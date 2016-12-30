Centamin PLC (CEY.L)
CEY.L on London Stock Exchange
144.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
144.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.20 (-0.14%)
-0.20 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
144.20
144.20
Open
143.70
143.70
Day's High
145.10
145.10
Day's Low
143.10
143.10
Volume
5,169,638
5,169,638
Avg. Vol
7,961,729
7,961,729
52-wk High
193.90
193.90
52-wk Low
114.60
114.60
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Josef El-Raghy
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Pardey
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gordon Haslam
|2011
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Ross Jerrard
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lynne Gregory
|2013
|General Counsel
|
Youssef El-Raghy
|2006
|General Manager - Egyptian Operations
|
Terry Smith
|2012
|General Manager - Sukari
|
Norman Bailie
|2017
|Group Exploration Manager
|
Chris Boreham
|2010
|Underground Mine Manager - Sukari
|
Andrew Davidson
|2017
|Head of Investor Relations
|
Doaa Elailah
|2013
|Group Sustainability and Business Development Manager
|
Heidi Brown
|2014
|Subsidiary Director and Company Secretary
|
Darren Le masurier
|2013
|Company Secretary
|
Trevor Schultz
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mark Arnesen
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mark Bankes
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Jonathan Stephens
|2017
|Chief Development Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Josef El-Raghy
|Mr. Josef El-Raghy is Executive Chairman of the Board of Centamin PLC. He is no longer serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 1st February 2015. He has been responsible for overseeing the transition of the Company from small explorer, through construction and into production. Josef holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia and subsequently became a director of both CIBC Wood Gundy and Paterson Ord Minnett.
|
Andrew Pardey
|Mr. Andrew Pardey is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Centamin PLC. He was appointed CEO and director of the board of Centamin plc on 1 February 2015. Andrew served as general manager of operations at the Sukari Gold Mine before his previous appointment as chief operating officer in May 2012. Andrew was a major driving force in bringing Sukari into production, having joined during the mine’s construction phase and was instrumental in the successful transition of the operation through construction and into production. Andrew holds a BSc in Geology and has over 25 years’ experience in the mining and exploration industry, having previously held senior positions in Africa, Australia and other parts of the world with Guinor Gold Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti and Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines.
|
Gordon Haslam
|Mr. Gordon Edward Haslam is Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Centamin PLC. In addition to his role as senior independent director, Edward Haslam has carried out additional corporate governance functions over the past few years for Centamin, while the roles of CEO and chairman were combined. Edward has been a non-executive director (and chairman from June 2007 to April 2012) of the LSE listed Talvivaara plc (since 1 June 2007) and from 1 May 2004 to April 2016 has been a non-executive director of Aquarius Platinum Ltd. In 1981, Edward joined Lonmin, he was appointed a director in 1999 and Chief Executive Officer in November 2000 before retiring in April 2004. Edward is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK).
|
Ross Jerrard
|Mr. Ross Jerrard is Chief Financial Officer of Centamin Plc. He joining Centamin as CFO in April 2016, Ross Jerrard was a partner with Deloitte. Ross has led many teams providing audit and related financial advisory services to public companies, and national and international groups. Prior to moving to Australia, Ross worked in Southern Africa and the Middle East providing services for a range of resource companies. Specifically relevant to Centamin is that he spent three and a half years in Egypt, based in Cairo, acting for multinational companies operating in the region. Ross is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
|
Lynne Gregory
|Ms. Lynne Gregory is General Counsel of Centamin Plc. She joining Centamin, Lynne Gregory was a legal director at Charles Russell LLP, prior to which she was a solicitor at top law firms in London, Allen & Overy and Baker & McKenzie. Lynne has worked for over 20 years as a lawyer specialising in complex international commercial litigation and arbitration for corporate clients in a variety of sectors. Lynne holds a degree in Law from University College London as well as professional qualifications from the College of Law.
|
Youssef El-Raghy
|Mr. Youssef El-Raghy is General Manager - Egyptian Operations of Centamin PLC. An officer graduate of the Egyptian Police Academy, Youssef El-Raghy held senior management roles within the Egyptian police force for a period in excess of ten years, having attained the rank of captain prior to joining the group. He has extensive contacts within the government and industry and maintains excellent working relationships with all of the Company’s stakeholders within Egypt.
|
Terry Smith
|Mr. Terry Smith is General Manager - Sukari of Centamin Plc. He is a qualified mining engineer and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Terry has 35 years’ experience in the mining industry and over 20 years’ experience in general management and site management roles. Terry has worked in both open pit and underground operations for both owners and contracting firms. His experience covers the gold, copper, lead, zinc, diamonds and coal industries in Australasia, Africa and South America.
|
Norman Bailie
|Mr. Norman Bailie is Group Exploration Manager of the company. He joined Centamin in January 2017 and brings to the role over 25 years’ industry experience in providing exploration and resource consultancy to all levels of exploration and mining companies in West, East and Central Africa and South America. Norman is an accredited Chartered Professional Geologist and Manager through the Geol Soc UK and AusIMM, and a fellow of IOM3 UK and SEG USA as well as a competent person under JORC/ 43-101 criteria.
|
Chris Boreham
|Mr. Chris Boreham is Underground Mine Manager - Sukari of Centamin Plc. He holds a BEng (Mining) degree from the University of Sydney and a Graduate Diploma of Business, First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate in WA, Queensland and New South Wales. He is a member of AusIMM and has 30 years’ experience in the mining industry, having worked predominantly in gold and copper mines. Chris’ significant experience in the design and operation of hard rock mining, extends to managing personnel, risk mitigation and operational health and safety.
|
Andrew Davidson
|Mr. Andrew Davidson is Head of Investor Relations of Centamin PLC. Prior to joining Centamin in August 2012, Andy Davidson worked for nine years as a mining analyst, including three years as an equity research director at the London-based investment bank Numis Securities. Before this, Andy was a senior exploration geologist within the mining industry, including six years with Ashanti Goldfields where he was closely involved in the discovery and development of the world class Geita project in Tanzania. Andy holds an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from the Royal School of Mines and a BSc in Geology. He is also a member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.
|
Doaa Elailah
|Ms. Doaa Abou Elailah is Group Sustainability and Business Development Manager of Centamin Plc. Doaa Abou Elailah has worked closely with Centamin for ten years initially as an adviser before joining the Company in 2013. Doaa has more than 18 years of experience as a consultant in health and safety, environment and community affairs. Doaa has provided technical support to numerous industries and facilities in Egypt and the Middle East across a broad range of sectors including mining, oil and gas, industrial production, infrastructure and tourism. Doaa holds MSc and BSc honours degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cairo.
|
Heidi Brown
|Ms. Heidi Anne Brown is Subsidiary Director and Company Secretary of Centamin PLC. She is a Fellow Chartered Secretary (FCIS, FGIA) and GAICD. Heidi holds a Graduate Certificate of Applied Finance and Investment and a Diploma of Financial Advising from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia. Heidi was the company secretary of Centamin from 2004 until 2012, and continues to act as company secretary and director of Centamin’s Australian subsidiaries.
|
Darren Le masurier
|Mr. Darren Le masurier is Company Secretary of Centamin Plc. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 17 years’ experience in corporate administration, governance and offshore regulation in Jersey. Prior to joining Centamin, Darren worked at the fiduciary and law firm Ogier in Jersey for over ten years, providing professional company secretarial, accounting, administration and director services for a diverse range of corporate clients and structures.
|
Trevor Schultz
|Mr. Trevor Stanley Schultz is Non-Executive Director of Centamin PLC. He has made an invaluable contribution to the establishment of Sukari as a globally significant gold mining operation, and in particular for his recent role in overseeing the construction of the Stage 4 process plant. He was executive director of operations from 20 May 2008. With more than 40 years’ experience at executive and board level, Trevor has an MA in Economics from Cambridge University, an MSc degree in mining from the Witwatersrand University and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.
|
Mark Arnesen
|Mr. Mark Richard Arnesen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Centamin PLC. He has extensive expertise in the structuring and negotiation of finance for major resource projects. Mark is a chartered accountant with over 20 years’ experience in the resources industry and holds Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accounting degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand. Mark was appointed CEO of ASX listed Nzuri Copper Limited (formerly Regal Resources Limited) in August 2016 and is also the sole director of ARM Advisors Proprietary Limited. He has also served on the board of Gulf Industrials Limited.
|
Mark Bankes
|Mr. Mark Anthony Bankes is Independent Non-Executive Director of Centamin PLC. He is an international corporate finance lawyer. Mark specialises in international securities, mining policy and agreements, mergers and acquisitions and international restructurings for the resource sector. Mark has an MA from Cambridge University and joined Norton Rose in 1984. He worked in both London and Hong Kong and was a partner at Norton Rose LLP from 1994 to 2007 before starting his own business, Bankes Consulting EURL, in October 2007.
|
Jonathan Stephens
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Josef El-Raghy
|1,709,880
|
Andrew Pardey
|1,205,890
|
Gordon Haslam
|165,661
|
Ross Jerrard
|--
|
Lynne Gregory
|--
|
Youssef El-Raghy
|--
|
Terry Smith
|--
|
Norman Bailie
|--
|
Chris Boreham
|--
|
Andrew Davidson
|--
|
Doaa Elailah
|--
|
Heidi Brown
|--
|
Darren Le masurier
|--
|
Trevor Schultz
|100,934
|
Mark Arnesen
|112,649
|
Mark Bankes
|112,649
|
Jonathan Stephens
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Josef El-Raghy
|0
|0
|
Andrew Pardey
|0
|0
|
Gordon Haslam
|0
|0
|
Ross Jerrard
|0
|0
|
Lynne Gregory
|0
|0
|
Youssef El-Raghy
|0
|0
|
Terry Smith
|0
|0
|
Norman Bailie
|0
|0
|
Chris Boreham
|0
|0
|
Andrew Davidson
|0
|0
|
Doaa Elailah
|0
|0
|
Heidi Brown
|0
|0
|
Darren Le masurier
|0
|0
|
Trevor Schultz
|0
|0
|
Mark Arnesen
|0
|0
|
Mark Bankes
|0
|0
|
Jonathan Stephens
|0
|0