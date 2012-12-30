Groupe Crit SA (CITT.PA)

Name Description

Claude Guedj Mr. Claude Guedj is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe CRIT SA as of June 19, 2002. He was first appointed on the Company’s Board of Directors on July 30, 1969 and founded the Company in 1962. He holds an Engineering degree from Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers and was an Auditor at Institut des Hautes Etudes de la Defense Nationale. He holds several other mandates, including Chairman and CEO of Crit Interim SA, Airlines Ground Services, CEO of Congo Handling SA, Chairman of Groupe Europe Handling, Sky Handling Partner Limited and CRIT Ireland HR, and Director of Seine 51, among others.

Karine Guedj Ms. Karine Guedj has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Groupe CRIT SA and is also the Director of Communications and Purchase of the Company. She was Director of Communication of the Company. She has been a Director of the Company since July 18, 1984. Prior to joining the Company in 1984, she created and managed a services company. She currently holds several other mandates, including Chairwoman and CEO of Seine 51, Chairwoman of the Board of CRIT Immobilier and Member of the Executive Committee of Europe Handling Maintenance, Assistance Materiel Avion and IFMA, among others.

Nathalie Jaoui Ms. Nathalie Jaoui is Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Temporary Employment and Recruitment at Groupe CRIT SA as of June 19, 2002 and has also been a Director of the Company since November 5, 1992. She holds a Postgraduate degree in Economics and was previously in charge of the financial management of CRIT, which she joined in 1989. She took charge of the Temporary Employment activity of the Company in 2000. Ms. Jaoui has also been a Director of Prisme since 2003 and was appointed as Chairperson of Observatoire du Travail Temporaire in 2006. She also holds several other mandates, including Chairwoman of CRIT Interim, Les Volants, Director of Seine 51 and CRIT Ireland, Member of the Executive Committee of Europe Handling Maintenance and Assistance Materiel Avion, Representative of Groupe CRIT SA on the Board of Directors of Lebrec, and Congo Handling, and Representative of GEH on the Board of Directors of AGS and Awac Technics, among others.