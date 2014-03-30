CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)
CESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,029.30INR
19 Oct 2017
1,029.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.40 (-0.43%)
Rs-4.40 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs1,033.70
Rs1,033.70
Open
Rs1,033.95
Rs1,033.95
Day's High
Rs1,041.25
Rs1,041.25
Day's Low
Rs1,020.90
Rs1,020.90
Volume
119,597
119,597
Avg. Vol
579,299
579,299
52-wk High
Rs1,080.00
Rs1,080.00
52-wk Low
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Goenka
|54
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Subhasis Mitra
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Aniruddha Basu
|54
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pratip Chowdhury
|2014
|Independent Director
|
K. Jairaj
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Rekha Sethi
|51
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Chandra Dhanuka
|61
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Brij Khaitan
|87
|1994
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Pradip Khaitan
|74
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjiv Goenka
|Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of CESC LTD. Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is vice Chairman of RPG Enterprises Limited, Chairman of Phillips Corban Black Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Spencer International Hotals Limited, Spencer and company Ltd, Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, He is also on the Board of STEL Holdings Limited, Noida Power company Limited, Eveready Industries India Limited and Graphite India Ltd.
|
Subhasis Mitra
|Mr. Subhasis Mitra is Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary of CESC LTD.
|
Aniruddha Basu
|Mr. Aniruddha Basu is Managing Director, Executive Director of CESC Ltd. He is an Electrical Engineer and has been in the employment of the Company for 29 years. He has undertaken a series of important assignments in the Distribution division of the Company like loss control, customer centricity, network development etc. and has experience in critical areas of functioning of the Company. Before joining the Board of Directors of the Company, Mr. Basu was its Executive Director in charge of mains and commercial functions.
|
Pratip Chowdhury
|Mr. Pratip Chowdhury is the Independent Director of CESC LTD.
|
K. Jairaj
|Mr. K. Jairaj is the Independent Director of CESC LTD.
|
Rekha Sethi
|Ms. Rekha Sethi is Independent Director of CESC Ltd., May 30, 2014. She is currently Director General of All India Management Association (AIMA), one of the leading bodies for management in India.
|
Chandra Dhanuka
|Shri. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka is Independent Non-Executive Director of CESC Ltd. He is a graduate of Commerce and has over 33 years of experience in the industry. He is ex-chairman of FICCI (Estern Regional Council) and is also a member of the national committee of FICCI.
|
Brij Khaitan
|Mr. Brij Mohan Khaitan is Independent Non-Executive Director of CESC Ltd. He is an industrialist having interest in tea, batteries and engineering industries and has been on CESC’s Board of Directors since 1994. Mr. Khaitan has made great contributions to the tea industry with which he has been associated for over five decades. Mr. Khaitan is the Chairman of Williamson Magor & Company Limited, Eveready Industries India Limited and Mcleod Russel India Limited and is a Director of Babcock Borsig Limited and Jayshree Tea & Industries Limited (also Chairman of Remuneration Committee). He is on the Board of Directors of CESC since 1994 and is a member of its Audit and Chairman of Remuneration Committee.
|
Pradip Khaitan
|Shri. Pradip Kumar Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of CESC Ltd. He is a solicitor and advocate and has experience in the fields of commercial and corporate law, tax law, arbitration, foreign collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and de-mergers. He is a senior partner of Khaitan & Co., an eminent firm of corporate and other laws. He is a member of the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of West Bengal, the Incorporated Law Society of India and the Indian Council of Arbitration and is connected with various educational institutions and social organizations. He is on the Board of Directors of CESC since 1992 and is a member of the Finance & Forex Committee and Project Committee. Mr. Khaitan is the Chairman of Dalmia Bharat Limited, Electrosteel Castings Limited and OCL India Limited. He is a Director of Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Limited (also member of its Remuneration Committee), Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Limited (also member of Remuneration Committee and Shareholders and Investors’ Grievance Committee), Graphite India Limited (also Chairman of Remuneration Committee and member of Committee for Borrowing), Hindustan Motors Limited (also member of Executive Committee, Investors’ Grievances Committee and Remuneration Committee), India Glycols Limited, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Limited (also member of Audit Committee), Saregama India Limited, TCPL Packaging Limited, Visa Steel Limited (also member of Remuneration Committee, Finance & Banking Committee and Selection Committee), Warren Tea Limited, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited (also Chairman of Share Allotment Committee) and Egyptian Indian Polyester Company SAE.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjiv Goenka
|260,000
|
Subhasis Mitra
|--
|
Aniruddha Basu
|--
|
Pratip Chowdhury
|--
|
K. Jairaj
|--
|
Rekha Sethi
|--
|
Chandra Dhanuka
|--
|
Brij Khaitan
|--
|
Pradip Khaitan
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjiv Goenka
|0
|0
|
Subhasis Mitra
|0
|0
|
Aniruddha Basu
|0
|0
|
Pratip Chowdhury
|0
|0
|
K. Jairaj
|0
|0
|
Rekha Sethi
|0
|0
|
Chandra Dhanuka
|0
|0
|
Brij Khaitan
|0
|0
|
Pradip Khaitan
|0
|0