Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE_u.TO)

Name Description

Lorie Waisberg Mr. Lorie Waisberg is Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. Mr. Waisberg has been a Trustee of the Fund since its IPO in 2001 and was appointed Chair of the Board in 2009. Mr. Waisberg holds Law Degrees from University of Toronto and Harvard University and had a distinguished 30 year legal career as a business law partner of Goodmans, LLP in Toronto. This was followed by direct business experience as the Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration of steel producer, Co-Steel Inc. prior to retirement. Mr. Waisberg has served on the board of directors of numerous Canadian public companies, including acting as a member and chair of audit, corporate governance, compensation and human resource committees. He is currently a director of the following public companies: Tembec Inc., Metalex Ventures Ltd., Americas Silver Corporation and Chantrell Ventures Corp. Mr. Waisberg holds an ICD.D designation as a professional corporate director.

Mark Davis Mr. Mark A. Davis is Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. Mr. Davis has served as the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Fund since its initial public offering (“IPO”) in 2001, and was initially a Trustee until the Board was restructured in 2004. He was re-elected to the Board in 2013. The Fund was formed as a spin-out of Marsulex Inc. (“Marsulex”), and Mr. Davis served as Marsulex’s President, North American Operations from 1999 to 2001 and prior to that, as President of Sterling Pulp Chemicals Inc. from 1996 to 1999. In addition to this chemical industry experience, Mr. Davis gained a broad exposure to a number of industries when he was a partner with Borden Elliot LLP, one of Toronto’s major law firms. He is currently on the board of directors of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and is a director of Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation of Toronto, which is a not-for-profit organization. Mr. Davis has also served on a number of boards in the past, including Osprey Media Income Fund, ACS Media Canada Inc. and The Consumers’ Waterheater Income Fund (now EnerCare Inc.).

Rohit Bhardwaj Mr. Rohit Bhardwaj is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Director of the Company. Mr. Bhardwaj joined Chemtrade in January 2006 and oversees the Finance, Information Technology and Legal departments. He was previously Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Executive Vice President, Operations of TSX-listed Inscape Corporation, an office furniture manufacturer. Mr. Bhardwaj is a Certified Management Accountant (U.K.), a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (U.K.) and a Certified General Accountant. He also has an executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University) and the Schulich School of Business (York University).

Emily Powers Ms. Emily Powers is Vice-President, Human Resources of the company. She joined in June 2016 from SC Johnson Inc. where she was the Director of Human Resources for Canada and Puerto Rico. Prior to this, she held roles in Human Resources, Shared Services, Operations, and Business leadership in both the private and public sectors. Ms. Powers has 16 years of experience in the chemical industry. She holds a B.A.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Queen’s University.

Leon Aarts Mr. Leon Aarts is Group Vice - President, Commercial of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. r. Aarts joined Chemtrade in 2005 and is responsible for profit management for all of Chemtrade’s business teams and product lines, as well as for functional leadership of the Sales organization. He has over 25 years of industrial chemicals experience in leadership roles in operations, sales and marketing, including holding various management positions with General Chemical and Marsulex in engineering, financial analysis and supply chain roles. Both General Chemical and Marsulex have since been acquired by Chemtrade. He has a Chemical Engineering degree from University of Waterloo and an MBA from Schulich School of Business at York University

Dan Dietz Mr. Dan Dietz is Vice President of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Mr. Dietz joined Chemtrade in January 2014 as part of the General Chemical Acquisition. While at General Chemical, Mr. Dietz held several roles over a 15-year period. Most recently, he led the Water Treatment Chemicals business as Vice-President since April 2011 and prior to this he was Vice-President Finance from late 2009 and prior to this, Group Controller from mid-2004.

Michael St. Pierre Mr. Michael St. Pierre is Group Vice - President, Global Services of the Company. He joined Chemtrade in May 2012 from Huntsman Corporation, a manufacturer and marketer of differentiated chemicals. While at Huntsman Corporation, Mr. St. Pierre led Polyurethanes’ Global Thermoplastic business as Global Business Director from mid-2010 and prior to this he was Director of Business Development for Europe, Africa and the Middle East from 2007.

Susan Pare Ms. Susan M. Pare is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Director of the Company. Ms. Paré leads the Legal Department and is Corporate Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and of the boards of directors of the Chemtrade Group entities. She joined Chemtrade in 2006, having practised law at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP previously. She holds a BA(Hon) from the University of Western Ontario and an LLB from the University of Toronto.

David Gee Mr. David M. Gee is an Independent Trustee of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. Mr. Gee was first appointed a Trustee of the Fund upon its IPO in 2001 and has served as the Chair of the Responsible Care Committee since that time. He has rich chemical industry experience, having acted as President and CEO of Marsulex for the decade before his retirement. Prior to that Mr. Gee was President and CEO and an owner of an aerospace manufacturing company as well as President and CEO of another TSX-listed company. Mr. Gee holds a BSc and an MBA from the University of Toronto. He has served on the boards of directors of numerous public and private companies as well as charitable organizations.