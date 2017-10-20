Edition:
Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA (CIH.CS)

CIH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

294.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null2.00 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
null292.00
Open
null291.50
Day's High
null294.00
Day's Low
null291.50
Volume
1,173
Avg. Vol
4,004
52-wk High
null338.00
52-wk Low
null260.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ahmad Rahhou

58 Chief Executive Officer

Younes Zoubir

2015 Finance Manager

Rachid Saidi

2014 Administration Manager

Amal Mouhoub

2012 Marketing and Communication Manager

Mohamed Aboutarik

Compliance Manager

Mokfet Bendali

Risk Management Manager

L. Moudni

Legal Support Director

L.otfi Sekkat

Deputy General Manager

Moulay Alaoui

Human Resources Manager

H Mellal

Director of Human Resources

Khalid Benalla

2014 Private and Professionals Banking Manager

A. Benmansour

2013 Head of General Resources

Driss Bennouna

2014 Industrialization Manager

Mokhtar Filali Ansary

2014 Corporate Banking Manager

Samir Hadjioui

Real Estate Manager

Mourad Mimouni

Recovery Manager

A Mokssit

Head of Risk

Abdallah Nafaa

Quality Manager

Mohamed Slitine

Audit and Inspection Manager

Mohamed Benhalima

Director

Mohamed Bensalah

Director, Permanent Representative of HOLMARCOM

Khalid Cheddadi

Director

Anass Houir Alami

46 Director

Said Laftit

2010 Director, Permanent Representative of Massira Capital Management

Mustapha Lahboubi

2010 Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ahmad Rahhou

Mr. Ahmad Rahhou has been Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since October 6, 2009. He has also been Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Lesieur Cristal since March 2003. He was Deputy Managing Director of Credit du Maroc from 1994 to 2003 and Head of Information Technology (IT) department at Royal Air Maroc between October 1982 and May 1985. Mr. Rahhou obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique (Polytechnique de Paris) in 1980 and received a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications in Paris in 1982.

Younes Zoubir

Rachid Saidi

Amal Mouhoub

Mohamed Aboutarik

Mokfet Bendali

L. Moudni

L.otfi Sekkat

Moulay Alaoui

H Mellal

Khalid Benalla

A. Benmansour

Driss Bennouna

Mokhtar Filali Ansary

Samir Hadjioui

Mourad Mimouni

A Mokssit

Abdallah Nafaa

Mohamed Slitine

Mohamed Benhalima

Mr. Mohamed Amine Benhalima serves as Director of Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. He is also Member of the Audit and the Strategic Committees of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Benhalima is Deputy Managing Director of CDG. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Managing Director of Fipar Holding (Groupe CDG).

Mohamed Bensalah

Mr. Mohamed Hassan Bensalah serves as Director, Permanent Representative of HOLMARCOM at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. During his professional career, Mr. Bensalah was also appointed as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Groupe Holmarcom and Compagnie d'Assurance et de Reassurance Atlanta, as well as Chairman of the Board of Les Eaux Minerales d'Oulmes and Member of the Supervisory Board of BMCI SA. He graduated from Ecoles des Cadres and from Universite Paris-Sorbonne with a Bachelors degree in Management.

Khalid Cheddadi

Mr. Khalid Cheddadi is Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Cheddadi is Chairman of the Board and Managing Directors of CIMR.

Anass Houir Alami

Mr. Anass Houir Alami serves as Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. He is also Managing Director of CDG. He is also Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Said Laftit

Mr. Said Laftit has served as Director, Permanent Representative of Massira Capital Management at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since 2010. He is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, of the Audit Committee and of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He previously served as Managing Director and Director of the Company until December 31, 2008. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Laftit is also Secretary General of CDG. During his professional career, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale Immobiliere SA and Member of the Board of Compagnie d'Assurances et de Reassurances Atlanta. Mr. Laftit graduated from Ensae with a degree in Engineering and Economic Systems and from Universite Paris Dauphanie with a PhD degree in Production and Operations Management.

Mustapha Lahboubi

Mr. Mustapha Lahboubi has been Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since 2010. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Lahboubi is also Finance Director of CDG. He graduated from Ensae with an Engineering-Economic Systems degree and from Universite Paris Dauphine with a Masters degree.

