CEZ as (CEZP.PR)

Name Description

Vaclav Paces Mr. Vaclav Paces has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CEZ as since June 27, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 29, 2013. He was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of CEZ as on March 20, 2013. He is Chairman of the Strategy Committee at the Company since August 22, 2013. He gained managerial and other professional experience in positions such as Chairman of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Director of the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, and Chairman of the Independent Energy Commission formed by the Government of the Czech Republic. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Trustees at Hanus Goldscheider Foundation for Czech Golf since June 1, 2011. He is professor of biochemistry and a graduate of the Charles University, (Univerzita Karlova v Praze) Faculty of Natural Sciences. Mr. Paces defended his dissertation at the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences. He is Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company.

Daniel Benes Mr. Daniel Benes has served as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of CEZ as from September 15, 2011. He joined the Company’s Management Board as Member on December 15, 2005, and subsequently served as Chief Administrative Officer (from February 1, 2006 to May 20, 2008), as well as First Vice Chairman of the Management Board (appointed on May 21, 2008) of CEZ as and Vice Chairman of the Management Board. He has been also Chief Operating Officer of the Company. In his career, he has served also as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Skoda Praha Invest s.r.o., Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Prodeco as, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Skoda Praha as, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Severoceske doly as and Chairman of the Board of Trusees of Coal Energy as in liquidation. He has also been Member and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Jadrova energeticka spolocnost Slovenska as since December 31, 2009. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Trustees at Technical University of Ostrava since August 14, 2009 and University of South Bohemia in Ceske Budejovice since April 20, 2011. He graduated from Nottingham Trent University and from the Machinery Faculty of the Mining school - Technical University in Ostrava (Technicka univerzita Ostrava). He also completed Brno International Business School Nottingham Trent University (MBA).

Vladimir Hronek Mr. Vladimir Hronek has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at CEZ as since March 20, 2013. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CEZ as since September 30, 2010. He is Chairman of the Company’s Personnel Committee. Since 1994 he has worked at Temelin Nuclear Power Plant as Inspector-electrician. Currently, he is Chairman of Labor Unions at Temelin Nuclear Power Plant. He has served at Association of apartment owners at Komenskeho 693 as Vice Chairman of the Committee since June 11, 2003. He graduated from Secondary Industrial School of Electrical Engineering in Prague.

Ondrej Landa Mr. Ondrej Landa has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CEZ joint stock company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on June 3, 2016. He gained professional experience in such positions as lawyer and Director of Litigation and Difficult Cases at Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka, a. s. and Deputy Minister managing the Legal Section of the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law, Masaryk University, Brno.

Martin Novak Mr. Martin Novak has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Cez as since October 20, 2011. Previously, he served as Member of the Management Board (from May 22, 2008) and Chief Financial Officer (from January 1, 2008) of CEZ as to October 20, 2011. He worked as Tax Advisor in PricewaterhouseCooper in 1993. From 1996 to 2001 he worked in the Czech Refinery, and in the last years as Finance Director. Later he was employed as Finance Director in Conoco in Houston and ConocoPhilips in London from 2005 to 2006. He has worked for the Company as Accountant since 2006. He has been Member of the Chamber of Tax Advisers since 1996. He graduated from Vysoka Skola Ekonomicka v Praze in international trade and business law. He completed also an Executive MBA program at the University of Pittsburgh’s KATZ School of Business, specializing in the power industry.

Michaela Chaloupkova Ms. Michaela Chaloupkova has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Administration Officer of Cez as since January 1, 2012. She was appointed Member of the Management Board of the Company on October 20, 2011. She gained managerial and professional experience at Stratego Invest as (later i-Tech Capital as), where she served as Head of the Controlling Department and Vice Chairman of the Management Board. She has worked in the CEZ Group since 2003. From January 1, 2007 to January 1, 2008 she held the position of Integrated Purchasing Section Manager, and since January 1, 2008 she has worked as Purchasing Department Manager. In 2007 she graduated from the Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at the University of Pittsburgh’s KATZ School of Business, specializing in the power industry. She graduated from Law Faculty of Zapadoceska univerzita v Plzni.

Pavel Cyrani Mr. Pavel Cyrani has been Member of the Management Board at CEZ as since May 1, 2014. Since 2015 he has acted also as Chief Sales Officer at the Company. Prior to this, he served as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at the Company from May 1, 2014 until 2015. He was the Company's Chief Strategy Officer from October 1, 2011 and joined the Company’s Management Board on October 20, 2011. He has worked in the CEZ Group since 2005 and apart from the Asset Management Department he managed also the Controlling Department, Finance Division, for almost four years. Before his engagement in Cez he worked as a management consultant in McKinsey & Company, where he specialized in the energy industry. In his career, he has served as Member of the Management Board at CM European Power International BV since October 19, 2011 (three-year term), Vice Chairman of the Management Board at Loyalty Management CZ as (from 2003 to 2010) and Member of the Supervisory Board at Dalkia Ceska republika as from May 7, 2010 to February 17, 2012. Mr. Pavel Cyrani graduated from Vysoka skola ekonomicka v Praze (University of Economics, Prague), Department of International Trade, and obtained a MBA title in finance at the Kellogg School of Management in the USA.

Tomas Pleskac Mr. Tomas Pleskac has been Member of the Management Board at CEZ, a.s. since May 1, 2014. He has been also Chief Renewables and Distribution Officer at the Company since 2016. Prior to this, he acted as Division International Chief Officer from May 1, 2014 until 2015. He was Chief Distribution and International Affairs Officer from April 1, 2012 and Member of the Management Board of CEZ as since January 26, 2006 as well as Chief Officer of International Division since June 29, 2010, Division Distribution Chief Officer and Member of the Management Board. He was Vice Chairman of the Management Board from February 11, 2008 to May 20, 2008, Second Vice Chairman of the Management Board since May 21, 2008, re-elected from January 27, 2010 to June 29, 2010. He gained managerial and professional experience in positions such as Financial Director at Severomoravska energetika as and Deputy Director for Finance at Dukovany Nuclear Power Station. In his career, he has served at Board of Trustees of CEZ Distribuce as its Chairman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Severomoravska energetika as, Member of the Board of Trustees of Elektrorazpredelenie Stolichno AD in Bulgaria. He has also chaied the Board of Trustees of CEZ Bulgaria EAD. He is Member of the Management Board at CM European Power International BV since July 17, 2008, Vice Chairman of the Management Board since September 5, 2008, Chairman of the Management Board since August 5, 2011. He has also been Member of the Management Board at Akenerji Elektrik Uretim AS since May 13, 2009 and Member of the Supervisory Board at Mitteldeutsche Braunkohlengesellschaft mbH since June 10, 2009. Eng. Pleskac graduated from the Faculty of Business and Economics of Mendel’s University of Agriculture in Brno 1989 (Vysoka Skola Zemedelska v Brne). Later he completed an internationally accredited course at the Prague International School and received an MBA.

Ladislav Stepanek Mr. Ladislav Stepanek has been Member of the Management Board at CEZ as since July 1, 2013. He has acted also as Chief Generation Officer at the Company since 2015. Prior to this, he served as Division Production Chief Officer at the Company from July 1, 2013 until 2015. Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board and Chief Distribution and International Affairs Officer since June 27, 2013 and Acting Chief Production Officer at CEZ as since February 1, 2013. He gained managerial and other professional experience in positions such as director of the Chief Executive Officer’s office, director of the Management Board’s office, and head of the Fuel Cycle department of CEZ as. In his career, he served at Jaderna elektrarna Dukovany (1981 – 1983) a Podnik automatizacni techniky (1983 – 1985). He graduated from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of Ceske vysoke uceni technicke v Praze.

Zdenek Cerny Mr. Zdenek Cerny has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CEZ, a.s. since June 27, 2014. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law, Charles University, Prague and a Commercial Law MBA program, Ustav prava a pravni vedy, o.p.s., Prague. He gained managerial and professional experience in such positions as member of the Supervisory Board of UNIPETROL, a.s., member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CESKA RAFINERSKA, a.s., Chairman of the ECHO Labor Union and member of the Supervisory Board of CEZ Group’s CEZ Energeticke sluzby, s.r.o. He is Vice Chairman of the Personnel Committee at the Company.

Vladimir Kohout Mr. Vladimir Kohout has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CEZ joint stock company since June 3, 2016. He gained managerial and professional experience in such positions as Technology and Investment Director at Teplarny Brno, a.s.; Economic Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energeticke strojirny Brno, a.s.; and Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Statutory Director of Moravska energeticka a.s. In CEZ Group he has worked as a heating plant technology operations manager; electrical operations manager; and director of the Brno branch of CEZ – Jihomoravske elektrarny Brno, k.p., Brno. He is graduate of the Brno University of Technology, Faculty of Electrical Engineering.

Petr Polak Mr. Petr Polak has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CEZ joint stock company since February 25, 2016. He gained managerial and professional experience in such positions as Chief Information Officer at EKO-KOM, a.s. and member of the Supervisory Board at CESKY TELECOM, a.s. and Ceska posta, s.p. He is a graduate of the Nottingham Trent University (B.I.B.S.), United Kingdom-Master of Business Administration.

Robert Stastny Mr. Robert Stastny has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CEZ, a.s. since September 29, 2014. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law, Masaryk University, Brno. He gained managerial and professional experience e.g. as a senior officer at the Road Safety department of the Ministry of Transport of the Czech Republic and in the engineering industry.

Frantisek Vagner Mr. Frantisek Vagner has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CEZ joint stock company since June 3, 2016. He gained managerial and professional experience in such positions as Director, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENVINET a.s. and Senior Adviser at NUVIA a.s. In CEZ Group he has worked as Head of Technical Support at CEZ, a. s. He is a graduate of the nuclear chemistry program at the Faculty of Nuclear Sciences and Physical Engineering, Czech Technical University, Prague.