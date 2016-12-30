Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO)

Name Description

Stephen Lang Mr. Stephen A. Lang serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Centerra Gold Inc. He was appointed a director of Centerra in June 2008 and was appointed Chair in May 2012. Mr. Lang formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Centerra and has over 30 years of experience in the mineral sector including engineering, development and production in gold, coal, platinum group metals and copper operations. Mr. Lang joined Centerra in 2007 as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in June of 2008. Prior to joining Centerra, he was employed in increasingly senior roles with Stillwater Mining Company, Barrick Gold Corporation, Rio Algom, Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation/Amax Gold Corporation and Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corporation. Mr. Lang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla and a Masters degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

Frank Herbert Mr. Frank H. Herbert serves as President of Centerra Gold Inc. He has more than 19 years of experience providing legal advice to public and private corporations. As a partner in two Canadian law firms, he has provided advice on a variety of corporate, securities and commercial matters and has experience in international transactions, especially in the natural resources sector. Mr. Herbert has also practiced with Freshfields in London, where he focused on international natural resource transactions and joint ventures. Mr. Herbert joined Centerra in November 2004. Mr. Herbert holds a LL.B. from Queen’s University and a B.A. from the University of Toronto.

Scott Perry Mr. Scott Graeme Perry, CPA. serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Centerra Gold Inc. He has over 20 years of international experience in the mining industry and was appointed the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer as of November 1, 2015. Mr. Perry was appointed as a director of Centerra on January 1, 2016. Prior to joining Centerra, he served as Chief Executive Officer & Director of AuRico Gold and, prior to that, he acted as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of AuRico Gold. Prior to joining AuRico Gold, Mr. Perry held increasingly senior financial roles with Barrick Gold in Australia, the United States, and Russia & Central Asia. Mr. Perry holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Curtin University, a post-graduate diploma in applied finance and investment and a CPA designation.

Bruce Walter Mr. Bruce V. Walter serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Centerra Gold Inc. He is currently Chairman of Nunavut Iron Ore, Inc. and serves as Vice Chair of Centerra (parttime). From 2002 until 2007, Mr. Walter was a director and officer of Dynatec Corporation, initially as Vice-Chairman and from 2005 as President and CEO. Prior thereto his career included serving as President of Sherritt Inc., President and CEO of Plaintree Systems Inc., and Managing Director and Co-Head of the Media, Telecom & Technology investment and corporate banking group at BMO Nesbitt Burns. Mr. Walter also served as Vice-President of Horsham Corporation and was a partner in the predecessor law firm to Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP. Mr. Walter received his Juris Doctor (J.D.) and Master of Business Administration degrees from York University in 1981. He received his PhD in law in 1985 from the University of Cape Town. Mr. Walter is a director of the Westaim Corporation and serves on the National Advisory Board of The Salvation Army.

Darren Millman Mr. Darren J. Millman serves as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined Centerra in 2013 as Treasurer, and was promoted to Vice President, Finance and Treasurer in January 2015. Prior to joining Centerra, Darren was General Manager Finance and Company Secretary at Ivanhoe Australia, where he gained valuable experience with listing the company on the ASX and TSX and financing its activities. Prior to that Darren worked with KPMG in several countries, including Canada, with mining clients. Darren is a graduate of Victoria University, Australia and holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) degree. He is a Chartered Accountant with his designation from the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Australia.

Gordon Reid Mr. Gordon D. Reid serves as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Centerra Gold Inc. since January 1, 2013. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the mining industry including operations, engineering, permitting, project management, project evaluation, and business development. From 1981 to 1986, Mr. Reid was with Noranda Inc., most recently as Engineering Supervisor at the GECO Mine, where he was primarily involved with the planning and operation of the underground mine. In 1996, Mr. Reid was with TVX Gold Inc. as General Manager, Mineral Hill Mine, where he was responsible for the financial, environmental, and safety performance of the project. In 1997, Mr. Reid was with Madsen Gold Corp. as Executive Vice President, where he was primarily responsible for promoting the company to mining analysts and fund managers. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Reid was with Rio Algom Ltd., most recently as Manager of Engineering at the Nicolet Minerals Project, where he was responsible for the development of both the Environmental Impact Statement and the Feasibility Study for the Project. Mr. Reid received a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Michigan Technological University in 1981, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Manitoba in 1994. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, Inc., and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. He is registered as a Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario and the state of Wisconsin.

Dennis Kwong Mr. Dennis C. Kwong serves as Vice President - Business Development and Exploration of Centerra Gold Inc. Prior to October 2008 he was Director, Business Development of Xstrata Nickel and prior to August 2006, Director, Business Development of Falconbridge Limited.

Jacques Perron Mr. Jacques Perron serves as a Director of Centerra Gold Inc. Mr. Perron was appointed a director of Centerra in October 2016, following the closing of the acquisition of Thompson Creek. Mr. Perron formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Thompson Creek. His previous senior management positions include serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. from 2007 to 2013, Senior Vice President of IAMGOLD Corporation from 2006 to 2007 and Vice President, Canada of Cambior Inc. from 2004 to 2006. From 1984 to 2004, Mr. Perron held a variety of increasingly senior management positions with Cameco Inc., Placer Dome Canada Limited, Breakwater Resources Ltd., Cambior Inc., JS Redpath Ltd. and Noranda Inc. Mr. Perron has also been a director of the Canadian Mineral Industry Education Foundation since 2007. Mr. Perron has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from l'École Polytechnique de Montréal.

Bektur Sagynov Mr. Bektur Sagynov serves as Director of the company. He is currently the Deputy Chairman on economics, finance and investment of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC and the Chairman of the Board of Kumtor Gold Company. Prior to his current position he worked as an expert of the consulting group for negotiations with Centerra, and as an expert in the energy and mineral resources division of the office of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. Mr. Sagynov has a Master of Business Administration from Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Japan and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the American University of Central Asia

Richard Connor Mr. Richard Webster Connor serves as Independent Director of Centerra Gold Inc. He has over 25 years of experience as an audit partner with KPMG LLP in the United States, principally for publicly traded clients in a variety of industries, including Energy and Mining, and Media and Telecommunications. Mr. Connor retired from KPMG LLP in 2009, where he served as the Office Managing Partner of the KPMG Denver Office from 1996 to 2008. Mr. Connor was elected to the partnership in 1980 and was appointed to the firm’s SEC Reviewing Partners Committee in 1987, where he served until his retirement. Mr. Connor earned his BS degree in Accounting from the University of Colorado.

Eduard Kubatov Mr. Eduard Kubatov serves as Independent Director of the company. He has over 10 years of experience working with multi-national mining companies. He is currently a director of the Kyrgyz branch of Robust Resources, an Australian based mining company. Prior to that, he was the general director of Talas Gold Mining Company and of Polyus Gold Kyrgystan and Jany Jyldyz Gold LLC. Mr. Kubatov received a law degree from the Kyrgyz State National University Law School.

Nurlan Kyshtobaev Mr. Nurlan Kyshtobaev serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Kyshtobaev is currently a partner at the Grata Law Firm in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic where he leads the banking & finance team in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. Prior to joining Grata, he was a lawyer at the Office of the EBRD General Counsel, where he advised bankers on lending, including direct investments in countries in which the EBRD operates. He also worked for the Moscow offices of Chadbourne & Parke LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP, where he advised clients on a broad range of Russian law issues. Mr. Kyshtobaev received a diploma in international public law from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Michael Parrett Mr. Michael Stephen Parrett serves as Independent Director of Centerra Gold Inc. He is an independent consultant and corporate director. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Pengrowth Energy Corporation and Stillwater Mining Company. Prior to that, he served on the boards of Gabriel Resources Limited from 2003 to 2010 (including as Chairman from 2005 to 2010) and of Fording Canadian Coal Trust from 2003 to 2008. Previously, Mr. Parrett was the Chief Financial Officer and the President of Rio Algom Limited and, prior to that, Chief Financial Officer of Falconbridge Limited. Mr. Parrett is a Chartered Professional Accountant and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from York University.

Sheryl Pressler Ms. Sheryl K. Pressler serves as Independent Director of Centerra Gold Inc. She is currently an investment and strategy consultant in Atlanta, Georgia. From 2000 to 2001, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Lend Lease Real Estate Investments-United States. From 1994 to 2000, she served as Chief Investment Officer of California Public Employees’ Retirement System. Prior thereto, she was responsible for the investment management of the retirement funds for the McDonnell Douglas Corporation. Ms. Pressler received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Webster University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University. Ms. Pressler served on the board of directors of Stillwater Mining Company from 2002 until 2013 and currently serves on the board of trustees of a number of funds managed by Voya Investment Management.