Beneteau SA (CHBE.PA)
CHBE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
14.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Yves Lyon-Caen
|65
|2005
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Herve Gastinel
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board
Louis-Claude Roux
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Christophe Caudrelier
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
Jean-Paul Chapeleau
|Member of the Management Board
Carla Demaria
|2011
|Member of the Management Board
Aymeric Duthoit
|2015
|Member of the Management Board
Benjamin Beneteau
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Yvon Beneteau
|65
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Claude Brignon
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Christian de Labriffe
|69
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Luc Dupe
|66
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Jean-Pierre Goudant
|2012
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Catherine Pourre
|59
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Annette Roux
|73
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Yannick Coicaud-Thomas
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Yves Lyon-Caen
|Mr. Yves Lyon-Caen has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA since 2005. He was previously Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA until 2005. He currently holds several other positions, including Chairman of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Habitat d'Avenir SAS and Sucres et Denrees SA, and Director of Beneteau Italia SRL, SPBI SA and Unibail-Rodamco SA, among others. Mr. Lyon-Caen graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris with a Law degree and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.
Herve Gastinel
Louis-Claude Roux
Christophe Caudrelier
Jean-Paul Chapeleau
Carla Demaria
|Ms. Carla Demaria has served as Member of the Management Board of Beneteau SA since August 31, 2011. President of the Monte Carlo Yachts SPA subsidiary, she joined the Group in October 2008. She has spent most of her career in the Italian boating sector and took on the position of Vice-Chairman of UCINA, the Italian yachting federation, in 2008. She also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Beneteau America Inc, Director of SPBI SA and BENETEAU ESPANA SA, as well as President of MONTE CARLO YACHT SPA.
Aymeric Duthoit
|Mr. Aymeric Duthoit serves as Member of the Management Board of Beneteau SA. He also holds other mandates, including President of O'Hara Vacances SASU, BH SERVICES SASU, Chief Executive Officer and Director of O'HARA SA and of IRM SASU, President and Director of BH SASU, of BIO HABITAT ITALIA and of IRM ITALIA SRL, as well as Chairman of the Management Board of HABITAT D'AVENIR SAS. He also holds the function of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BIO HABITAT SAS.
Benjamin Beneteau
Yvon Beneteau
|Mr. Yvon Beneteau serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He is also a Member of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Director of SPBI SA and Fondation Beneteau, President of Novy 6 SAS and Manager of Novycat SARL.
Claude Brignon
Christian de Labriffe
|Mr. Christian de Labriffe serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He holds several other positions, including Managing Partner of Rothschild & Cie SCS and Transactions R SCS, President of Montaigne Rabelais SAS, Director of Christian Dior SA and Christian Dior Couture SA, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SALVEPAR SA. He previously served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Paris Orleans SA, among others.
Luc Dupe
|Mr. Luc Dupe serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He additionally acts as Member of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Representative of Beneteau SA on the Board of Directors of SPBI SA, CNB SASU, IRM SASU and O'Hara SA, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Elma Associes SAS.
Jean-Pierre Goudant
|Mr. Jean-Pierre Goudant has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA since November 7, 2012. He is also Director of Federation des Industries nautiques (The French Nautical Industries Federation).
Catherine Pourre
Annette Roux
|Ms. Annette Roux serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. She was Chairperson of the Board of Beneteau SA until 2005. She holds several other mandates, including Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Beri 21 SA, Manager of Beri 3000 SARL and Beri 210 SARL, and Director of L'Oreal SA and Beneteau Espana SA, among others.
Yannick Coicaud-Thomas
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Yves Lyon-Caen
|373,442
Herve Gastinel
|--
Louis-Claude Roux
|--
Christophe Caudrelier
|--
Jean-Paul Chapeleau
|--
Carla Demaria
|421,343
Aymeric Duthoit
|213,687
Benjamin Beneteau
|94,388
Yvon Beneteau
|68,356
Claude Brignon
|34,500
Christian de Labriffe
|23,000
Luc Dupe
|161,539
Jean-Pierre Goudant
|31,500
Catherine Pourre
|22,000
Annette Roux
|127,000
Yannick Coicaud-Thomas
|--
As Of 30 Aug 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Yves Lyon-Caen
|0
|0
Herve Gastinel
|0
|0
Louis-Claude Roux
|0
|0
Christophe Caudrelier
|0
|0
Jean-Paul Chapeleau
|0
|0
Carla Demaria
|0
|0
Aymeric Duthoit
|0
|0
Benjamin Beneteau
|0
|0
Yvon Beneteau
|0
|0
Claude Brignon
|0
|0
Christian de Labriffe
|0
|0
Luc Dupe
|0
|0
Jean-Pierre Goudant
|0
|0
Catherine Pourre
|0
|0
Annette Roux
|0
|0
Yannick Coicaud-Thomas
|0
|0