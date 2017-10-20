Grupo Clarin SA (CLA.BA)

Name Description

Jorge Carlos Rendo Mr. Jorge Carlos Rendo serves as Chairman of the Board, Director of External Relations of Grupo Clarin S.A. since January 4, 2015. He serves as Board Member of the Company since 1999. He joined AGEA in 1998 and currently serves as Director of External Relations. He is also the Member of the Board of Directors of Cablevision, Papel Prensa, Clarin Global, ARTEAR, AGR and Radio Mitre, among others. He graduated in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires and completed an Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Hector Mario Aranda Mr. Hector Mario Aranda serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of AGEA, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since May 2, 2017. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of AGEA since 1998 and joined the Company's Board on February 28, 2014. In the past, he served as Chief Executive Officer of AGR and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AGEA. Currently, he also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of AGR, and Tinta Fresca Ediciones SA. In addition, he has been Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 1999. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Carlos Alberto Moltini Mr. Carlos Alberto Moltini serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cablevision, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since 2006. In the past, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Multicanal and Chief Financial Officer of ARTEAR. In addition, he worked at Bagley. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Daniel Zanardi Mr. Daniel Zanardi serves as Chief Executive Officer of ARTEAR, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since 2002. He joined ARTEAR in 1990 as Senior Analyst and later was appointed as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional de la Plata.

Francisco Ivan Acevedo Mr. Francisco Ivan Acevedo serves as Director of Corporate Control of Grupo Clarin S.A. He joined the Company in 2000. Previously, he worked at Grupo Bunge and at the Firm Pistrelli, Diaz y Asociados. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of ARTEAR, Cablevision and AGEA. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires and a Masters degree in Business Management from Universidad Austral.

Horacio Eduardo Quiros Mr. Horacio Eduardo Quiros serves as Director of Corporate Affairs, Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since November 30, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of AGEA, Cablevision, AGR and Multicanal, among others. In the past, he served as President of the Industrial Relations Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Argentina and President of the Argentine HR Association. Currently, he acts as President of the Inter American Federation of People Management Associations and General Secretary of the World Federation of Personnel Management Association. He obtained a degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in 1972.

Ricardo Luis Kirschbaum Mr. Ricardo Luis Kirschbaum serves as General Editor of Diario Clarin, a subsidiary company of Grupo Clarin S.A. since 2003. He joined AGEA in 1976 and in April 1979 was appointed as Secretary for the Politics Supplement and later he became General Editor. Previously, he worked at El Cronista Comercial. Currently, he is Member of the National Academy of Journalism.

Pablo Cesar Casey Dr. Pablo Cesar Casey serves as Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since January 25, 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since 2006. Between 1997 and 2005, he acted as General Counsel of Multicanal. Currently, he also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Cablevision and Multicanal. He graduated in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires and holds a Masters degree in Economics and Law from Universidad Torcuato di Tella.

Ignacio Rolando Driollet Mr. Ignacio Rolando Driollet serves as Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since February 1, 2015. He was appointed to this post on February 28, 2014. He acted as since Director of Corporate Strategy of the Company from 1998. He joined AGEA in 1992 and served as Deputy Director of Institutional Relations until 1994. During 1997 he acted as Director of New Projects Development and Director of Strategic Analysis of the Company. He graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina in 1987.

Alberto Cesar Jose Menzani Mr. Alberto Cesar Jose Menzani serves as Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. since April 12, 2017. From 1964 to 2003, he acted as Member of Pistrelli, Henry Martin & Asociados, where he was appointed as Partner in 1978 and served as Director of the Audit Department. In addition, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Papel Prensa. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1965.

Lorenzo Calcagno Mr. Lorenzo Calcagno serves as Independent Director of Grupo Clarin S.A. He also acts as Member of Company's Audit Committee. He was appointed to this post on December 31, 2011.

Carlos Alberto Pedro di Candia Mr. Carlos Alberto Pedro di Candia serves as Trustee of Grupo Clarin S.A. He served as Internal Auditor of AGEA in 1972. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional de la Plata.