railways for more than 17 years on various important assignments, both at Divisional and Zonal Headquarter level covering operations, commercial, marketing and safety of Indian Railways. He joined Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) in the year 2006 as GGM (Ops)/Western Region, thereafter, worked as Chief General Manager, Western Region for four years. During his tenure, he has successfully managed Container Train Operations for the Region which includes JN Port and various CFSs and ICDs in the Region. He has also worked as Chief Executive Officer for APM Terminals, Mumbai (GTIPL) for five years before joining as Director (Domestic Division), CONCOR. During his tenure as CEO/GTIPL, he has taken various landmark initiatives towards improving productivity, efficiency and safety of the terminals. He has simplified various operating procedures in the terminal and pioneer in introducing paperless gate-transactions, which was a step towards ease of doing business. The Terminal has also consecutively achieved performance of 2 million TEUs p.a. and recognized as best Container Terminal by the maritime fraternity during last five years.

Anjaneya Mocherla Shri. Anjaneya Prasad Mocherla serves as Part-Time Non-Official (Independent) Director of the Company. He did M. Sc. Statistics from Andhra University and also did MBA Banking and Finance from IGNOU. Acquired professional qualifications like CAIIB and CRB from Indian Institute of Banking and Finance and became Fellow member of the same Institute. He joined Andhra Bank in 1978 as Probationary Officer and worked in various capacities in various places and further, as General Manager in charge of Mumbai Zone covering Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh. In 2011 Ministry of Finance, Govt of India appointed him as Executive Director of Syndicate Bank and he then retired from its service on 30th Nov 2014. He has wide experience as board member and has been actively involved in board deliberations. He has headed various sub-committees of the board. He presided over the Board meetings in the regular vacancy of CMD and had driven the Bank to new milestones of business. At board level, he ensured good corporate governance, compliance to regulatory guidelines and good risk management practices. At operations level he had overseen all functions of the bank like Planning, Branch Expansion, HR, Recovery Management, Balance sheet, Audit and Accounts, Inspection and Credit, etc. He was an active member of many functional committees of the bank, including ALCO, Risk Management Committee, Investment committee, etc. He is interested in banking related subjects and contributed articles to banking journals and BANCON. Post retirement he was appointed as a member of Interview Committee for selection for top management cadre of a PSB.

Vanita Seth Smt. Vanita Seth serves as Part-Time Non Official (Independent) Director of the Company. Ms. Vanita Seth, a familiar name in the Women Rights oriented work front, hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. An active member of Bharatiya Janata Party, she is the Former Women President of BJP Women Wing, Rajasthan. Her leadership qualities were utilized in the state for the activities like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' movement. She is a member of a number of organizations like Social Welfare Board of India, Telephone Advisory Board and Devasthan Vibhag, Govt. of Rajasthan. Some of her key roles include providing telephone and internet connection in the remote areas of Rajasthan and also the renovation of many temples in Rajasthan. The holder of a Masters Degree in Political Science as well as in Rajasthani, she had presented her thesis for Masters in Rajasthani. An avid reader, she has herself conducted more than six mock parliaments in various girls colleges across the state. The potential of hers and the mettle have been proven in her fight against social injustice for women and fight for women rights. She is into full-fledged social services from last 15 years and has created a niche when it comes to Women empowerment in rural areas. She has also cleared the Prelims of RAS and is waiting for the signature role to mark her presence in the fields of social and political welfare of women.

Sanjeev Shah Shri. Sanjeev S. Shah is Part-Time Non Official (Independent) Director of the Company. Shri. Sanjeev S. Shah is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi. He has done B. Sc. (Bachelor of Science); CFE (Certified Fraud Examiner) from ACFE, Texas, USA; Completed training course of Information Systems Audit by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also completed training course on Computer Security-Ethical Hacking by Ankit Fadia. He is Proprietor of Shah Sanjeev & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Baroda. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant with specialization in Mergers & Acquisitions, Financial Due Diligence, Business Acquisition strategies, Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Institutional & Private Equity, Alternate Investments, Drafting and Vetting of Legal documents. Has handled four Public Issues (IPO) of equity Shares with good number of over subscription in the capacity of a Merchant Banker (Category IV). Has presented paper on “Virtual Learning” at II World Summit on Information Society held at Bilbao, Spain in Nov’ 05 by UNITED NATIONS and was Invited to present a Paper on “Corporate Govranance” at LONDON by World Council for Corporate Governance in Sept 08. In past Shri Sanjeev S. Shah has served as Independent Director at Vadodara Stock Exchange Ltd.; Chairman of Baroda Branch of ICAI; Member of Expert Committee on Infrastructure and Taxation at Central Gujarat Chambers of Commerce; Member of National White Collar Crime Research Consortium, sponsored by FBI, USA; Member, Committee on Corporate Governance at The ICAI, Delhi; Member, Committee on Corporate Laws, Professional Development & Public Relations; Member of Regional Advisory Committee of Central Excise & Customs, Baroda Commissionerate, Govt. of India; served as a Member of Expert Committee on Infrastructure and Taxation at Central Gujarat Chambers of Commerce.

Lov Verma Shri. Lov Verma serves as Part-Time Non-Official (Independent) Director of the Company. He is an officer of the Indian Administrative Service of the 1978 batch, U.P. Cadre with over 37 years experience, including 3 years as Secretary to Government of India. He did M.A. in Political Science from University of Lucknow and M.A. in Rural Development from University of Reading, UK. He played a seminal role in the successful campaign for eradication of Polio, introduction of free third line treatment for HIV/AIDS patients and the mainstreaming of accessibility issues for persons with disabilities in India. While handling delivery of health services, he was engaged with issues of financing, personnel, creation of infrastructure and extensive co-ordination with multilateral agencies in the field of public health. While in service, he also led the following delegations: 2013: Chaired the UNAIDS Program Coordination Board in Geneva, Switzerland 2014: Led Indian delegation to Sydney and Manila with regard to eradication of Malaria under the Asia Pacific Leaders of the Malaria Alliance 2014: Leader of the Indian delegation to the first Global Health Security Agenda Commitment Development Meeting in Helsinki, Finland He superannuated on January 31, 2016 as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.