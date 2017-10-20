Grupo Clarin SA (CLA.BA)
CLA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
53.70ARS
20 Oct 2017
53.70ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.70 (+3.27%)
$1.70 (+3.27%)
Prev Close
$52.00
$52.00
Open
$53.00
$53.00
Day's High
$53.75
$53.75
Day's Low
$52.00
$52.00
Volume
4,626
4,626
Avg. Vol
15,338
15,338
52-wk High
$764.47
$764.47
52-wk Low
$48.10
$48.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jorge Carlos Rendo
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Director of External Relations
|
Hector Mario Aranda
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of AGEA
|
Carlos Alberto Moltini
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer of Cablevision
|
Daniel Zanardi
|2002
|Chief Executive Officer of ARTEAR
|
Francisco Ivan Acevedo
|Director of Corporate Control
|
Sergio Faruado
|2015
|Director of Human Resources
|
Agustin Medina Manson
|2016
|Director of Investor Relations, IR Contact Officer
|
Horacio Eduardo Quiros
|2016
|Director of Corporate Affairs, Director
|
Ricardo Luis Kirschbaum
|2003
|General Editor of Diario Clarin
|
Gonzalo Blaquier
|2016
|Director
|
Pablo Cesar Casey
|2015
|Director
|
Ignacio Rolando Driollet
|2015
|Director
|
Martin Gonzalo Etchevers
|2017
|Director
|
Alberto Cesar Jose Menzani
|2017
|Director
|
Sebastian Salaber
|2014
|Director
|
Lorenzo Calcagno
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Carlos Alberto Pedro di Candia
|Trustee
|
Hugo Ernesto Lopez
|2017
|Trustee
|
Pablo San Martin
|Trustee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jorge Carlos Rendo
|Mr. Jorge Carlos Rendo serves as Chairman of the Board, Director of External Relations of Grupo Clarin S.A. since January 4, 2015. He serves as Board Member of the Company since 1999. He joined AGEA in 1998 and currently serves as Director of External Relations. He is also the Member of the Board of Directors of Cablevision, Papel Prensa, Clarin Global, ARTEAR, AGR and Radio Mitre, among others. He graduated in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires and completed an Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.
|
Hector Mario Aranda
|Mr. Hector Mario Aranda serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of AGEA, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since May 2, 2017. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of AGEA since 1998 and joined the Company's Board on February 28, 2014. In the past, he served as Chief Executive Officer of AGR and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AGEA. Currently, he also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of AGR, and Tinta Fresca Ediciones SA. In addition, he has been Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 1999. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.
|
Carlos Alberto Moltini
|Mr. Carlos Alberto Moltini serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cablevision, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since 2006. In the past, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Multicanal and Chief Financial Officer of ARTEAR. In addition, he worked at Bagley. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Daniel Zanardi
|Mr. Daniel Zanardi serves as Chief Executive Officer of ARTEAR, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since 2002. He joined ARTEAR in 1990 as Senior Analyst and later was appointed as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional de la Plata.
|
Francisco Ivan Acevedo
|Mr. Francisco Ivan Acevedo serves as Director of Corporate Control of Grupo Clarin S.A. He joined the Company in 2000. Previously, he worked at Grupo Bunge and at the Firm Pistrelli, Diaz y Asociados. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of ARTEAR, Cablevision and AGEA. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires and a Masters degree in Business Management from Universidad Austral.
|
Sergio Faruado
|
Agustin Medina Manson
|
Horacio Eduardo Quiros
|Mr. Horacio Eduardo Quiros serves as Director of Corporate Affairs, Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since November 30, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of AGEA, Cablevision, AGR and Multicanal, among others. In the past, he served as President of the Industrial Relations Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Argentina and President of the Argentine HR Association. Currently, he acts as President of the Inter American Federation of People Management Associations and General Secretary of the World Federation of Personnel Management Association. He obtained a degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in 1972.
|
Ricardo Luis Kirschbaum
|Mr. Ricardo Luis Kirschbaum serves as General Editor of Diario Clarin, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since 2003. He joined AGEA in 1976 and in April 1979 was appointed as Secretary for the Politics Supplement and later he became General Editor. Previously, he worked at El Cronista Comercial. Currently, he is Member of the National Academy of Journalism.
|
Gonzalo Blaquier
|
Pablo Cesar Casey
|Dr. Pablo Cesar Casey serves as Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since January 25, 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since 2006. Between 1997 and 2005, he acted as General Counsel of Multicanal. Currently, he also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Cablevision and Multicanal. He graduated in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires and holds a Masters degree in Economics and Law from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.
|
Ignacio Rolando Driollet
|Mr. Ignacio Rolando Driollet serves as Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since February 1, 2015. He was appointed to this post on February 28, 2014. He acted as since Director of Corporate Strategy of the Company from 1998. He joined AGEA in 1992 and served as Deputy Director of Institutional Relations until 1994. During 1997 he acted as Director of New Projects Development and Director of Strategic Analysis of the Company. He graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina in 1987.
|
Martin Gonzalo Etchevers
|
Alberto Cesar Jose Menzani
|Mr. Alberto Cesar Jose Menzani serves as Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since April 12, 2017. From 1964 to 2003, he acted as Member of Pistrelli, Henry Martin & Asociados, where he was appointed as Partner in 1978 and served as Director of the Audit Department. In addition, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Papel Prensa. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1965.
|
Sebastian Salaber
|
Lorenzo Calcagno
|Mr. Lorenzo Calcagno serves as Independent Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. He also acts as Member of Company's Audit Committee. He was appointed to this post on December 31, 2011.
|
Carlos Alberto Pedro di Candia
|Mr. Carlos Alberto Pedro di Candia serves as Trustee of Grupo Clarin S.A. He served as Internal Auditor of AGEA in 1972. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional de la Plata.
|
Hugo Ernesto Lopez
|
Pablo San Martin
|Mr. Pablo San Martin serves as Trustee of Grupo Clarin S.A. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Jorge Carlos Rendo
|--
|
Hector Mario Aranda
|--
|
Carlos Alberto Moltini
|--
|
Daniel Zanardi
|--
|
Francisco Ivan Acevedo
|--
|
Sergio Faruado
|--
|
Agustin Medina Manson
|--
|
Horacio Eduardo Quiros
|--
|
Ricardo Luis Kirschbaum
|--
|
Gonzalo Blaquier
|--
|
Pablo Cesar Casey
|--
|
Ignacio Rolando Driollet
|--
|
Martin Gonzalo Etchevers
|--
|
Alberto Cesar Jose Menzani
|--
|
Sebastian Salaber
|--
|
Lorenzo Calcagno
|--
|
Carlos Alberto Pedro di Candia
|--
|
Hugo Ernesto Lopez
|--
|
Pablo San Martin
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Jorge Carlos Rendo
|0
|0
|
Hector Mario Aranda
|0
|0
|
Carlos Alberto Moltini
|0
|0
|
Daniel Zanardi
|0
|0
|
Francisco Ivan Acevedo
|0
|0
|
Sergio Faruado
|0
|0
|
Agustin Medina Manson
|0
|0
|
Horacio Eduardo Quiros
|0
|0
|
Ricardo Luis Kirschbaum
|0
|0
|
Gonzalo Blaquier
|0
|0
|
Pablo Cesar Casey
|0
|0
|
Ignacio Rolando Driollet
|0
|0
|
Martin Gonzalo Etchevers
|0
|0
|
Alberto Cesar Jose Menzani
|0
|0
|
Sebastian Salaber
|0
|0
|
Lorenzo Calcagno
|0
|0
|
Carlos Alberto Pedro di Candia
|0
|0
|
Hugo Ernesto Lopez
|0
|0
|
Pablo San Martin
|0
|0