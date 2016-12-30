Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)

Name Description

Michael Korenberg Mr. Michael J. Korenberg is Independent Chairman of the Board of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Korenberg is a Director of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation and Kruger Products LP and its associated company, KP Tissue Inc., which he chairs. He is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Committee for the Centre for Business Law, a member of the Law Societies of Upper Canada (Ontario) and British Columbia and serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the University of British Columbia and as an advisory board member of the Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC & the Yukon.

Peter Bentley Mr. Peter J. G. Bentley, LL.D., is Independent Chairman Emeritus of Canfor Corp. Mr. Bentley is Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors of the Company and a Director of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (“Canfor Pulp”). After working in various positions throughout the Company, Mr. Bentley became Executive Vice President in 1970, President in 1975, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) in 1985, a position he held until April 24, 1995. Mr. Bentley was reappointed to the position of President and CEO of the Company on July 25, 1997 and relinquished the position of President and CEO of the Company on January 1, 1998. Mr. Bentley is Chairman and a Director of Sierra Mountain Minerals Inc. and a member of the Board of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, a member of the Advisory Board of BuildDirect.com and a Trustee and Chair Emeritus of the Vancouver General Hospital and University of British Columbia Hospital Foundation. He also served for many years as a Director of Bank of Montreal and Shell Canada Ltd. Mr. Bentley retired as Chancellor of the University of Northern British Columbia in May 2007. Mr. Bentley holds Honorary Doctorate of Laws degrees from the University of British Columbia and University of Northern British Columbia.

Donald Kayne Mr. Donald B. Kayne is a President, Chief Executive Officer of Canfor Corporation., since May 5, 2011. He was additionally appointed Chief Executive Officer of Canfor Pulp Products Incorporated on September 30, 2012. Previously, Mr. Kayne was Canfor's Vice President, Wood Products Marketing and Sales for ten years dating back to January 2001. Mr. Kayne also served as General Manager, Wood Products Sales and Marketing for six years. Mr. Kayne completed the Forestry and Business Administration program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Kayne began his career with Canfor in 1979, and has held a variety of sales and marketing roles in the Wood Products Group.

Alan Nicholl Mr. Alan R. Nicholl is a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of Canfor Corporation since May 6, 2011. He serves as Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Pulp Products Incorporated, since September 30, 2012. Alan joined Canfor as Corporate Controller on April 1, 2008. For ten years prior to this, he held various senior financial positions within the Canadian forest products industry. Alan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Accounting from Bristol University, England in 1985. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

Wayne Guthrie Mr. Wayne R. Guthrie is Senior a Vice President - Sales & Marketing of Canfor Corporation, since May 6, 2011. With a background in optimizing customer service and fostering collaboration in the refinement of supply chain processes, Mr. Guthrie’s prior senior management roles at Canfor include General Manager, North American Sales and Marketing and General Manager, Home Centre Sales. Mr. Guthrie began his career with Canfor in 1984 and developed an knowledge of North American and offshore forest products markets during more than 23 years with the company.

David Calabrigo Mr. David M. Calabrigo, QC, is a Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of the Company. He was appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary on January 3, 2001; on July 1, 2003 he was appointed Vice-President, Human Resources, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and on April 2, 2004 he was appointed Vice-President, Corporate Development, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to his joining the Company he was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Viceroy Resource Corporation. Mr. Calabrigo received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University and then his Law degree from the University of Alberta.

Mark Feldinger Mr. Mark A. Feldinger is Senior Vice President - Energy, Environment, Transportation, Sourcing of the Company. Mr. Feldinger held the position of Vice-President, Wood Products Manufacturing beginning in August 2007. He has also held a number of senior management positions in the Company, including Regional Manager-Prince George Region, General Manager-Prince George Division and General Manager-Interior Woodlands (BC and AB). Mr. Feldinger received his Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of British Columbia in 1983. He is a Registered Professional Forester with the Association of B.C. Forest Professionals. Mark began his career with Canfor in 1984 and has held a variety of Woodlands and Manufacturing roles throughout Canfor’s Wood Products Group.

Patrick Elliott Mr. Patrick A. J. Elliott is a Vice President, Treasurer of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Elliott was appointed Vice President and Treasurer on May 6, 2011. Prior to this, Mr. Elliott had been Treasurer since March 2007. Over 10 years with the Company, Mr. Elliott has held increasingly senior positions within the Finance department, including Manager, Treasury and Insurance, Manager of Planning and Treasurer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Elliott worked for 6 years at KPMG Chartered Accountants, in audit and taxation. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia in 1995. He is Chartered Accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

Bob Hayes Mr. Bob Hayes is a Vice President - Transportation Procurement and Distribution of Canfor Corporation. He was General Manager, Global Supply Chain.

Stephen Mackie Mr. Stephen Mackie is a Vice President - Operations Canada of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Mackie was Director, Capital and Strategic Projects.

Rick Wilson Mr. Rick Wilson is a Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategic Capital of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Wilson was General Manager, Operations Finance.

John Baird The Hon. John R. Baird is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Baird is a Senior Advisor to various enterprises and former Canadian Foreign Minister. An instrumental figure in bilateral trade and investment relationships, Mr. Baird has played a leading role in the Canada-China dialogue and worked to build ties with ASEAN countries. In addition, Mr. Baird has worked closely with international leaders to strengthen security and economic ties with the United States and Middle Eastern countries. A native of Ottawa, Mr. Baird spent three terms as a Member of Parliament and four years as Foreign Minister. He also served as President of the Treasury Board, Minister of the Environment, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons. Prior to entering federal politics, Mr. Baird spent ten years in the Ontario Legislature where he served as Minister of Community and Social Services, Minister of Energy, and Government House Leader. Currently, Mr. Baird serves as a Senior Business Advisor with Bennett Jones LLP, a premier Canadian law firm. In addition, Mr. Baird sits on the advisory board of Barrick Gold Corp., the corporate boards of Canadian Pacific, the FWD Group and PineBridge Investments. He also serves as a Global Strategic Advisor to Hatch Ltd, a Canadian global multidisciplinary management, engineering and development consultancy, and is a Senior Advisor at Eurasia Group, a global political risk consultancy. Mr. Baird also volunteers his time with Community Living Ontario, an organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities, the Prince's Charities, the charitable office of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and is a board member of the Friends of Israel Initiative. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Studies from Queen’s University.

Glen Clark Mr. Glen D. Clark is Independent Director of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Clark is the President and Chief Operations Officer of The Jim Pattison Group and a member of the Board of Directors of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation. In the capacity of President and Chief Operations Officer of The Jim Pattison Group, Mr. Clark has corporate responsibility for, Canadian Fishing Company, COMAG, Everything Wine, Genpak, Guinness World Records, Jim Pattison Lease, Montebello, Ocean Brands, Overwaitea Food Group, Pattison Sign Group, Ripley Entertainment, Sunrype, The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group and TNG. Prior to 2001, Mr. Clark served as Premier of British Columbia from February 1996 to August 1999. He was Minister of Finance and Corporate Relations from November 1991 to September 1993 and Minister of Employment and Investment from September 1993 until February 1996. Mr. Clark was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in 1986 to represent the constituency of Vancouver-East. In the 1991 and 1996 general elections, he was re-elected to represent the constituency of Vancouver-Kingsway. Mr. Clark holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University and a Master’s Degree in Community and Regional Planning from the University of British Columbia.

Conrad Pinette Mr. Conrad A. Pinette is Independent Director of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Pinette's work in the Canadian forest industry began 40 years ago as an owner and President of a family lumber business, Pinette & Therrien Mills Ltd. Mr. Pinette has also served as Executive Vice President, Tolko Industries Ltd. (2005), Executive Vice President, Riverside Forest Products Limited (2004) and served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Lignum Limited from January 1990 to April 2004. Mr. Pinette is the former Chairman of Finning International Inc. and a former Director of Gold Canyon Resources Inc., TimberWest Forest Corp, Northgate Minerals Corporation, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Finning International Inc. and the British Columbia Business Council. Mr. Pinette is currently a member of the Vancouver General Hospital and University of British Columbia Prostate Advisory Board, and a Director of Canfor Pulp.

J. McNeill Singleton Mr. J. McNeill Singleton is Independent Director of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Singleton has 38 years of experience in the wood products industry, all with New South Companies Inc. (now Canfor Southern Pine Inc. (“Southern Pine”)) or its predecessor companies and was the CEO of Southern Pine since 1985. Mr. Singleton retired as the CEO of New South in September 2009. He has served on the boards of numerous industry associations and committees and is past Chairman of the US Coalition for Fair Lumber Imports and the Southern Forest Products Association. Mr. Singleton received a BA degree from Presbyterian College, a J.D. degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law, and completed the PMD Program at Harvard Business School.

Ross Smith Mr. Ross S. Smith, F.C.A., is Independent Director of Canfor Corporation. Mr. Smith had a successful 35 year career at KPMG LLP where he held various roles, including Managing Partner for British Columbia region and served for 13 years on the National Management Committee prior to his retirement in 1998. While in public practice, Mr. Smith served major public and private companies, many of which were in the forest industry, from an audit and securities perspective. Mr. Smith has served on many charitable and community boards in past years and is a past member of the Board of Governors of the University of British Columbia. Mr. Smith is a former member of the Board of Directors of HSBC Bank Canada. Mr. Smith qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1962 and was elected a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia (“ICABC”) in 1990 and in 2010 was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the ICABC. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Kal Tire Ltd. and Rotherdam Holdings Ltd, a member of the Advisory Board of Marsh Canada Limited and Chairman of the Board for K-Bro Linen Inc. and Kal Tire Holdings Ltd.