Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

41.03EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.87 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
£41.90
Open
£41.90
Day's High
£41.95
Day's Low
£41.00
Volume
1,064,536
Avg. Vol
172,777
52-wk High
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Francois-Edouard Drion

2012 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, representing Credit Agricole - France

Michael Duchmann

2015 Head of Corporate and Investment Banking

Laurent Figier

2010 General Manager - Individuals Banking Services

Philippe Enjalbal

Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Board

Sayonara Al Asmar

2015 Head of Operations

Mohammed Sherif

2015 Head of Human Resources

Majed Ghandour

2015 Information Technology Manager

Ashraf Abdul Wahab

2015 Head of Capital Markets

Sebastien Van Der List

2011 Head of Marketing - Companies and Enterprises

Sameh Mustafa

Head of Compliance and Financial Security

Jerome Lougran

Chief Risk Officer

Mohammed Bandari

Operations Manager

Hala Rajab

2015 General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Supervisor on Compliance

Muhammed Mukhtar

2014 Director of Investor Relations

Mohammed Abdul Latif

Director of Distressed Debt Department

Adel Abu Al Ataa

2015 Head of Corporate Restructuring and Recovery

Majed Anis

Head of Car Business

Olivier Balima

2015 Head of Retail and Private Banking

Rafiq Elias

2015 Head of Retail and Network

Ahmad Fahmi

Assistant Chief Risk Manager

Hisham Helmi

2015 Head of Audit

Guillaume Lefevre

2015 Head of Consumer Lending

Walei Alddin Lutfi

2015 Head of Enterprise Banking and Midcaps

Jean-Philippe Martin

2011 Retail Banking & Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises Executive Manager

Mona Naser Allah

2015 Head of Private Banking

Hasan Siraj Alddin

Advisor to the Managing Director

Paul Carite

2016 Member of the Board, representing CASA

Mazin Manna

Member of the Board

Mona Al Baradei

2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Karim Fanos

2012 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Mansour & El Maghraby Group

Hasan Hejazi

2012 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Mansour & El Maghraby Group

Marc Olivier Openheim

2010 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Credit Agricole - France

Asim Rajab

2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Christian Talgorn

67 2010 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Credit Agricole - France

Ali Bin Ali

Independent Member of the Board
Biographies

Mr. Ashraf Hasan Saad Alddin Abdul Wahab is Head of Capital Markets at Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He also serves as Member of the Board’s Executive Committee.

Mr. Sebastien Van Der List is Head of Marketing - Companies and Enterprises for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He is also serving as Member of the Board’s Executive committee.

Ms. Hala Fathi Ahmad Fouad Rajab is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Supervisor on Compliance for Credit Agricole Egypt S.A.E. Earlier, she served as Legal Advisor and Chief Governance for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. She also serves as Member of the Board’s Executive Committee.

Mr. Jean-Philippe Martin is Retail Banking & Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises Executive Manager for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He is also serving as Member of the Board’s Executive committee.

Mr. Marc Olivier Tristan Openheim is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE, representing Credit Agricole - France since July 27, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board’s Audit and Risk committee and Member of the Board's Governance and Remuneration committee.

Mr. Asim Mohammed Fahmi Mohammed Rajab is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Credit Agricole Egypt SAE. He also served as Member of the Board’s Audit and Risk Committee. Previously, Mr. Rajab served as Member of the board for the Bank representing Holding Insurance Company until April 2012, and he was elected as Non-Executive Member of the Board in March 28, 2013, representing general shareholders.

