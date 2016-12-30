Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.TO)

Name Description

Richard McCoy Mr. Richard H. McCoy serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Chorus Aviation Inc. He is a corporate director. Mr. McCoy has over 35 years of experience in the investment industry. From May 1997 to October 31, 2003, Mr. McCoy was Vice-Chairman, Investment Banking at TD Securities. Prior to joining TD Securities in 1997, Mr. McCoy was Deputy Chairman of CIBC Wood Gundy Securities. Mr. McCoy is a Director of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited, Uranium Participation Corporation and Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Joseph Randell Mr. Joseph D. Randell serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Chorus Aviation Inc. He has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Chorus and its predecssors since January 1, 2001. Mr. Randell was a founder of Air Nova in 1985 and served as its President. In 1999, Mr. Randell led the consolidation of Air Nova and Air Alliance, the eastern based Air Canada regional carriers. Under Mr. Randell’s direction, further consolidation of Air Ontario, Air BC and Canadian Regional Airlines led to the creation of Jazz. Mr. Randell is a Director of the MS Scientific Research Foundation. Mr. Randell is the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Air Transportation Association of Canada. Mr. Randell holds a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering with distinction from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Memorial University, Newfoundland. Mr. Randell was presented with an Honourary Doctor of Laws from Dalhousie University in October 2015.

Jolene Mahody Ms. Jolene Mahody serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. She has been the chief operating officer of Chorus subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP since 2009 and has held several executive administrative and operational positions over her 20-year career in the aviation industry. Ms. Mahody's experiences as senior vice-president, operations support; vice-president, corporate strategy; director, finance; director, commercial and resource planning; and director, six sigma, all contributed to the strategic growth and transformation of Jazz. Ms. Mahody is a fellowship chartered professional accountant (FCPA, FCA). Ms. Mahody will be focused on working with capital markets and creating additional shareholder value from the Chorus group of companies.

Colin Copp Mr. Colin Copp serves as President - Jazz Aviation LP of the Chorus Aviation Inc. He has been the chief administrative officer at Jazz since 2009 and has 26 years experience in the industry. He has significant experience in both the operations and administrative side of the business and has been a major contributor to the transformation of Jazz. Jazz's primary focus is to continue to build upon the progress made in its relationship with Air Canada.

Steven Ridolfi Mr. Steven A. Ridolfi serves as President, Chorus Aviation Capital of the Company. Mr. Ridolfi will be based in Toronto, Ont., and will join the company, which is focused on developing and executing on plans through growth initiatives that diversify the current group of Chorus subsidiaries; acquisitions in areas that leverage Chorus's expertise; and establishing and managing relationships with partners in identified growth areas. Mr. Ridolfi previously served as senior vice-president of strategy, mergers and acquisitions at Bombardier Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Ridolfi was the president of business aircraft and president of regional aircraft, also at Bombardier. Mr. Ridolfi had a long and distinguished career in aerospace dating back to 1982, when he joined what was then de Havilland Inc. as a structural dynamics engineer. Mr. Ridolfi has held various leadership positions with increasing scope and responsibilities in the regional aircraft market, including positions in airline analysis, marketing, research and development, product planning, aircraft programs, and customer support. Mr. Ridolfi holds a bachelor of science (honours) in engineering physics from Queen's University, and has completed the program for management development at Harvard University.

Richard Flynn Mr. Richard Flynn serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer of the Company., effective Oct. 1, 2015. He was Chief Financial Officer of Chorus Aviation Inc. Mr. Rick is currently the Vice President of Finance at Jazz, and has held a number of senior roles since he began his career in the airline industry in 1986. Beyond financial roles, Rick's career has encompassed assignments and responsibility in most functional areas within the regional airline industry including airports, in-flight, commercial services, and sales and marketing.

Dennis Lopes Mr. Dennis Lopes serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the company. Previously, he was Assistant General Counsel at Microsoft Canada Inc. (June 2014 to June 2016), Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Discovery Air Inc. (March 2012 to May 2014), and Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Purolator Inc. (November 2010 to February 2012).

Scott Tapson Mr. Scott Tapson serves as President, Voyageur Aviation, Vice President - Corporate and Commercial Development of Chorus Aviation Inc. Mr. Tapson has been the vice-president, business development, at Jazz and Chorus since 2007. Prior to this he served as vice-president, customer experience. With a career in aviation spanning over 30 years, Mr. Tapson has held a number of senior leadership roles at Air Ontario, Air BC and Jazz. During this time his assignments have included a wide range of responsibilities in those commercial and operations areas including network planning, marketing and sales, strategic planning, customer service, airports, and operations.

Gary Collins Mr. Gary M. Collins serves as Independent Director of Chorus Aviation Inc. He is a Senior Advisory Partner at Verus Partners & Co. Inc., a strategic financial advisory firm. Until May 2014, Mr. Collins was the President of Coastal Contacts Inc., the world’s leading online direct-to-customer retailer of replacement contact lenses, eye glasses and optical products. In May 2014 Coastal Contacts was purchased by Essilor International. From April 2007 to June 2012 Mr. Collins was Senior Vice President of Belkorp Industries Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Collins was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Airways from December 2004 until December 2006. From October 1991 to December 2004 he was a member of the British Columbia Legislative Assembly and held the portfolio of Minister of Finance from June 2001 to December 2004. Mr. Collins is also a director of Liquor Stores N. A. Ltd. as well as D-Box Technologies Inc.

Karen Cramm Mrs. Karen Cramm serves as Independent Director of Chorus Aviation Inc. She is a corporate director. A Chartered Accountant since 1977, Mrs. Cramm holds master’s degrees in business administration (MBA) and in public administration (MPA). Mrs. Cramm was a senior partner of Deloitte & Touche (“Deloitte”) in the Financial Services Group specializing in Reorganization as well as Forensic & Dispute services. While a partner of Deloitte, she served as the Managing Partner of the Halifax Office, was elected to the Canadian Deloitte Board of Directors for fourteen years and chaired the Deloitte Foundation, a registered charity focusing on corporate responsibility and giving back to communities across Canada. Mrs. Cramm has served as President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nova Scotia and was elected as a Fellow of the Institute in recognition of distinguished service to the profession. She has also had extensive experience leading and serving on community-based, non-profit boards including Chair of the Boards of the Izaak Walton Killam Hospital and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and serving on the Boards and executive of both Dalhousie University and Mount Saint Vincent University. In April 2015, Mrs. Cramm was named to the board and is a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Medavie Inc.

Richard Falconer Mr. Richard D. Falconer serves as Independent Director of Chorus Aviation Inc. He is a Senior Partner with Verus Partners & Co. Inc., a strategic financial advisory firm. Mr. Falconer retired from CIBC in 2011 after 40 years with the bank. At the time of retirement, Mr. Falconer was Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIBC World Markets Inc. Mr. Falconer has extensive corporate finance and M&A experience in numerous industries including agriculture; energy; financial; forest products; media and telecom; mining; retail; technology; and transportation. Mr. Falconer holds a Master of Business Administration from York University, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Toronto, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Falconer is currently Chairman of the Board of Jaguar Mining Inc., a member of the Board of Directors of Resolute Forest Products Inc., a Director of LOFT Community Services and Dorothy Ley Hospice and a Member of the Board of Governors of the Shaw Festival Theatre Endowment Foundation.

R. Hannahs Mr. R. Stephen Hannahs serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director at Wings Capital Partners. Wings Capital Partners makes targeted, non-passive equity investments in commercial aircraft, related assets parts, and aviation companies, with a focus on the mid-life narrow body commercial aircraft sector. In 1989 Mr. Hannahs co-founded Aviation Capital Group (‘ACG’) and served as its Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director until December 31, 2012. When Mr. Hannahs retired from ACG on January 1, 2013, he had built the Company into a $7.0 billion enterprise and one of the top five aircraft leasing companies in the world. Between 1982 and 1989, he served as an Executive Vice President at Integrated Resources Inc. and President at Integrated Resources Aircraft Corporation. From 1980 to 1982, Mr. Hannahs was a Vice President and partner in Tanon Leasing Corporation, a partnership with the Hillman Company of Pittsburgh, where he was responsible for all of Tanon’s aviation activities. From 1977 to 1980 he was employed by Itel Corporation where he was responsible for airline and aviation financing activities. He is a former officer in the United States Air Force, and holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Sydney Isaacs Mr. Sydney John Isaacs serves as Independent Director of Chorus Aviation Inc. He is a corporate director. He was the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer, for ACE Aviation Holdings Inc., from November 2004 until June 2012. From September 2000 to October 2004, Mr. Isaacs held a number of senior management positions at Air Canada in restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and business development. Prior to that, Mr. Isaacs was a partner at Stikeman Elliott LLP, where his practice was focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and corporate and securities law.