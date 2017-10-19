Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)

Mr. Alfred Muench is Non-Executive Director of Clariant Chemicals India Ltd. Mr. Alfred Muench, Swiss national, studied in the legal faculty at Basel University and graduated in 1986. He qualified as an Attorney at Law in Basel in 1988. He joined Clariant on May 1, 2010 from Treuco AG, a firm specializing in business, tax and legal services where he had been a partner since 2005. From 1997 to 2004, Alfred Muench was Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of the Bally group, in 1996-97, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Clariant AG and from 1989 to 1996 General Counsel of Sandoz Division Construction and Environmental Technology.