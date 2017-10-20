Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

Name Description

Marcelo Augusto Labuto Mr. Marcelo Augusto D. Labuto serves as Chairman at CIELO S.A. since January 26, 2017. He has vast professional experience in the financial, insurance and retail areas. Career civil servant at Banco do Brasil, he has been acting as Retail Business Vice President at Banco do Brasil since 2016. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A.; Insurance, Open Pension Plan and Savings Bonds Officer (March 2013 to April 2015); Loans and Financing Officer (February 2012 to March 2013); General Manager at the Affiliated Entities Governance Unit (November 2011 to February 2012) and General Manager at the Strategic Partnerships Unit (August 2011 to November 2011) at Banco do Brasil. He is a sitting member of the boards of directors of BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A.; Brasilcap Capitalizacao S.A.; IRB Brasil Resseguros; Elo Participacoes S.A.; Companhia Brasileira de Solucoes e Servicos; BB Mapfre SH1 Participacoes S.A.; Mapfre BB SH2 Participacoes S.A.; Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia S.A., where he also acts as member of the Advisory Committee and member of the Executive Committee of BB Insurance Group and Mapfre. He holds a degree in Management from Universidad Nacional de Brasilia (UnB) and in Information Systems Management from UNEB (Educational Union of Brasilia), with an MBA in Marketing, from The Coppead Graduate School of Business.

Eduardo Campozana Gouveia Mr. Eduardo Campozana Gouveia serves as Chief Executive Officer at Cielo SA since January 2017. He served as Member of the Executive Board and Commercial and Marketing Director of Cielo SA, former Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento, from August 2006 to 2010. He was Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Special Business Units of Wal-Mart. He also acted as Director of Financial Services and Marketing at Grupo Bompreco and General Manager at Hipercard. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco, a specialization degree in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and an MBA degree in Marketing from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Marcelo de Araujo Noronha Mr. Marcelo de Araujo Noronha serves as a Vice Chairman of Cielo SA since April 8, 2016. He is Director of the company May 3, 2011. He has worked for more than 25 years in the financial markets, having started his career at Banorte. In July 1996, he joined Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Brasil S.A. as the Chief Commercial Officer, before becoming the Vice-President of the products, middle market and retail areas. In February 2004, he was elected Department Director of Banco Bradesco S.A., remaining in that position until December 2010, when he was elected Assistant Executive Officer. He is a member of the Governing Board of Fundacao Bradesco, serves on the Board of Directors of Companhia Brasileira de Solucaes e Servicos - Visa Vale, Crediare S.A. - Credito, Financiamento e Investimento, and Leader S.A. Administradora de Cartoes de Credito, and is a director of the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Related Services Companies (ABECS). He has a degree in Administration from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco and has completed a specialization program in finance from the Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), and the Advanced Management Program (AMP) from the University of Navarra.

Clovis Poggetti Mr. Clovis Poggetti, Jr. serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Cielo SA since January 3, 2011. He joined the Company in 2007, where he held the position of Controllership Officer until 2009 and CFO until December 2010. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Multidisplay Comercio e Servicos Tecnologicos SA (M4U) and of the Fiscal Council of Companhia Brasileira de Gestao de Servicos (CBGS). He has also acted as CFO of Sendo Brasil - Telefonia Celular and Gradiente Eletronica SA. He has a Masters of Business Administration in Administration from Michigan Ross Business School and a Bachelors in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Danilo Aleixo Caffaro Mr. Danilo Aleixo Caffaro serves as the Executive Vice President of Products and Business, Executive Officer of Cielo S.A., responsible for managing the areas of Products and Strategic Planning, which envisages Products and Innovation areas, Strategic Planning and M&A, and Marketing. Before working for the Company, he was consultant at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. He is graduated in Business Management from IBMEC and post-graduated in Strategy, M&A, Product and customer management, Credit management, High performance team management and development.

Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco Ms. Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco serves as Executive Vice President of Commercial Large Accounts, Executive Officer of Cielo S.A. since April 27, 2016. She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, working in several companies such as Credicard, Banco ABN AMRO S.A., Banco Lloyds TSB S.A., Visa, Contax and Cielo. She holds a degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, and an Executive MBA in Marketing from IBMEC, with an International Extension at the University of California, Irvine.

Claudio Costa Vieira Amorim Mr. Claudio Costa Vieira Amorim serves as Interim Executive Vice President of Organizational Development at CIELO S.A. Currently, Mr. Amorim assists the business VPs, giving support to these areas in all HR sub-systems, focused on Selection, Training, Organizational Climate, Culture and Talent Retention. Consolidated previous experience in the Human Resources Area, he held executive positions in companies, such as Abril Publishing House and Whirlpool. He holds a degree in Psychology with specialization in Human Resources from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), Coaching studies from IBC –Coaching Brazilian Institute with several people management courses completed in Brazil and abroad.

Adriano Navarini Mr. Adriano Navarini serves as Executive Vice President of Commercial Retail, Executive Officer of Cielo S.A. since April 27, 2016. He began his career at Cielo in June 1997 as Relationship Manager in Florianopolis. He held several jobs in the Management of Branchs in Londrina, Salvador and in North Central Regional Management. Over the past four years he worked as Director of Business Planning. He holds a graduate degree in Business Administration and has an MBA in Marketing from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Strategic People Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Luiz Fernando Oliveira Barrichelo Mr. Luiz Fernando Oliveira Barrichelo serves as Executive Officer at CIELO S.A. Nearly 20-year career developed in large institutions, such as Banco Itau and Whirpool, he has been working for Cielo since February 2014, in charge of services and back office Executive Board and from August 2016 he took over the position of Operations and Services Executive Officer (2nd level). He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo, with graduate studies in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

Luciano Daniel Simoes Caurim Mr. Luciano Daniel Simoes Caurim serves as IT and Projects Executive Officer at CIELO S.A. He Started at the Company in December 2013, as Projects and Process Officer. Worked at Accenture for many years, being responsible for attending the IT front for Itau-Unibanco. Subsequently, he was head of IT for an American company, managing teams in Brazil and Mexico. Nonetheless, he also worked for the bank Nossa Caixa, being responsible for the area of System Development. Throughout his carrier, he developed wide experience on IT by managing high complexity projects. He graduated in Computer Science at PUC-SP, and post-graduated in Business Management and Capital Markets at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Romulo de Mello Dias Mr. Romulo de Mello Dias serves as Director of Cielo S.A. since January 26, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Cielo S.A. from March 25, 2010 to December 2016. He served as Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company from October 17, 2009 until March 25, 2010 and was Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between 2005 and May 2008. Between May 2008 and October 17, 2009, he was Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He worked at Bradesco BBI and was Member of the Executive Board of Citibank and Bradespar, among other companies. He was Managing Partner of Albion Alliance Capital and General Manager of Capital Market at Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil - PREVI. He also acted as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and Valepar, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of BES, Escelsa, Enersul, Net, Americel, Telet and Even. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Monterio Aranha, Visa Vale and CPM. He gained a Bachelors in Economics from Universidade Federal Fluminense in 1983 and a Masters of Business Administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Rogerio Magno Panca Mr. Rogerio Magno Panca serves as Director of Cielo S.A. since April 14, 2015. He served in Banco do Brasil. He Has strong experience in structuring the financial operations area and has also been the Executive Manager of Structured Operations, Commercial Director from 2008 to 2011. He is a member of the boards of directors of Elo Participacoes S.A., Companhia Brasileira de Solucoes e Servicos (Alelo), Elo Servicos S.A and Advisory Board of BB Turismo.

Antonio Mauricio Maurano Mr. Antonio Mauricio Maurano serves as Director of Cielo S.A. since April 8, 2016. He has been serving as Commercial Officer at Banco do Brasil S.A. for 38 years. He held several positions in the period, such as Superintendent of the Sao Paulo State Government and Retail Divisions and also Executive Manager in the Credit Card Executive Board. Currently, he is the Vice-President of the Wholesale Banking at Banco do Brasil S.A. and Chief Executive Officer of BB Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil and BB BI – BB Banco de Investimento S.A. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of BB Gestao de Recursos - Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios S.A. and a deputy member of the Board of Directors of Banco Votorantim and Banco Patagonia. He holds a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas and an MBA in General Training for Senior Executives from the Management Institute Foundation - FIA /USP, graduated in Foreign Trade and International Business – Sao Paulo Institute of Education and Research.

Cesario Narihito Nakamura Mr. Cesario Narihito Nakamura serves as Director of Cielo S.A. since April 8, 2016. He has Solid professional experience in the financial, especially cards and means of payment sectors. Executive with over 25 years of experience in the financial market, he began his career at Credicard S.A., a joint venture between Citibank, Unibanco and Itau, with operations in the means of payment market, where he served as Marketing and Products Officer. In 2001 he served as Financial Products Officer at Banco Bankpar S/A, where he became the Vice-President in charge of the Individual Cards Business Unit. In January 2008, besides working as Financial Products Officer at Banco Bankpar S/A, he was also elected Officer of Banco Bradesco Cartoes S.A. In 2014, Banco Bankpar S/A was merged into Banco Bradesco Cartoes S.A. He is currently in charge of the Account Holder Cards Business Unit (American Express, Elo, Visa and MasterCard) and New Means of Payment of Banco Bradesco Cartoes S.A. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of CBSS – Companhia Brasileira de Solucoes e Servicos and Stelo S.A. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo with an Executive MBA from the Management Institute Foundation - FIA /USP.

Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho Mr. Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho serves as a Director of Cielo SA. He is Member of the Management and Finance Committee of the Company. He has worked at Banco do Brasil since 1987. He has worked as Business Manager, Corporate Accounts Manager and Corporate Business Manager, before passing through the Regional Superintendent’s Office, Corporate Business Unit and the State Superintendent’s Office. In 2007, he took over as Executive Manager in the Insurance, Pension Plans and Savings Department, holding responsibility for corporate governance in the companies in which the Bank held interest, in the insurance, pension plans and savings segments. Since May 2009, he has been on the Board of Directors of Mapfre Nossa Caixa Vida e Previdencia. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Visa Vale (CBSS) since April 2006. He has served as Chairman of the Fiscal Council of Ativos SA, Alternate Fiscal Council Member at CELP and Pronor Petroquimica, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCS (Guaraniana Comercio e Servicos) and of Tracol Servicos Eletricos. He is Member of the Investment Committee of the equity fund, Brasil Energia (Banco Pactual), and the Finance Committee at Brasilveiculos and Brasilsaude. He obtained a degree in Accounting from Universidade Unigranrio in 1990 and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Alexandre Rappaport Mr. Alexandre Rappaport serves as a Director of Cielo SA since May 3, 2011. He started his career in April 1995 at Origin Technologies, where he worked till September 1997. From October 1997 to May 2005, he worked at Cap Gemini America, Bank of America Securities and American Express in the United States. In June 2005, he joined Banco Bankpar SA Business Intelligence Officer, becoming Chief Business Intelligence Officer in June 2006 and serving in that capacity until September 2008, when he joined Banco Bradesco Cartoes SA, holding the same position. In December 2009, he was elected to his current position of Director. He is also Executive Officer at Banco Ibi SA - Banco Multiplo, Bankpar Brasil Ltda and Tempo Servicos Ltda. He served as Executive Officer of Banco Bankpar SA from October 2010 to April 2011. He has a degree in Production Engineering with a major in Mechanics from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo, and an MBA from the Duke Universitys Fuqua School of Business.

Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva Mr. Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva serves as an Independent Director of Cielo SA since June 2008. He began his career at BNDES as a Lawyer and worked in various positions before becoming Executive Officer. He was Commercial Law Professor at UERJ, Faculdade de Direito Candido Mendes and at Instituto de Direito Publico e Ciencia Politica of FGV. After spending 18 months as Executive Officer of the CVM, he was named President of the Independent Governmental Agency in August 1995, a position which he held until January 2000. He is currently Partner at the offices of Bocater, Camargo, Costa e Silva Advogados and Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce. He also acts as Member of the Board of Consultants of Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and Member of the Arbitration Chambers of the Novo Mercado segment of the BM&FBOVESPA and the Ethics Committee of APIMEC. He studied at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) where he gained a Masters of Business Administration in 1987 and at Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) where he gained a degree in Law in 1972.

Gilberto Mifano Mr. Gilberto Mifano serves as an Independent Director of Cielo SA since June 2009. He is also Partner at Pragma Gestao de Patrimonio, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IBGC - Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance, Member of the Audit Committee of TOTVS SA and Consultant to the Audit, Risk Management and Finance Committee of Natura SA. Between 1994 and 2009, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (BOVESPA) and the CBLC (Brazilian Clearing and Depository Corporation). He was responsible for taking the BOVESPA public in 2009 and for its merger with the BM&F in 2008 to form the Securities, Commodities and Futures Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA SA), where he was Chairman of the Board for the 2008/2009 mandate. Previously, he served as Executive at several banks and financial sector companies, including SERASA, Banco do Comercio e Industria de Sao Paulo, Banco Geral do Comercio and Bank Sudameris. He studied at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) where he obtained a degree in Business Administration in 1972.