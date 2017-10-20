Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

Name Description

Francisco Miguel Reynes Massanet Mr. Francisco Miguel Reynes Massanet serves as Chairman of the Board of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since November 17, 2014. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Abertis Infraestructuras since 2010. He represents Abertis Infrastructuras on the Governing Boards of Sanef in Paris, Arteris in São Paulo and Hispasat in Madrid. Before joining Abertis, He was General Manager of Criteria CaixaCorp, “la Caixa”’s business holding. From this position, he managed the company’s Stock Exchange flotation operation in October 2007. In recent years, he has been a Board Member of Gas Natural Fenosa, Aguas de Barcelona, Segur Caixa Holding, Boursorama, Adeslas and Port Aventura. He is an Industrial Engineer, of Mechanics specialty, from the University of Barcelona, and holds Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad de Navarra. He also studied Top Management programs in the USA and Germany.

Tobias Martinez Gimeno Mr. Tobias Martinez Gimeno serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since November 17, 2014. He joined Acesa Telecom (now Abertis Telecom) in the year 2000, first as Board Member and Director General of Tradia, and subsequently of Retevisión. Before joining the Abertis Group, he headed his own business project in Information and Telecommunication Systems for more than 10 years. He studied Telecommunications Engineering and holds a Diploma in Top Management from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and a Diploma in Marketing Management from the Instituto Superior de Marketing de Barcelona.

Jose Manuel Aisa Mancho Mr. Jose Manuel Aisa Mancho serves as Director of Finance and Corporate Development of Cellnex Telecom S.A. He is responsible for areas of planning, management control, investor relations, finance, taxation and corporate development. In addition, he is a Director of TowerCo and Galata and supportive manager Retevision, Tradia and OnTower. Since 1999, he has been directly involved (from Abertis) and indirectly (from Criteria CaixaCorp, SA) in projects of M & A of Abertis Group. In 2011 he became Strategic Planning and Corporate Development of Abertis Group. He holds a degree in Business Administration and an MBA from ESADE, and also has a Masters degree in International Management from London School of Economics.

Sergio Tortola Perez Mr. Sergio Tortola Perez serves as Global Director of Operations and Efficiency of Cellnex Telecom S.A. He is in charge of coordinating the technical operations of the Cellnex Telecom group, information systems processes, coordinating the integration of new companies, procurement and improving efficiency. Since 2001, he has occupied various posts at Cellnex Telecom, such as Technology Manager, Business Manager and Organisation and Efficiency Manager. He holds a higher degree in Telecommunications from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) and passed the Management Development Program (PDD) at IESE business school.

Josep Maria Coronas Guinart Mr. Josep Maria Coronas Guinart serves as General Manager, Secretary, Director of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since November 17, 2014. He also serves as General Secretary and Corporate General Manager at Abertis. He is also Vice Secretary of the Abertis Board. Among his previous responsibilities, he has been Secretary of the Regional Economic-Administrative Tribunal of Catalonia and Legal Advice Director in the Economic and Finance Department of the Catalan Government.

Antonio Brunet Mauri Mr. Antonio Brunet Mauri serves as Director of Public and Corporate Affairs of Cellnex Telecom S.A. He serves also as Corporate Director of European Affairs, Corporate Director of Studies and Presidential Office of Abertis Infraestructuras SA. Previously, among other responsibilities, he has been Studies and Communications Corporate Director of Abertis. He has also been in charge of Communications and Public Affairs areas in institutions at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and in chemical and pharmaceutical companies such as Pharmacia and the Hoechst group in Spain. He holds a degree in Philosophy from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and ESADE.

Alexandre Mestre Molins Mr. Alexandre Mestre Molins serves as Director of International and Business Development at Cellnex Telecom S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Director of International Business and Marketing at the Company. He is currently president of the Italian Group company Cellnex Tower Co, SmartTower Manager and Chief of Galata, He has previously been a director of Overon Audiovisual Services, SL He is also vice president of the organization DigiTAG. He previously worked for Sony Spain (until 2001), incorporated in Retevision SA Marketing Manager of Audiovisual. He holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya and an MBA from La Salle International (Universitat Ramon Llull).

Maria Rosa Pinol Raurich Ms. Maria Rosa Pinol Raurich serves as Director of Resources of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since 2001, member of the Steering Committee and the maximum charge of Organization and Processes, Quality and Environment, Risk Prevention, Shopping, Security Corporate Systems, General Services and Human Resources Cellnex. In addition, she is Minister of Galata. She led integration and change management in the Abertis Group: privatization and integration Tradia in Acesa Telecom, Retevision integration in the TBI Abertis and Abertis Airports Group, residing in Luton (UK). Member of the Board of several companies of communications and public relations (Bassat Ogilvy Group, where she led the merger of the division with PR agency Communication Directors), Chief Financial Officer of Grand Peninsula (now Port Aventura) and EAJA (Entity Gaming and Betting independent of the Government); and actively participated in the creation and launch of companies such as VIP parking (BCN Airport / Madrid). She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Barcelona and PDG by IESE.

Jose Ventosa Freixedes Mr. Jose Ventosa Freixedes serves as Director of Spain Business Unit of Cellnex Telecom S.A. In addition, currently a member of the Board and President of Policy Working Group of Broadcast Networks Europe (BNE, European operators association Bradcast network), member of the Board of Directors of European Wireless Infrastructures Association (EWIA, European association of infrastructure operators Wireless), and has been patron of the DIGITAL Foundation. He has previously served on the Board of Directors of Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB entity that generated the family of DVB for broadcast services), member of the Executive Committee of the Impulsa TDT Association (entity that promoted the transition from TV analogue to DTT in Spain), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Digital TV AMETIC and vice president of the Digital Radio Forum of Spain. He has also been Member of the Boards of Directors of Overon Audiovisual Services, SL and Torre de Collserola. Since 2004 he has been Director of Business Center and Canary, Director of Strategy and Business Development and Strategy Director and Deputy Director General of Cellnex. From 1998-2004 he was Director of Purchasing and Logistics, Director of Business Unit Audiovisual and Commercial Director of Retevisión. From 1979-1998 he held various responsibilities in the areas of remote, Distribution and Sales, Purchasing and Logistics, and International Development ENHER currently Endesa, SA. He holds a degree in Telecommunication Engineering from the University Politecnica de Catalunya (1977) and an MBA from ESADE (1988).

Javier Marti de Veses Estades Mr. Javier Marti de Veses Estades serves as Secretary General and Director of Regulation of Cellnex Telecom S.A. He is the charge of the company’s legal area, integrating the Legal Advice, the regulatory affairs, and the internal auditing and risk control. In 2004, he became responsible for the Legal Advice of Abertis Telecom. He graduated in Law from the University of Barcelona (UB) and also has a Masters degree in Business Legal Assessment from Instituto de Empresa, Madrid.

Francisco Jose Aljaro Navarro Mr. Francisco Jose Aljaro Navarro serves as Director of Cellnex Telecom S.A. November 17, 2014. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer and General Director of Corporate Development at Abertis since 2005. He started his professional career at Arthur Andersen, as Audit Manager. In 1991, he joined the Cortefiel Group as Chief Financial Officer. Later, as the Director of Strategy, Financeand Control, he took part in the internationalization of the Group, until 2003. That year, he held a similar position at González Byass Group. He is also a Board Member of Abertis Group’s in different countries. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Science from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE at 1984.

Lluis Deulofeu Fuguet Mr. Lluis Deulofeu Fuguet serves as Director of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since April 16, 2015. He serves also as Managing Director of the Sanef Group and President and Managing Director of SAPN. Previously, he was Managing Director for Resources and Efficiency at Abertis Infraestructuras, and a Director of various companies related to the Abertis Group. He has furthermore been a Director of “e-la Caixa”, Invercaixa Gestion and the President of Silk, all of which belong to the ”la Caixa” Group. He has held the position of Vice-President of the Catalan Foundation for Research and Innovation, and been a Director of the Barcelona Digital Foundation. He holds a Telecommunications Engineering degree from the Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya.

Pierre Blayou Mr. Pierre Blayou serves as Independent Director of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since April 16, 2015. He serves also as President of CCR (Caisse Central de Reassurance) and an independent member of the Boards of Directors of FIMALAC and the Canal+ Group. He was previously Managing Director of Saint-Gobain, Moulinex, Geodis, and Executive Director of SNCF. He has also served as Executive Director of La Redoute, as a member of the Board of Directors of FNAC, and Independent Director of Crédit Lyonnais and President of the Board of Directors of Areva. He is a Public Finance Inspector of the French Ministry of Finance, and graduated from the Ecole National d’Administration at Universite du Quebec at Paris.

Bertrand Boudewijn Kan Mr. Bertrand Boudewijn Kan serves as Independent Director of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since April 16, 2015. He has professional experience in investment banking sectors, in particular in the telecoms and media field. For 10 years he was the head of the telecoms division of Morgan Stanley in London, holding the position of Vice-President and Executive Director. Subsequently, he held the post of Executive Director and Co-Director of the global telecoms area at Lehman Brothers. In 2008 he became an Executive Director of Nomura in London, likewise heading the global telecoms division. Among other responsibilities, he is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of UWC Netherlands and of the Advisory Board of Wadhani Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Leonard Peter Shore Mr. Leonard Peter Shore serves as Independent Director of Cellnex Telecom S.A. since April 16, 2015. He has experience in the telecommunications sector, holding the position of President of Arquiva in the UK for three years. He has also been President of Priceline.com, Uecomm, He has Publications, the Hostworks Group and Airwave, and Managing Director of Media/Communications/Partners. He has likewise served as a Director of Objectif Telecomunications Limited, Foxtel, SMS Management and Technology and OnAustralia. He was furthermore a member of the Advisory Board of Siemens Australia. He holds a degree in Applied Mathematics and Information Technology from the University of Adelaide.