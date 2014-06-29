Clientele Ltd (CLIJ.J)

Name Description

Gavin Routledge Mr. Gavin Quentin Routledge BA, LLB (Wits), is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Clientele Limited. He is based in Cape Town and is engaged in private equity for his own account and also advises companies and Executives on strategy and deal making. When required, he attends to the Group’s business in his capacity as Chairman of the Board. Previously he was responsible for many of the Hollard Group’s private equity investments in Southern Africa and prior to that he was Chief Executive of a niche investment banking company, A&R Corporate Finance, concentrating on international financial transactions and investment banking.

Iain Hume Mr. Iain Bruce Hume,CA(SA), CIMA, is Group Financial Director, Executive Director of Clientele Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants with over 17 years of experience in the banking and insurance industries. Mr Hume has been with the Group since 2000.

Basil Reekie Mr. Basil William Reekie, BSc(Hons), FASSA, is Managing Director, Director of Clientele Limited. He is a qualified actuary who joined Clientèle on 1 January 2008 and has been the Managing Director of Clientèle Life (the major subsidiary of Clientèle) since May 2008 and the Managing Director of Clientèle since 1 July 2013. Prior to joining Clientèle, Mr Basil Reekie was the Managing Executive of QED Actuaries and Consultants where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of QED and consulted to numerous life insurance companies in South Africa and across the African continent. As a consultant, he acted in the capacity of Statutory Actuary for many of these companies.

Brenda-Lee Frodsham Mrs. Brenda-Lee Frodsham B.Comm (Wits), is Executive Director of Clientele Ltd. She joined Clientèle Life in February 1994 and has managed and gained experience in several areas of the business including telesales, client services, administration, claims, direct mail, business development, product development, marketing, IT and IFA. Currently she assumes the portfolio of Strategic Operations Director for the Group.

Wilna Van Zyl Mrs. Wilna Van Zyl (B.Compt.(Hons), CA(SA))., is Group Company Secretary of Clientele Ltd. She is suitably qualified, empowered and has access to the Group’s secretarial resources. The Group Company Secretary provides support and guidance to the Board in matters relating to governance across the Group. She assists the Board as a whole, and Directors individually, with detailed guidance as to how their responsibilities should be properly discharged in the interests of the Clientèle Group. She facilitates, where necessary, induction and training for Directors and assists the Managing Director in determining the annual meeting timetable.

Adrian Enthoven Dr. Adrian Dominiq T'Hooft Enthoven, BA, Ph.D., (Political Science), is Non-Executive Director of Clientele Ltd. He is the Executive Chair of Yellowwoods Ventures Investments (SA) Proprietary Limited, an international investment and insurance Group. He also serves on the Boards of a number of South African companies and nongovernment organisations. In the early nineties, he worked at the Metropolitan Chamber, a multi-party negotiating forum responsible for the democratisation of Greater Johannesburg. During 1995, he worked as an adviser to the Elections Task Group, a national body responsible for co-ordinating the first non-racial local government elections in South Africa. He has been involved in the investment business since completing his PhD in 2000. He is responsible for the Yellowwoods investments in South Africa.

Phethedi Nkadimeng Mr. Phethedi Gideon Nkadimeng has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 01 March 2017. Mr. Nkadimeng is currently the Investment Executive of Yellowwoods Ventures Investments (Pty) Ltd and holds a B.Sc. degree in Statistics and Economics. Mr. Nkadimeng has extensive experience in the financial services industry.

Pheladi Gwangwa Ms. Pheladi Raesibe Gwangwa, B.Proc (LLM), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Clientele Limited. She is currently the Station Manager of Talk Radio 702 and has been involved with Primedia Broadcasting since 2002. She is a qualified lawyer who has previously worked for the State Attorney, IBA, ICASA and Cell C before joining Primedia Broadcasting

Bonge Mkhondo Ms. Bonge Mkhondo (BCom (UCT), has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 01 January 2016. She holds Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (Institute of Marketing Management), MBA (GIBS)). She was previously the Chief Marketing Officer of the Real People Group.

Dineo Molefe Ms. Dineo Molefe CA (SA), MCom (UJ), AMP (Wharton), has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 March 2016. She is on the Board and Audit Committee of Spur Corporation Limited and was previously a Finance Executive at Vodacom South Africa and Group Financial Director at Thebe Investment Corporation.

Barry Stott Mr. Barry Anthony Stott CA(SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Clientele Limited. He is a senior partner of PriceWaterhouseCoopers and responsible for the financial services practice. His experience in the financial services industry includes various long-term and short-term insurers, asset managers and stockbrokers. Mr Barry Stott is the Chairman of Discovery Health Medical Scheme Audit and Risk Committees.