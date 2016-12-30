China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)

Name Description

Xin Song Mr. Xin Song serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Song was elected as Chairman of the Board on February 24, 2014 having joined the Company on October 9, 2009. From October 9, 2009 to February 24, 2014, Mr. Song served as the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director and was responsible for the Company’s strategic planning and business operations. Mr. Song has served as the President of China National Gold Group Corporation (“China National Gold”), the Company’s principal shareholder and the largest gold producer in China, since December 2013. From 2003 to December 2013, Mr. Song served as Vice President of China National Gold, where he was responsible for resources development, geological exploration and international operations. Mr. Song has served as Chairman of the Board of Skyland Mining Limited, since December 2007 and served as Chairman of the Board of Tibet Jia Ertong Mining Development Co., Ltd., from April 2008, which companies are subsidiaries that hold the Company’s Jiama Mine. Mr. Song has served as Chairman of the board of Zhongjin Gold Corporation Limited (“Zhongjin Gold”), a public company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since February 2014, for which he served as a director from March 2007 to February 2014, Chairman of the Board from September 2003 to March 2007. Mr. Song has served as Chairman of the Board of China National Gold Group Hong Kong Limited, since February 2014, for which he served as a director from March 2008 to February 2014. Mr. Song holds a Ph.D. doctorate degree in resources economics and management from the University of Science and Technology Beijing, China, a master’s degree in business administration from the China Europe International Business School, a master’s degree in mining engineering from the University of Science and Technology in Beijing and a bachelor’s degree in mineral processing engineering from the Central-South Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Bing Liu Mr. Bing Liu serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Liu joined the Company on May 12, 2008. From May 12, 2008 to February 24, 2014, Mr. Liu served as a non-Executive Director, and was responsible for the supervision of finance related matters and the Company’s overall strategic planning. Mr. Liu has served as Vice President and Chief Accountant of China National Gold, since November 1999 and has served as a director of China National Gold Group Hong Kong Limited, since March 2008 and has served as a director of China Gold Hong Kong Holding Corp. Limited, since August 2011. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in mine financing, construction and development and has served as a director of Zhongjin Gold since March 2007. Mr. Liu has served as a director of Mundoro Mining Inc., a private British Columbia based junior natural resource company, since October 2011. Prior to joining China National Gold, Mr. Liu served as Senior Secretary of the China National Economy and Trade Commission from April 1992 to October 1997 and March 1998 to November 1999 and as Senior Secretary of the China Textile General Association from October 1997 to March 1998. He also served as an Accountant of China Automobile Industry Corporation from July 1987 to April 1992. Mr. Liu holds a master’s degree in currency and banking from the Department of Business Administration, Asia International Open University in Macau and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Department of Finance and Trade Economics, Chinese Academy of Social Science.

Derrick Zhang Mr. Derrick Zhang serves as Chief Financial Officer of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined Company on January 4, 2010 and serves as Chief Financial Officer responsible for financing, internal control and the planning and management of the Company’s accounting and financial reporting, since August 10, 2011. Mr. Zhang served as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company from February 28, 2011 to August 10, 2011 and served as Controller of the Company from January 4, 2010 to February 28, 2011. Mr. Zhang has over 20 years of experience in financial reporting and engineering for public and private companies including experience leading financial reporting for mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Zhang was a Financial and Accounting Supervisor and Cost Accountant for E-One Moli Energy (Canada) Ltd., an operating subsidiary of China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, a public company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, from May 2008 to December 2009 and September 2006 to November 2007, respectively. Mr. Zhang was a Financial Analyst for Teleflex (Canada) Ltd., an operating subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated, a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, from November 2007 to April 2008. Mr. Zhang was an accountant with Docuport Inc., a private technology company, from May 2005 to May 2006. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Zhang worked as a Mining and Construction Cost Engineer in China and Singapore. Mr. Zhang is a Certified General Accountant in Canada and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accountancy from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Geology from Southwest University of Science and Technology in China.

Liangyou Jiang Mr. Liangyou Jiang serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Executive Director of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Jiang was appointed as Senior Executive Vice President of the Company on August 18, 2014 and an Executive Director of the Company on October 10th, 2014. Mr. Jiang’s principal occupations include Senior Executive Vice President of the Company since August 2014; Director of Tibet Jia Ertong since August 2014; Director of Skyland since October 2014; director of CGHKBM since May 2015; Manager of the Investment Management Department of China National Gold (February 2008 to August 2014); Chairman of Huatailong from February 2012 to August 2014; and General Manager of Huatailong (August 2010 to February 2012). Mr. Jiang is a Senior Professional Engineer, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in mineral processing from Northeastern University, and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in mineral processing at Northeastern University.

Jerry Xie Mr. Jerry Xie serves as Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Xie joined the Company on March 24, 2009 and serves as Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Xie is responsible for overseeing corporate secretarial matters, managing compliance. Mr. Xie plays an important role in business development, project evaluation, investor relations, public relations as well as and manages the daily operations at the Company’s Vancouver office. Mr. Xie served as Vice President and Secretary to the Board of the Company from March 24, 2009 to October 9, 2009 at which time he was promoted to Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary. After joining the Company, he was involved in the Company’s HK IPO process, Jiama mine evaluation, merger and acquisitions and the recent bond issuance. Mr. Xie has 25 years of experience of Engineering and Project Management in the petro-chemical and oil-sand industry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Xie worked as Project Manager, Project Engineer and a Senior Piping Stress Analyst for LPEC/SINOPEC, Fluor, Bantrel, Tri-Ocean and WorleyParsons Canada Ltd., resource and energy engineering companies in China and Canada, from February 1982 to March 2009. Mr. Xie holds a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Calgary, a master’s degree in engineering from the Beijing University of Science & Technology and a diploma from the Mechanical Department of Shanghai Institute of Chemical Industry. Mr. Xie is a Professional Engineer with APEGGA.

Shiliang Guan Mr. Guan Shiliang serves as Vice President of the Company effective on September 22, 2016. Mr. Guan joined the Company in 2015 becoming the Board Chairman of Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Corp. Ltd., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary. Mr. Guan started his career in 1991 and has 25 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Guan is a senior professional engineer, holding a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from Northeastern University of China.

Lisheng Zhang Mr. Lisheng Zhang serves as Vice President of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing overall management of the CSH Gold Mine, since March 2013. Mr. Zhang joined the Company in September 2008 as a chairman of Inner Mongolia Pacific Mining Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, which owns and operates CSH Gold Mine. Mr. Zhang serves as an Executive Officer of two large mining companies which are subsidiaries of China National Gold, since 1995. Mr. Zhang has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Zhang’s knowledge of local culture of Inner Mongolia and his working experience contributed to the rapid and sustainable development of CSH Gold Mine.

Songlin Zhang Mr. Songlin Zhang serves as a Vice President, Chief Engineer of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined the Company on February 15, 2012 and serves as Chief Engineer and then as Vice President in the same year. Mr. Zhang has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry in both North America and China and is experienced in mine project evaluation, reserve and resource estimation and mine economic analysis. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Zhang served as a technical director for White Tiger Gold where he managed all aspects of reserve and resource evaluation activities for various projects. Mr. Zhang was formerly a Consulting Engineer for Newmont Gold Corp., where he was involved in valuating production drilling and developing mine planning and ore grade control protocols in Newmont Northern Nevada and Peru Yanacocha operations. He was formerly a Senior Mine Engineer for Echo Bay Mines Ltd. (which merged with Kinross Gold Corporation) at the McCoy/Cove mine where he developed methodology for reserve and resource estimation, served as a member of the reserve committee for the company and conducted a full due diligence study of the Nevada Phoenix project. Mr. Zhang conducted various research projects for open-pit and underground mines in China while working as an assistant professor at the University of Science and Technology Beijing, China. Mr. Zhang holds a Master’s Degree in Mining Engineering from Mackay School of Mines, University of Nevada-Reno in Nevada, USA, a Master’s Degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Science and Technology Beijing, China and a Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Science and Technology Beijing, China. Mr. Zhang is a registered member of The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Xiangdong Jiang Mr. Xiangdong D. Jiang serves as Non-Executive Director of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Jiang was elected as an Executive Director of the Company on June 17, 2010 and serves as the Company’s Vice President of Production, since March 24, 2009. Mr. Jiang joined the Company in July 2002 as a manager in charge of projects in China and was responsible for the supervision of all exploration projects including the establishment of the gold exploration and drilling program at the CSH Gold Mine. Mr. Jiang served as Vice President of Business Development of the Company from May 20, 2004 to September 8, 2008 and was, during this time, primarily responsible for undertaking property review and evaluation and exploring business opportunities for the Company. Mr. Jiang served as Vice President of Production and Technology from September 8, 2008 to March 23, 2009 and was promoted to Vice President of Production on March 24, 2009. He has served as a director of Inner Mongolia Pacific Mining Co. Ltd. (“Inner Mongolia Pacific”), since September 2008, which operates the Company’s CSH Gold Mine and as General Manager of the CSH Gold Mine since August 2007. Mr. Jiang has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining the Company, He worked on projects ranging from grass roots to bankable feasibility studies for global mining companies including Cyprus Amax Minerals, Placer Dome, Barrick Resources and First Quantum Minerals. Mr. Jiang holds a bachelor’s degree in Geology and Mineral Exploration from Changchun College of Geology.

Lianzhong Sun Mr. Lianzhong Sun serves as Non-Executive Director of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Sun joined the Company on February 24, 2014 as a non-Executive Director and is responsible for the supervision of operation related matters and the Company’s overall strategic planning. Mr. Sun serves as Vice President of China National Gold, the Company’s principal shareholder, where he is mainly responsible for resources development. Mr. Sun served as chairman of the board of Tibet Huatailong, Ltd., from June 2010 to February 2012, which holds the Company’s Jiama Mine. Mr. Sun has served as a director of China National Gold Group Hong Kong Limited since February 2014. From March 2005 to January 2009, Mr. Sun served as Vice President of Zhongjin Gold. He has served as chairman of the board of Kichi-chaarat Company, a mining company based in The Kyrgyz Republic, since February 2012. From December 2000 to July 2011, Mr. Sun served as Chairman of the Board of four other mining enterprises which are subsidiaries of China National Gold. He has nearly 40 years of experience in the mining industry. In addition to senior management experience, Mr. Sun also has extensive management experience in on-site operation of mining enterprises. From March 1993 to December 2000, Mr. Sun served as head and general manager of three mining enterprises, through which he had first-hand insight of the operation and management of mine-site production and became an expert in cost-control and management enhancement.

John Burns Mr. John King Burns serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Burns joined the Company on October 27, 2009 as a non-Executive Director and serves as an independent director. Mr. Burns has extensive experience in the global resource sector. Mr. Burns has served as Chairman of Simba Energy Inc., a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, since September 2009, as Chairman of Amana Copper, formerly Titan Goldworx Resources Inc., a public company listed on the CNSX Exchange since November 2011, and as Chairman of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation, a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, since March 2011. Mr. Burns has served as a director of Corazon Gold Corp., a public company listed on the TSX Venture, until 2013, as Senior Advisor for Potomac Energy and Strategic Resources Fund, since September 2010 and as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Lockwood Financial Group, since September 2010. In his career, he has served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Drexel Burnham Lambert Commodity Group in New York, London and Chicago, Managing Director and global head of the Derivative Trading and Finance Group of Barclays Metals Group, Barclays Bank PLC in London and Managing Director of Frontier Risk Management LLC in Chicago and has served as Lead Director and an audit committee member for a number of public companies in the extractive natural resources and information technology spaces. Mr. Burns holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Yunfei Chen Mr. Yunfei Chen serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Company on May 12, 2008 as a non-Executive Director and serves as an independent director. Mr. Chen is based in Hong Kong where he provides independent advisory services. He has served as an independent director of DongFeng Auto., a Hong Kong listed Chinese auto company since October 2013. Previously, Mr. Chen worked for Deutsche Bank Hong Kong from July 2001 to August 2007, where he served as a director and managing director in charge of general industries and mining for Asia at various times. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Chen was an attorney with Sullivan & Cromwell based in New York and Hong Kong, from March 1997 to July 2001. Mr. Chen graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, with a juris doctor degree and is qualified to practice law in New York. Mr. Chen obtained his bachelor of law degree in China.

Gregory Hall Mr. Gregory Clifton Hall serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd. Mr. Hall joined the Company on October 9, 2009 as a non-Executive Director and serves as an independent director. Mr. Hall is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry and has extensive experience working with global mining companies. In his career, Mr. Hall has been involved in the discoveries of Gold Field’s Granny Smith and Keringal gold mines and Rio Tinto’s Yandi iron ore mine in Western Australia. He has served as a director of Montero Mining and Exploration Limited, a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, since January 2010, as a director of Zeus Resources Ltd., a public company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange since August 2010 and as a director of Namibian Copper Limited a public company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange since June 2013. Mr. Hall serves as a director of three private companies including Oryx Mining and Exploration Limited, Golden Phoenix Resources Ltd., and Golden Phoenix International Pty. Ltd. From 2000 to 2006, Mr. Hall served as Chief Geologist of the Placer Dome Group. Mr. Hall holds a Bachelor of Science degree in applied geology from the University of New South Wales, Australia.