Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW.TO)

Ronald Mathison Mr. Ronald P. Mathison is Independent Chairman of the Board of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Mr. Mathison is one of the Corporation's founders and served as a member of the board of directors and as Chairman of the Corporation since its formation in 1999. Mr. Mathison is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Matco Investments Ltd. and Matco Capital Ltd., private investment firms which specialize in providing capital and management expertise to companies in which they have an interest. Mr. Mathison has extensive experience in restructuring and financing companies in both the public and private markets. Until October 2000, Mr. Mathison was a director and principal of Peters & Co. Limited, an investment firm specializing in the oil and natural gas industry. Prior thereto, Mr. Mathison and two other individuals formed the nucleus of Peters & Co. Capital, a private merchant banking entity that is widely associated with numerous restructurings of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies.

J. Fernando Aguilar Mr. J. Fernando Aguilar is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. prior thereto, Mr. Aguilar served as the President and Chief Operating Officer since November 2010. From April 2009 until October 2010, Mr. Aguilar was the President, Geophysical Services for the Americas of CGGVeritas, a global geophysical company. Prior thereto, he held the position of President, Eastern Hemisphere, and prior to that was Executive Vice President for Canada Land Processing, Canada Land Library and Western Hemisphere Land Acquisition. Upon joining Veritas in 2004, Mr. Aguilar's leadership role encompassed responsibility for Canadian and Latin American operations and business sectors. Formerly with Schlumberger Limited, Mr. Aguilar has over thirty years of worldwide experience in various technology, business and oilfield sectors.

Douglas Ramsay Mr. Douglas R. Ramsay is Vice Chairman of the Board of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Mr. Ramsay is a founder and the Vice Chairman of the Corporation, and he has served as a member of the board of directors of the Corporation since its formation in 1999. Mr. Ramsay also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation from its inception to November 1, 2010 and as Chief Executive Officer from November 1, 2010 until December 31, 2013. Mr. Ramsay has an extensive background in the oil and natural gas industry. Prior to 1994, Mr. Ramsay was the President of Canadian Fracmaster Ltd., where he spent 12 years enhancing the overall presence such company in Canada and worldwide. Previous industry experience as a Project Manager for Delta Consultants, Drilling and Completions Foreman for Dome Petroleum Corp., and Service Operator for BJ Well Services Company has contributed to Mr. Ramsay's overall knowledge of the industry. Mr. Ramsay is also a director for Tesco Corporation, a public oilfield service company.

Michael Olinek Mr. Michael D. Olinek is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the Company. Prior thereto, President, U.S. Division since February 1, 2013. Prior thereto, Managing Director, Continental Europe of Baker Hughes Incorporated since July 1, 2012. Prior thereto, President, Pressure Pumping of Baker Hughes Incorporated since March 1, 2010. Prior thereto, Vice President, Process & Pipelines Division of BJ Services Company since September 1, 2004.

Gerardo Kuracz Mr. Gerardo D. Kuracz is President - Latin America Division of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Country Manager, Argentina since September 24, 2012. Prior thereto, Tight Gas Area Manager for YPF S.A. since July 2010. Prior thereto, Procurement and Contract Manager for Repsol YPF S.A. since December 2007.

Tom Medvedic Mr. Tom J. Medvedic is President - Canadian Division of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Vice President, Operations, Canadian Division since April 15, 2014. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development since November 17, 2008, with the additional role as Interim Chief Financial Officer from June 24, 2013 until December 4, 2013. Prior thereto, Chief Financial Officer since December 14, 2004 and Senior Vice President, Finance since September 1, 2007.

Robert Sutherland Mr. Robert L. Sutherland is a President - Russian Division of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior to September 1, 2007, Division Manager, Russia since September 8, 2004. Prior thereto, Operations Manager, Russia, BJ Services Company (a public oil and gas services company).

Fred Toney Mr. Fred L. Toney is a President - U.S. Division of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Chief Executive Officer of EnAqua Solutions, a disposal management company in the energy industry, since October 21, 2013. Prior thereto, President of Mission Well Services, LLC since June 16, 2012. Prior thereto, Vice President, U.S. Pressure Pumping of Baker Hughes Incorporated since October 2008.

Lindsay Link Ms. Lindsay R. Link is a Chief Operating Officer of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, President - U.S. Division since February 1, 2013. Prior thereto, Managing Director, Continental Europe of Baker Hughes Incorporated since July 1, 2012. Prior thereto, President, Pressure Pumping of Baker Hughes Incorporated since March 1, 2010. Prior thereto, Vice President, Process & Pipelines Division of BJ Services Company since September 1, 2004.

Chad Leier Mr. Chad J. Leier is Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Canadian Division of the Company. Prior thereto, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Engineering, U.S. Division since February 11, 2013. Prior thereto, Manager, Sales and Marketing, Canadian Division since October 2010. Prior thereto, Mr. Leier held various positions with the Corporation since October 2005.

Edward Oke Mr. Edward L. Oke is a Vice President - Human Resources of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Vice President, Human Resources and Health and Safety of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. since August 11, 2008. Prior thereto, Vice President, Human Resources of Synenco Energy Inc. since June 2005.

B. Mark Paslawski Mr. B. Mark Paslawski is Vice President - Corporate Development, Corporate Secretary of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary since December 17, 2007. Prior thereto, General Counsel since September 4, 2007.

Scott Treadwell Mr. Scott Antony Treadwell is Vice President - Capital Markets and Strategy of the Company. Prior thereto, Director, Energy Services Research for TD Securities since November 2014. Prior thereto, Vice President, Energy Services Research for TD Securities since July 2011.

J. Michael Brown Mr. J. Michael Brown is Vice President -Technical Services of the Company. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President, Technology of Independence Oilfield Chemicals since July 19, 2012. Prior thereto, Director, Research and Development of Baker Hughes Incorporated since September 29, 1996.

Mark Ellingson Mr. Mark R. Ellingson is Vice President - Sales and Marketing, U.S. Division of the Company. Prior thereto, Manager, Sales and Marketing, U.S. Division since February 2011. Prior thereto, Account Manager, U.S. Division since December 2006.

Chris Gall Mr. Chris K. Gall is a Vice President - Global Supply Chain of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Director, Global Supply since February 1, 2010. Prior thereto, Manager, Supply Chain of Suncor Energy Inc. since July 1, 2008. Prior thereto, Manager, Contracts and Procurement of Total E&P Canada Ltd. since May 2006.

Roderick Kuntz Mr. Roderick Pius Kuntz is a Vice President - Health, Safety and Environment of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Health, Safety and Environment Manager, U.S. Division since July 26, 2010. Prior thereto, Vice President, Health, Safety and Environment of International SOS since January 2007.

Gary Rokosh Mr. Gary J. Rokosh is a Vice President - Business Development, Canadian Division of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Prior thereto, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Engineering, Canadian Division since September 13, 2010. Prior thereto, Manager, Sales and Marketing, Canadian Division since August 15, 2005.

Kevin Baker Mr. Kevin R. Baker QC is an Independent Director of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Mr. Baker served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Century Oilfield Services Inc. from August 2005 until November 10, 2009, when it was acquired by the Corporation. He has also served as the President and Managing Director of Baycor Capital Inc. (and its predecessor companies), a company whose principal business is that of a private merchant bank, since January 1990 and the Chief Executive Officer of ConleyMax Inc., an oilfield service company, since September 2011. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Loncor Resources Inc. (formerly, Nevada Bob's International Inc., a company whose principal business was the licensing of trademarks) from September 2000 until November 2009.

James Blair Mr. James S. Blair is Independent Director of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Mr. Blair is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Glenogle Energy Inc., a private oil and gas exploration and development company. Mr. Blair was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ExAlta Energy Inc. from 2002 to 2008. Until January 2002, Mr. Blair was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Blair is a member of the External Research Advisory Board of the Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary.

Gregory Fletcher Mr. Gregory S. Fletcher is an Independent Director of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Mr. Fletcher is an independent businessman involved in the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada. He is currently the President of Sierra Energy Inc., a private oil and natural gas company that he founded in 1997. Mr. Fletcher is also a director of: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., a public oil and natural gas company; Total Energy Services Inc., a public oilfield service company; and Whitecap Resources Inc., a public oil and natural gas company. During 2009, Mr. Fletcher completed the Director Education Program developed by the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Rotman School of Management in conjunction with the Haskayne School of Business.