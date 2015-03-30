Edition:
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (CERA.NS)

CERA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,135.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.25 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs3,160.25
Open
Rs3,189.75
Day's High
Rs3,189.75
Day's Low
Rs3,132.60
Volume
730
Avg. Vol
6,492
52-wk High
Rs3,429.45
52-wk Low
Rs1,852.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Vikram Somany

65 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Narendra Patel

2011 President, Company Secretary

Subhash Kothari

70 2012 Chief Executive Officer

Deepshikha Khaitan

2016 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Atul Sanghvi

53 2014 Executive Director

Kedar Maiti

68 2013 Non-Executive Director

J. Taparia

2016 Additional Independent Director

Lalit Bohania

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sajan Pasari

2004 Non-Executive Independent Director

Govindbhai Patel

82 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Vikram Somany

Shri. Vikram Somany is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is an Industrialist. His other Directorships includes Asopalav Plantations Pvt. Ltd. He has set up Ceramic Division of Madhusudan Industries Limited (now known as Cera Sanitaryware Limited after de-merger).

Narendra Patel

Shri. Narendra N. Patel is the President, Company Secretary of the company.

Subhash Kothari

Shri. Subhash Chandra Kothari is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Deepshikha Khaitan

Smt. Deepshikha Khaitan is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was Non-Executive Promoter Director of the Company.

Atul Sanghvi

Shri. Atul Sanghvi is the Executive Director of the company.

Kedar Maiti

Dr. Kedar Nath Maiti, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is a Chartered Scientist (UK) is a well known ceramic scientist having rich experience in ceramic industry due to his long tenure in Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI).

J. Taparia

Lalit Bohania

Shri. Lalit Kumar Bohania is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Sajan Pasari

Shri. Sajan Kumar Pasari is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is a Businessman. His other Directorships includes Regent Estates Ltd., Pegasus Infra Estates Ltd., Assam Roofing Ltd., India Automobiles (1960) Ltd., The Chemong Tea Co. Ltd., West Wing Estates Ltd., Arcus Estates Pvt. Ltd., I A Builders Pvt. Ltd., I A Property Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Govindbhai Patel

Shri. Govindbhai P. Patel is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Vikram Somany

21,473,800

Narendra Patel

2,991,900

Subhash Kothari

21,576,000

Deepshikha Khaitan

--

Atul Sanghvi

9,300,490

Kedar Maiti

--

J. Taparia

--

Lalit Bohania

--

Sajan Pasari

--

Govindbhai Patel

--
As Of  30 Mar 2015

