Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)

Name Description

John Billock Mr. John K. Billock is a Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has served as a Director and as our Chairman of the Board since April 2014. Mr. Billock is a member of the Board of Advisors of Simulmedia, Inc. He served as a Director of TRA Inc. and TiVo Research and Analytics, Inc. from 2007 to 2011 and as a Director of Juniper Content Corporation from January 2007 to December 2008. From October 2001 until July 2005, he was Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Time Warner Cable Enterprises LLC. Before joining Time Warner Cable, Mr. Billock was with Home Box Office from 1978 to 2001 and served as President of its US Network Group from 1997 to 2001 and President of Sales and Marketing from 1995 to 1997. Before joining HBO, Mr. Billock was a product manager with Colgate Palmolive Company. Mr. Billock received a BA degree in English and Religion from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Boston University. Mr. Billock brings to our Board experience from his many years in the media industry as well as extensive executive management experience.

Michael Del Nin Mr. Michael Del Nin is a Co-Chief Executive Officer at Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since September 2013. From October 2009 until September 2013 he was a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Prior to his appointment as co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Del Nin was the Senior Vice President of International and Corporate Strategy at Time Warner Inc. from April 2008 until September 2013, in which capacity he helped drive Time Warner Inc.’s global strategy and business development initiatives, with a particular focus on international operations and investments. From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Del Nin was the Senior Vice President responsible for Mergers and Acquisitions. Prior to joining Time Warner Inc., Mr. Del Nin was Senior Vice President, Business Development, at New Line Cinema. In that role Mr. Del Nin analyzed the economics of the studio’s film and television projects while helping to develop and implement New Line Cinema’s long-term business plan. Prior to joining New Line Cinema, Mr. Del Nin was an investment banker focused on the media industry at Salomon Smith Barney in New York. Mr. Del Nin holds an undergraduate business degree from Bocconi University and a law degree from the University of New South Wales.

Christoph Mainusch Mr. Christoph Benedict Mainusch is a Co-Chief Executive Officer of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since September 2013. Prior to joining the Company, he was an advisor to the President of Turner Broadcasting International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Time Warner Inc., where he consulted on various projects from April 2013 until September 2013. From March 2004 to December 2012, Mr. Mainusch was a member of the Operational Management Committee of the RTL Group, a European entertainment network. From September 2009 to February 2012, Mr. Mainusch served as Chief Executive Officer of the Alpha Media Group in Greece, a terrestrial broadcast company partly owned by the RTL Group. Mr. Mainusch served as Chief Executive Officer of RTL Televizija in Croatia from 2004 to 2009. From 1996 until 2004, Mr. Mainusch served as Chief Executive Officer of ACS Media GmbH. Mr. Mainusch started his career as a freelancer for the public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk in 1987, followed by several positions at commercial broadcasters SAT.1, Tele 5, and RTL 2.

David Sturgeon Mr. David Sturgeon is a Chief Financial Officer of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since June 5, 2014. when he was also named an Executive Vice President of the Company. Prior to that, he served as Acting Chief Financial Officer from October 2013 and as Deputy Chief Financial Officer from July 2009. He oversees all of the Company's finance, accounting, business systems, internal audit, treasury and tax activities. Mr. Sturgeon joined the Company as Group Financial Controller in 2005, prior to which he was with Equant N.V., from 2002. From 1990 to 2002, Mr. Sturgeon was a member of Arthur Andersen’s Technology, Media and Communications practice, advising clients primarily in the areas of financial reporting and control, corporate finance and capital markets transactions. Mr. Sturgeon graduated from Oxford University with an M.A. in Philosophy, Politics and Economics and is a Chartered Accountant.

Daniel Penn Mr. Daniel Penn is Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. He joined the Company in 2002 and has served as General Counsel and Company Secretary since 2004. Mr. Penn was named an Executive Vice President of the Company in February 2010. Prior to joining the Company, he served as General Counsel and Head of Developments/Business Affairs in an internet publishing business and in a multinational telecommunications company. He began his career in private practice with the law firm Mayer Brown, where he worked in their offices in New York, London and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Mr. Penn graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and a Certificate of Achievement in Russian Studies. He received a J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Columbia Law Review.

Paul Cappuccio Mr. Paul T. Cappuccio is a Director of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since October 2009. Mr. Cappuccio has been Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Time Warner Inc. since January 2001, in which capacity he oversees the worldwide management of Time Warner Inc.'s legal functions, collaborating with all of its operating businesses. From August 1999 until January 2001, Mr. Cappuccio was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at America Online. Before joining AOL, Mr. Cappuccio was a partner at the Washington, D.C. office of Kirkland & Ellis, one of the world's premier litigation and transactional law firms, where he specialized in telecommunications law, appellate litigation and negotiation with government agencies. From 1991 until 1993, Mr. Cappuccio was Associate Deputy Attorney General at the United States Department of Justice, where he advised Attorney General William P. Barr on matters relating to judicial selection, civil litigation, antitrust and civil rights. Prior to his service at the Justice Department, Mr. Cappuccio served as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of the United States and as a law clerk to Judge Alex Kozinski of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Pasadena, California. He is a 1986 graduate of Harvard Law School and a 1983 graduate of Georgetown University. Mr. Cappuccio, as general counsel of a global media company, brings significant large public company experience to our Board, including transactional and corporate governance expertise. Since December 2016, Mr. Cappuccio has served as an independent director of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Iris Knobloch Ms. Iris Knobloch is a Director at Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since April 15, 2014. She has served as President of Warner Bros. France S.A. since 2006, in which capacity she oversees all of Warner Bros.’ business in France, including theatrical production and distribution, television distribution, home video, games, consumer products, online and emerging distribution technologies as well as Warner Bros.’ Home Entertainment business in the Benelux. She is also an independent director of Accor S.A., where she serves on the Audit Committee. From 2001 to 2006, she served as Senior Vice President of International Relations of Time Warner Inc. From 1996 to 2001, Ms. Knobloch was Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for Warner Home Video’s European management team in London, Los Angeles and Paris. Prior to that, Ms. Knobloch practiced law with Norr, Stiefenhofer & Lutz and O’Melveny & Myers, where she provided strategic counsel on international transactions to major U.S. and European media and entertainment clients. Ms. Knobloch received a J.D. degree from Ludwig-Maxmilians-Universitaet in Munich, Germany in 1987 and L.L.M. degree from New York University in 1992. Ms. Knobloch brings to our Board deep understanding of the media industry, particularly in Europe, as well as significant executive management experience.

Douglas Shapiro Mr. Douglas S. Shapiro is a Director of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since April 15, 2014. Mr. Shapiro has been Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Turner, Inc., a division of Time Warner Inc., since July 2015. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of International and Corporate Strategy at Time Warner Inc. from September 2013 to June 2015. From 2008 to September 2013, he ran the Time Warner Investor Relations group. Prior to joining Time Warner Inc., from 1999 to 2007, Mr. Shapiro was the senior analyst covering the cable and satellite TV and media conglomerate sectors at Banc of America Securities and was the head of the Media and Telecommunications research team. Before that, he was the senior analyst covering the cable and satellite communications sectors at Deutsche Banc Securities. Early in his career, he also served as an economic consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick and as an economist at the U.S. Department of Labor. Mr. Shapiro received a B.A. degree in economics from the University of Michigan and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Shapiro brings to the Board his broad experience in television distribution, public equity capital markets, including investor relations in a publicly traded global media company, and corporate strategy.

Gerhard Zeiler Mr. Gerhard Zeiler is a Director of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since April 15, 2014. Since 2012 Mr. Zeiler has served as President of Turner International, Inc., a Time Warner Inc. affiliate. He served as non-executive chairman of GAGFAH S.A., one of the largest residential property companies listed in Germany, from March 2014 until its acquisition in March 2015 by Vonovia (formerly known as Deutsche Annington), the largest listed residential property company in Germany. From April 2015 until May 2016 he served as a Non-Executive Board member of Vonovia. Prior to joining Turner International, Inc., he was Chief Executive Officer of RTL Group from 2003 to 2012 and a member of the Executive Board of international media group Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA from 2005 to 2012. Mr. Zeiler was Chief Executive Officer of RTL Television from 1998 to 2005 and Chief Executive Officer of ORF, the Austrian broadcasting corporation, from 1994 until 1998. Before that, he was Chief Executive Officer of RTL II from 1992 to 1994, Chief Executive Officer of Tele 5 from 1991 to 1992, and Secretary General of ORF from 1986 to 1990. He started his career as a journalist and later spokesman for two Austrian Chancellors. Mr. Zeiler brings to our Board his extensive experience in television broadcasting in Europe as the principal executive officer of two major media companies.

Hans-Holger Albrecht Mr. Hans-Holger Albrecht is an Independent Director of the Company. Since 2015, Mr. Albrecht has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Deezer, an international music streaming service. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Albercht was President and Chief Executive Officer of Millicom International, a telecommunication and media company focused on emerging markets across Latin America and Africa. Prior to that, from 2000 to 2012, Mr. Albrecht was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Modern Times Group, a European digital entertainment company. He served as a director of the Russian commercial broadcaster CTC Media from 2002 and as co-Chairman until 2013. Mr. Albrecht received a Master of Law from the University of Freiberg, Germany in 1988 and completed his doctoral thesis at the University of Bochum, Germany, in 1989. Mr. Albrecht brings to the Board extensive operational experience in digital broadcasting and technology as well as broadcast media generally and knowledge of Central and Eastern Europe developed over many years working in the region.

Alfred Langer Mr. Alfred W. Langer is an Independent Director of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since 2000. Mr. Langer currently serves as a consultant to a number of privately held companies, primarily in Germany, in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, structured financing and organizational matters. From July 2001 until June 2002, Mr. Langer served as Chief Financial Officer of Solvadis AG, a German based chemical distribution and trading company. From October 1999 until May 2001, Mr. Langer served as Treasurer of Celanese AG, a German listed chemical company. From June 1997 until October 1999, Mr. Langer served as Chief Financial Officer of Celanese Corp., a U.S. chemical company. From October 1994 until July 1997, Mr. Langer served as Chief Executive Officer of Hoechst Trevira GmbH, a producer of synthetic fibers. From 1988 until September 1994, Mr. Langer served as a member of the Board of Management of Hoechst Holland N.V., a regional production and distribution company. Mr. Langer received an M.B.A. degree from the University GH Siegen. Mr. Langer brings to our Board and Board committees substantial financial and financial reporting expertise.

Bruce Maggin Mr. Bruce Maggin is an Independent Director of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since 2002. Mr. Maggin has served, since its inception, as Managing Partner and Principal of the H.A.M Media Group, LLC, an international investment and advisory firm he founded in 1997 that specializes in the entertainment and communications industries. Until 2009, he also served as Executive Vice President and Secretary of Media and Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and was a Director of the company from 2005 until 2007. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Maggin served as Chief Executive Officer of TDN Media, Inc., a joint venture between Thomson Multimedia, NBC Television and Gemstar-TV Guide International that sold advertising on proprietary interactive television platforms. Prior to that, Mr. Maggin had a long career with Capital Cities/ABC serving in a variety of financial and operational roles culminating as Head of the Multimedia Group, one of the company’s five operating divisions. He also represented Capital Cities/ABC on the Board of Directors of several companies, including ESPN, Lifetime Cable Television and In-Store Advertising, among others. From 1987 until 2015, Mr. Maggin served as a Director of PVH Corp. and for 18 years was Chairman of its Audit Committee. Mr. Maggin is a member of the Board of Trustees of Lafayette College, from which he received a B.A. degree. He also earned J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from Cornell University. Mr. Maggin’s qualifications to serve on our Board and Board committees include his long career as a corporate financial executive, chief operating officer and private investor in the media industry, as well as his service as a director and chairman of the audit and compensation committees of several companies.

Parm Sandhu Mr. Parm Sandhu is Independent Director of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since September 2009. Mr. Sandhu is a non-executive director of Eir, Ireland’s incumbent telecoms service provider, a non-executive director of Hibu and Chairman of Crystal Almond Holdings Limited, the holding company for Wind Hellas, an integrated telecoms operator in Greece. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Unitymedia, Europe’s third largest cable operator, from 2003 to 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Sandhu was a Finance Director with Liberty Media International, where he pursued numerous strategic acquisitions, and held a number of senior finance and strategy positions during his six years with Telewest Communications plc. Before entering the technology, media and telecommunications sector, Mr. Sandhu worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant. He is a graduate of Cambridge University and holds an MA Honours degree in Mathematics. Mr. Sandhu brings to the Board and Audit Committee significant executive management experience in the European media and telecoms sector and considerable expertise in the cable industry, as well as extensive knowledge of financial and accounting matters.

Kelli Turner Ms. Kelli Turner is an Independent Director of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., since May 2011. She is EVP, Operations, Corporate Development and CFO at SESAC, INC., a music rights licensing company. She is also general partner of RSL Venture Partners, a venture capital fund whose principal investor is Ronald Lauder. She was previously President and Chief Financial Officer of RSL Management Corporation from February 2011 to April 2012. Ms. Turner previously was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. (“MSLO”), a diversified media and merchandising company, from 2009 to 2011, where she was responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial operations, while working closely with the executive team in shaping MSLO’s business strategy and capital allocation process. She also had oversight responsibility for financial planning, treasury, financial compliance and reporting, and investor relations, as well as key administrative functions. A lawyer and a registered CPA with significant experience in the media industry, Ms. Turner joined MSLO in 2009 from Time Warner Inc., where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Operations in the Office of the Chairman and CEO. Prior to that, she served as SVP, Business Development for New Line Cinema from 2006 to 2007 after having served as Time Warner Inc.’s Vice President, Investor Relations from 2004 to 2006. Ms. Turner worked in investment banking for many years with positions at Allen & Company and Salomon Smith Barney prior to joining Time Warner Inc. Early in her career, she also gained tax and audit experience as a CPA at Ernst & Young, LLP. Ms. Turner received her undergraduate business degree and her law degree from the University of Michigan. Ms. Turner brings to our Board a strong financial and business background in the media industry.