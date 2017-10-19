Centrum Capital Ltd (CENC.BO)

Name Description

Mahakhurshid Byramjee Mrs. Mahakhurshid K. Byramjee is Non-Executive Director of Centrum Capital Ltd. She is a prominent businesswoman heading Casby Logistics, a 150 year old shipping and stevedoring business. Realty development especially developing housing projects is her passion. She is an entrepreneur in her own right. She has been in the construction business for a decade.

Rishad Byramjee Mr. Rishad Byramjee is Non-Executive Director of Centrum Capital Ltd. He is shipping and stevedoring businessman. He is involved hands-on in the daily activities of Casby Logistics Pvt. Ltd. for the past 13 years. Mr. Byramjee has been with Casby Logistics Pvt. Ltd. for the past 13 years and has been with the Company's operations. He spear-heads all new logistics ventures for the organization alongwith looking after the day-to-day operations of all existing businesses. He is Director of Centrum Financial Services Limited, Essel Centrum Holdings Limited. He holds B.Com., Masters Degree in Logistic & Supply Chain Management.

Manmohan Shetty Mr. Manmohan Shetty is Non-Executive Director of Centrum Capital Ltd., since November 01, 2012. He is a Founder of Adlab Films Ltd., one of the entertainment corporation of India. He is a Director of ADLABS Entertainment Ltd, Thrill Park Limited, Walkwater Media Limited among others. He is one of the people in Indian Entertainment economy today and is seen as one of the key visionaries in the industry. He is a Council member of Film & Television Producers Guild of India. He has established India's first and world's IMAX dome theatre.

Rashid Kidwai Mr. Rashid K. Kidwai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Centrum Capital Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Arts Honours in English Literature. He has 30 years of marketing and general management experience with Indian corporates including ITC, Duncan's, Clarion Advertising, Consulting and running an agri business for JCT and a Honey business. He is a Director of Path Breakers Private Limited, Chief Executive Officer of Grassroots Trading Network for Women (Section 25 Company) and Non Executive Chairman of P M Dimension. He is a member of FICCI Financial Inclusion committee and past member of Task Force on Promotion of Rural Enterprises and Cll Mission of Sustainable Growth. He is developing a partnership with Planning Commission of India to implement a model to energies the rural economy through research, crosssector partnership, various market linking activites and capacity building exercise. He was on Havard Business School Dean's Board in the year 2004-2007. He had published numerous articles in the Op-Ed page of the Indian Express, Economic Times, Business Standard and Hindustan Times on agriculture, handicraft, entrepreneurship and rural marketing needs.