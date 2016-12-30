Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

Name Description

Anthony Bloom Mr. Anthony Herbert Bloom Ph.D. serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Cineworld Group Plc. Anthony Bloom joined the Board in October 2004 as Chairman and has served as Chairman of Cine-UK Limited since the business was founded in 1995. He was previously Chairman and Chief Executive of The Premier Group Limited (South Africa) and a Director of Barclays Bank (South Africa), South African Breweries and other listed companies both in South Africa and the United Kingdom. Mr Bloom holds Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law degrees (cum laude) from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and a Masters of Law degree from Harvard Law School. He was a Sloan Fellow at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In 2002, Mr Bloom was awarded the degree of Doctor of Law (H.C.) by the University of Witwatersrand in recognition of his contribution towards the establishment of a non-racial society in South Africa.

Moshe Greidinger Mr. Moshe J. Greidinger serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Cineworld Group PLC. Mooky Greidinger joined the Board in February 2014 as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that he was Chief Executive Officer of Cinema City International N.V. (“CCI”). He joined the Cinema City Group in 1976. Since 1984, has held executive positions with the Cinema City Group. Mr Greidinger has also served as a Director and Deputy Managing Director of Israel Theatres Limited since 1983 and Co-Chairman of the Cinema Owners Association in Israel since August 1996. Mr Greidinger is a Non-Executive Director of Global City Holdings N.V. (formerly CCI). He is the brother of Israel Greidinger and the son of the late Coleman Greidinger. Mr Greidinger achieved the “Exhibitor of the Year Award” at ShoWest in Las Vegas in 2004 and “International Exhibitor of the Year Award” at CineEurope, in Amsterdam in 2011, with special recognition for having developed new markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Mr Greidinger has also served for the last 12 years as head of the Board of Trustees of the Hebrew Reali School of Haifa.

Israel Greidinger Mr. Israel Greidinger serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Cineworld Group PLC. Israel Greidinger joined the Board in February 2014 as Chief Operating Officer. In August 2014, his role changed to Deputy Chief Executive Officer. From 1994 until 2014, he worked for Cinema City International N.V. (“CCI”) and was appointed Chief Financial Officer of CCI in 1995. Mr Greidinger has also served as a Director of Israel Theatres Limited since 1994. From 1985 to 1992, he was Managing Director of C.A.T.S. Limited (Computerised Automatic Ticket Sales), and from 1992 to 1994 he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacer C.A.T.S. Inc. Mr Greidinger is a Non-Executive Director of Global City Holdings N.V. (formerly CCI). He is the brother of Moshe Greidinger and the son of the late Coleman Greidinger.

Nisan Cohen Mr. Nisan Cohen serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Cohen has been part of the Cineworld Group for sixteen years. As Vice President of Finance he led the integration of the finance teams in the Group across nine countries after the combination of Cineworld with Cinema City International N.V. Lately he has served as Deputy CFO, working closely with the Interim CFO, Dean Moore. Mr Cohen is a member of The Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Israel.

Matthew Eyre Mr. Matthew Eyre serves as Chief Operations Officer of the Company. He has 30 years' experience in the cinema industry. He began his career with UCI then served for 17 years at Warner Bros International Cinemas as General Manager, Regional Manager, Director of Operations and finally VP Operations for 10 territories. After serving two years as Co-CEO at Mann Theaters in Los Angeles, he joined Cineworld in 2005 to become a Senior Vice President in charge of Operations.

Renana Teperberg Ms. Renana Teperberg serves as Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. Ms Teperberg joined Cinema City International as a cinema cashier in 1997 while studying for a BA in psychology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. After progressing to General Manager, she moved to Cinema City International Head Office where she subsequently became Head of Programming and Marketing. Following the combination she became Senior Vice President Commercial. Ms Teperberg holds an executive MBA in business management from IDC Herzliya.

Scott Rosenblum Mr. Scott S. Rosenblum serves as Non-Executive Director of Cineworld Group PLC. Mr. Rosenblum joined the Board in February 2014 as a non-independent Non-Executive Director. He is a member of the Nomination Committee. Prior to appointment, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Cinema City International N.V. (“CCI”) since 2004. He became Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CCI on 14 November 2011. He was also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and the Appointment Committee of CCI from November 2006 and was a member of the Audit Committee. He is licensed as a lawyer and is admitted to the New York Bar Association. For the past 20 years, he has been a partner in the law firm of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, New York, and was Managing Partner between 1994 and 2000. Mr Rosenblum is on the Executive Committee of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and is Co-Chairman of its Corporate Department. He is currently a Director of Investec USA Holdings Corp and Investec Securities (US) LLC. Mr Rosenblum is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Alicja Kornasiewicz Ms. Alicja Kornasiewicz serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Cineworld Group Plc. She is currently a Managing Director and Head of CEE for Morgan Stanley & Co, International PLC. She brings extensive Central and Eastern Europe financial and political experience to the Board. Previously, Alicja has held executive management roles at UniCredit Bank throughout the region and was also Secretary of State for the Ministry of the State Treasury of the Republic of Poland, a role she held from 1997 to 2000. She was also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank Pekao S.A. from 2011 to 2012.

Dean Moore Mr. Dean Moore serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Moore brings twenty years of experience as a plc executive director, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of N Brown Group plc for eleven years from 2004-2015, before which he was Chief Financial Officer of T&S Stores plc until it was acquired by Tesco plc in early 2003. From 1996 to 1999 he was Chief Financial Officer of Graham Group plc, and he has held a number of other senior finance positions since he qualified as a chartered accountant.

Arni Samuelsson Mr. Arni Samuelsson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Arni Samuelsson joined the Board in February 2014 as an independent Non-Executive Director. He is a member of the Nomination Committee. He has over 40 years of cinema exhibition and film distribution experience, principally through SAMfélagið (Samfilm) – a cinema exhibitor and film distributor in Iceland, of which he has been joint owner and Chief Executive Officer since it was formed in 1975. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Samfilm EHF (SAMfélagið’s distribution arm) since 1975, and Chief Executive Officer at SAMcinema (SAMfélagið’s cinema arm) since the same year. Prior to this, Mr Samuelsson was a Director and owner of Vikurbaer, a supermarket business in Keflavik, from 1972 until its sale in 1982.

Eric Senat Mr. Eric Hartley Senat serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Cineworld Group Plc. Rick Senat joined the Board in July 2010 as an independent Non-Executive Director. He is a Chairman of the Nomination Committee. He has over 40 years’ experience in the film industry. Mr Senat joined Warner Bros in 1976, becoming its Senior Vice President for Business Affairs in Europe. Among the projects with which he was closely associated are the “Harry Potter” films, “Greystoke”, “Batman”, “Superman” and many more. He retired from Warner Bros after 25 years’ service. Mr Senat was a Director of the legendary and recently revived film company Hammer Film Productions, and has served as Vice Chair of the British Film Institute. Currently, he is a partner in the Blair Partnership – a literary agency, a Non-Executive Director of Pottermore Limited and Chairman of the London Film Museum. He was a Non-Executive Director of Bank Leumi (UK) plc. Mr Senat is a graduate of University College London and a solicitor. solicitor.