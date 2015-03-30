Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (CERA.NS)

Name Description

Vikram Somany Shri. Vikram Somany is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is an Industrialist. His other Directorships includes Asopalav Plantations Pvt. Ltd. He has set up Ceramic Division of Madhusudan Industries Limited (now known as Cera Sanitaryware Limited after de-merger).

Narendra Patel Shri. Narendra N. Patel is the President, Company Secretary of the company.

Subhash Kothari Shri. Subhash Chandra Kothari is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Deepshikha Khaitan Smt. Deepshikha Khaitan is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was Non-Executive Promoter Director of the Company.

Atul Sanghvi Shri. Atul Sanghvi is the Executive Director of the company.

Kedar Maiti Dr. Kedar Nath Maiti, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is a Chartered Scientist (UK) is a well known ceramic scientist having rich experience in ceramic industry due to his long tenure in Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI).

Lalit Bohania Shri. Lalit Kumar Bohania is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Sajan Pasari Shri. Sajan Kumar Pasari is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is a Businessman. His other Directorships includes Regent Estates Ltd., Pegasus Infra Estates Ltd., Assam Roofing Ltd., India Automobiles (1960) Ltd., The Chemong Tea Co. Ltd., West Wing Estates Ltd., Arcus Estates Pvt. Ltd., I A Builders Pvt. Ltd., I A Property Developers Pvt. Ltd.