Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (CHDRAUIB.MX)

Name Description

Alfredo Chedraui Obeso Mr. Alfredo Chedraui Obeso serves as Chairman of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Founder of the Company.

Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia Mr. Jose Antonio Chedraui Eguia serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He has held these posts since January 1995. Previously, he served as General Manager of the Company's Galas Division. He holds a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Universidad Anahuac.

Carlos Smith Matas Mr. Carlos Smith Matas serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bodega Latina at Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1997. He holds a degree in Engineering Management from the Southern Methodist University.

Alberto Nava Gutierrez Mr. Alberto Nava Gutierrez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He has worked for Chedraui for 23 years. He graduated in Public Accounting from Universidad Veracruzana.

Eduardo Guiot de la Garza Mr. Eduardo Guiot de la Garza serves as Director of Human Resources of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 1993. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Iberoamericana, postgraduate degrees in Labor Policy and Marketing from Instituto Technologico Autonomo de Mexico ITAM and a Masters degree in Business Administration from ESADE.

Alfredo Chedraui Lopez Mr. Alfredo Chedraui Lopez serves as Director of Real Estate Developments of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a diploma in Economics from UCLA.

Eduardo Fuentes Duran Mr. Eduardo Fuentes Duran serves as Director of Innovation and other sales channels of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Previously he Has served as Commercial Director of this company. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Operating Officer of the Company from January 2009. He holds a degree in Systems and Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Ignacio Gonzalez Quirasco Mr. Ignacio Gonzalez Quirasco serves as Director of Sustainability and Social Responsibility of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since September, 2014. He holds a degree in a degree in Communication Sciences from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters in Senior Management from Universidad Anahuac.

Alejandro Rafael Lara Hakim Mr. Alejandro Rafael Lara Hakim serves as Director of Construction of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since August, 1986. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Veracruzana.

Edgar Ivan Mondragon Millan Mr. Edgar Ivan Mondragon Millan serves as Director of Operations and Real-Estate Administration of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since September, 2015. He has vast experience in shopping mall operation. He holds a Degree in Business Administration and Law, a Masters of Business Administration from ITESM, and postgraduate studies from IPADE.

Pilar Rojas Suarez Mr. Pilar Rojas Suarez serves as Director of Information Technology of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since September, 2013. He has extensive experience as a leading supplier of Information Technology. He holds a degree in Applied Mathematics in Computer Science from Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana and a certification in Project Management and a degree in Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Ricardo Salmon Valdes Mr. Ricardo Salmon Valdes served as Director of Expansion of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2007. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Anahuac.

Arturo Eduardo Antonio Vasconcelos y de Pablo Mr. Arturo Eduardo Antonio Vasconcelos y de Pablo serves as Director of Logistics of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since June, 2010. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Jose Ramon Chedraui Eguia Mr. Jose Ramon Chedraui Eguia serves as Secretary and Director of Private Label Brands of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2007. He has been working for the Company for 17 years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Newport University in Mexico.

Jose Antonio Chedraui Obeso Mr. Jose Antonio Chedraui Obeso serves as Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Founder of the Company. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Bodega Latina Corporation since 1997.

Jose Antonio Fernandez Guerra Mr. Jose Antonio Fernandez Guerra serves as Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since October, 2014. He has extensive experience in the retail sector and has assumed different responsibilities in the areas of procurement and operations of Wal-Mart Chile, Wal-Mart Stores Wal-Mart US and Mexico. He holds a degree in Biomedical Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters of Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Federico Carlos Fernandez Senderos Mr. Federico Carlos Fernandez Senderos serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2008. He also acts as Executive President of Grupo SIM and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Desc, Consupago SA de CV and Salud Interactiva SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree in Advanced Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa IPADE.

Julio Gutierrez Mercadillo Mr. Julio Gutierrez Mercadillo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Audit and Social Practices Committee. He acted as President of Starbucks for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Wal Mart in Argentina, Grupo Marti, Sport City and Krups-Moulinex. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Agustin Irurita Perez Mr. Agustin Irurita Perez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo ADO SA de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Afianzadora Aserta SA de CV and Fincomun SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and has attended to IPADE.

Guillermo Ortiz Martinez Dr. Guillermo Ortiz Martinez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. In the past, he was Professor at ITAM and Stanford University, as well as he acted as Secretary of Treasury for the Mexican Government and Governor of Banco de Mexico. He holds a Doctorate in Philosphy degree in Economics and a Masters degree in Economics from Stanford University.

Clemente Ismael Reyes-Retana Valdes Mr. Clemente Ismael Reyes-Retana Valdes serves as Independent Director of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He serves as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Inmobiliaria Granjas de la Loma, Grupo AlCon, SD Indeval and Contraparte Central de Valores. He holds a degree in Engineering and Mathematics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.