Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)

CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

440.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.15 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs448.00
Open
Rs447.00
Day's High
Rs447.80
Day's Low
Rs437.25
Volume
57,150
Avg. Vol
984,496
52-wk High
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Krishna Prasad

2015 Director - Finance, Director

P. Shankar

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Gautham Roy

2015 Managing Director, Director

S. Asokan

2010 General Manager - Human Resources

G. Aravindan

2012 General Manager - Maintenance

R. Chidambaram

2012 General Manager - Cauvery Basin Refinery

A. Christudass

General Manager - Finance

Atul Kumar

62 2013 General Manager - Projects, Development and R&D

V. Srinivasan

2010 General Manager - Corporate Planning

G. Sureshkumar

2013 General Manager - Services

S. Visveswaran

2013 General Manager - Technical

U. Venkata Ramana

2014 Director - Technical, Director

D. Naidu

2013 Chief Vigilance Officer

Farzad Bahrami

2017 Director

Mohammad Dakhili

2017 Director

K. Mahesh

2016 Director

Sanjiv Singh

2014 Director

P. Lohiya

2017 Independent Director

Mrutunjay Sahoo

2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

S. Krishna Prasad

P. Shankar

Mr. P. Shankar has been appointed as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., effective September 02, 2013. He served as Deputy Secretary of the Company.

Gautham Roy

S. Asokan

G. Aravindan

R. Chidambaram

Mr. R. Chidambaram is General Manager - Cauvery Basin Refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. He was General Manager - Services of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. His qualification is BE(Mechanical).

A. Christudass

Mr. A. Paul Christudass is General Manager - Finance of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. His qualifications are B. Com, ICWAI.

Atul Kumar

V. Srinivasan

Mr. V. Srinivasan is General Manager - Corporate Planning of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. His qualifications are M.Com, BL, ECS.

G. Sureshkumar

S. Visveswaran

U. Venkata Ramana

Shri. U. Venkata Ramana is Director - Technical, Director of the Company. He is the General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

D. Naidu

Farzad Bahrami

Mohammad Dakhili

K. Mahesh

Sanjiv Singh

P. Lohiya

Mrutunjay Sahoo

