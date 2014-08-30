Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd (CILJ.J)

Name Description

Frank Boner Mr. Frank Boner, CA(SA), is Independent Chairman of the Board of Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited. He joined Global Capital Proprietary Limited, a boutique investment banking and private equity firm, where he is today CEO and sits on the board of all investee companies. Prior to this he served as managing partner of the accounting firm now called Horwath Leveton Boner. He was also formerly joint managing director of Reichmans Limited prior to its sale to Investec Bank, where he subsequently served as manager of the corporate asset-based finance division for a time. Frank is a non-executive director of Mazor Group Limited where he sits on certain board committees.

Raoul Gamsu Mr. Raoul D. Gamsu, BAcc, CA(SA), is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited. He was responsible for leading the consortium which created and subsequently listed CIG. Prior to this Raoul worked in various corporate roles with Bidvest, Rebhold, Rebserve and Mvelaphanda culminating in his appointment as the chief operating officer at Rebserve and Mvelaphanda.

Ivor Klitzner Mr. Ivor M. Klitzner, BComm, CA(SA), is Finance Director, Executive Director of Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited. He was instrumental in assisting with the listing of CIG in 2007. He completed his articles with Ernst & Young in 1993 and became a financial director at Hallmark Hemdon Proprietary Limited, before leaving in 2000 to join M&IC Distributors Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of Brandcorp Holdings Limited.

Kofi Bucknor Mr. Kofi Bucknor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited. He currently serves on the boards of Newmont Mining Corporation, Chirano Gold Mines (Ghana), National Investment Bank (Ghana), and CNIA Assurances (Morocco). He is chairman of Ghana’s Investment Advisory Committee which advises on the management of part of the country’s oil revenues. He formerly served as a director of Ashanti Goldfields Corporation and Ecobank Transnational Corporation, and is a former chairman of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Kofi was previously the managing partner of private equity firm, Kingdom Zephyr Africa Management and continues in that role in the firm’s successor, Kingdom Africa Management.

Alex Darko Mr. Alex Darko, FCCA MSc (MIS), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited. He is a seasoned executive and management consultant with over 30 years multi-industry experience in Europe, USA and Africa. He advises organisations on business and cultural transformation, change management and business strategy. He also coaches and mentors executives. Alex was previously group CIO at AngloGold Ashanti and Director of Finance at Dun & Bradstreet Europe Ltd. He is currently a non-executive director of Barclays Africa Group, Business Connexion Group Limited, Mazor Group and Safintra (Pty) Limited.

Anthony Dixon Mr. Anthony David Dixon, CA(SA), FinstD, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Consolidated Infrastructure Group LimitedDuring a 29-year career with Coopers & Lybrand (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Tony Dixon became regional chairman, KwaZulu-Natal and a long-serving member of the national executive and governing board. From 1995 to date Tony has held a number of directorships on major company boards including one of South Africa’s largest short-term insurance companies – Guardian National Insurance Company (before its merger with Santam) and Allied Technologies Limited (Altech). Tony was the executive director of the IoD from 2004 to 2007. He is an acknowledged expert in corporate governance and for a number of years provided the secretariat role to the King Committee. Tony is presently an independent non-executive director of Santova Limited and South African Airways.

Robert Horton Mr. Robert Horton, CA(SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited. He has worked in the oil and gas sector at Masefield in London where he was responsible for East African operations. In 1998 he moved back to South Africa and worked in corporate finance before joining a leading private equity firm. In 2010 he joined a pan-African private equity fund manager where he focused largely on West and North African opportunities. Since 2012 Rob has been investing funds into high growth opportunities on the African continent. He has served as a director of private companies in the building supplies, consumer goods, distribution and technology sectors.

Kevin Kariuki Dr. Kevin Kariuki is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. A Chartered Electrical Engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology as well as holder of a PhD in the reliability of power systems with 28 years of post-qualification experience, Dr. Kariuki is the Head of Infrastructure at Industrial Promotion Services – IPS (EA). Dr. Kariuki has been involved in the development of over US$1.75 billion of privately financed infrastructure projects, including Public Private Partnership projects (“PPP”), in his current position and formerly as a Consultant with Midlands Power International. He was previously head of the Technical Division at Kenya’s Electricity Regulatory Board, the predecessor of Energy Regulatory Commission. He is a frequent global speaker on private sector participation in infrastructure, including PPP schemes. Currently he is a board member at Bujagali Energy Ltd, SEACOM Limited and Tsavo Power Company. Dr. Kariuki is a former Chairman of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.