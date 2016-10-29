Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)

Name Description

Carl-Peter Forster Mr. Carl-Peter Edmund Moriz Forster has been appointed as Chairman of the Board - Designate, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 May 2016. Carl-Peter Forster (61) is a highly accomplished senior executive, who has extensive experience within the industrial goods and engineering sectors, including senior leadership positions in some of the world's largest automotive manufacturers including BMW, GM and Tata Motors. Carl-Peter is currently a non-executive director of Rexam PLC, IMI plc and Cosworth Ltd. He is also Chairman of the London Taxi Company, a member of the Board of Volvo Cars Corporation, and a member of the Board of Geely Automobile Holdings. From 2003 to 2006 he was a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce plc. After graduating, Carl-Peter joined McKinsey, where he worked in the automotive and aerospace sector. He joined BMW in 1986 and held various leadership positions before being appointed as Managing Director of BMW South Africa in 1996. In 1999 he was promoted to the BMW Management Board and made responsible for worldwide manufacturing. In April 2001 he became Chairman and Managing Director of Adam Opel AG and Vice President of General Motors Europe, then President of General Motors Europe and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Adam Opel AG in 2004. In 2006, following a successful turnaround of General Motors' European operations, he was appointed General Motors Group Vice President and a member of General Motors' Global Automotive Strategy Board. He then became Group Chief Executive of Tata Motors, responsible also for Jaguar Land Rover, serving in this role until September 2011

Michael Flowers Mr. Michael Flowers is a Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Flowers was appointed to the Board as Group Chief Executive on 24 June 2014, having previously been Group Director - Munitions, with responsibility for running and subsequently disposing of the Group’s European munitions businesses. Michael joined Chemring in 2006, and ran the Group’s Australian operations for seven years. Prior to joining Chemring, Michael worked for BAE Systems in program management roles, principally in the weapons systems and electronic warfare domains. Prior to his time with BAE Systems, Michael served as an officer in the Australian Army for twenty two years, and was a graduate of the Australian Command and Staff College and the British Royal Military College of Science.

Andrew Lewis Mr. Andrew G. Lewis serves as Group Finance Director, Director of the Company, effective 19 January 2017. Andrew was awarded the Finance Director of the Year Award at the Quoted Company Awards in 2016 and the Young Finance Director of the Year Award at the ICAEW Financial Director's Excellence Awards in May 2011. He also gained a wide range of international experience as a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Bristol and New Zealand before joining Rotork p.l.c. as Group Financial Controller. He holds a 1st Class joint honours degree in Mathematics and Accounting from the University College of North Wales, Bangor and is a Fellow of the ICAEW.

Sarah Ellard Mrs. Sarah L. Ellard, FCIS, is Company Secretary, Group Legal Director, Executive Director of Chemring Group Plc. Mrs. Ellard was appointed as Group Legal Director on 7 October 2011, having been Group Company Secretary since 1998. Prior to joining the Group, Sarah trained and worked at Ernst & Young LLP. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Daniel Dayan Mr. Daniel Dayan serves as appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has a wealth of senior level experience within the engineering and manufacturing sector, including a number of executive and non-executive roles. He is currently Chairman and CEO of LINPAC Group, a €600 million leader in polymer-based fresh food packaging, and is non-executive Chairman of the Nonwovens Innovation and Research Institute Ltd. From 2005-2013 Daniel was CEO of Fiberweb plc, a global, speciality industrial textiles manufacturer. During his tenure he led a turnaround of the business, major portfolio restructuring, its demerger and LSE-listing, and a programme to strengthen the balance sheet. In 2013, Daniel led Fiberweb's sale to a US competitor, delivering excellent shareholder value. Daniel holds a degree in engineering from Cambridge University, and earlier in his career worked at ICI plc, Arthur D. Little Ltd and Novar plc.

Andrew Davies Mr. Andrew Davies serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He brings a wealth of relevant sector experience, having served in senior roles at BAE Systems Plc for more than fourteen years. He is currently Chief Executive of Wates Group Ltd, a family-owned construction services and development company based in Leatherhead, UK, with annual turnover of approximately £1.25 billion. Prior to joining Wates Group in January 2014, Andrew was Managing Director of BAE Systems' Maritime business, a major division of BAE Systems, managing a turnover in excess of £2 billion and with over 14,000 employees. Prior to this he held roles as Group Strategy Director, at which time he was appointed a member of the BAE Systems Executive Committee, and Managing Director of its Land Systems division.